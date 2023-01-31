We Tested Dozens of Running Socks to Find These Top Picks

  • <p><em>We updated this article in January 2023 to add newly vetted picks based on recent testing from the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab. Our new best overall pick is from Smartwool.</em></p><hr><p>Some might say the best part about running is that it doesn’t require a lot of gear — but when it comes to the gear you <em>do</em> need, choose wisely to ensure you'll actually enjoy the experience. From your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g38832944/best-workout-tops-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout top" class="link ">workout top</a> and your running shorts or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g4042/best-workout-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout leggings" class="link ">workout leggings</a> to your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32447964/best-running-underwear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running underwear" class="link ">running underwear</a>, every component is essential to both staying comfortable and preventing potential discomfort or injury from when you first hit the pavement, trail or treadmill. In fact, even if you're wearing <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32175958/best-running-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best running shoes" class="link ">the best running shoes</a> out there, the wrong socks can leave you with sore, blistered feet and tender black toenails.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab has tested all kinds of activewear essentials for running, from running shoes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32782569/best-running-shorts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running shorts" class="link ">running shorts</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g42286600/best-running-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running jackets" class="link ">running jackets</a>. On top of that, we've also tested tons of different socks as well from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31748299/best-hiking-socks-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking socks" class="link ">hiking socks</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g42016937/best-grip-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yoga socks" class="link ">yoga socks</a> to, of course, running socks. <strong>In the past year alone, our analysts tested over 90 different styles for overall performance and durability both in the Lab and with hundreds of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consumer testers" class="link ">consumer testers</a> across the nation.</strong> To find the best running socks, we considered factors like fabric composition, construction, moisture-wicking properties, abrasion resistance, shrinkage over time, overall comfort, fit and more.</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks: </strong></h2><p>After our picks, read on to learn more about how we test and tips on how to find your ideal running socks. Shopping for more running essentials? Check out our guides to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/fitness/g32142907/best-running-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best running apps" class="link ">best running apps</a> to optimize your training and the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g29870667/best-fitness-watches-trackers-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best fitness trackers" class="link ">best fitness trackers</a> to track all your workouts.</p>
  • <p><strong>Smartwool</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFKQLVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>These socks from Smartwool outperformed over 90 other pairs of socks in our Lab tests. </strong>Made of a blend of fine merino wool, nylon and elastane, they're engineered for a balance of both comfort <em>and </em>durability. They're also some of the thinnest running socks offered with a thickness of only 1 millimeter, so they won't affect the fir of your shoes. In our evaluations, they barely shrank or showed signs of wear, even after being rubbed against an abrasive surface for 10,000 cycles in our abrasion resistance tester. On top of that, they earned high scores for comfort and wicked away sweat with ease, impressing testers with typically sweaty feet who reported that their feet "didn't feel sweaty after physical activity." For a more cushioned pair, the brand offers a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFGS3F3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:version with targeted cushioning" class="link ">version with targeted cushioning</a> in places prone to blisters, including the heel and toe which also did well in our tests.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFKQLVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LDHH8G4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Saucony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBK5LCY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For beginner runners, buying running-specific socks might feel unnecessary, especially when you're not sure if the sport is something you'll stick with in the long run. These socks from Saucony<strong> are great for all types of workouts and are a fraction of the cost of other popular styles </strong>without overly skimping on quality. In our tests, these socks stood out for their padded soles that help provide extra cushioning and comfort, but keep in mind that some testers with sweaty feet found them too hot for use in warmer months. This style is an excellent low-cost option at less than $2 per pair, and once you're ready to upgrade, the brand's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Finferno-no-show-tab-3-pack-socks%2F20222U.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inferno No Show Tab Socks" class="link ">Inferno No Show Tab Socks</a> are tailored more specifically for running, with targeted compression and a seamless toe — and they're still pretty affordable.