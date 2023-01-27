Psst: Get a Coveted Dyson Vacuum for Only $350 During the Brand's Deals Event

  • <p>Whether you're shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/g1222/best-stick-vacuums" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vacuums" class="link ">vacuums</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/air-purifier-reviews/g22866172/best-air-purifiers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air purifiers" class="link ">air purifiers</a> or even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40430/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair tools" class="link ">hair tools</a>, Dyson has you covered with top-of-the-line devices that tackle just about anything. The only caveat is that Dyson products are typically tagged with a bigger price tag. But <strong>good</strong><strong> news: Dyson has launched their first sale of the year, offering </strong><strong>up to $200 off</strong> <strong>vacuums, air purifiers and more</strong>. What's more, if you're already the owner of a Dyson product, you're eligible to take 20% off a full-priced product of your choice — sign in to your Dyson account to unlock the discount. (While the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40436395/new-dyson-airwrap-complete-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral Dyson Airwrap" class="link ">viral Dyson Airwrap</a> is left out of the deals, eligible Dyson owners are able to snag a discount on the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fhair-care%2Fhair-dryers%2Fsupersonic%2Fnickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SuperSonic Hair Dryer" class="link ">SuperSonic Hair Dryer</a>.) As for first-time shoppers, you can access future Dyson Owner Reward Sale perks once you register the device. </p><p>Amidst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38883696/best-presidents-day-sales-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidents' Day sales" class="link ">Presidents' Day sales</a>, it's a great time to make bigger purchases for the home, like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38925889/presidents-day-mattress-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link ">mattresses</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38898767/presidents-day-appliance-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:appliances" class="link ">appliances</a>, and thanks to these Dyson deals, the same can be said for a new, high-tech vacuum. The <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fdeals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson deals" class="link ">Dyson deals</a> run now through February 12</strong>, so you'll want to do your research and purchase accordingly while the savings last. Luckily, some of the <a href="https://goodhousekeeping.com/institute" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>'s top-tested vacuum and air purifier picks are part of the sale. Find <strong>the best Dyson deals</strong> from the 2023 Owner Rewards Sale, ahead.</p>
    1/6

    Psst: Get a Coveted Dyson Vacuum for Only $350 During the Brand's Deals Event

    Whether you're shopping for vacuums, air purifiers or even hair tools, Dyson has you covered with top-of-the-line devices that tackle just about anything. The only caveat is that Dyson products are typically tagged with a bigger price tag. But good news: Dyson has launched their first sale of the year, offering up to $200 off vacuums, air purifiers and more. What's more, if you're already the owner of a Dyson product, you're eligible to take 20% off a full-priced product of your choice — sign in to your Dyson account to unlock the discount. (While the viral Dyson Airwrap is left out of the deals, eligible Dyson owners are able to snag a discount on the SuperSonic Hair Dryer.) As for first-time shoppers, you can access future Dyson Owner Reward Sale perks once you register the device.

    Amidst Presidents' Day sales, it's a great time to make bigger purchases for the home, like mattresses or appliances, and thanks to these Dyson deals, the same can be said for a new, high-tech vacuum. The Dyson deals run now through February 12, so you'll want to do your research and purchase accordingly while the savings last. Luckily, some of the Good Housekeeping Institute's top-tested vacuum and air purifier picks are part of the sale. Find the best Dyson deals from the 2023 Owner Rewards Sale, ahead.

    Courtesy of retailer
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fhard-floor%2Fomni-glide%2Fplus-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An excellent <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/g1222/best-stick-vacuums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stick vacuum" class="link ">stick vacuum</a> for hardwood floors, the Omni-Glide is easy to maneuver and <strong>has dual soft fuzzy rollers that quickly pick up dirt, hair and dust (at least 97%!)</strong>, per our Cleaning Lab tests. The head of the vacuum lends the device its name, as it can move in all directions, even sideways. Meanwhile, its low-profile head makes it easy to clean underneath low furniture. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds, so it's a manageable lightweight option. </p>
    2/6

    1) Omni-Glide™ + Vacuum

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $349.99

    Shop Now

    An excellent stick vacuum for hardwood floors, the Omni-Glide is easy to maneuver and has dual soft fuzzy rollers that quickly pick up dirt, hair and dust (at least 97%!), per our Cleaning Lab tests. The head of the vacuum lends the device its name, as it can move in all directions, even sideways. Meanwhile, its low-profile head makes it easy to clean underneath low furniture. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds, so it's a manageable lightweight option.

