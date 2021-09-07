These 45 Quotes Accurately Describe Your Family

  If there's one thing the pandemic has shown us, it's how important our families are. Your relatives may be loud and crazy, small and introspective, totally conventional or completely unorthodox, but your family is yours and makes up a huge part of who you are. With family playing such a major role in our identities, it's no wonder that great writers, celebrated thinkers and observant luminaries have had such amazing insights into what it means to be a family. 

Celebrate the ones who made you the person you are today with their heartfelt family quotes. These inspirational sayings capture it all, from importance of having a strong family foundation to the little things about having close relatives that just drive you up the wall. (Nobody's family is perfect, right?) Next time you need to write a card, do a family-reunion Instagram caption or just want to reach out to one of your cousins to make them smile, reach for these important sayings about family from Walt Disney, Mother Teresa, Winston Churchill, Barbara Bush and George Bernard Shaw, among others. And then remember to go FaceTime with your mother, sister or uncle — or is a family movie night more your style? However you connect with your family, these meaningful quotes about families will help you put your thoughts into words.
    If there's one thing the pandemic has shown us, it's how important our families are. Your relatives may be loud and crazy, small and introspective, totally conventional or completely unorthodox, but your family is yours and makes up a huge part of who you are. With family playing such a major role in our identities, it’s no wonder that great writers, celebrated thinkers and observant luminaries have had such amazing insights into what it means to be a family.

    Celebrate the ones who made you the person you are today with their heartfelt family quotes. These inspirational sayings capture it all, from importance of having a strong family foundation to the little things about having close relatives that just drive you up the wall. (Nobody's family is perfect, right?) Next time you need to write a card, do a family-reunion Instagram caption or just want to reach out to one of your cousins to make them smile, reach for these important sayings about family from Walt Disney, Mother Teresa, Winston Churchill, Barbara Bush and George Bernard Shaw, among others. And then remember to go FaceTime with your mother, sister or uncle — or is a family movie night more your style? However you connect with your family, these meaningful quotes about families will help you put your thoughts into words.

  • <p>I sustain myself with the love of family.</p>
    Maya Angelou

    I sustain myself with the love of family.

  • <p>In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together and the music that brings harmony.</p>
    Eva Burrows

    In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together and the music that brings harmony.

  • <p>My mother used to tell me that when push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn't a social construct but an instinct.</p>
    Jodi Picoult

    My mother used to tell me that when push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn't a social construct but an instinct.

  • <p>Family love is messy, clinging and of an annoying and repetitive pattern, like bad wallpaper.</p>
    Family love is messy, clinging and of an annoying and repetitive pattern, like bad wallpaper.

  Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.
    George Burns

    Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.

    RELATED: Funny Parenting Quotes That Will Have You Saying "So True"

  • <p>Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.</p>
    Jane Howard

    Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.

  • <p>Families are like fudge — mostly sweet, with a few nuts.</p>
    Les Dawson

    Families are like fudge — mostly sweet, with a few nuts.

  • <p>What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.</p>
    Mother Teresa

    What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.

  • <p>All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.</p>
    Leo Tolstoy

    All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.

  • <p>Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst.</p>
    Marjorie Pay Hinckley

    Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst.

  • <p>A dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person in it.</p>
    Mary Karr

    A dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person in it.

  • <p>So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.</p>
    Haniel Long

    So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty.

  • <p>You are born into your family and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges.</p>
    Elizabeth Berg

    You are born into your family and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges.

  • <p>There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues, the most dominating virtues of human, are created, strengthened and maintained.</p>
    Winston S. Churchill

    There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues, the most dominating virtues of human, are created, strengthened and maintained.

  • <p>In truth a family is what you make it. It is made strong, not by number of heads counted at the dinner table, but by the rituals you help family members create, by the memories you share, by the commitment of time, caring and love you show to one another, and by the hopes for the future you have as individuals and as a unit.</p>
    Marge Kennedy

    In truth a family is what you make it. It is made strong, not by number of heads counted at the dinner table, but by the rituals you help family members create, by the memories you share, by the commitment of time, caring and love you show to one another, and by the hopes for the future you have as individuals and as a unit.

