Put a Smile on Your Dentist's Face With One Of These Toothy and Charming Picks

  When it comes to gifts, you can't forget about your favorite dentist. Whether they're the one you visit regularly or the person who just happens to be a friend or family member, the dental surgeon, orthodontist, dental assistant and dental hygienist in your life deserves something special to brighten their day. That's why we're sharing a roundup of unique gifts for dentists, including some fun Amazon options. These picks are not only incredibly useful on the job, but they also make memorable mementos and decor that they can cherish for years to come. 

This curated list of gifts will put a smile on their face, just as they work to brighten yours. You have to find a way to thank them for recommending your go-to electric toothbrush, right? Recent graduates will love dental socks or a personalized hanger after their White Coat Ceremony (not to mention a congratulatory basket full of dark and milk chocolate-covered strawberries). Those who are more immersed in the field would appreciate the personalized docking station for their phones, watch glasses and other small gadgets, while dental assistants will love wearing their custom dentist shirt and pressed flower tooth badge. And if you want to show them how great you are when it comes to caring for your teeth (and theirs), the Aquarius Water Flosser is the perfect gift for their gum health, and their family's (it comes with seven tips for multiple members). 

So gift your medical professional one of these tooth-themed presents.
    When it comes to gifts, you can't forget about your favorite dentist. Whether they're the one you visit regularly or the person who just happens to be a friend or family member, the dental surgeon, orthodontist, dental assistant and dental hygienist in your life deserves something special to brighten their day. That's why we're sharing a roundup of unique gifts for dentists, including some fun Amazon options. These picks are not only incredibly useful on the job, but they also make memorable mementos and decor that they can cherish for years to come.

    This curated list of gifts will put a smile on their face, just as they work to brighten yours. You have to find a way to thank them for recommending your go-to electric toothbrush, right? Recent graduates will love dental socks or a personalized hanger after their White Coat Ceremony (not to mention a congratulatory basket full of dark and milk chocolate-covered strawberries). Those who are more immersed in the field would appreciate the personalized docking station for their phones, watch glasses and other small gadgets, while dental assistants will love wearing their custom dentist shirt and pressed flower tooth badge. And if you want to show them how great you are when it comes to caring for your teeth (and theirs), the Aquarius Water Flosser is the perfect gift for their gum health, and their family's (it comes with seven tips for multiple members).

    So gift your medical professional one of these tooth-themed presents. And for even more gift ideas, check out these sentimental gifts, one-of-a-kind best friend gifts and unique gift experiences that are sure to make a good impression.

  1) Dental Socks

Nothing is cuter and cozier than tooth-themed socks. Four pairs come in one pack and they're neatly packaged in a graphic gift box that'll make opening it fun.
  2) Pepperment Denture Soap

Make bath time hilarious and relaxing with these moisturizing yet funny soaps. These dentures have a peppermint scent for a fresh minty aroma.
  3) Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Dentists often remind patients about the importance of water for their hydration levels. Keep your favorite dentist energized throughout the day with this leak- and shatter-proof design. It comes in an array of colors and has a full-length infusion rod to making mixing infusion combinations easy.
  4) Dentist Sugar Cookies

If you're looking to show your dentist appreciation for their care, these thank-you dentist cookies are delicious options.
  5) Personalized Coffee Mug

Personalize this mug with their name and title and watch them smile after opening the white gift box it comes in. It's microwaveable, hand washable and can hold 11 ounces of their favorite teas and drinks.
  6) Dentist Scrabble Tile Name Plate

This assortment of new and vintage wooden tiles spells out your gift recipient's name. They come in more than five colors and are made from Scrabble pieces — the perfect choice for a dentist who also happens to be a word buff.
  7) Floral Tooth Anatomy

Download this unique and colorful tooth anatomy print, then have it framed and delivered right to their doorstep.
  8) Dentist Mini Desktop Clock

Crafted of zinc alloy, this clock features classic dentist tools, making it a creative gift for any dental student or new dentist.
  9) Custom Dentist Shirts

Customize a t-shirt with their name and favorite color (choose from 14). They'll love wearing it around the office or even on days off when they want to be reminded of their dream job.
  10) Aquarius Water Flosser

With 10 pressure settings and seven tips for multiple family members, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is a gift any dentist will love and find useful. What's more, it's brilliant for gum health, as it's up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss.
  11) Galaxy Watch Band

