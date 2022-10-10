Put These Holiday Romance Books on Your TBR This Year

  • <p>As soon as the weather begins to get chilly, it's time to curl up under a blanket, sip some hot chocolate, and dive into a new book. There's a time for the<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40941835/must-read-fall-books-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best fall books" class="link "> best fall books</a> and spooky <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40942900/best-halloween-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween novels" class="link ">Halloween novels</a> to read this year, but once you're finished with those, it's time to move on to the holiday reading. And for us, the holiday season means <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40003163/best-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romance novels" class="link ">romance novels</a>. There's just something about a cozy Christmas romance that seems perfect for the season. They're basically the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g39967405/books-to-read-if-you-love-hallmark-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book versions of Hallmark Christmas movies" class="link ">book versions of Hallmark Christmas movies</a>. </p><p>Lucky for us, there are plenty of Christmas romance books to choose from this month. Some of our favorite authors are back with romance novels for the season. We're more than ready to count down to the holiday with these new books.</p>
    1/22

    Put These Holiday Romance Books on Your TBR This Year

    As soon as the weather begins to get chilly, it's time to curl up under a blanket, sip some hot chocolate, and dive into a new book. There's a time for the best fall books and spooky Halloween novels to read this year, but once you're finished with those, it's time to move on to the holiday reading. And for us, the holiday season means romance novels. There's just something about a cozy Christmas romance that seems perfect for the season. They're basically the book versions of Hallmark Christmas movies.

    Lucky for us, there are plenty of Christmas romance books to choose from this month. Some of our favorite authors are back with romance novels for the season. We're more than ready to count down to the holiday with these new books.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Bettie Hughes shows off her extravagant lifestyle on social media, but in real life, she's broke, and even her family doesn't know the truth. In an unexpected turn of events, Bettie plays a Christmas record backward and conjures Hall, the Holiday Spirit, who just happens to be handsome and charming. Hall helps Bettie embrace the Christmas spirit, but what will happen once his time in her life is up?</p>
    2/22

    1) Just Like Magic

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Bettie Hughes shows off her extravagant lifestyle on social media, but in real life, she's broke, and even her family doesn't know the truth. In an unexpected turn of events, Bettie plays a Christmas record backward and conjures Hall, the Holiday Spirit, who just happens to be handsome and charming. Hall helps Bettie embrace the Christmas spirit, but what will happen once his time in her life is up?

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>This holiday romance has a magical twist. Jack Clausen is trapped in the Christmas market—every four weeks, he jumps to the next December, leaving everyone he's met behind. He loves this lifestyle until he meets newly divorced Astra Noel Snow and they go on a series of dates, leaving them wondering what the future could hold.</p>
    3/22

    2) Once Upon a December

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    This holiday romance has a magical twist. Jack Clausen is trapped in the Christmas market—every four weeks, he jumps to the next December, leaving everyone he's met behind. He loves this lifestyle until he meets newly divorced Astra Noel Snow and they go on a series of dates, leaving them wondering what the future could hold.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Cochrun follows up <em>The Charm Offensive</em> with this new holiday rom-com. Ellie Oliver finds herself alone and jobless before finding work at a coffee shop. Her landlord, Andrew, makes an unexpected proposal: A marriage of convenience to help him secure his inheritance. Ellie is on board with the plan until she meets (and falls for) Andrew's sister. </p>
    4/22

    3) Kiss Her Once for Me

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Cochrun follows up The Charm Offensive with this new holiday rom-com. Ellie Oliver finds herself alone and jobless before finding work at a coffee shop. Her landlord, Andrew, makes an unexpected proposal: A marriage of convenience to help him secure his inheritance. Ellie is on board with the plan until she meets (and falls for) Andrew's sister.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Lia Louis follows up <em>Eight Perfect Hours</em> with this heartfelt romance. Natalie Fincher is lost more than two years after her husband's unexpected death. She plays the public piano at a local train station, only to find that a stranger has been leaving her sheet music of her husband's favorite songs. She investigates the mystery and finds herself feeling hopeful for the first time in a long while.</p>
    5/22

    4) The Key to My Heart

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Lia Louis follows up Eight Perfect Hours with this heartfelt romance. Natalie Fincher is lost more than two years after her husband's unexpected death. She plays the public piano at a local train station, only to find that a stranger has been leaving her sheet music of her husband's favorite songs. She investigates the mystery and finds herself feeling hopeful for the first time in a long while.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Chloe and Peter are high school rivals whose parents own competing restaurants at the mall's food court. When the malls future is put at risk, Chloe and Peter must put their differences aside to try to save their family businesses. </p>
    6/22

