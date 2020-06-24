These Quotes From the LGBTQ+ Community Will Help You Celebrate Pride and Learn About Its History

For many, June is the start of the summer season. But for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, June is all about Pride. According to the Library of Congress, Pride is a series of events that honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which was a demonstration by members of the LGBTQ+ community to object to unjust treatment from police. This event was a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, as activists began to create communities and advocate for their rights. Though there have been many advancements for the LGBTQ+ community since that day, there are also many more obstacles to overcome, and the following LGBTQ+ quotes capture both the victories and the defeats.



These quotes from members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community — some of whom were at the Stonewall Uprising themselves — can help you understand what Pride is all about and what the community is fighting for to this day. These activists, writers, politicians, and artists have spoken openly about what it means to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, their personal experiences, and their hopes for society.