All the Queen Elizabeth II Tributes at London Fashion Week

The Canadian Press

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series. Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up