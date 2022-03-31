These Pub-Style Beer Glasses Transform Your Home Into The Best Bar Ever

  • <p>Whether you’re a casual <a href="https://www.delish.com/food/g2788/best-summer-beers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summertime beer" class="link ">summertime beer</a> sipper or certified <a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/cocktails-drinks/g33952314/craft-beer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:craft beer" class="link ">craft beer</a> snob, a well-designed beer glass can, in fact, make your beer taste better. It's not just a mental trick: The shape of a beer glass impacts how much foam sits on top and how much aroma hits your schnoz while sipping, both of which can majorly impact how one perceives a beer's flavor. But that's not all a quality beer glass is good for. Helpful features like stems and double-walled insulation keep your brew at an optimal temperature while ensuring that your hands don’t get too cold, and freezable glasses keep beer stay well chilled, a must for hot summer days.</p><p>If your mismatched collection of pint glasses collecting dust in the back of a kitchen cabinet isn’t cutting it anymore, consider picking up a brand-new set that better suits your needs. Plus, the next time you have guests over, you can serve beer in glasses instead of a can tucked into a koozie. #adulting<br></p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks</h2><ul><li><strong>Best Pint Glass:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6814-stackable-english-pub-pint-glasses-set-of-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Beer Pint Glasses" class="link ">Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Beer Pint Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best Mug:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F16oz-2pk-glass-beer-mugs-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-76198664%23lnk%3Dsametab&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Threshold Glass Beer Mugs" class="link ">Threshold Glass Beer Mugs</a></li><li><strong>Best for Belgian Beers:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Libbey-Craft-Brews-Belgian-4-Piece/dp/B007SVEE6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Libbey Craft Brews Classic Belgian Beer Glasses" class="link ">Libbey Craft Brews Classic Belgian Beer Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best for Pilsners: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fluminarc-craftbrew-4-pc.-pub-pilsner-glass-set%3FID%3D4925166%26CategoryID%3D65938&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luminarc Craftbrew Pub Pilsner Glasses" class="link ">Luminarc Craftbrew Pub Pilsner Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best Stemmed Beer Glass: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadeincookware.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeer-glasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made In Beer Glasses" class="link ">Made In Beer Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best Insulated Beer Glass: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzwilling-j.a.-henckels-sorrento-double-wall-beer-glasses-set-of-2%3FID%3D5769626%26CategoryID%3D65938&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Beer Glasses" class="link ">Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Beer Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best Freezable Beer Glass:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Frabbit-freezable-beer-glasses%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses" class="link ">Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses</a></li><li><strong>Best Modern Glass:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drinking-Glasses-6pc-Set-Cocktail/dp/B09BP6KB5Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Can Shaped Drinking Glasses" class="link ">Can Shaped Drinking Glasses</a></li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">How we picked these products</h2><p>We reviewed options from a variety of retailers and read dozens of customer reviews. Our top picks are durable, easy to clean, represent a variety of price points and styles, and look good, too. This roundup also includes beer glasses that are specific to certain types of beer, as well as more general options for the casual beer drinker or someone who appreciates multifunctional glassware. </p>
  • <p><strong>Bormioli Rocco</strong></p><p>Food52</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6814-stackable-english-pub-pint-glasses-set-of-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These glasses might look like they came from a humble, hole-in-the-wall pub, but they’re Italian-made from durable soda lime glass. The iconic shape (a heavy base and a bulge near the top) is unmistakable and allows for the glasses to be stacked for compact storage. Did we mention they’re dishwasher-safe, too? </p><p>A reviewer notes that the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6814-stackable-english-pub-pint-glasses-set-of-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Beer Pint Glasses" class="link ">Bormioli Rocco Stackable English Pub Beer Pint Glasses</a>, which are sold in a set of 12, are “sturdy, clear, and fit well in your hand.”</p>
  • <p><strong>Threshold</strong></p><p>Target</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F16oz-2pk-glass-beer-mugs-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-76198664&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go hard or go home, right? This pair of 16-ounce beer mugs is ideal for toasting and general merriment as you enjoy your favorite brew. You can’t use it for hot drinks, but it is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. </p><p>Reviewers note that the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F16oz-2pk-glass-beer-mugs-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-76198664%23lnk%3Dsametab&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Threshold Glass Beer Mugs" class="link ">Threshold Glass Beer Mugs</a> “hold a lot of drink” and are “very heavy duty and definitely worth every penny.” Cheers to that.</p>
