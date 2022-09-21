All the Queen Elizabeth II Tributes at London Fashion Week

  • <p>Four fashion weeks and a funeral. That’s been the cadence of the spring/summer 2023 runways, which began in New York and stretched into London before being paused—very suddenly, and with much debate—for the final rites of Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s how British designers marked the end of an era before Milan and Paris start the trend cycle anew. </p>
    All the Queen Elizabeth II Tributes at London Fashion Week

    Four fashion weeks and a funeral. That’s been the cadence of the spring/summer 2023 runways, which began in New York and stretched into London before being paused—very suddenly, and with much debate—for the final rites of Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s how British designers marked the end of an era before Milan and Paris start the trend cycle anew.

    NIKLAS HALLE'N - Getty Images
  • <p>The Northern Irish designer, who fought to keep London Fashion Week alive in the midst of unprecedented “royal mourning,” ended his London Fashion Week show with six lovely words. </p>
    JW Anderson

    The Northern Irish designer, who fought to keep London Fashion Week alive in the midst of unprecedented “royal mourning,” ended his London Fashion Week show with six lovely words.

    Tim Whitby/BFC - Getty Images
  • <p>Designer Nensi Dojaka lined the entrance to her runway in white hydrangeas as a tribute to the Queen. Resident British It-Girl Alexa Chung went one step further by making the monarch’s favorite blossom a sweet part of her morning beauty look.</p>
    Alexa Chung at Nensi Dojaka

    Designer Nensi Dojaka lined the entrance to her runway in white hydrangeas as a tribute to the Queen. Resident British It-Girl Alexa Chung went one step further by making the monarch’s favorite blossom a sweet part of her morning beauty look.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic lime green Jubilee suit got a modern update from Huishan Zhang, but the pristine low-heeled pumps stayed the same.</p>
    Huishan Zhang

    Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic lime green Jubilee suit got a modern update from Huishan Zhang, but the pristine low-heeled pumps stayed the same.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Traditional lace collars and black netted crowns took the spotlight at Richard Quinn, whose 2018 fashion show was attended by Queen Elizabeth II herself. </p>
    Richard Quinn

    Traditional lace collars and black netted crowns took the spotlight at Richard Quinn, whose 2018 fashion show was attended by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The speakers went silent for Halpern’s opening look, which paid homage to the 1957 ballgown the Queen wore to greet French president Charles de Gaulle.</p>
    Halpern

    The speakers went silent for Halpern’s opening look, which paid homage to the 1957 ballgown the Queen wore to greet French president Charles de Gaulle.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Over denim, Stefan Cooke tacked a swish of the diamond scarf worn frequently by the monarch during her time in the English countryside.</p>
    Stefan Cooke

    Over denim, Stefan Cooke tacked a swish of the diamond scarf worn frequently by the monarch during her time in the English countryside.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Tiny crochet corgi dolls became a key accessory at this emerging designer’s show.</p>
    RuiRui Deng

    Tiny crochet corgi dolls became a key accessory at this emerging designer’s show.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A silent catwalk with the Union Jack wrapped tight around the heart. </p>
    Dilara Findikoglu

    A silent catwalk with the Union Jack wrapped tight around the heart.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The French brand honored the British ruler with a four-tiered pearl crown.</p>
    Paul & Joe

    The French brand honored the British ruler with a four-tiered pearl crown.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A moment of silence was observed just before the start of Kane’s show, where front row guests like <em>Bridgerton </em>beauty Nicola Coughlan wore all-black pieces from the designer’s past collections.</p>
    Nicola Coughlan at Christopher Kane

    A moment of silence was observed just before the start of Kane’s show, where front row guests like Bridgerton beauty Nicola Coughlan wore all-black pieces from the designer’s past collections.

    Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images
  • <p>The show opened with a military drum salute before turning into a parade of looks inspired partly by the Queen's (rather amazing) military service in World War II.</p>
    Bora Aksu

    The show opened with a military drum salute before turning into a parade of looks inspired partly by the Queen's (rather amazing) military service in World War II.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>Great Britain, tiny dress. The Union Jack rises at Poster Girl.</p>
    Poster Girl

    Great Britain, tiny dress. The Union Jack rises at Poster Girl.

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • <p>Black veils and mourning bands at Erdem, which was held at one of the Queen's patronages, the British Museum.</p>
    Erdem

    Black veils and mourning bands at Erdem, which was held at one of the Queen's patronages, the British Museum.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A candlelight vigil closed the show of this emerging designer, who was unsure if he would acknowledge the Queen's passing until speaking with her grandmother a week before the show.</p>
    SS Daley

    A candlelight vigil closed the show of this emerging designer, who was unsure if he would acknowledge the Queen's passing until speaking with her grandmother a week before the show.

    Getty Images
From crowns to corgis, the runways had plenty to say. Here’s a roundup of all the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II we saw at the spring 2023 shows in London.

