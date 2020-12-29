Sorry, But You Need to Be Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Weekly
On the plus side, it's oddly satisfying to watch all that blush go down the drain.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
The Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries to key players early in the season.
Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.
The two athletes announced their split in matching Instagram posts Tuesday
We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?
You know who's going for it? The San Diego Padres and GM A.J. Preller are going for it.
Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it.
The Rams could be without Cooper Kupp and Jared Goff in a crucial Week 17 game.
Russell Okung wants to set a new trend in the NFL. The Panthers say they're not part of it.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
King's knee appeared to buckle as he was making a cut on a run in the second quarter.
Less than a year after agreeing to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, Major League Soccer and its players union are heading back to the bargaining table. The league has told the MLS Players Association that it will trigger a "force majure" clause in the agreement signed in January because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts on its business. A source with knowledge of the situation says the lack of fans has led to a significant lack of revenue and the intention of triggering the clause is to discuss modifications to the agreement over a 30-day period.The MLS regular season was put on hold in mid-March after the virus began to spread across North America. Games began again in July with the MLS is Back tournament held in a "bubble" in Orlando.American teams finished out the campaign in mostly empty home stadiums, but border restrictions forced the three Canadian clubs — Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps — to temporarily move south to finish out their seasons. MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott says in a statement that players received 95 per cent of their salaries in 2020 and the league lost nearly US$1 billion. The players union says triggering the force majure clause could result in the league and club owners abandoning the new collective bargaining agreement and commitments that have been made to players. "After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020," the MLS Players Association said in a statement. Information from health officials shows that there will continue to be restrictions on fans attending sporting events through the 2021 MLS season, so changes need to be made, Abbott said. "We recognize the impact that the pandemic has had on our players and appreciate their efforts to restart and complete the 2020 season," he said in a statement. "But, like the other leagues in the United States and Canada, MLS needs to address the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and will engage in good faith discussions with our players about ways to manage the significant economic issues we are facing.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. The Canadian Press
What have we learned after the initial week of NBA action that we can apply to fantasy basketball?
Corey Perry had to set the record straight. Although the NHL's website — and most online hockey databases — lists his birthplace as Peterborough, Ont., the winger actually spent the first 10 years of his life almost 500 kilometres north in New Liskeard. The Perrys called the town situated on the Quebec border home for a decade while Corey's father, Geoff, worked with the Ontario Provincial Police. And while the family would eventually relocate to Peterborough, the younger Perry was already all-in on the region's sports darling — the Montreal Canadiens. Some 25 years later, Corey Perry will soon pull on that iconic red, white and blue sweater as a professional for the first time. The Canadiens signed the 2011 Hart Trophy winner and league MVP to a one-year contract at the NHL minimum of US$750,000 over the weekend, adding another complementary piece in what has been a busy off-season for general manager Marc Bergevin. "It's something that I didn't want to turn down," Perry said Monday on a video conference call with reporters. "I've always wanted to play in a Canadian city. "This is exciting for me. It's a new chapter." The 35-year-old recalls a member of the Canadiens — he thinks it was defenceman Eric Desjardins — bringing the Stanley Cup to a hockey camp in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., a 90-minute drive north of New Liskeard, after Montreal hoisted the trophy back in 1993. "I got my picture taken with it," said Perry, who was selected 28th overall by Anaheim at the 2003 NHL draft. "That's a fond memory for me." A Cup winner himself with the Ducks in 2007, he's hoping for one more big memory in Montreal at the end of what will be a 56-game sprint in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Perry is also aware of rumblings his best days are behind him. He inked a one-year, $1.5-million contract with Dallas in July 2019 after having the final two seasons of an eight-year, $69-million deal he signed with Anaheim in 2013 bought out. "I used it as motivation," he said of the chatter. "I heard I couldn't skate when I first came into the league, and I'd never play. "I use all those things as fuel and fire." Bergevin had a productive off-season before signing Perry, acquiring forwards Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli, defenceman Joel Edmundson, and backup goalie in Jake Allen via trade or free agency. Montreal also locked up winger Brendan Gallagher and blue-liner Jeff Petry with long-term contract extensions, and added depth forward Michael Frolik on a one-year pact. Perry had five goals and 21 points in 57 games with Dallas in 2019-20 before adding nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 post-season games during the NHL's summer restart, helping the Stars advance to the final where they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. "It just rips you apart," said Perry, who was back training a few weeks later. "You're hungrier." While putting pen to paper was left fairly late as the NHL hashed out plans for another season in the middle of a pandemic — the Canadiens are set to open training camp Sunday, and the schedule is slated to begin Jan. 13 — Perry was convinced he'd get a shot. "I put in the work like I was coming to a camp," he said. "There was no doubt in my mind there's still lots of hockey left." Perry has 377 goals and 797 points in 1,045 career regular-season NHL games, captured that Hart Trophy, was part of gold medal-winning Canadian Olympic teams in both 2010 and 2014, and won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. His resume speaks for itself, and heading into another strange year — one that will include Montreal playing in the all-Canadian, one-time-only North Division because of pandemic-related border restrictions — Perry isn't taking anything for granted as his new team looks to take another step after a promising breakthrough during the restart. "There's no assurance in anything," he said. "You've got to come in and prove yourself each and every day. That's why I'm here. I want to prove myself again. And then the next day you come into the rink, you've got to prove it again. "There's nothing given to anybody." Perry has some history with Canadiens captain Shea Weber and star goalie Carey Price from international play, and has worked with Montreal head coach Claude Julien, who was an assistant with the 2014 Olympic team and 2016 World Cup squad. "I'm excited to get to know him as a person," Perry said of Julien. "And really sit down and see how he wants to play." At this stage of his career, and in a season that will see Montreal clash with six teams over and over, the in-your-face Perry won't be changing his recipe for success. "Every team needs a little grit," he said. "I'm excited to come in and be that spark or do what I have to do to be effective. I'm not going to change my game. "It's too late to change. I'm going to go out and just keep doing the same things I always do." That should suit the Canadiens just fine. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year post-season ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. “The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behaviour,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.” Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won't have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft. The post-season ban includes the Pac-12 tournament, so Arizona's season will end against rival Arizona State on March 6. “I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.” Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach. Arizona was one of several schools involved in the federal probe, including Oklahoma State, Kansas and Louisville. ___ AP College Basketball writer John Marshall contributed to this story. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press
Thirty-one teams had a chance to claim Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday. They all passed.