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBK5LCY?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Saucony-Multi-Pack-Performance-Comfort-No-Show/dp/B00JM8MWUC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>On</strong></p><p>on-running.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on-running.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-mid-sock-355%2Fwomens%2Fmeadow-niagara-accessories-355&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing's worse than an irritating top seam or overheating during a run. These running socks from the popular sneaker brand On stand out for <strong>their seamless design and moisture-wicking fabric</strong>, blending comfort and functionality. Each sock is tailored to the left or right foot with targeted compression along the arches and cushioning on the heel. When our testers wore this pair on their runs, they commonly said they were breathable and supportive with one tester raving, "I have flat feet, so my feet hurt all the time, but I felt especially supported in these socks." Others noted that despite their ankle-high design, they stayed cool in the summer. In Lab evaluations, they aced our moisture-wicking and shrinkage tests but had average abrasion resistance, so they may have a slightly shorter lifespan, particularly if you're a distance runner. </p>
  • <p><strong>Darn Tough</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N2KLZG8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While you may know Darn Tough for its popular <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31748299/best-hiking-socks-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking socks" class="link ">hiking socks</a> (which are the best we've ever tested), the brand's first-ever product was actually a pair of running socks. This popular style is the result of decades of engineering, and in our evaluations, it had a perfect, stay-in-place fit with rapid moisture-wicking fabric. With an ultra-lightweight feel, this pair stands out for its thoughtful features, such as mesh ventilation, a protective heel tab and a seamless toe, and it's designed to provide targeted arch support. And while the price tag might seem a bit steep, it's comparable to other pairs on our list <em>and </em>it's backed by the brand's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdarntough.com%2Fpages%2Four-unconditional-lifetime-guarantee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lifetime warranty" class="link ">lifetime warranty</a>, which means Darn Tough will send you a new pair if you wear them out.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N2KLZG8?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Darn-Tough-Mens-Show-Ultra-Lightweight/dp/B08MWT14JN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Feetures</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074T37P5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cushioned socks are a game changer when you want just a little more comfort and support on your runs. <strong>They provide much-needed underfoot protection,</strong> and some testers even said they "seemed to support my arches in a way that I didn't know socks could do on their own." Testers and fitness experts gave this pair top scores across the board, with our NASM-certified personal trainer and Nutrition Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefani Sassos" class="link ">Stefani Sassos</a> saying, "These are the best workout socks I have tried! They really moved with my foot and felt like one with my body." Other testers applauded the pair for keeping their feet dry during long runs and intense workouts with one tester sharing, "I've never left a workout with dry feet until now." They also fared well in most Lab tests but weren't as abrasion resistant due to their thick cushioning.</p>
  • <p><strong>Icebreaker</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$13.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F183328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've got sweaty feet or often overheat during runs, <strong>this pair instantly wicked away a synthetic sweat solution in our tests. </strong> Consumer testers agreed, with many commenting on how "cool and dry" they felt while wearing these socks on workouts and runs. One tester was even shocked by how her "feet never felt hot and sweaty" when wearing the above-ankle height. Others appreciated the tailored contoured fit, with left- and right-specific socks, and liked how they didn't bunch or move. This pair was also one of the most durable we tested, but it did shrink a bit more than other styles.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F183328%2Ficebreaker-run-ultralight-mini-socks-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F183307%2Ficebreaker-run-ultralight-mini-socks-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Under Armour</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Q93GSL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of a polyester-nylon blend, this pair is a great alternative to popular merino wool options, particularly for those with sensitivities to wool. It was <strong>just as moisture-wicking in our tests and earned great scores from testers, particularly for maintaining a comfortable temperature</strong> on runs. One tester who tested the crew version of this pair highlighted the design of this sock, saying "Most running socks say they protect from blisters but even the high-priced socks still give me blisters. I am happy to announce that after 5 miles a day for eight days, I did NOT get blisters on the sides of my big toe." While most testers found the padded sole comfortable, some reported that their toes felt tight in their running shoes when wearing these socks.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bombas</strong></p><p>bombas.com</p><p><strong>$16.