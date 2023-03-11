Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More

  • <p>Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Mar. 10.</p>
    1/80

    School's in Session

    Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Mar. 10.

  • <p>Singer Andra Day attends Habitat LA's 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on Mar. 8. </p>
    2/80

    Queen Things

    Singer Andra Day attends Habitat LA's 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on Mar. 8.

  • <p>Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on Mar. 10 in Austin, Texas.</p>
    3/80

    Bringing the Laughs

    Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on Mar. 10 in Austin, Texas.

  • <p>Scott Foley attends <em>The Thanksgiving Play</em> press event at Redeye Grill on Mar. 10 in New York City. </p>
    4/80

    Curtain Call

    Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on Mar. 10 in New York City.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zoe-kravitz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoë Kravitz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zoë Kravitz</a> wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on Mar. 8.</p>
    5/80

    Under the Radar

    Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on Mar. 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elton-john/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elton John,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Elton John,</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/miley-cyrus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miley Cyrus;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Miley Cyrus</a> huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
    6/80

    Versace Flexing

    Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cher/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cher;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cher</a> and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.</p>
    7/80

    Lovers on the Carpet

    Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Cruise;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tom Cruise</a> takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> screening on March 9. </p>
    8/80

    Selfie with a Maverick

    Tom Cruise takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/pauly-shore-wishes-luck-encino-man-costars-brendan-fraser-ke-huy-quan-oscars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/ariana-debose-opening-number-bafta-producer-says-twitter-criticism-incredibly-unfair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
    9/80

    Joyous Arrivals

    Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall Jenner;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kendall Jenner</a> leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
    10/80

    Model Behavior

    Kendall Jenner leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priyanka Chopra;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Priyanka Chopra</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Jonas;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nick Jonas</a> attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
    11/80

    Dinner Date

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><span>Cate Blanchett</span> looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.</p>
    12/80

    Green on Green

    Cate Blanchett looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonardo DiCaprio;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9. </p>
    13/80

    Here to Help

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/marisa-abela-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marisa Abela;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Marisa Abela</a> continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10. </p>
    14/80

    Becoming Amy

    Marisa Abela continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andra-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andra Day;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andra Day</a> attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9. </p>
    15/80

    Charitable Lady

    Andra Day attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andie-macdowell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie MacDowell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andie MacDowell</a> accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
    16/80

    Classic Beauty

    Andie MacDowell accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/olivia-rodrigo-adds-taylor-swift-jack-antonoff-st-vincent-as-writers-deja-vu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St. Vincent;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">St. Vincent</a> and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9. </p>
    17/80

    Musical Mavens

    St. Vincent and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-mayer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Mayer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">John Mayer</a> performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9. </p>
    18/80

    Singing from the Heart

    John Mayer performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/newly-minted-oscar-nominee-jessie-buckley-stars-in-first-trailer-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessie Buckley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jessie Buckley</a> speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California. </p>
    19/80

    Giving a Speech

    Jessie Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/health/sheryl-lee-ralph-inspiration-behind-aids-activism-women-changing-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheryl Lee Ralph;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sheryl Lee Ralph</a> playfully shows off her orange dress at the <em>Essence</em> Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
    20/80

    Walking on Sunshine

    Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/jenna-ortega-addresses-sharpie-stained-dress-wardrobe-malfunction-on-scream-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Ortega;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jenna Ortega</a> wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for <em>Saturday Night Live</em> rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend. </p>
    21/80

    Live from New York

    Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

  • <p><span>Jessica Chastain</span> sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, <em>A Doll's House</em>, on March 8 on Broadway.</p>
    22/80

    Center Stage

    Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

  • <p>Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kristin-davis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristin Davis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kristin Davis</a> frolics in fake snow on the set of <em>And Just Like That...</em> in New York City on March 9. </p>
    23/80

