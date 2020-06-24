These Quotes From the LGBTQ+ Community Will Help You Celebrate Pride and Learn About Its History

These Quotes From the LGBTQ+ Community Will Help You Celebrate Pride and Learn About Its HistoryWoman's DayJune 24, 2020, 1:15 p.m. UTCThese inspiring quotes from LGBTQ+ activists, artists, writers, and politicians are a powerful way to learn about the history of Pride and help you celebrate.From Woman's DayThese Quotes From the LGBTQ+ Community Will Help You Celebrate Pride and Learn About Its HistoryFor many, June is the start of the summer season. But for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, June is all about Pride. According to the Library of Congress, Pride is a series of events that honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which was a demonstration by members of the LGBTQ+ community to object to unjust treatment from police. This event was a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, as activists began to create communities and advocate for their rights. Though there have been many advancements for the LGBTQ+ community since that day, there are also many more obstacles to overcome, and the following LGBTQ+ quotes capture both the victories and the defeats. These quotes from members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community — some of whom were at the Stonewall Uprising themselves — can help you understand what Pride is all about and what the community is fighting for to this day. These activists, writers, politicians, and artists have spoken openly about what it means to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, their personal experiences, and their hopes for society. Marsha P. Johnson“You never completely have your rights, one person, until you all have your rights.” James Baldwin"You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live any life at all." George Takei"We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." Tammy Baldwin"All of us who are openly gay are living and writing the history of our movement. We are no more — and no less — heroic than the suffragists and abolitionists of the 19th century; and the labor organizers, Freedom Riders, Stonewall demonstrators, and environmentalists of the 20th century." Mark Segal"Stonewall represented, absolutely, the first time that the LGBT community successfully fought back and forged an organized movement and community." Anderson Cooper"The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud." Jason Collins"Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it's a good place to start." Harvey Milk"All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential." Lady Gaga to the LGBTQ+ Community"This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage, do you know that?" Halsey"I'm a young, bisexual woman, and I've spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase." Miley Cyrus"What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level." Amandla Stenberg"Gender and sexuality are so fluid. It's OK to change your mind a million times and figure out what works for you. It's OK to take your time." Audre Lorde“It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.”Sylvia Rivera on LBGTQ+ Activism"We have to do it because we can no longer stay invisible. We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are." Troy Perry"The Lord is my Shepherd and he knows I’m gay.” Laverne Cox"I think it's important for parents to educate themselves, too, and be open, and realizing that your children are their own person and if they may or may not act the way you want them to in terms of gender expression that that's OK."Portia de Rossi"I'm living by example by continuing on with my career and having a full, rich life, and I am incidentally gay."Janet Mock"I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act."Ellen Page"We deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame, and without compromise."Samira Wiley"I want to make sure that any young person or anyone really who is looking up to me—who sees a glimpse of who I am as a person—that they see no shame, that they see pride, and that I'm truly unabashed about the person that I am."Lena Waithe"Being born gay, black and female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay, black female is."Kristen Stewart"The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I'm just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it."Zachary Quinto"Our society needs to recognize the unstoppable momentum toward unequivocal civil equality for every gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender citizen of this country."Tammy Baldwin"When we look back at the Stonewall uprising and activism that grew out of that moment, even the most basic progress seemed like it would take a revolution to achieve. So we had one. And that's how we've made such enormous progress over the last 50 years. Today, we should remain inspired by the courage of the story of Stonewall."

"Every gay and lesbian person who has been lucky enough to survive the turmoil of growing up is a survivor. Survivors always have an obligation to those who will face the same challenges."