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dcharcoal%26size%3Dm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a42555252/bombas-socks-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bombas socks are popular" class="link ">Bombas socks are popular</a> for a reason — <strong>they're undeniably comfortable</strong> — and their running socks are no exception. Testers gave these socks top scores across the board for their cozy fabric and compressive fit. Sassos also highlighted how the socks supported her foot during workouts but were still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Another tester reported that while she's no stranger to getting blisters and cuts while running, she didn't encounter them while wearing Bombas on five different runs. The caveat is that, as comfortable as these socks are, they didn't fare too well in our moisture-wicking evaluations, so they might not be the best for those with sweaty feet.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dcharcoal%26size%3Dm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dblack%26size%3Dl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p>
  • <p><strong>CEP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GPZJ6LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're training for a marathon or new to running, recovery and circulation are crucial to minimizing the discomfort of tight, sore muscles. This pair of knee-high compression socks from CEP is <strong>specifically designed for boosting both performance and recovery after intense workouts</strong>. It's rated at a 20-30 mmHg level for moderate to firm compression and surprised both our experts and consumer testers with its quality materials and design. With high scores for comfort, fit and cushioning, testers liked wearing this pair for both exercise and recovery. One shared, “I wore these after my long runs, and my calves had been very sore and tight. They felt noticeably better after I wore them.” Another tester noted, "My legs didn't feel as tired as they normally do when I run." But be aware, some testers found these socks harder to get on their legs than other compressive pairs they've worn. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GPZJ6LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/CEP-Compression-Socks-Ocean-Petrol/dp/B09GPYRYC3?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Balega</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01JASI75W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a reason why <strong>Balega is one of the most popular running sock brands around</strong> — they're a crowd-pleaser. This pair has all the essentials: a snug yet stretchy, stay-in-place fit, a heel tab to prevent blisters, moisture-wicking polyester fabric and targeted compression around the midfoot. Not to mention, there's plush cushioning along the sole to reduce the impact of each stride, without adding too much bulk. While our pros haven't had a chance to put this style to the test yet, you can find them in specialty running stores across the nation.</p>
  • <p><strong>MudGear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L2KYKWJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you're out running on the trails, proper socks and footwear are essential. <strong>This pair is designed for <strong>outdoor exercise</strong> and obstacle courses like Spartan Races</strong>. It's complete with plush cushioning along the entire sole, compression around the midfoot for added arch support and a snug fit around the ankle to prevent dirt and debris from sneaking in. Multiple testers highlighted the comfortable fit, especially the bunch-free, stay-in-place feel. Another tester was particularly impressed that she didn't get any blisters after running in this pair for a total of over 40 miles on more than 10 occasions. Just keep in mind that while some testers found the cushioning insufficient, others who weren't used to this type of sock found it too warm for running in hot summer weather.</p>
  • <p><strong>Swiftwick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084VV5NW7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Swiftwick's Flite XT socks are designed to offer maximum stability</strong> which is key for runners who overpronate or need a little extra support. These socks hug the arch and provide light cushioning at the heel and ball of your foot. The brand's AnkleLock technology features strong elastic around your ankle and heel for extra support with "flex channels" or fabric with striations at the forefoot to help encourage a rolling motion from the heel to toe. Testers loved the snug fit of this pair, saying that it never slipped down during wear. Several highlighted how the fabric stayed dry during their runs and walks. Just note that these socks are best suited for runners looking for slight compression and added support.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Injinji</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZTXLY3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’ve tried all the specialized socks and anti-blister creams available on the market but still find blisters popping up between your toes, you might be the perfect candidate for toe socks. Injinji specializes in this unique style, which is<strong> designed to minimize potential chafing between your toes. </strong>While they take some time to get used to, these socks allow for full toe splay and keep your big toe aligned in order to aid in bunion prevention. Testers either loved or hated the design, but all unanimously appreciated the lightweight, moisture-wicking material during hot summer days. Lab results confirmed these claims, with the fabric being one of the most moisture-wicking ones we tested.</p>
  • <p>Additionally, we work with consumer testers who logged hundreds of miles and hours both in the gym and outdoors while wearing these socks. After several weeks of wearing their test socks on their runs, testers provided information on how the socks performed over time, specifically rating the fit, comfort, cushioning, if their feet maintained a comfortable temperature and more. They also shared qualitative feedback about any likes, dislikes or other things they noticed while trying out the socks.</p>