  • <p>The world, we'd discovered, doesn't love you like your family loves you.</p>
    Louis Zamperini

    The world, we'd discovered, doesn't love you like your family loves you.

  • <p>A family is one of nature's solubles; it dissolves in time like salt in rainwater.</p>
    Pat Conroy

    A family is one of nature's solubles; it dissolves in time like salt in rainwater.

  • <p>Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.</p>
    Paul Pearsall

    Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.

  • <p>When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family and friends. </p>
    Barbara Bush

    When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family and friends.

  In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future.
    Alex Haley

    In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future.

    RELATED: Quotes About Uncles to Dedicate to Your Sidekick on Father's Day

  • <p>A family doesn't have to perfect; it just needs to be united. </p>
    Unknown

    A family doesn't have to perfect; it just needs to be united.

  • <p>Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home. </p>
    Anthony Liccione

    Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home.

  Family is the most important thing in the world.
    Princess Diana

    Family is the most important thing in the world.

    RELATED: Princess Diana Quotes That Honor the "People's Princess"

  • <p>Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter. </p>
    Brad Henry

    Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.

  • <p>My greatest pleasure is spending time with my family. </p>
    Siri Hustvedt

    My greatest pleasure is spending time with my family.

  A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.
    George A. Moore

    A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.

    RELATED: Inspirational Quotes for When You Need a Little Pick-Me-Up

  • <p>Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life. </p>
    J.K. Rowling

    Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life.

  • <p>The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family. </p>
    Lee Iacocca

    The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.

  • <p>There's only one thing more precious than our time and that's what we spend it on. </p>
    Leo Christopher

    There's only one thing more precious than our time and that's what we spend it on.

  Home should be an anchor, a port in a storm, a refuge, a happy place in which to dwell, a place where we are loved and where we can love.
    Marvin J. Ashton

    Home should be an anchor, a port in a storm, a refuge, a happy place in which to dwell, a place where we are loved and where we can love.

    RELATED: Grandma Quotes to Honor Your Nana

  • <p>Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one. </p>
    Unknown

    Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

  • <p>The greatest moments in life are not concerned with selfish achievements but rather with the things we do for the people we love and esteem. </p>
    Walt Disney

    The greatest moments in life are not concerned with selfish achievements but rather with the things we do for the people we love and esteem.

  Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches.
    Wanda Hope Carter

    Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches.

    RELATED: Friendship Quotes to Share With Your Besties

  • <p>Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family. </p>
    Anthony Brandt

    Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.

  • <p>You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.</p>
    Desmond Tutu

    You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.

  • <p>A happy family is but an earlier heaven.</p>
    A happy family is but an earlier heaven.

  Sticking with your family is what makes it a family.
    Sticking with your family is what makes it a family.

    RELATED: Sister Quotes to Dedicate to Your Partner in Crime

  • <p>Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.</p>
    Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.

  • <p>The family is one of nature's masterpieces.</p>
    The family is one of nature's masterpieces.

  • <p>Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing.</p>
    Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing.

  • <p>Family: where life begins and love never ends. </p>
    Family: where life begins and love never ends.

  • <p>The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life.</p>
    The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life.

  • <p>Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.</p>
    Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.

  • <p>Family is not an important thing. It's everything.</p>
    Family is not an important thing. It's everything.

  • <p>Peace is the beauty of life. It is sunshine. It is the smile of a child, the love of a mother, the joy of a father, the togetherness of a family. It is the advancement of man, the victory of just cause, the triumph of truth.</p>
    Peace is the beauty of life. It is sunshine. It is the smile of a child, the love of a mother, the joy of a father, the togetherness of a family. It is the advancement of man, the victory of just cause, the triumph of truth.