    Pretty in Pink

    Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/teyana-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teyana Taylor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Teyana Taylor</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/lena-waithe-interview-mentoring-other-black-creatives-in-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lena Waithe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lena Waithe</a> attend the <em>Essence</em> Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
    24/80

    Power Pose

    Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Porter;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Billy Porter</a> is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.</p>
    25/80

    Hats Off

    Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/netflix-comics-share-jokes-that-inspired-them/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margaret Cho;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Margaret Cho</a> — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of <em>The View</em> in New York City on March 9. </p>
    26/80

    Dog Days

    Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/julia-garner-admits-she-was-hopeless-and-contemplated-a-future-without-acting-before-landing-ozark/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Garner;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Julia Garner</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/halle-bailey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halle Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Halle Bailey</a> are all smiles at <em>Vanity Fair</em> and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
    27/80

    Cheek to Cheek

    Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

  • <p>Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> is seen on the set of <em>And Just Like That...</em> in New York City on March 8.</p>
    28/80

    Feeling Floral

    Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/parents/angela-bassett-kids-following-acting-footsteps-whatever-they-want-to-do/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> is a vision in purple at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. </p>
    29/80

    Time to Shine

    Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A glowing <a href="https://people.com/music/sza-says-phoebe-bridgers-collab-on-sos-came-after-they-connected-over-dms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoebe Bridgers;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Phoebe Bridgers</a> smiles from her table at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
    30/80

    Ladies' Night

    A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

  • <p>Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> addresses the crowd at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
    31/80

    A Time to Celebrate

    Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/idris-elba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Idris Elba;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Idris Elba</a> poses at the U.S. premiere of <em>Luther: The Fallen Sun</em> at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8. </p>
    32/80

    Man of the Hour

    Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> flashes a smile at the <em>Today </em>show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.</p>
    33/80

    Good Morning, New York!

    Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/nick-kroll-jokes-he-dreams-in-victorian-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Kroll;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nick Kroll</a>, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss <em>History of the World, Part II</em> on March 8. </p>
    34/80

    All in Good Fun

    Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-edge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Edge;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">The Edge</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-letterman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Letterman;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">David Letterman</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bono</a> pose together at the <a href="https://people.com/music/u2-bono-the-edge-star-new-documentary-trailer-watch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman</em></a> premiere in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
    35/80

    Three's Company

    The Edge, David Letterman and Bono pose together at the Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman premiere in Los Angeles on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/glenn-close/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glenn Close;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Glenn Close</a> joins the cast of Broadway's <em>Some Like It Hot </em>backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8. </p>
    36/80

    Backstage Bliss

    Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

  • <p>Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with <em>Creed III</em>'s Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.</p>
    37/80

    Major(s) Moment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

  • <p><em>Bachelor</em> Nation's <a href="https://people.com/tv/becca-kufrin-thomas-jacobs-are-engaged-bachelorette-bachelor-in-paradise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs</a> to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas. </p>
    38/80

    Photo Finish

    Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-pugh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Pugh;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Florence Pugh</a> flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film <em>A Good Person</em> at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8. </p>
    39/80

    Dramatic Entrance

    Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

  • <p><em>John Wick: Chapter 4 </em>star <a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.</p>
    40/80

    Movie Star & Movie Maker

    John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

  • <p>Upcoming Academy Awards host <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jimmy Kimmel</a> speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.</p>
    41/80

    Before the Big Night

    Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Cohen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andy Cohen</a> and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    42/80

    Buddy Buddy

    Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eva-longoria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eva Longoria;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Eva Longoria</a> looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.</p>
    43/80

    Windy City

    Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.

  • <p><i>Ted Lasso</i> stars <a href="https://people.com/tv/ted-lasso-brett-goldstein-everything-to-know-roy-kent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brett Goldstein;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brett Goldstein</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-sudeikis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Sudeikis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jason Sudeikis</a> pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.</p>
    44/80

    Team Players

    Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dua-lipa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dua Lipa;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dua Lipa</a> and pals <a href="https://people.com/parents/grace-gummer-pregnant-expecting-first-baby-with-mark-ronson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Gummer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Grace Gummer</a> and <a href="https://people.com/music/mark-ronson-shares-unheard-amy-winehouse-back-to-black-vocals-on-tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Ronson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mark Ronson</a> snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.</p>
    45/80

    Selfie Squad

    Dua Lipa and pals Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.

