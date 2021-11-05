Producer Dany Garcia Takes Us Inside Her Busy (and Glam) Day Ahead of the Red Notice Premiere

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
Mikhail Sergachev will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety after his hit on Mitch Marner.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
Had Evan Mobley still been on the board for the Toronto Raptors at the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes may not even be a Raptor.
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game, including the first Titans matchup fantasy managers will be without Derrick Henry.
There was no shortage of emotions —or tweets — during the Leafs' thriller against the Lightning.
The OBJ trade certainly came at a cost for the Giants. But it ended up being well worth it in the end.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Vince Carter's allegations come after a bombshell report detailed numerous allegations of racism, misogyny and more against Suns owner Robert Sarver.
The UIPM did not mention the horse-punching incident at the Tokyo Olympics in its letter to athletes.
"I almost can't even look at [my parents]. Every time I look at them it just breaks my heart."
Armstrong High School principal Kirk Lorigan said he was "appalled and embarrassed" by the chants.
The club reportedly fined Simmons his $360k salary for missing Thursday night's game.
Spencer Jones' road to the Canadian rugby team took him to New Zealand, Europe, Texas and then Victoria. And now Portugal. The 24-year-old Jones will start at fly half Saturday when 23rd-ranked Canada takes on No. 19 Portugal in Lisbon. It's the first outing for the Canadian men since they failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup, losing series against the 17th-ranked U.S. and No. 26 Chile. The Portugal game will mark Jones' fifth cap for Canada. He was slated to be part of Canada's July tour,
Roy Williams was dealt by the Detroit Lions five losses into the 2008 season and the former receiver was not surprised they ended up becoming the NFL's first 0-16 team. “The writing was on the wall,” Williams recalled earlier this week. Some, including one current player, are saying the Lions may make history again by becoming the league's first 17-game loser. “If this doesn’t get better, we’re going to be 0-17,” Detroit safety Tracy Walker said following last Sunday's 44-6 loss to Philadelphia.
Here are three dogs, four favorites and two totals.
Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens. Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme has confirmed that the superstar goalie will rejoin the team on Monday. Ducharme said on Friday that Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward. Price voluntarily entered the NHL's player assistance program on Oct. 7. The assistance program, jointly run by the league and the NHL Players' Association, helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse