Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Beauty Products Have Stood The Test Of Time

Queen Elizabeth isn't in the business of advertising her favorite lipstick, but there are ways to discern her beauty routine. In addition to some intrepid royal reporting, the Queen's commercial preferences can be deduced from her royal warrants. The select few companies that hold royal warrants have been supplying the House of Windsor for years, and have earned the privilege to boast about their royal clientele. Here, a selection of the Queen's must-have powders, creams, and scents—many of which hold an elusive royal warrant.