Whether they're the proud owner of an Apple Watch, Galaxy or Fitbit, they'll love sporting their watch once its upgraded with this stylish band. It comes in a whooping 37 colors, so you're guaranteed to find the right one to fit their style.
  12) Pressed Flower Tooth Badge

These badge reels are beautifully handmade using pressed flowers, making them worthy additions to their scrubs.
  13) Dentist Wall Office Decor

Who wouldn't want custom made wall decor as a present — especially one as eye-catching as this handmade steel design? It's available in a slew of colors and sizes and can be personalized with your preferred text.
  14) Dental Shoes

Customers raved about these dental shoes, with one noting, "they are so comfortable, nice and spongy under foot, perfect for a day in surgery!"
  15) Dental Tooth Candle

With a variety of quotes to choose from, including "Go Floss Yourself," and "Coffee, Teeth," this 100 percent soy wax candle will have their office or room smelling amazing (coconut island and chocolate macaroon are only a few scents).
  16) Tooth Bracelet

This tooth bracelet comes in flattering gold, rose or silver finishes. Whether they wear the bracelet on its own or with others in their collection, it can act as the finishing touch for just about any everyday look.
  17) Personalized Dentist Docking Station

Give them a gift that's not only trendy, but practical. Every dock is engraved or laser cut for personalization and has a spot to hold cellphones, keys, glasses and watches.
  18) Dried Fruit Gift Basket

This three-in-one present doesn't only come with dried fruit, but also a wooden tray and trivet that turns into a basket.
  19) Standard Teeth Model

This model has 28 immovable teeth, with the ability to open the mouth wider for better visibility. Dentists can use it to show kids how to properly brush their teeth or display it on their desk.
  20) Coffee Lover Gift Set

Coffee may stain the teeth, but dentists drink it too! Make their mornings better with a gift set fit for any lovers of hot cups of joe. The box comes with Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Packets, chocolate espresso cookies and a white speckled mug.
  21) Tough Times Don't Last Gift Set

There are three must-have sets in this package: the Spa Day Gift Box with a candle, face mask, bath salts, lip balm and matchbox; a Self-Care Gift Box that comes with body oil, a candle, bath salts and a face mask; and a Deluxe Spa Gift Box featuring an aromatherapy mist, lip balm, face masks and more.
  22) Personalized Dentist Hanger

Here's a thoughtful gift for any new dentist. Personalize this wood hanger with their name and one of four neutral colors.
  23) Personalized Dentist Lamp

This LED lamp, featuring a wooden base, exudes a vibrant yellow hue. Add your favorite dentist's name to the front for all to admire.
  24) Gift Boxes Wine

After a tiring day at work, they can calm their stress with this wine gift box full of goodies. The assortment comes with one glass of wine, water crackers, cheese, beef and garlic sausage.
  25) Personalized Tumbler

You can never go wrong with a tumbler, especially during the morning rush. With this personalized option, they can sip their favorite drinks in style.
  26) Clip Tooth Tie Bar

This stainless steel bar comes in silver, gold and copper finishes, and you can have their name engraved on the back for an additional charge.
  27) Before After Patients Coffee Mug and Wine Glass Set

Their mornings and afternoons will seem a lot brighter with a set catered to their before and after patients mood. During the day, they can sip on their tea or coffee. In the afternoon, they'll enjoy a relaxing sip of wine in their new glass.
  • <p><strong>Gourmet Gift Baskets</strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FDark-And-Milk-Chocolate-Covered-Strawberries.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40641136%2Fgifts-for-dentists%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in chocolatey goodness with this mix of dark and milk chocolate-covered strawberries. The fruits are jumbo size and drizzled in chocolate.</p>
  • <p><strong>T4U</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KPN1DNZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40641136%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Provide the ideal spot for their mini succulents and herbs with these tooth-shaped pots. While they're great for tiny plants, they can also be used to hold office essentials like pens and pencils. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/g40286918/best-indoor-pots-planters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Best Indoor Pots and Planters to Decorate Your Home" class="link ">20 Best Indoor Pots and Planters to Decorate Your Home</a></p>
  • <p><strong>ASimplerTimeShop </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F557572845%2Fdentistry-wood-sign-with-optional&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg40641136%2Fgifts-for-dentists%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring an old-time feel to their office space with a wood dentistry sign that'll surely be passed down as a family heirloom. It features a 3D tooth, multi-plank construction and their name engraved in front. </p>