<p><em>We updated this article in January 2023 to add newly vetted picks based on recent testing from the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab. Our new best overall pick is from Smartwool.</em></p><hr><p>Some might say the best part about running is that it doesn’t require a lot of gear — but when it comes to the gear you <em>do</em> need, choose wisely to ensure you'll actually enjoy the experience. From your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g38832944/best-workout-tops-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout top" class="link ">workout top</a> and your running shorts or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g4042/best-workout-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:workout leggings" class="link ">workout leggings</a> to your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32447964/best-running-underwear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running underwear" class="link ">running underwear</a>, every component is essential to both staying comfortable and preventing potential discomfort or injury from when you first hit the pavement, trail or treadmill. In fact, even if you're wearing <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32175958/best-running-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best running shoes" class="link ">the best running shoes</a> out there, the wrong socks can leave you with sore, blistered feet and tender black toenails.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab has tested all kinds of activewear essentials for running, from running shoes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32782569/best-running-shorts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running shorts" class="link ">running shorts</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g42286600/best-running-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running jackets" class="link ">running jackets</a>. On top of that, we've also tested tons of different socks as well from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31748299/best-hiking-socks-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking socks" class="link ">hiking socks</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g42016937/best-grip-socks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yoga socks" class="link ">yoga socks</a> to, of course, running socks. <strong>In the past year alone, our analysts tested over 90 different styles for overall performance and durability both in the Lab and with hundreds of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consumer testers" class="link ">consumer testers</a> across the nation.</strong> To find the best running socks, we considered factors like fabric composition, construction, moisture-wicking properties, abrasion resistance, shrinkage over time, overall comfort, fit and more.</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks: </strong></h2><p>After our picks, read on to learn more about how we test and tips on how to find your ideal running socks. Shopping for more running essentials? Check out our guides to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/fitness/g32142907/best-running-apps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best running apps" class="link ">best running apps</a> to optimize your training and the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g29870667/best-fitness-watches-trackers-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best fitness trackers" class="link ">best fitness trackers</a> to track all your workouts.</p>
<p><strong>Smartwool</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFKQLVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>These socks from Smartwool outperformed over 90 other pairs of socks in our Lab tests. </strong>Made of a blend of fine merino wool, nylon and elastane, they're engineered for a balance of both comfort <em>and </em>durability. They're also some of the thinnest running socks offered with a thickness of only 1 millimeter, so they won't affect the fir of your shoes. In our evaluations, they barely shrank or showed signs of wear, even after being rubbed against an abrasive surface for 10,000 cycles in our abrasion resistance tester. On top of that, they earned high scores for comfort and wicked away sweat with ease, impressing testers with typically sweaty feet who reported that their feet "didn't feel sweaty after physical activity." For a more cushioned pair, the brand offers a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFGS3F3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:version with targeted cushioning" class="link ">version with targeted cushioning</a> in places prone to blisters, including the heel and toe which also did well in our tests.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LFKQLVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LDHH8G4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Saucony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBK5LCY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For beginner runners, buying running-specific socks might feel unnecessary, especially when you're not sure if the sport is something you'll stick with in the long run. These socks from Saucony<strong> are great for all types of workouts and are a fraction of the cost of other popular styles </strong>without overly skimping on quality. In our tests, these socks stood out for their padded soles that help provide extra cushioning and comfort, but keep in mind that some testers with sweaty feet found them too hot for use in warmer months. This style is an excellent low-cost option at less than $2 per pair, and once you're ready to upgrade, the brand's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Finferno-no-show-tab-3-pack-socks%2F20222U.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inferno No Show Tab Socks" class="link ">Inferno No Show Tab Socks</a> are tailored more specifically for running, with targeted compression and a seamless toe — and they're still pretty affordable.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBK5LCY?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Saucony-Multi-Pack-Performance-Comfort-No-Show/dp/B00JM8MWUC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>On</strong></p><p>on-running.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on-running.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fperformance-mid-sock-355%2Fwomens%2Fmeadow-niagara-accessories-355&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing's worse than an irritating top seam or overheating during a run. These running socks from the popular sneaker brand On stand out for <strong>their seamless design and moisture-wicking fabric</strong>, blending comfort and functionality. Each sock is tailored to the left or right foot with targeted compression along the arches and cushioning on the heel. When our testers wore this pair on their runs, they commonly said they were breathable and supportive with one tester raving, "I have flat feet, so my feet hurt all the time, but I felt especially supported in these socks." Others noted that despite their ankle-high design, they stayed cool in the summer. In Lab evaluations, they aced our moisture-wicking and shrinkage tests but had average abrasion resistance, so they may have a slightly shorter lifespan, particularly if you're a distance runner. </p>
<p><strong>Darn Tough</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N2KLZG8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While you may know Darn Tough for its popular <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31748299/best-hiking-socks-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking socks" class="link ">hiking socks</a> (which are the best we've ever tested), the brand's first-ever product was actually a pair of running socks. This popular style is the result of decades of engineering, and in our evaluations, it had a perfect, stay-in-place fit with rapid moisture-wicking fabric. With an ultra-lightweight feel, this pair stands out for its thoughtful features, such as mesh ventilation, a protective heel tab and a seamless toe, and it's designed to provide targeted arch support. And while the price tag might seem a bit steep, it's comparable to other pairs on our list <em>and </em>it's backed by the brand's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdarntough.com%2Fpages%2Four-unconditional-lifetime-guarantee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lifetime warranty" class="link ">lifetime warranty</a>, which means Darn Tough will send you a new pair if you wear them out.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N2KLZG8?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Darn-Tough-Mens-Show-Ultra-Lightweight/dp/B08MWT14JN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Feetures</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074T37P5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cushioned socks are a game changer when you want just a little more comfort and support on your runs. <strong>They provide much-needed underfoot protection,</strong> and some testers even said they "seemed to support my arches in a way that I didn't know socks could do on their own." Testers and fitness experts gave this pair top scores across the board, with our NASM-certified personal trainer and Nutrition Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefani Sassos" class="link ">Stefani Sassos</a> saying, "These are the best workout socks I have tried! They really moved with my foot and felt like one with my body." Other testers applauded the pair for keeping their feet dry during long runs and intense workouts with one tester sharing, "I've never left a workout with dry feet until now." They also fared well in most Lab tests but weren't as abrasion resistant due to their thick cushioning.</p>
<p><strong>Icebreaker</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$13.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F183328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you've got sweaty feet or often overheat during runs, <strong>this pair instantly wicked away a synthetic sweat solution in our tests. </strong> Consumer testers agreed, with many commenting on how "cool and dry" they felt while wearing these socks on workouts and runs. One tester was even shocked by how her "feet never felt hot and sweaty" when wearing the above-ankle height. Others appreciated the tailored contoured fit, with left- and right-specific socks, and liked how they didn't bunch or move. This pair was also one of the most durable we tested, but it did shrink a bit more than other styles.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F183328%2Ficebreaker-run-ultralight-mini-socks-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F183307%2Ficebreaker-run-ultralight-mini-socks-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Under Armour</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Q93GSL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of a polyester-nylon blend, this pair is a great alternative to popular merino wool options, particularly for those with sensitivities to wool. It was <strong>just as moisture-wicking in our tests and earned great scores from testers, particularly for maintaining a comfortable temperature</strong> on runs. One tester who tested the crew version of this pair highlighted the design of this sock, saying "Most running socks say they protect from blisters but even the high-priced socks still give me blisters. I am happy to announce that after 5 miles a day for eight days, I did NOT get blisters on the sides of my big toe." While most testers found the padded sole comfortable, some reported that their toes felt tight in their running shoes when wearing these socks.</p>
