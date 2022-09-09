Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

  • 1/14

    Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

  • <p>"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family <a href="https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1567928275913121792" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced" class="link ">announced</a>. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."<br> <br> The gates to Buckingham Palace in London have since served as a memorial to the Queen, with many leaving flowers and other tributes to Her Majesty throughout the day.</p>
    2/14

    The Queen Is Dead

    "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family announced. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

    The gates to Buckingham Palace in London have since served as a memorial to the Queen, with many leaving flowers and other tributes to Her Majesty throughout the day.

  • <p>Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pay their respects for the Queen's 70-year reign, many climbing the Queen Victoria Memorial to see over the crowds.<br> <br> Queen Elizabeth's death follows her husband of 73 years, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Philip" class="link ">Prince Philip</a>, who <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-philip-dead-queen-elizabeth-husband-was-99/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died at age 99" class="link ">died at age 99</a> in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King Charles III" class="link ">King Charles III</a>, 73, who is now the monarch.</p>
    3/14

    Long Live the King

    Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pay their respects for the Queen's 70-year reign, many climbing the Queen Victoria Memorial to see over the crowds.

    Queen Elizabeth's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

  • <p>Although Buckingham Palace has served as her official London residence, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth was at <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-summer-escape-balmoral-castle-scotland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Balmoral Castle" class="link ">Balmoral Castle</a> in Scotland, where she spends her summers.</p>
    4/14

    Outside the Palace

    Although Buckingham Palace has served as her official London residence, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spends her summers.

  • <p>Other mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has served as the Queen's main residence since Prince Philip died last year. The home is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.</p>
    5/14

    The Queen's Home

    Other mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has served as the Queen's main residence since Prince Philip died last year. The home is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>Another makeshift memorial was arranged outside Windsor Castle as more people left flowers and other tributes.</p>
    6/14

    Paying Respects

    Another makeshift memorial was arranged outside Windsor Castle as more people left flowers and other tributes.

  • <p>Mourners also placed tributes at the base of Queen Victoria's statue, which sits outside Windsor Castle.</p>
    7/14

    Beautiful Tributes

    Mourners also placed tributes at the base of Queen Victoria's statue, which sits outside Windsor Castle.

  • <p>Others paid their respects outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died Thursday.<br> <br> Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "<a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elihealth-is-causing-concern/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:under medical supervision" class="link ">under medical supervision</a>" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-health-concerns-royal-family-heading-balmoral-castle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rushed to her side" class="link ">rushed to her side</a> at Balmoral.</p>
    8/14

    Summers in Scotland

    Others paid their respects outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died Thursday.

    Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "under medical supervision" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family rushed to her side at Balmoral.

  • <p>In a display of solidarity, West Ham United and Romania's FCSB lined up on the field at London Stadium to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League match.</p>
    9/14

    For the Queen

    In a display of solidarity, West Ham United and Romania's FCSB lined up on the field at London Stadium to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League match.

  • <p>David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of <a href="https://grief.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grief.com" class="link ">Grief.com</a>, told PEOPLE that the Queen's death <a href="https://people.com/royals/why-do-we-feel-so-sad-about-queen-elizabeths-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has been felt so deeply by so many" class="link ">has been felt so deeply by so many</a> as "it is truly like a matriarch dying."</p> <p>"When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," said Kessler. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."</p>
    10/14

    Collective Grief

    David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com, told PEOPLE that the Queen's death has been felt so deeply by so many as "it is truly like a matriarch dying."

    "When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," said Kessler. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."

  • <p>The royal family has had a plan in place since the 1960s, in the event of the Queen's death. According to <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-operation-london-bridge-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Operation London Bridge" class="link ">Operation London Bridge</a>, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made.</p> <p>Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.</p>
    11/14

    Operation London Bridge

    The royal family has had a plan in place since the 1960s, in the event of the Queen's death. According to Operation London Bridge, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made.

    Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

  • <p>King Charles III <a href="https://people.com/royals/king-charles-mourns-mother-queen-elizabeth-moment-of-greatest-sadness-statement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paid tribute to his mother" class="link ">paid tribute to his mother</a> in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."</p> <p>"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."</p>
    12/14

    A Son in Mourning

    King Charles III paid tribute to his mother in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

    "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

  • <p>Although King Charles III has already <a href="https://people.com/royals/king-charles-iii-new-title-confirmed-death-queen-elizabeth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:assumed the throne" class="link ">assumed the throne</a>, his coronation will take place after several formalities are met.</p> <p>"The <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-wont-wear-crown-until-coronoation-how-british-royal-succession-works/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coronation ceremony usually takes a year" class="link ">coronation ceremony usually takes a year</a> because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning," Kate Williams, history professor at England's Reading University and author of <em>Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen</em>, told PEOPLE.</p>
    13/14

    Crowning a New King

    Although King Charles III has already assumed the throne, his coronation will take place after several formalities are met.

    "The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning," Kate Williams, history professor at England's Reading University and author of Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen, told PEOPLE.

  • <p>Charles' firstborn son, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William" class="link ">Prince William</a>, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by William's firstborn son, Prince George, 9.</p> <p>William and wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a> have since <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-change-social-media-titles-duke-duchess-cornwall-cambridge-following-queen-elizabeth-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:taken on the titles" class="link ">taken on the titles</a> of "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.</p>
    14/14

    Royal Bloodline

    Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by William's firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

    William and wife Kate Middleton have since taken on the titles of "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.

<p>"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family <a href="https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1567928275913121792" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced" class="link ">announced</a>. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."<br> <br> The gates to Buckingham Palace in London have since served as a memorial to the Queen, with many leaving flowers and other tributes to Her Majesty throughout the day.</p>
<p>Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pay their respects for the Queen's 70-year reign, many climbing the Queen Victoria Memorial to see over the crowds.<br> <br> Queen Elizabeth's death follows her husband of 73 years, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Philip" class="link ">Prince Philip</a>, who <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-philip-dead-queen-elizabeth-husband-was-99/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died at age 99" class="link ">died at age 99</a> in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King Charles III" class="link ">King Charles III</a>, 73, who is now the monarch.</p>
<p>Although Buckingham Palace has served as her official London residence, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth was at <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-summer-escape-balmoral-castle-scotland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Balmoral Castle" class="link ">Balmoral Castle</a> in Scotland, where she spends her summers.</p>
<p>Other mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has served as the Queen's main residence since Prince Philip died last year. The home is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.</p>
<p>Another makeshift memorial was arranged outside Windsor Castle as more people left flowers and other tributes.</p>
<p>Mourners also placed tributes at the base of Queen Victoria's statue, which sits outside Windsor Castle.</p>
<p>Others paid their respects outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died Thursday.<br> <br> Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "<a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elihealth-is-causing-concern/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:under medical supervision" class="link ">under medical supervision</a>" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-health-concerns-royal-family-heading-balmoral-castle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rushed to her side" class="link ">rushed to her side</a> at Balmoral.</p>
<p>In a display of solidarity, West Ham United and Romania's FCSB lined up on the field at London Stadium to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League match.</p>
<p>David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of <a href="https://grief.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grief.com" class="link ">Grief.com</a>, told PEOPLE that the Queen's death <a href="https://people.com/royals/why-do-we-feel-so-sad-about-queen-elizabeths-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has been felt so deeply by so many" class="link ">has been felt so deeply by so many</a> as "it is truly like a matriarch dying."</p> <p>"When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," said Kessler. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."</p>
<p>The royal family has had a plan in place since the 1960s, in the event of the Queen's death. According to <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-operation-london-bridge-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Operation London Bridge" class="link ">Operation London Bridge</a>, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made.</p> <p>Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.</p>
<p>King Charles III <a href="https://people.com/royals/king-charles-mourns-mother-queen-elizabeth-moment-of-greatest-sadness-statement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paid tribute to his mother" class="link ">paid tribute to his mother</a> in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."</p> <p>"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."</p>
<p>Although King Charles III has already <a href="https://people.com/royals/king-charles-iii-new-title-confirmed-death-queen-elizabeth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:assumed the throne" class="link ">assumed the throne</a>, his coronation will take place after several formalities are met.</p> <p>"The <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-wont-wear-crown-until-coronoation-how-british-royal-succession-works/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coronation ceremony usually takes a year" class="link ">coronation ceremony usually takes a year</a> because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning," Kate Williams, history professor at England's Reading University and author of <em>Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen</em>, told PEOPLE.</p>
<p>Charles' firstborn son, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William" class="link ">Prince William</a>, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by William's firstborn son, Prince George, 9.</p> <p>William and wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a> have since <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-change-social-media-titles-duke-duchess-cornwall-cambridge-following-queen-elizabeth-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:taken on the titles" class="link ">taken on the titles</a> of "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.</p>
Glenn Garner

After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, Britons gathered at Buckingham Palace and other places of significance around the United Kingdom to mourn the loss of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Outlander' Just Revealed A Surprise Sneak Peek At the New Season 7 Cast

    The Starz historical drama 'Outlander' is officially coming back with season 7. Read about the show's release date, cast news, spoilers, how to watch and stream and updates.

  • Kylie and Kris Jenner Just Wore Matching Leather Corset Dresses

    Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching black leather corset dresses to celebrate the upcoming launch of Kris's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

  • Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say

    The body of missing person, Scott Fraser, was found 200 ft below his bicycle in a remote trail.

  • Dua Lipa Wears Sexy Sparkling Two Piece In Iridescent Green With Matching Heels

    Late on Saturday night, Dua Lipa shared a two-piece look in iridescent green that may not be water safe, but definitely conjures a tropical beachside feel.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • NHL betting: 10 team point totals that stand out right now

    Here are some initial reads on the lines widely available for NHL team totals entering the 2022-23 season.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q