    5) The Christmas Clash

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Chloe and Peter are high school rivals whose parents own competing restaurants at the mall's food court. When the malls future is put at risk, Chloe and Peter must put their differences aside to try to save their family businesses.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.60</strong></p><p>Author of <em>The Twelve Dates of Christmas,</em> Jenny Bayliss is back with another holiday romance. Bookshop owner Elinor Noel reunites with her private school friends for a wedding at a castle, where she meets gardener Isaac. Elinor must decide what she wants her future to look like as she gets close to Isaac.</p>
    7/22

    6) Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

    amazon.com

    $13.60

    Author of The Twelve Dates of Christmas, Jenny Bayliss is back with another holiday romance. Bookshop owner Elinor Noel reunites with her private school friends for a wedding at a castle, where she meets gardener Isaac. Elinor must decide what she wants her future to look like as she gets close to Isaac.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.89</strong></p><p>Lyla's father retires as the CEO of a toy company, but instead of leaving his shares to her, he gives them to investor Mason Klaus. Lyla can't stand Mason, but they must learn to run the company together. When she throws the holiday party against Mason's wishes, the event ends in a fire. Mason agrees to forgive Lyla on one condition: She attend his family's Christmas festivities with him.</p>
    8/22

    7) The Naughty Or Nice Clause

    amazon.com

    $9.89

    Lyla's father retires as the CEO of a toy company, but instead of leaving his shares to her, he gives them to investor Mason Klaus. Lyla can't stand Mason, but they must learn to run the company together. When she throws the holiday party against Mason's wishes, the event ends in a fire. Mason agrees to forgive Lyla on one condition: She attend his family's Christmas festivities with him.

    Ama
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.32</strong></p><p>Greta Russakoff lives close to her family in Maine and is need of a change of scenery. Truman Belvedere finds out his boyfriend has a secret family and needs to escape New Orleans. The two decide to swap houses for the holidays, and they both find more than they ever expected.</p>
    9/22

    8) The Holiday Trap

    amazon.com

    $12.32

    Greta Russakoff lives close to her family in Maine and is need of a change of scenery. Truman Belvedere finds out his boyfriend has a secret family and needs to escape New Orleans. The two decide to swap houses for the holidays, and they both find more than they ever expected.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Best-selling authors Julia Murphy <em>(Dumplin') </em>and Sierra Simone <em>(American Queen)</em> team up for this steamy holiday romance. Actress Bee Hobbes's career takes a turn when she is cast in a family-friendly Christmas movie. She discovers her costar is none other than ex-boy band member (and her childhood crush) Nolan Shaw. </p>
    10/22

    9) A Merry Little Meet Cute

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Best-selling authors Julia Murphy (Dumplin') and Sierra Simone (American Queen) team up for this steamy holiday romance. Actress Bee Hobbes's career takes a turn when she is cast in a family-friendly Christmas movie. She discovers her costar is none other than ex-boy band member (and her childhood crush) Nolan Shaw.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Fans of the Bromance Book Club books will be excited about Lyssa Kay Adams's latest installment, her fifth in the series. This novel centers on country star Colton Wheeler and his second chance at love with Gretchen Winthrop.</p>
    11/22

    10) A Very Merry Bromance

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Fans of the Bromance Book Club books will be excited about Lyssa Kay Adams's latest installment, her fifth in the series. This novel centers on country star Colton Wheeler and his second chance at love with Gretchen Winthrop.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.49</strong></p><p>Anna Heath is a single mom who has given up on looking for love. Football star Sam Jackman gave up his career and moved to London, where he encounters Anna and her daughter and finds himself at the start of something special.</p>
    12/22

    11) Wishing on a Star

    amazon.com

    $7.49

    Anna Heath is a single mom who has given up on looking for love. Football star Sam Jackman gave up his career and moved to London, where he encounters Anna and her daughter and finds himself at the start of something special.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p>Ethan takes his girlfriend Vanessa to New York for the holidays, where he plans to propose with the perfect ring from Tiffany's. Meanwhile, Gary and his girlfriend Rachel are on a trip of their own, but Gary has forgotten her gift, so he gets a charm bracelet from Tiffany's. Gary and Ethan's bags get switched, giving them holidays neither one expected. Read Melissa Hill's novel before the Prime Video movie debuts on December 9. </p>
    13/22