  • <p>Dressing to her name, <a href="https://people.com/tag/pink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pink</a> serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with <a href="https://people.com/tag/robin-thicke/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robin Thicke;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Robin Thicke</a> and tennis pros <a href="https://people.com/parents/victoria-azarenka-not-competing-us-open-son-leo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vika Azarenka;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Vika Azarenka</a> and <a href="https://people.com/sports/serena-williams-trolls-grigor-dimitrov-tracksuit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grigor Dimitrov;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Grigor Dimitrov</a> (not pictured).</p>
    46/80

    Game Face

    Dressing to her name, Pink serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with Robin Thicke and tennis pros Vika Azarenka and Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured).

  • <p>Matching the background in shades of green and gray, <a href="https://people.com/movies/lakeith-stanfield-announces-engagement-to-kasmere-trice-as-another-woman-claims-he-fathered-her-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LaKeith Stanfield;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">LaKeith Stanfield</a> poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.</p>
    47/80

    Dinner Guest

    Matching the background in shades of green and gray, LaKeith Stanfield poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.

  • <p>French chef <a href="https://people.com/food/oscars-2014-food-drink-cocktail-recipe-daniel-boulud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daniel Boulud;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Daniel Boulud</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/martha-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martha Stewart;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Martha Stewart</a> celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.</p>
    48/80

    Culinary Royalty

    French chef Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.

  • <p>Newly single <a href="https://people.com/music/mod-sun-so-grateful-to-have-real-friends-amid-avril-lavigne-breakup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mod Sun;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mod Sun</a> hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.</p>
    49/80

    Mod in the Midwest

    Newly single Mod Sun hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.

  • <p>In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, <a href="https://people.com/tv/hannah-waddingham-doesnt-want-ted-lasso-to-end-after-season-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hannah Waddingham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hannah Waddingham</a> stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of <i>Ted Lasso</i> in L.A. on March 7.</p>
    50/80

    Blue Carpet Beauty

    In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, Hannah Waddingham stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in L.A. on March 7.

  • <p>Looking ethereal under the spotlight, <a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-welch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Welch;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Florence Welch</a> belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.</p>
    51/80

    Singing in the Southern Hemisphere

    Looking ethereal under the spotlight, Florence Welch belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

  • <p>Brunette beauty <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellie-goulding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellie Goulding;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ellie Goulding</a> braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.</p>
    52/80

    Singer in the Rain

    Brunette beauty Ellie Goulding braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priscilla-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priscilla Presley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Priscilla Presley</a> poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's <i>Agent Elvis </i>on March 7 in Los Angeles.</p>
    53/80

    Suited Up

    Priscilla Presley poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's Agent Elvis on March 7 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Alba;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jessica Alba</a> stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    54/80

    Style Abroad

    Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, Jessica Alba stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-theroux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Theroux;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Justin Theroux</a> bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.</p>
    55/80

    Pit Bull Pal

    Justin Theroux bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> is joined by a feline companion on the set of <i>And Just Like That…</i> in New York City on March. 7.</p>
    56/80

    Cats and the City

    Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/padma-lakshmi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Padma Lakshmi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Padma Lakshmi</a> steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!</p>
    57/80

    Red Hot

    Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

  • <p>Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Colin Farrell</a> is unrecognizable while filming <i>The Penguin</i> in New York City on March 7. </p>
    58/80

    In Disguise

    Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lucy-liu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Liu;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lucy Liu</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/helen-mirren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Mirren;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Helen Mirren</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/rachel-zegler-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Zegler;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rachel Zegler</a> stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of <em>Shazam! Fury of the Gods</em> at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7. </p>
    59/80

