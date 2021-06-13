Queen Elizabeth Has Now Met with 13 Out of the Last 14 Presidents

  • <p>Over the course of her nearly 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth has seen more than a few regime changes in American politics, and this weekend, she'll have tea with President Biden during his first overseas visit in office. In total, she's now spent time with 13 out of the last 14 sitting U.S. presidents. (Somehow, Lyndon Johnson missed the cut.) See photos of her meetings with presidents from Truman to Biden right here. </p>
    1/24

    Queen Elizabeth Has Now Met with 13 Out of the Last 14 Presidents

    Over the course of her nearly 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth has seen more than a few regime changes in American politics, and this weekend, she'll have tea with President Biden during his first overseas visit in office. In total, she's now spent time with 13 out of the last 14 sitting U.S. presidents. (Somehow, Lyndon Johnson missed the cut.) See photos of her meetings with presidents from Truman to Biden right here.

  • <p>President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.<br></p>
    2/24

    2021

    President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth greets President and First Lady Trump at Buckingham Palace to officially kick off the state visit. </p><p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/g27634910/donald-trump-state-visit-uk-queen-elizabeth-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See all the photos from the three-day trip here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See all the photos from the three-day trip here. </a></p>
    3/24

    2019

    Queen Elizabeth greets President and First Lady Trump at Buckingham Palace to officially kick off the state visit.

    See all the photos from the three-day trip here.

  • <p>Here is Trump meeting the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle. The pair watched a military parade and had tea together during his 2018 trip. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22141700/donald-trump-queen-elizabeth-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from their visit here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from their visit here.</a></p>
    4/24

    2018

    Here is Trump meeting the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle. The pair watched a military parade and had tea together during his 2018 trip. See more photos from their visit here.

  • <p>The Queen and President Obama pose for a photo in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace before a state banquet.</p>
    5/24

    2011

    The Queen and President Obama pose for a photo in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace before a state banquet.

  • <p>Barack and Michelle Obama met with Queen several times over the course of his presidency. Here they are during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2009.</p>
    6/24

    2009

    Barack and Michelle Obama met with Queen several times over the course of his presidency. Here they are during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2009.

  • <p>Here is President Bush shaking hands with Prince Philip during a visit to the UK in 2003.</p>
    7/24

    2003

    Here is President Bush shaking hands with Prince Philip during a visit to the UK in 2003.

  • <p>The Queen and Prince Philip chat with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush on the North Portico of the White House before a state dinner.</p>
    8/24

    2007

    The Queen and Prince Philip chat with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush on the North Portico of the White House before a state dinner.

  • <p>No one quite seemed to look at the camera when the Clintons met with the Queen in 2000. </p>
    9/24

    2000

    No one quite seemed to look at the camera when the Clintons met with the Queen in 2000.

  • <p>Bill and Hillary on another visit to Buckingham Palace.</p>
    10/24

    1995

    Bill and Hillary on another visit to Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>The Queen attends an American baseball game with President and First Lady Bush. </p>
    11/24

    1991

    The Queen attends an American baseball game with President and First Lady Bush.

  • <p>The Queen and Prince Philip with the Bushes before a formal dinner. </p>
    12/24

    1991

    The Queen and Prince Philip with the Bushes before a formal dinner.

  • <p>President Reagan had quite the laugh when the Queen made a joke about the weather in California during a State Dinner in San Francisco. </p>
    13/24

    1983

    President Reagan had quite the laugh when the Queen made a joke about the weather in California during a State Dinner in San Francisco.

  • <p>This series of photos of Reagan and the Queen on horseback would go on to become iconic and emblematic of the special relationship between the United States and the UK. </p>
    14/24

    1982

    This series of photos of Reagan and the Queen on horseback would go on to become iconic and emblematic of the special relationship between the United States and the UK.

  • <p>The Queen, Prince Philip, and Jimmy Carter at a dinner at Buckingham Palace.</p>
    15/24

    1977

    The Queen, Prince Philip, and Jimmy Carter at a dinner at Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>A lovely photo of the Queen dancing with President Gerald Ford at the ball at the White House during the 1976 bicentennial celebrations.</p>
    16/24

    1976

    A lovely photo of the Queen dancing with President Gerald Ford at the ball at the White House during the 1976 bicentennial celebrations.

  • <p>Here they are at another dinner during that same 1976 visit.</p>
    17/24

    1976

    Here they are at another dinner during that same 1976 visit.

  • <p>The Queen and Nixon walking through the corridors of Buckingham Palace. In the background you can see a young Prince Charles. </p>
    18/24

    1969

    The Queen and Nixon walking through the corridors of Buckingham Palace. In the background you can see a young Prince Charles.

  • <p>Jackie and John F. Kennedy visited Buckingham Palace in 1961 and attended a banquet held in the president's honor</p>
    19/24

    1961

    Jackie and John F. Kennedy visited Buckingham Palace in 1961 and attended a banquet held in the president's honor

  • <p>The evening was recently fodder for Netflix's <em>The Crown</em>, a series about Queen Elizabeth's reign. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a13128840/john-kennedy-jackie-kennedy-queen-elizabeth-meeting-buckingham-palace/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read how it really went down, right here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Read how it really went down, right here.</a></p>
    20/24

    1961

    The evening was recently fodder for Netflix's The Crown, a series about Queen Elizabeth's reign. Read how it really went down, right here.

  • <p>President Eisenhower with the British royal family at Balmoral in Scotland. Following his return to the states the Queen mailed him a recipe for her drop scones, which they enjoyed during his visit. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/news/a9134/queen-elizabeth-drop-scones-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get her recipe for the pancake-like treat, right here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get her recipe for the pancake-like treat, right here.</a></p>
    21/24

    1959

    President Eisenhower with the British royal family at Balmoral in Scotland. Following his return to the states the Queen mailed him a recipe for her drop scones, which they enjoyed during his visit. Get her recipe for the pancake-like treat, right here.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth with President Eisenhower in October 1957.</p>
    22/24

    1957

    Queen Elizabeth with President Eisenhower in October 1957.

  • <p>Then-Princess Elizabeth with President Harry Truman.</p>
    23/24

    1951

    Then-Princess Elizabeth with President Harry Truman.

  • <p>Here they are exchanging gifts in the rose garden of the White House on that same visit.</p>
    24/24

    1951

    Here they are exchanging gifts in the rose garden of the White House on that same visit.

She's having tea with President Biden this weekend at Windsor Castle.