MANCHESTER, England — Three weeks after crashing out of the Champions League, Manchester United is looking more like potential English champions again.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side rose to second place — two points behind Premier League leader Liverpool — with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Tuesday.While ponderous at times, United pushed for a winner that came in the third minute of stoppage time when Marcus Rashford's shot deflected off Romain Saiss and wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio.“It’s probably not the most beautiful goal but we’ll take the three points and move on," Rashford said. “Today was tough but at the end of the day we managed to get over the line.“We’re obviously a little bit disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we could have. (But) it doesn’t matter how scrappy they are, we’ll take them."United hasn't lifted the Premier League trophy since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with Solskjaer winning six titles as a player under him.“Last season we didn’t win many points towards the end of games and we have a tradition of it at this club," Solskjaer said. “Now we’ve won quite a few points towards the end of games and that’s both a mental aspect and also a physical aspect.“We’ve got a group now that’s more robust both mentally and physically, we’ve gone through some tough training periods and played loads of games and they’re getting fitter. But mentally it gives you a mental boost knowing you can win games towards the end of games."LEEDS ROUTIn a meeting of promoted clubs, Leeds routed West Bromwich Albion 5-0.Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo scored three in nine minutes after Romaine Sawyers’ own-goal put Leeds in front. The midfielder played a blind back pass but failed to notice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to the left of his goal and the ball rolled into the empty net.Raphinha added the fifth in the second half as Leeds rose to 11th place, while West Brom is only above Sheffield United at the bottom.“We have only been in this league for 16 games and there are still many challenges and many tests we have to pass before we can legitimately say we belong," Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said. “Every game in this league is a challenge, all the teams have secrets and capacities. There are few games you can think of where there are very few difficulties to resolve."ARSENAL TUNAROUNDAlexandre Lacazette scored 29 seconds after entering the field as a second-half substitute to give Arsenal a 1-0 win at Brighton.Lacazette had just come on when Bukayo Saka turned from inside his own half and made a superb run down the right before pulling the ball back to him. Lacazette took one touch to control the ball just inside the penalty area before driving a shot inside the right post in the 66th minute.The win eases some pressure off manager Mikel Arteta as Arsenal rose to 13th place.“This is what all the managers dream of, to bring people from the bench to win you the game like he’s done,” Arteta said. “It was a great move from Bukayo first to create the action that he did."STILL WINLESSSheffield United has only two points after 16 games following a 1-0 loss to Burnley that was secured by captain Ben Mee. Burnley is five points above the drop zone.SAINTS STALEMATESouthampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham. Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — With their biggest game in years just days away, the Cleveland Browns added two more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list.Starting safety Andrew Sendejo and rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list Tuesday, giving Cleveland eight players on the list. It's not yet known if Sendejo or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.Both played in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, when the Browns (10-5) were missing six players, including their top four wide receivers, due to COVID-19 protocols.If they are positive, Sendejo and Bryant would have to sit out 10 days from the time of their test and would miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.Last weekend, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge along with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips were placed on the COVID list because they were deemed high-risk close contacts to Goodson.The players had been together in the team's recovery pool area.Goodson has to sit out this week's game, but the other five are all eligible to return to practice Thursday as long as they test negative.Rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was kept out of Sunday's game as a precaution with COVID-like symptoms. He had been activated a day earlier after previously going on the COVID list due to contact with a person outside the team who tested positive.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been vigilant about keeping his players safe and following NFL and team guidelines. He addressed the recent issues with players and said the team would learn from any missteps in the past week.The Browns refused to blame their loss Sunday on missing so many players, but defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said the situation was a jarring reminder not to have any lapses.“It can happen just like that,” he said. “It is all around the league and it is just one of the things that it is happening and you understand how serious this thing can be and how quickly it can change the tide.“We have to continue to be proactive. You have to continue to check your teammates, check yourself, look yourself in the mirror and see what you are doing to be more preventative and more mindful of the situation. It is just something that can’t be taken lightly.”Sendejo, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March, has started 14 games. He returned Sunday after missing one game with a concussion.A fourth-round pick, Bryant has started nine games and made 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He had three catches for 37 yards on Sunday, but also had a drop during Cleveland's final drive.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLVTom Withers, The Associated Press
An ESPN analyst wielded Haskins' release from Washington as an indictment of all Black NFL players. Where do we even start?