    Triple Threat

    Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/amber-riley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amber Riley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Amber Riley</a> and <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/yvette-nicole-brown-and-peoples-former-sexiest-teacher-alive-surprise-teachers-zoom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yvette Nicole Brown;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Yvette Nicole Brown</a> smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7. </p>
    60/80

    Megawatt Smiles

    Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

  • <p>Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6. </p>
    61/80

    A Night of Music

    Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/courteney-cox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Courteney Cox;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Courteney Cox</a> and <a href="https://people.com/parents/courteney-cox-reveals-daughter-coco-embarrassed-by-moms-social-media/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Arquette;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Coco Arquette</a> have <a href="https://people.com/parents/courteney-cox-daughter-coco-all-grown-up-scream-vi-premiere-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a special mother-daughter night out;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a special mother-daughter night out</a> at the March 6 premiere of <i>Scream VI </i>in N.Y.C. </p>
    62/80

    Seeing Double

    Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Also celebrating the film, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jasmin-savoy-brown-scream-lgbtq-final-girl-color-glaad-media-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jasmin Savoy Brown;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jasmin Savoy Brown</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jenna-ortega-opens-up-about-being-single/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Ortega;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jenna Ortega</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/melissa-barrera-on-becoming-clinique-brand-ambassador-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melissa Barrera;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Melissa Barrera</a> pose together at the premiere of <em>Scream VI</em> on March 6. </p>
    63/80

    Scream Queens

    Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/penelope-cruz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penélope Cruz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Penélope Cruz</a> flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. </p>
    64/80

    Très Chic

    Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/person/sydney-sweeney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sydney Sweeney;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sydney Sweeney</a> stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7. </p>
    65/80

    Splish Splash

    Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/glen-powell-on-top-gun-maverick-thirst-traps-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glen Powell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Glen Powell</a> wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7. </p>
    66/80

    Beach Day

    Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-hemsworth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Hemsworth;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chris Hemsworth</a> stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.</p>
    67/80

    Homeward Bound

    Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rumer-willis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rumer Willis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rumer Willis</a> shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles. </p>
    68/80

    Bumping Along

    Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Rocking a dark green pantsuit, <a href="https://people.com/tag/eva-longoria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eva Longoria;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Eva Longoria</a> steps out in New York City on March 6. </p>
    69/80

    Suited Up

    Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sutton-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sutton Foster;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sutton Foster</a> takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6. </p>
    70/80

    All That Glitters

    Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/parents/katherine-schwarzenegger-bond-between-daughters-like-her-and-sister-christina/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christina Schwarzenegger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Christina Schwarzenegger</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/maria-shriver-felt-invisible-during-marriage-to-arnold-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Shriver;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Maria Shriver</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/katherine-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katherine Schwarzenegger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Katherine Schwarzenegger</a> pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.</p>
    71/80

    All in the Family

    Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jerry-oconnell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry O'Connell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jerry O'Connell</a> bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6. </p>
    72/80

    Not So Ruff

    Jerry O'Connell bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zoey-deutch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoey Deutch;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zoey Deutch</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tv/rege-jean-page-hottest-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Regé-Jean Page;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Regé-Jean Page</a> pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4. </p>
    73/80

    Need for Speed

    Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/amy-schumer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Schumer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Amy Schumer</a> keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of<em> Life & Beth</em> dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6. </p>
    74/80

    Lights, Camera...

    Amy Schumer keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of Life & Beth dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of <em>John Wick Chapter 4</em> in London on March 6. </p>
    75/80

    Acting Pals

    Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in London on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-wayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Wayne;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lil Wayne</a> closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicki Minaj;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nicki Minaj</a> to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.</p>
    76/80

    Young Money Reunion

    Lil Wayne closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out Nicki Minaj to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

  • <p>Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.</p>
    77/80

    Tongue Out

    Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

  • <p>A comfy <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Katie Holmes</a> is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.</p>
    78/80

    Always Stylish

    A comfy Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.