    12) Something from Tiffany's

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Ethan takes his girlfriend Vanessa to New York for the holidays, where he plans to propose with the perfect ring from Tiffany's. Meanwhile, Gary and his girlfriend Rachel are on a trip of their own, but Gary has forgotten her gift, so he gets a charm bracelet from Tiffany's. Gary and Ethan's bags get switched, giving them holidays neither one expected. Read Melissa Hill's novel before the Prime Video movie debuts on December 9.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p>Best-selling author Debbie Macomber is the queen of holiday novels. This new book finds pastor Peter and his friend and bartender Hank swapping jobs until Christmas Eve. The challenge changes their lives forever.</p>
    14/22

    13) The Christmas Spirit

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Best-selling author Debbie Macomber is the queen of holiday novels. This new book finds pastor Peter and his friend and bartender Hank swapping jobs until Christmas Eve. The challenge changes their lives forever.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.88</strong></p><p>Camryn Neff is spending Christmas in Wishing Tree to take care of her sister. When she meets hotelier Jake Crane and has undeniable chemistry with him, she suggests they pair up, just for the holidays. Will she be able to return to her real life in Chicago, or will Wishing Tree become her new home?</p>
    15/22

    14) Home Sweet Christmas

    amazon.com

    $13.88

    Camryn Neff is spending Christmas in Wishing Tree to take care of her sister. When she meets hotelier Jake Crane and has undeniable chemistry with him, she suggests they pair up, just for the holidays. Will she be able to return to her real life in Chicago, or will Wishing Tree become her new home?

    amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Shira Barbanel is determined to find a boyfriend in time for Hanukkah. She even has the perfect candidate in mind, her uncle's assistant, Isaac. The only snag in her plan: She's a terrible flirt. When Shira gets snowed in with her nemesis, Tyler, he agrees to give her flirting lessons in exchange for career connections. </p>
    16/22

    15) Eight Nights of Flirting

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shira Barbanel is determined to find a boyfriend in time for Hanukkah. She even has the perfect candidate in mind, her uncle's assistant, Isaac. The only snag in her plan: She's a terrible flirt. When Shira gets snowed in with her nemesis, Tyler, he agrees to give her flirting lessons in exchange for career connections.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.99</strong></p><p>Zoey Beake works as a toy shop elf, but, after a breakup and a bad haircut, she's having a rough December. She gets the chance for a do-over when she's sent back to the beginning of the month on one condition: She must set up six couples in time for Christmas Eve. </p>
    17/22

    16) The Christmas Cupid

    amazon.com

    $2.99

    Zoey Beake works as a toy shop elf, but, after a breakup and a bad haircut, she's having a rough December. She gets the chance for a do-over when she's sent back to the beginning of the month on one condition: She must set up six couples in time for Christmas Eve.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$0.99</strong></p><p>Friends Molly and Andrew are traveling for the holidays when their plane is grounded by a snowstorm. The two have spent the past 10 years beside each other on the flight from Chicago to Ireland. When the weather threatens their plans, Molly vows to find a way to get Andrew home in time for Christmas dinner. The adventure has them wondering if their friendship could be something more.</p>
    18/22

    17) Holiday Romance

    amazon.com

    $0.99

    Friends Molly and Andrew are traveling for the holidays when their plane is grounded by a snowstorm. The two have spent the past 10 years beside each other on the flight from Chicago to Ireland. When the weather threatens their plans, Molly vows to find a way to get Andrew home in time for Christmas dinner. The adventure has them wondering if their friendship could be something more.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p>This is a must-read for any fans of the Netflix hit <em>Virgin River.</em> It's the 22nd book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series and includes recipes inspired by her characters. </p>
    19/22

    18) Holidays in Virgin River: Romance Stories for the Holidays

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    This is a must-read for any fans of the Netflix hit Virgin River. It's the 22nd book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series and includes recipes inspired by her characters.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>Stella Bloom’s Christmas tree farm is in trouble. She enters a contest with a social media influencer in hopes of winning a cash prize, but in her application, she lies to make her story seem more romantic and says she runs the farm with her boyfriend. Only, there is no boyfriend in the picture. Enter Luka Peters, Stella's longtime best friend who is up for the fake dating rouse. But what happens when feelings get involved?</p>
    20/22

    19) Lovelight Farms (The Lovelight Series Book 1)

    amazon.com

    $3.99

    Stella Bloom’s Christmas tree farm is in trouble. She enters a contest with a social media influencer in hopes of winning a cash prize, but in her application, she lies to make her story seem more romantic and says she runs the farm with her boyfriend. Only, there is no boyfriend in the picture. Enter Luka Peters, Stella's longtime best friend who is up for the fake dating rouse. But what happens when feelings get involved?

    amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>Matthew Prince is young and rich, but after one public mistake his parents send him away to live with his grandparents in their charming small town. There he encounters local Hector Martinez. The two are forced to share a space and team up to attend a charity gala and discover that even a Grinch can find love. This is a follow-up to Janovsky's <em>Never Been Kissed</em> but stands alone.</p>
    21/22

    20) You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Matthew Prince is young and rich, but after one public mistake his parents send him away to live with his grandparents in their charming small town. There he encounters local Hector Martinez. The two are forced to share a space and team up to attend a charity gala and discover that even a Grinch can find love. This is a follow-up to Janovsky's Never Been Kissed but stands alone.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p>Grieving bookseller Susan Norcross is set up on a series of dates by her friends—all on major holidays—and finds herself facing one dating fail after another. Her mother and grandmother both fell in love with men dressed as Santa, and Susan wonders if she'll meet the same fate.</p>
    22/22

    21) A Wish for Winter

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Grieving bookseller Susan Norcross is set up on a series of dates by her friends—all on major holidays—and finds herself facing one dating fail after another. Her mother and grandmother both fell in love with men dressed as Santa, and Susan wonders if she'll meet the same fate.

    Amazon
<p>As soon as the weather begins to get chilly, it's time to curl up under a blanket, sip some hot chocolate, and dive into a new book. There's a time for the<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40941835/must-read-fall-books-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best fall books" class="link "> best fall books</a> and spooky <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40942900/best-halloween-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween novels" class="link ">Halloween novels</a> to read this year, but once you're finished with those, it's time to move on to the holiday reading. And for us, the holiday season means <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g40003163/best-romance-novels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romance novels" class="link ">romance novels</a>. There's just something about a cozy Christmas romance that seems perfect for the season. They're basically the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g39967405/books-to-read-if-you-love-hallmark-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book versions of Hallmark Christmas movies" class="link ">book versions of Hallmark Christmas movies</a>. </p><p>Lucky for us, there are plenty of Christmas romance books to choose from this month. Some of our favorite authors are back with romance novels for the season. We're more than ready to count down to the holiday with these new books.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Bettie Hughes shows off her extravagant lifestyle on social media, but in real life, she's broke, and even her family doesn't know the truth. In an unexpected turn of events, Bettie plays a Christmas record backward and conjures Hall, the Holiday Spirit, who just happens to be handsome and charming. Hall helps Bettie embrace the Christmas spirit, but what will happen once his time in her life is up?</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>This holiday romance has a magical twist. Jack Clausen is trapped in the Christmas market—every four weeks, he jumps to the next December, leaving everyone he's met behind. He loves this lifestyle until he meets newly divorced Astra Noel Snow and they go on a series of dates, leaving them wondering what the future could hold.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Cochrun follows up <em>The Charm Offensive</em> with this new holiday rom-com. Ellie Oliver finds herself alone and jobless before finding work at a coffee shop. Her landlord, Andrew, makes an unexpected proposal: A marriage of convenience to help him secure his inheritance. Ellie is on board with the plan until she meets (and falls for) Andrew's sister. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Lia Louis follows up <em>Eight Perfect Hours</em> with this heartfelt romance. Natalie Fincher is lost more than two years after her husband's unexpected death. She plays the public piano at a local train station, only to find that a stranger has been leaving her sheet music of her husband's favorite songs. She investigates the mystery and finds herself feeling hopeful for the first time in a long while.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Chloe and Peter are high school rivals whose parents own competing restaurants at the mall's food court. When the malls future is put at risk, Chloe and Peter must put their differences aside to try to save their family businesses. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.60</strong></p><p>Author of <em>The Twelve Dates of Christmas,</em> Jenny Bayliss is back with another holiday romance. Bookshop owner Elinor Noel reunites with her private school friends for a wedding at a castle, where she meets gardener Isaac. Elinor must decide what she wants her future to look like as she gets close to Isaac.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.89</strong></p><p>Lyla's father retires as the CEO of a toy company, but instead of leaving his shares to her, he gives them to investor Mason Klaus. Lyla can't stand Mason, but they must learn to run the company together. When she throws the holiday party against Mason's wishes, the event ends in a fire. Mason agrees to forgive Lyla on one condition: She attend his family's Christmas festivities with him.