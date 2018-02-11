PyeongChangProblems: The issues that beset the 2018 Winter Olympics

As there was in Rio in 2016 and Sochi in 2014, the Olympic Games have been known to present problems that far outreach the scope of sports. Here’s a look at a few of the issues which could arise, or have already surfaced, in PyeongChang.
Mosquitoes and the Zika virus were a major concern at the 2016 Games in Rio, and there’s another potentially deadly virus rearing its ugly head in Pyeongchang. A highly pathogenic strain of H5N6 avian influenza, or bird flu, was discovered at this chicken farm, along with another, 80 miles from the heart of the Olympic Village. With roughly 3,000 athletes and 100,000 spectators descending on the region, The
World Health Organization has noted 16 human cases of this particular strain of bird flu since 2016, with six deaths reported.
If there’s one thing the IOC and Olympic Games are all too familiar with, it’s scandal. As sanctions against Russia for state-sponsored doping take effect in PyeongChang, more legal issues are being thrust into the spotlight as a
New York Times report states that U.S. federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to the IOC, the U.S. Olympic Committee and FIFA — soccer's international governing body.
A russian hacker group named Fancy bear — which potentially hacked the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign — are aiming to expose evidence of doping in Western countries in retaliation for the banning of Russian athletes from the Olympics. The group has already hacked and published two sets of documents related to the Winter Olympics. They've also gotten their hands on and released medical records of star American athletes Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Simone Biles.
Possible attacks on internet and wifi
Speaking of cyber attacks, organizers are already investigating a possible breech on their internet and wifi systems. The attack reportedly took place 45 minutes prior to the Opening Ceremony. Servers were shut down to prevent damage to technical systems, which temporariy caused problems with the PyeongChang Olympic website, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
People could get sick
After the last two Winter Games in Sochi and Vancouver were so warm they had trouble keeping snow on the ground, PyeongChang promises to be bitterly chilly. Forecasts are predicting the temperatures to drop as low as -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees farenheit), which would break the frigid standard set at the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.
Earthquakes in the region
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region of Pohang — along the eastern coast of the peninsula — at 5 a.m. local time on Sunday. The epicenter of the quake was located just over 100 miles from where the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being held. There were no immediate reports of damage, but the tremor follows a deadly quake last week off the coast of Taiwan which caused a reported 14 casualties and at least 280 injured and three still missing as of Saturday.
here to read more.