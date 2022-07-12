Our Favorite Sheets Are $47 Off for Prime Day

  • <p>There's nothing quite like climbing into bed after a long day, right? That is, if your sheets are cozy. No one wants to sleep in sheets that feel like sandpaper or keep you up sweating all night. Our sleep is vital to our health, so sleeping comfortably and peacefully is top priority. </p><p>The problem: sheets can be expensive. Especially when you take into consideration that you should have two sets of sheets for your bed and you will probably need to replace them in six months to three years depending on your wear and tear. Fortunately, our favorite retailer is once again saving the day with high-quality sheets on a budget. Amazon carries some of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g35600080/best-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best sheets" class="link ">best sheets</a> on the market for competitive prices, and includes a variety of different types, from percale to satin to microfiber and everything in between. Here's a peak at what hit the top of our list:</p><p>But before hitting the "buy now" button, you may want to consider what sheets are right for you. Here are a few things to keep in mind while shopping.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Material</h3><p>Depending on how you sleep, you're going to want to consider sheets made of different materials. For example, if you're a hot sleeper, you'll want a heat-wicking or cooling material such as percale, bamboo, or satin. If you have a pet sleep with you or you're buying sheets for a young child, you should consider a durable material like microfiber or cotton. Here's a breakdown of the different types:</p><ul><li>Cotton—the most common material for bed sheets thanks to its versatility, durability, and breathability. Cotton sheets come in a variety of types from high-end Egyptian cotton to lower budget jersey. Because the material is so versatile, we're going to go a bit more in-depth here:</li><li> Egyptian cotton—the most luxurious and high-end of cotton fabrics, but also comes with a hefty price tag. Egyptian cotton is incredibly silky feeling and also extremely breathable and durable. A nice set of Egyptian cotton sheets can last you for years, which makes them worth the splurge for many people. </li><li>Jersey—have a similar feeling to your favorite worn-out old t-shirt. Many people aren't huge fans of jersey sheets because they aren't the best for hot sleepers; they typically hold in heat instead of releasing it. But many people swear by jersey, especially for children. They're low budget but aren't considered the most durable—expect pilling to occur within the first year if you wash regularly. </li><li>Upland—if cotton sheets are vaguely labeled without any type, it's most likely upland cotton. Upland cotton isn't as soft and luxurious as Egyptian, but still holds up well over time and is extremely breathable. In fact, they really grow better after every wash, with the fibers stretching more and more. </li><li>Pima—an American cotton that's a great in-between for Egyptian and upland. Pima cotton isn't as silky and smooth as Egyptian cotton, but it's close enough that many people can't tell the difference. It's slightly more expensive than upland, but worth the up-charge if you ask people. </li><li>Bamboo—a climate-friendly and cozy equivalent option to cotton. Bamboo is incredibly durable and releases heat well, making it the perfect sheet set for just about anyone. Thanks to bamboos quick growing time, it also makes for a very budget-friendly material. </li><li>Linen—a material that gets better with every wash. Linen sheets are cooling and cozy, with an heirloom or vintage style texture that's hard to find in contemporary sheets. They can be pricey, but many people find them worth the investment. </li><li>Microfiber—one of the most durable sheet materials. Microfiber is great for kids, people who snack in their beds, or sleep with their dogs, or anyone who's looking for a sheet set that will last them for years for a great price. It's not as breathable as other fabrics, but if you're not a hot sleeper, you most likely won't be bothered by this. </li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">Thread Count</h3><p>Many people think thread count is the most important factor in determining a sheet's level of luxury, but this couldn't be farther from the truth. To put it simply, thread count is just the number of threads woven in one square inch of fabric. Many shoppers fall into the trap of thinking that a higher thread count equals more luxurious fabric but don't realize that different fabrics naturally have different thread counts. For example, bamboo sheets should have a high thread count for maximum softness, but linen sheets average around 100 thread count, much lower than cotton or bamboo. In fact, microfiber sheets don't even include thread count, but GSM or grams per square meter. The density of the weave factors into thread count, as well. A percale weave is a cross-hatch pattern that allows for plenty of space between threads, meaning you'll have a lower thread count, whereas a twill weave is tightly woven, meaning a high thread count. Essentially, the fabric used matters far more than thread count. If you're starting off with low-quality fabric, no amount of tight weaving can make your sheets comfortable. </p><p>Now that you have an idea of what to look for, let's get shopping!</p>