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.32</strong></p><p>Greta Russakoff lives close to her family in Maine and is need of a change of scenery. Truman Belvedere finds out his boyfriend has a secret family and needs to escape New Orleans. The two decide to swap houses for the holidays, and they both find more than they ever expected.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p>Best-selling authors Julia Murphy <em>(Dumplin') </em>and Sierra Simone <em>(American Queen)</em> team up for this steamy holiday romance. Actress Bee Hobbes's career takes a turn when she is cast in a family-friendly Christmas movie. She discovers her costar is none other than ex-boy band member (and her childhood crush) Nolan Shaw. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Fans of the Bromance Book Club books will be excited about Lyssa Kay Adams's latest installment, her fifth in the series. This novel centers on country star Colton Wheeler and his second chance at love with Gretchen Winthrop.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.49</strong></p><p>Anna Heath is a single mom who has given up on looking for love. Football star Sam Jackman gave up his career and moved to London, where he encounters Anna and her daughter and finds himself at the start of something special.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p>Ethan takes his girlfriend Vanessa to New York for the holidays, where he plans to propose with the perfect ring from Tiffany's. Meanwhile, Gary and his girlfriend Rachel are on a trip of their own, but Gary has forgotten her gift, so he gets a charm bracelet from Tiffany's. Gary and Ethan's bags get switched, giving them holidays neither one expected. Read Melissa Hill's novel before the Prime Video movie debuts on December 9. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p>Best-selling author Debbie Macomber is the queen of holiday novels. This new book finds pastor Peter and his friend and bartender Hank swapping jobs until Christmas Eve. The challenge changes their lives forever.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.88</strong></p><p>Camryn Neff is spending Christmas in Wishing Tree to take care of her sister. When she meets hotelier Jake Crane and has undeniable chemistry with him, she suggests they pair up, just for the holidays. Will she be able to return to her real life in Chicago, or will Wishing Tree become her new home?</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p>Shira Barbanel is determined to find a boyfriend in time for Hanukkah. She even has the perfect candidate in mind, her uncle's assistant, Isaac. The only snag in her plan: She's a terrible flirt. When Shira gets snowed in with her nemesis, Tyler, he agrees to give her flirting lessons in exchange for career connections. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2.99</strong></p><p>Zoey Beake works as a toy shop elf, but, after a breakup and a bad haircut, she's having a rough December. She gets the chance for a do-over when she's sent back to the beginning of the month on one condition: She must set up six couples in time for Christmas Eve. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$0.99</strong></p><p>Friends Molly and Andrew are traveling for the holidays when their plane is grounded by a snowstorm. The two have spent the past 10 years beside each other on the flight from Chicago to Ireland. When the weather threatens their plans, Molly vows to find a way to get Andrew home in time for Christmas dinner. The adventure has them wondering if their friendship could be something more.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p>This is a must-read for any fans of the Netflix hit <em>Virgin River.</em> It's the 22nd book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series and includes recipes inspired by her characters. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p>Stella Bloom’s Christmas tree farm is in trouble. She enters a contest with a social media influencer in hopes of winning a cash prize, but in her application, she lies to make her story seem more romantic and says she runs the farm with her boyfriend. Only, there is no boyfriend in the picture. Enter Luka Peters, Stella's longtime best friend who is up for the fake dating rouse. But what happens when feelings get involved?</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p>Matthew Prince is young and rich, but after one public mistake his parents send him away to live with his grandparents in their charming small town. There he encounters local Hector Martinez. The two are forced to share a space and team up to attend a charity gala and discover that even a Grinch can find love. This is a follow-up to Janovsky's <em>Never Been Kissed</em> but stands alone.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p>Grieving bookseller Susan Norcross is set up on a series of dates by her friends—all on major holidays—and finds herself facing one dating fail after another. Her mother and grandmother both fell in love with men dressed as Santa, and Susan wonders if she'll meet the same fate.</p>

These new reads will keep you feeling merry and bright.

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con

    The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode […]

  • Post Malone Performs Onstage in New Jersey, Plus Nick Jonas, Taylor Russell and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • In leaked audio, L.A. council members make racist remarks, mock colleagues

    A leaked recording of L.A. City Council members and a labor official includes racist remarks. Council President Nury Martinez apologizes; Councilman Kevin de León offers regret.

  • ‘SNL’ Skewers Andrew Dominik’s Negative Approach to Marilyn Monroe with ‘Blonde’ Sketch

    Chloe Fineman suits up as Ana de Armas suiting up as Marilyn Monroe in the parody sketch.

  • Florence Pugh Paired Her Sheer Gown with High-Waisted Underwear and a Bandeau Bra

    Another day, another naked look from Ms. Pugh.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2