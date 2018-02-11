PyeongChangProblems: The issues that beset the 2018 Winter Olympics

As there was in Rio in 2016 and Sochi in 2014, the Olympic Games have been known to present problems that far outreach the scope of sports. Here’s a look at a few of the issues which could arise, or have already surfaced, in PyeongChang.

Mosquitoes and the Zika virus were a major concern at the 2016 Games in Rio, and there’s another potentially deadly virus rearing its ugly head in Pyeongchang. A highly pathogenic strain of H5N6 avian influenza, or bird flu, was discovered at this chicken farm, along with another, 80 miles from the heart of the Olympic Village. With roughly 3,000 athletes and 100,000 spectators descending on the region, The World Health Organization has noted 16 human cases of this particular strain of bird flu since 2016, with six deaths reported. Click here to read more.