  • <p>The cast of <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/scream-vi-marketing-campaign-responsible-for-ghostface-sightings-in-various-cities-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scream VI;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Scream VI</a> — </em>Devyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6. </p>
    79/80

    Empire State of Mind

    The cast of Scream VIDevyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tyler-posey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Posey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tyler Posey</a> has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood. </p>
    80/80

    Blast Off

    Tyler Posey has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood.

<p>Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Mar. 10.</p>
<p>Singer Andra Day attends Habitat LA's 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on Mar. 8. </p>
<p>Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on Mar. 10 in Austin, Texas.</p>
<p>Scott Foley attends <em>The Thanksgiving Play</em> press event at Redeye Grill on Mar. 10 in New York City. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zoe-kravitz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoë Kravitz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zoë Kravitz</a> wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on Mar. 8.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elton-john/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elton John,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Elton John,</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/miley-cyrus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miley Cyrus;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Miley Cyrus</a> huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cher/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cher;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cher</a> and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Cruise;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tom Cruise</a> takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special <em>Top Gun: Maverick</em> screening on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/pauly-shore-wishes-luck-encino-man-costars-brendan-fraser-ke-huy-quan-oscars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/ariana-debose-opening-number-bafta-producer-says-twitter-criticism-incredibly-unfair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall Jenner;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kendall Jenner</a> leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priyanka-chopra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priyanka Chopra;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Priyanka Chopra</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Jonas;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nick Jonas</a> attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
<p><span>Cate Blanchett</span> looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonardo DiCaprio;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/marisa-abela-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marisa Abela;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Marisa Abela</a> continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andra-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andra Day;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andra Day</a> attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andie-macdowell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie MacDowell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andie MacDowell</a> accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/music/olivia-rodrigo-adds-taylor-swift-jack-antonoff-st-vincent-as-writers-deja-vu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St. Vincent;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">St. Vincent</a> and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-mayer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Mayer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">John Mayer</a> performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/newly-minted-oscar-nominee-jessie-buckley-stars-in-first-trailer-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessie Buckley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jessie Buckley</a> speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/health/sheryl-lee-ralph-inspiration-behind-aids-activism-women-changing-the-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheryl Lee Ralph;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sheryl Lee Ralph</a> playfully shows off her orange dress at the <em>Essence</em> Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/jenna-ortega-addresses-sharpie-stained-dress-wardrobe-malfunction-on-scream-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Ortega;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jenna Ortega</a> wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for <em>Saturday Night Live</em> rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend. </p>
<p><span>Jessica Chastain</span> sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, <em>A Doll's House</em>, on March 8 on Broadway.</p>
<p>Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kristin-davis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristin Davis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kristin Davis</a> frolics in fake snow on the set of <em>And Just Like That...</em> in New York City on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/teyana-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teyana Taylor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Teyana Taylor</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/lena-waithe-interview-mentoring-other-black-creatives-in-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lena Waithe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lena Waithe</a> attend the <em>Essence</em> Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Porter;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Billy Porter</a> is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/netflix-comics-share-jokes-that-inspired-them/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margaret Cho;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Margaret Cho</a> — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of <em>The View</em> in New York City on March 9. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/julia-garner-admits-she-was-hopeless-and-contemplated-a-future-without-acting-before-landing-ozark/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Garner;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Julia Garner</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/halle-bailey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halle Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Halle Bailey</a> are all smiles at <em>Vanity Fair</em> and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
<p>Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> is seen on the set of <em>And Just Like That...</em> in New York City on March 8.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/angela-bassett-kids-following-acting-footsteps-whatever-they-want-to-do/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> is a vision in purple at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>A glowing <a href="https://people.com/music/sza-says-phoebe-bridgers-collab-on-sos-came-after-they-connected-over-dms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoebe Bridgers;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Phoebe Bridgers</a> smiles from her table at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