  • <p><strong>Libbey</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007SVEE6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed with Belgian beer in mind, each of the four glasses in this set of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Libbey-Craft-Brews-Belgian-4-Piece/dp/B007SVEE6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Libbey Craft Brews Classic Belgian Beer Glasses" class="link ">Libbey Craft Brews Classic Belgian Beer Glasses</a> has an elegant tulip shape (with a wide bowl that narrows at the top),which allows you to better experience the aroma of the beer, plus a substantial stem that keeps your hand from warming the glass. </p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1QKQ8073O5Q0E/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B007SVEE6U&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A stout-loving reviewer" class="link ">A stout-loving reviewer</a> loves having “brewpub quality” glasses to use at home.</p>
  • <p><strong>Luminarc</strong></p><p>Macy's</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fluminarc-craftbrew-4-pc.-pub-pilsner-glass-set%3FID%3D4925166&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If pilsners are your preference, look no further than this four-piece <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fluminarc-craftbrew-4-pc.-pub-pilsner-glass-set%3FID%3D4925166%26CategoryID%3D65938&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craftbrew Pub Pilsner Glass Set" class="link ">Craftbrew Pub Pilsner Glass Set</a>. The wider top helps to maintain a healthy layer of foam on top of your beer, while the glass's height brings the beer’s aromas to your nose and makes it easy to hold.</p><p>A reviewer notes that they use these glasses for both beer and carbonated drinks.</p>
  • <p>Made In</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadeincookware.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeer-glasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This unique beer glass has been designed to optimize your beer drinking experience. The curved lip encourages the build-up of flavor-enhancing beer foam, while the angled, wide bowl keeps the aromas of your beer inside the glass for an elevated flavor experience. And the stem keeps your beer cold, because no one likes warm beer. The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadeincookware.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeer-glasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made In Beer Glass" class="link ">Made In Beer Glass</a> has a five-star rating with more than 2,500 reviews. </p><p>One reviewer sums it up well: “These are very high-quality glasses. I do not know if they actually make the beer taste better, but they certainly make it more fun. I have enjoyed them and get lots of oohs and aahs from my friends." </p>
  • <p><strong>J.A. Henckels</strong></p><p>macy's</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzwilling-j.a.-henckels-sorrento-double-wall-beer-glasses-set-of-2%3FID%3D5769626&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stems aren’t the only way to keep your beer from getting warm (or your hands from getting cold). Double-walled glasses also do the trick and they’re easier to hold. </p><p>The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fzwilling-j.a.-henckels-sorrento-double-wall-beer-glasses-set-of-2%3FID%3D5769626%26CategoryID%3D65938&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Beer Glasses" class="link ">Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Beer Glasses</a> are sold as a set of two and each glass holds about 14 ounces. The glasses are also condensation-free, so you don’t need to worry about using coasters. If you want your beer to be extra cold, a reviewer recommends putting these glasses in the freezer first.</p>
  • <p><strong>Rabbit </strong></p><p>Williams Sonoma</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Frabbit-freezable-beer-glasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the beer enthusiast that’s serious about their beer being ice cold, check out these <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Frabbit-freezable-beer-glasses%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39602521%2Fbest-beer-glasses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses" class="link ">Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses</a>. They have a double-wall design with a food-safe freezable liquid that acts like an ice pack. Putting these glasses in the freezer for an hour keeps your drinks cold for up to two hours. The downsides are that they need to be hand-washed, and your hands get a little cold from holding them.</p>
  • <p><strong>Le'raze</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BP6KB5Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made for more than just beer, these can-shaped drinking glasses are perfect for cocktails, iced coffee, smoothies, and so much more. They’re sold as a set of six, which is perfect for entertaining or if you’re the type of person that likes to have multiple types of drinks within reach at once. </p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3VK7THJ4N7BWR/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B09BP6KB5Q&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39602521%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One reviewer customized their glasses with vinyl stickers" class="link ">One reviewer customized their glasses with vinyl stickers</a> to make a pink cow print, proving that the possibilities are endless.</p>