  • <p><strong>Threadmill Home Linen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073CX6S2F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: 100% cotton</p><p><strong>Thread count</strong>: 800</p><p><strong>Weave</strong>: sateen</p><p><strong>Pocket size</strong>: 16"</p><p>A tight sateen weave and 800 thread count leaves these sheets feeling as luxuriously silky and soft as much more expensive cotton sheets. Though these aren't listed as Pima cotton sheets, the extra long staple cotton is a good indicator that these are at the very least extremely similar in texture. </p><p>Since these sheets are cotton, they'll only get better with each wash. Reviewers complemented the sheets breathability that's ideal for hot sleepers, and the high thread count and tight weave means that these sheets are durable enough for almost anyone. </p><p>These sheets come in a variety of sizes from twin to California king, including the option to purchase pillowcases separately. In addition, 12 total colors/patterns are available. </p>
  • <p><strong>CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M7Z2F53?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: 100% Egyptian cotton</p><p><strong>Thread count</strong>: 800</p><p><strong>Weave</strong>: sateen</p><p><strong>P</strong><strong>ocket size</strong>: 16"</p><p>Finding high-quality Egyptian cotton sheets for under $100 isn't an easy task, but this set surprised even the pickiest of reviewers. Living up to the true nature of Egyptian cotton, these sheets are lightweight and breathable yet also soft and cozy, making for the ultimate sleeping experience. </p><p>In addition to being 100% certified Egyptian cotton, this set also features a tight sateen weave and 800 thread count for an added level of comfort that can't be beat. One reviewer said, "They have a nice cool feel as you get into bed, breathe well, don't bunch up, the fitted sheet stays in place and has nice deep pockets."</p>
  • <p><strong>Hotel Sheets Direct</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N0UB2GO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: 100% bamboo</p><p><strong>GSM:</strong> 1400<br></p><p><strong>Pocket size</strong>: 16"</p><p>If you're a hot sleeper, then these bamboo sheets are your match made in heaven. Featuring both thermoregulation and moisture wicking properties, even the hottest of sleepers in the reviews were amazed by these, with one saying, "I sleep really warm. I literally have three fans pointed at me every night. Despite the hurricane force winds hitting me, I often wake up sweaty and gross in the middle of the night...Let me tell y'all something. These sheets are BOMB. I have never slept so comfortably."</p><p>Another perk of bamboo sheets: durability. Like cotton, bamboo gets softer with every use, so these sheets age like fine wine. It's both anti-pilling and tear-resistant and machine-washable. </p>
  • <p><strong>Sijo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$235.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X1633TV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: 100% French linen</p><p><strong><strong>GSM</strong></strong>: 175</p><p><strong>P</strong><strong>ocket size</strong>: 15"</p><p>When it comes to true 100% linen sheets, get ready to shell out the big bucks. But you can also be ready for heirloom-quality sheets that are designed to last for years to come and work for every season. Linen is naturally moisture-wicking, able to absorb up to 20% of its weight before becoming damp. The breathability of linen is also unparalleled. </p><p>Linen grows softer with every wash, which is why it's incredibly important to wash your sheets before using initially. If you dry them, tumble dry with no steam on low heat to ensure they don't shrink. Care for these sheets well and they'll give you restful sleep for years to come. </p>
  • <p><strong>MANOR RIDGE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QRCR3Q5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: microfiber</p><p><strong>GSM:</strong> 100</p><p>If you're looking for high-quality, soft, and comfortable microfiber sheets, you'll want 80 GSM at the very least, with 100 being pretty great quality, especially for under $20. But the true gem of microfiber sheets is its durability. This synthetic fabric is incredibly tear-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant. If you're looking for a sheet set for little ones, this is the one you'll want to go with. <br></p><p>Another perk many people love microfiber sheets is that they're hypoallergenic. Not only are is microfiber made of synthetic material, but it also wicks off dander and dust keeping sheets allergen free. </p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BTBRUZQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40433781%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Material</strong>: 100% cotton</p><p><strong>Pocket size</strong>: 14"</p><p>Reviewers were consistently surprised by the breathability of this lightweight jersey sheet set. Thanks to the natural stretch in the fabric, they're great for fitting over mattresses that may need a little more give than other fitted sheets provide. One reviewer said, "Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized t-shirt."</p><p>As per usual with jersey sheets, you can expect a bit of pilling after a few months, but a good fabric shaver or old razor should do the trick in removing it. Other than pilling, reviewers praise the sheets for their durability, especially considering they're so inexpensive. </p>
Whether you're a hot sleeper, looking for great durability, or you just want hotel-quality sleep, these sheet sets are the best on Amazon in 2022.