<p>Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> addresses the crowd at the <em>TIME</em> Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/idris-elba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Idris Elba;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Idris Elba</a> poses at the U.S. premiere of <em>Luther: The Fallen Sun</em> at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> flashes a smile at the <em>Today </em>show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/nick-kroll-jokes-he-dreams-in-victorian-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Kroll;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nick Kroll</a>, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss <em>History of the World, Part II</em> on March 8. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-edge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Edge;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">The Edge</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-letterman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Letterman;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">David Letterman</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bono</a> pose together at the <a href="https://people.com/music/u2-bono-the-edge-star-new-documentary-trailer-watch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman</em></a> premiere in Los Angeles on March 8. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/glenn-close/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glenn Close;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Glenn Close</a> joins the cast of Broadway's <em>Some Like It Hot </em>backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8. </p>
<p>Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with <em>Creed III</em>'s Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.</p>
<p><em>Bachelor</em> Nation's <a href="https://people.com/tv/becca-kufrin-thomas-jacobs-are-engaged-bachelorette-bachelor-in-paradise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs</a> to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-pugh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Pugh;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Florence Pugh</a> flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film <em>A Good Person</em> at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8. </p>
<p><em>John Wick: Chapter 4 </em>star <a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.</p>
<p>Upcoming Academy Awards host <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jimmy Kimmel</a> speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Cohen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andy Cohen</a> and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eva-longoria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eva Longoria;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Eva Longoria</a> looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.</p>
<p><i>Ted Lasso</i> stars <a href="https://people.com/tv/ted-lasso-brett-goldstein-everything-to-know-roy-kent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brett Goldstein;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brett Goldstein</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-sudeikis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Sudeikis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jason Sudeikis</a> pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dua-lipa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dua Lipa;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dua Lipa</a> and pals <a href="https://people.com/parents/grace-gummer-pregnant-expecting-first-baby-with-mark-ronson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Gummer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Grace Gummer</a> and <a href="https://people.com/music/mark-ronson-shares-unheard-amy-winehouse-back-to-black-vocals-on-tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Ronson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mark Ronson</a> snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.</p>
<p>Dressing to her name, <a href="https://people.com/tag/pink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pink</a> serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with <a href="https://people.com/tag/robin-thicke/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robin Thicke;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Robin Thicke</a> and tennis pros <a href="https://people.com/parents/victoria-azarenka-not-competing-us-open-son-leo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vika Azarenka;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Vika Azarenka</a> and <a href="https://people.com/sports/serena-williams-trolls-grigor-dimitrov-tracksuit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grigor Dimitrov;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Grigor Dimitrov</a> (not pictured).</p>
<p>Matching the background in shades of green and gray, <a href="https://people.com/movies/lakeith-stanfield-announces-engagement-to-kasmere-trice-as-another-woman-claims-he-fathered-her-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LaKeith Stanfield;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">LaKeith Stanfield</a> poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.</p>
<p>French chef <a href="https://people.com/food/oscars-2014-food-drink-cocktail-recipe-daniel-boulud/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daniel Boulud;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Daniel Boulud</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/martha-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martha Stewart;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Martha Stewart</a> celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.</p>
<p>Newly single <a href="https://people.com/music/mod-sun-so-grateful-to-have-real-friends-amid-avril-lavigne-breakup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mod Sun;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mod Sun</a> hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.</p>
<p>In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, <a href="https://people.com/tv/hannah-waddingham-doesnt-want-ted-lasso-to-end-after-season-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hannah Waddingham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hannah Waddingham</a> stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of <i>Ted Lasso</i> in L.A. on March 7.</p>
<p>Looking ethereal under the spotlight, <a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-welch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Welch;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Florence Welch</a> belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.</p>
<p>Brunette beauty <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellie-goulding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellie Goulding;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ellie Goulding</a> braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/priscilla-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priscilla Presley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Priscilla Presley</a> poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's <i>Agent Elvis </i>on March 7 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Alba;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jessica Alba</a> stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-theroux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Theroux;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Justin Theroux</a> bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> is joined by a feline companion on the set of <i>And Just Like That…</i> in New York City on March. 7.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/padma-lakshmi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Padma Lakshmi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Padma Lakshmi</a> steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!</p>
<p>Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Colin Farrell</a> is unrecognizable while filming <i>The Penguin</i> in New York City on March 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lucy-liu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Liu;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lucy Liu</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/helen-mirren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Mirren;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Helen Mirren</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/rachel-zegler-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Zegler;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rachel Zegler</a> stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of <em>Shazam! Fury of the Gods</em> at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/amber-riley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amber Riley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Amber Riley</a> and <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/yvette-nicole-brown-and-peoples-former-sexiest-teacher-alive-surprise-teachers-zoom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yvette Nicole Brown;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Yvette Nicole Brown</a> smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7. </p>
<p>Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/courteney-cox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Courteney Cox;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Courteney Cox</a> and <a href="https://people.com/parents/courteney-cox-reveals-daughter-coco-embarrassed-by-moms-social-media/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Arquette;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Coco Arquette</a> have <a href="https://people.com/parents/courteney-cox-daughter-coco-all-grown-up-scream-vi-premiere-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a special mother-daughter night out;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a special mother-daughter night out</a> at the March 6 premiere of <i>Scream VI </i>in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Also celebrating the film, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jasmin-savoy-brown-scream-lgbtq-final-girl-color-glaad-media-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jasmin Savoy Brown;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jasmin Savoy Brown</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jenna-ortega-opens-up-about-being-single/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Ortega;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jenna Ortega</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/melissa-barrera-on-becoming-clinique-brand-ambassador-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melissa Barrera;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Melissa Barrera</a> pose together at the premiere of <em>Scream VI</em> on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/penelope-cruz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penélope Cruz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Penélope Cruz</a> flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/person/sydney-sweeney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sydney Sweeney;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sydney Sweeney</a> stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/glen-powell-on-top-gun-maverick-thirst-traps-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glen Powell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Glen Powell</a> wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-hemsworth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Hemsworth;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chris Hemsworth</a> stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rumer-willis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rumer Willis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rumer Willis</a> shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Rocking a dark green pantsuit, <a href="https://people.com/tag/eva-longoria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eva Longoria;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Eva Longoria</a> steps out in New York City on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sutton-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sutton Foster;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sutton Foster</a> takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/katherine-schwarzenegger-bond-between-daughters-like-her-and-sister-christina/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christina Schwarzenegger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Christina Schwarzenegger</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/maria-shriver-felt-invisible-during-marriage-to-arnold-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Shriver;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Maria Shriver</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/katherine-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katherine Schwarzenegger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Katherine Schwarzenegger</a> pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jerry-oconnell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry O'Connell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jerry O'Connell</a> bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zoey-deutch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoey Deutch;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zoey Deutch</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tv/rege-jean-page-hottest-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Regé-Jean Page;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Regé-Jean Page</a> pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/amy-schumer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Schumer;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Amy Schumer</a> keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of<em> Life & Beth</em> dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of <em>John Wick Chapter 4</em> in London on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-wayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Wayne;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lil Wayne</a> closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicki-minaj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicki Minaj;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nicki Minaj</a> to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.</p>
<p>Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.</p>
<p>A comfy <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Katie Holmes</a> is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.</p>
<p>The cast of <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/scream-vi-marketing-campaign-responsible-for-ghostface-sightings-in-various-cities-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scream VI;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Scream VI</a> — </em>Devyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tyler-posey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Posey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tyler Posey</a> has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories