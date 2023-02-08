Photos from Quebec daycare bus crash: 'It's a terrible tragedy'

  • <p>Aerial view of the bus crash. (Radio-Canada - image credit)</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Aerial view of the bus crash. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

  • <p>Parents begin to arrive at the scene after a city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Parents begin to arrive at the scene after a city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

  • <p>Police officers arrive at the scene after a city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Police officers arrive at the scene after a city bus hit a daycare on Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

  • <p>Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>An ambulance leaves the scene after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    An ambulance leaves the scene after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 8, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>A woman carries a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023. At least eight people including several children have been sent urgently to hospital after a city bus crashed into a daycare north of Montreal Wednesday morning, emergency officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    A woman carries a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023. At least eight people including several children have been sent urgently to hospital after a city bus crashed into a daycare north of Montreal Wednesday morning, emergency officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • <p>A couple escorts a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023. At least eight people including several children have been sent urgently to hospital after a city bus crashed into a daycare north of Montreal Wednesday morning, emergency officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>
    Multiple children injured after bus crashes into a daycare in Que.

    A couple escorts a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023. At least eight people including several children have been sent urgently to hospital after a city bus crashed into a daycare north of Montreal Wednesday morning, emergency officials say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shibani Gokhale
Editor

Warning: This gallery depicts images and subject matter that may be disturbing to viewers.

Two children have died and six have been injured after a city bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval Quebec on Wednesday morning.

A 51-year-old man who was employed by the Société de transport de Laval (STL), was arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing charges of homicide and dangerous driving.

Police spokesperson Erika Landry said the motive is yet unknown and they do not know if the man has any connection to the daycare.

The six injured children have been admitted to various hospitals in Montreal and Laval, Landry said.

“We don’t fear for their lives at the moment,” she said.

“It’s terrible – it’s a terrible tragedy,” Quebec City Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said.

Ginette Lamoureux and her husband live near the daycare and ran out to help after hearing a loud crash. While her husband helped bystanders subdue the driver, Lamoureux entered the daycare to help.

There was debris everywhere and the roof had partially collapsed, she said.

“Children were screaming and crying," said Lamoureux. "It was awful. It’s horrible.”

The STL said it was devastated by the "tragedy in Laval."

"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," the statement said. "The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."

With files from CBC, Global News and Montreal Gazette

Latest Stories