    dyson.com
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fhair-care%2Fhair-dryers%2Fsupersonic%2Fnickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You have to be a Dyson owner in order to cash in on the savings for the Supersonic Hair Dryer, but if you're able to, it's a device that's worth the investment. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/g550/best-hair-dryers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair dryer" class="link ">hair dryer</a>'s <strong>high-tech functions and included attachments help deliver a salon-grade blowout</strong>. In fact, testers praised its ability to make hair feel "smoother and straighter" with impressive timing. Check out <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40430/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our full review" class="link ">our full review</a> of the dryer before deciding to make the investment. Take note: You have to be an existing Dyson owner to unlock this 20% off deal.</p>
    3/6

    2) Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $345.00

    Shop Now

    You have to be a Dyson owner in order to cash in on the savings for the Supersonic Hair Dryer, but if you're able to, it's a device that's worth the investment. The hair dryer's high-tech functions and included attachments help deliver a salon-grade blowout. In fact, testers praised its ability to make hair feel "smoother and straighter" with impressive timing. Check out our full review of the dryer before deciding to make the investment. Take note: You have to be an existing Dyson owner to unlock this 20% off deal.

    dyson.com
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$499.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fcordless%2Fv10%2Fabsolute-nickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dyson's classic Cyclone vacuum gets the job done. Our cleaning experts <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/news/a48072/dyson-cyclone-v10-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested the vacuum" class="link ">tested the vacuum</a> when it first came out and appreciated the large dust bin, which <strong>allowed for cleaning large areas without constant emptying</strong>. We'd recommend it for anyone who is consistently vacuuming pet hair since it has adjustable suction power and the ability to remove more dust from carpet than previous models.</p>
    4/6

    3) Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $499.99

    Shop Now

    Dyson's classic Cyclone vacuum gets the job done. Our cleaning experts tested the vacuum when it first came out and appreciated the large dust bin, which allowed for cleaning large areas without constant emptying. We'd recommend it for anyone who is consistently vacuuming pet hair since it has adjustable suction power and the ability to remove more dust from carpet than previous models.

    dyson.com
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-humidifiers%2Fpurifier-humidify-cool-auto-react-ph3a%2Fwhite-nickel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Earning our pick for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a25597339/best-humidifier/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best humidifier" class="link ">best humidifier</a> for asthma, this 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the <a href="https://aafa.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)" class="link ">Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)</a>. It impressed our pros with its HEPA filter that <strong>claims to capture 99.97% of bacteria</strong> before it disperses cool mist into your space, while its climate control maintains a steady humidity level. </p>
    5/6

    4) Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $599.99

    Shop Now

    Earning our pick for the best humidifier for asthma, this 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). It impressed our pros with its HEPA filter that claims to capture 99.97% of bacteria before it disperses cool mist into your space, while its climate control maintains a steady humidity level.

    dyson.com
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-heaters%2Fpure-hot-cool-hp01%2Fdyson-pure-hot-cool-purifier&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our pros appreciate this Dyson purifier's multi-functionality: The machine works triple duty —as a fan, heater and air purifier — eliminating the need for three separate devices in your home. You can actually sync this air purifier with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control. Once syncing the device with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-New-release-Smart-speaker-Charcoal/dp/B09B8V1LZ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42675400%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Echo" class="link ">Amazon Echo</a>, you can <strong>get live air quality reports</strong> through the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fmydyson%2Fid993135524&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson smartphone app" class="link ">Dyson smartphone app</a>. </p>
    6/6

    5) Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Purifying Heater + Fan

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $399.99

    Shop Now

    Our pros appreciate this Dyson purifier's multi-functionality: The machine works triple duty —as a fan, heater and air purifier — eliminating the need for three separate devices in your home. You can actually sync this air purifier with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control. Once syncing the device with an Amazon Echo, you can get live air quality reports through the Dyson smartphone app.