<p><strong>Bombas</strong></p><p>bombas.com</p><p><strong>$16.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dcharcoal%26size%3Dm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a42555252/bombas-socks-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bombas socks are popular" class="link ">Bombas socks are popular</a> for a reason — <strong>they're undeniably comfortable</strong> — and their running socks are no exception. Testers gave these socks top scores across the board for their cozy fabric and compressive fit. Sassos also highlighted how the socks supported her foot during workouts but were still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Another tester reported that while she's no stranger to getting blisters and cuts while running, she didn't encounter them while wearing Bombas on five different runs. The caveat is that, as comfortable as these socks are, they didn't fare too well in our moisture-wicking evaluations, so they might not be the best for those with sweaty feet.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dcharcoal%26size%3Dm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-performance-running-ankle-sock%3Fvariant%3Dblack%26size%3Dl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg34828090%2Fbest-running-socks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p>
<p><strong>CEP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GPZJ6LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're training for a marathon or new to running, recovery and circulation are crucial to minimizing the discomfort of tight, sore muscles. This pair of knee-high compression socks from CEP is <strong>specifically designed for boosting both performance and recovery after intense workouts</strong>. It's rated at a 20-30 mmHg level for moderate to firm compression and surprised both our experts and consumer testers with its quality materials and design. With high scores for comfort, fit and cushioning, testers liked wearing this pair for both exercise and recovery. One shared, “I wore these after my long runs, and my calves had been very sore and tight. They felt noticeably better after I wore them.” Another tester noted, "My legs didn't feel as tired as they normally do when I run." But be aware, some testers found these socks harder to get on their legs than other compressive pairs they've worn. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GPZJ6LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/CEP-Compression-Socks-Ocean-Petrol/dp/B09GPYRYC3?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Balega</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01JASI75W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a reason why <strong>Balega is one of the most popular running sock brands around</strong> — they're a crowd-pleaser. This pair has all the essentials: a snug yet stretchy, stay-in-place fit, a heel tab to prevent blisters, moisture-wicking polyester fabric and targeted compression around the midfoot. Not to mention, there's plush cushioning along the sole to reduce the impact of each stride, without adding too much bulk. While our pros haven't had a chance to put this style to the test yet, you can find them in specialty running stores across the nation.</p>
<p><strong>MudGear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L2KYKWJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you're out running on the trails, proper socks and footwear are essential. <strong>This pair is designed for <strong>outdoor exercise</strong> and obstacle courses like Spartan Races</strong>. It's complete with plush cushioning along the entire sole, compression around the midfoot for added arch support and a snug fit around the ankle to prevent dirt and debris from sneaking in. Multiple testers highlighted the comfortable fit, especially the bunch-free, stay-in-place feel. Another tester was particularly impressed that she didn't get any blisters after running in this pair for a total of over 40 miles on more than 10 occasions. Just keep in mind that while some testers found the cushioning insufficient, others who weren't used to this type of sock found it too warm for running in hot summer weather.</p>
<p><strong>Swiftwick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084VV5NW7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Swiftwick's Flite XT socks are designed to offer maximum stability</strong> which is key for runners who overpronate or need a little extra support. These socks hug the arch and provide light cushioning at the heel and ball of your foot. The brand's AnkleLock technology features strong elastic around your ankle and heel for extra support with "flex channels" or fabric with striations at the forefoot to help encourage a rolling motion from the heel to toe. Testers loved the snug fit of this pair, saying that it never slipped down during wear. Several highlighted how the fabric stayed dry during their runs and walks. Just note that these socks are best suited for runners looking for slight compression and added support.<br></p>
<p><strong>Injinji</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZTXLY3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34828090%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’ve tried all the specialized socks and anti-blister creams available on the market but still find blisters popping up between your toes, you might be the perfect candidate for toe socks. Injinji specializes in this unique style, which is<strong> designed to minimize potential chafing between your toes. </strong>While they take some time to get used to, these socks allow for full toe splay and keep your big toe aligned in order to aid in bunion prevention. Testers either loved or hated the design, but all unanimously appreciated the lightweight, moisture-wicking material during hot summer days. Lab results confirmed these claims, with the fabric being one of the most moisture-wicking ones we tested.</p>
<p>Additionally, we work with consumer testers who logged hundreds of miles and hours both in the gym and outdoors while wearing these socks. After several weeks of wearing their test socks on their runs, testers provided information on how the socks performed over time, specifically rating the fit, comfort, cushioning, if their feet maintained a comfortable temperature and more. They also shared qualitative feedback about any likes, dislikes or other things they noticed while trying out the socks.</p>