    dyson.com
<p>Whether you're shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/g1222/best-stick-vacuums" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vacuums" class="link ">vacuums</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/air-purifier-reviews/g22866172/best-air-purifiers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air purifiers" class="link ">air purifiers</a> or even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40430/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair tools" class="link ">hair tools</a>, Dyson has you covered with top-of-the-line devices that tackle just about anything. The only caveat is that Dyson products are typically tagged with a bigger price tag. But <strong>good</strong><strong> news: Dyson has launched their first sale of the year, offering </strong><strong>up to $200 off</strong> <strong>vacuums, air purifiers and more</strong>. What's more, if you're already the owner of a Dyson product, you're eligible to take 20% off a full-priced product of your choice — sign in to your Dyson account to unlock the discount. (While the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40436395/new-dyson-airwrap-complete-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral Dyson Airwrap" class="link ">viral Dyson Airwrap</a> is left out of the deals, eligible Dyson owners are able to snag a discount on the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fhair-care%2Fhair-dryers%2Fsupersonic%2Fnickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SuperSonic Hair Dryer" class="link ">SuperSonic Hair Dryer</a>.) As for first-time shoppers, you can access future Dyson Owner Reward Sale perks once you register the device. </p><p>Amidst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38883696/best-presidents-day-sales-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidents' Day sales" class="link ">Presidents' Day sales</a>, it's a great time to make bigger purchases for the home, like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38925889/presidents-day-mattress-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link ">mattresses</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a38898767/presidents-day-appliance-sales/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:appliances" class="link ">appliances</a>, and thanks to these Dyson deals, the same can be said for a new, high-tech vacuum. The <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fdeals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson deals" class="link ">Dyson deals</a> run now through February 12</strong>, so you'll want to do your research and purchase accordingly while the savings last. Luckily, some of the <a href="https://goodhousekeeping.com/institute" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>'s top-tested vacuum and air purifier picks are part of the sale. Find <strong>the best Dyson deals</strong> from the 2023 Owner Rewards Sale, ahead.</p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fhard-floor%2Fomni-glide%2Fplus-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An excellent <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/g1222/best-stick-vacuums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stick vacuum" class="link ">stick vacuum</a> for hardwood floors, the Omni-Glide is easy to maneuver and <strong>has dual soft fuzzy rollers that quickly pick up dirt, hair and dust (at least 97%!)</strong>, per our Cleaning Lab tests. The head of the vacuum lends the device its name, as it can move in all directions, even sideways. Meanwhile, its low-profile head makes it easy to clean underneath low furniture. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds, so it's a manageable lightweight option. </p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$345.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fhair-care%2Fhair-dryers%2Fsupersonic%2Fnickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You have to be a Dyson owner in order to cash in on the savings for the Supersonic Hair Dryer, but if you're able to, it's a device that's worth the investment. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/g550/best-hair-dryers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair dryer" class="link ">hair dryer</a>'s <strong>high-tech functions and included attachments help deliver a salon-grade blowout</strong>. In fact, testers praised its ability to make hair feel "smoother and straighter" with impressive timing. Check out <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/a40430/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our full review" class="link ">our full review</a> of the dryer before deciding to make the investment. Take note: You have to be an existing Dyson owner to unlock this 20% off deal.</p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$499.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fcordless%2Fv10%2Fabsolute-nickel-copper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dyson's classic Cyclone vacuum gets the job done. Our cleaning experts <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/vacuum-cleaner-reviews/news/a48072/dyson-cyclone-v10-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tested the vacuum" class="link ">tested the vacuum</a> when it first came out and appreciated the large dust bin, which <strong>allowed for cleaning large areas without constant emptying</strong>. We'd recommend it for anyone who is consistently vacuuming pet hair since it has adjustable suction power and the ability to remove more dust from carpet than previous models.</p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-humidifiers%2Fpurifier-humidify-cool-auto-react-ph3a%2Fwhite-nickel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Earning our pick for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a25597339/best-humidifier/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best humidifier" class="link ">best humidifier</a> for asthma, this 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the <a href="https://aafa.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)" class="link ">Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)</a>. It impressed our pros with its HEPA filter that <strong>claims to capture 99.97% of bacteria</strong> before it disperses cool mist into your space, while its climate control maintains a steady humidity level. </p>
<p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifier-heaters%2Fpure-hot-cool-hp01%2Fdyson-pure-hot-cool-purifier&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our pros appreciate this Dyson purifier's multi-functionality: The machine works triple duty —as a fan, heater and air purifier — eliminating the need for three separate devices in your home. You can actually sync this air purifier with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control. Once syncing the device with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-New-release-Smart-speaker-Charcoal/dp/B09B8V1LZ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.42675400%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Echo" class="link ">Amazon Echo</a>, you can <strong>get live air quality reports</strong> through the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fmydyson%2Fid993135524&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg42675400%2Fdyson-deals-january-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson smartphone app" class="link ">Dyson smartphone app</a>. </p>

Shop Dyson's Owner Rewards Sale for up to $200 off Dyson cordless vacuums, air purifiers and hair devices. Dyson owners can save 20 percent off Dyson devices.

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Jack Edwards apologizes to Pat Maroon for body-shaming comments

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor

  • Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

  • MLSE working on 'mixed reality' tech to enhance fan experience and help its teams win

    TORONTO — Imagine being on the court with the Toronto Raptors. Or watching an NHL game from the stands with real-time statistics literally in front of your nose. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is ahead of you, developing "mixed reality" technology to change how fans experience the action by integrating digital information with the user's environment in real time. MLSE Digital Labs, the sports conglomerate's technology and digital innovation arm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have unveiled a

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves

  • Andrei Kuzmenko signs two-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko has signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of US$5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-4 defensive ranking. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin. "He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transiti

  • International sledge hockey teams reunite in London, Ont. for tournament

    More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod