Producer Dany Garcia Takes Us Inside Her Busy (and Glam) Day Ahead of the Red Notice Premiere

  • <p>Enjoying a mid-morning (and fully glammed) FaceTime meeting with our WME partner Brad Slater about GSTQ <a href="https://people.com/sports/dany-garcia-talks-decision-to-buy-xfl-with-dwyane-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and the XFL" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and the XFL</a>.</p>
    1/12

    Work, Work, Work

    Enjoying a mid-morning (and fully glammed) FaceTime meeting with our WME partner Brad Slater about GSTQ and the XFL.

  • <p>That quiet 5:45 a.m. time to review the why, what and how of the universe I'm creating. Wearing my <a href="https://gstq.com/collections/sweaters/products/cowl-neck-sweater?variant=40659123437733" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ Cozy Cowlneck Sweater in Natural" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ Cozy Cowlneck Sweater in Natural</a> and aroma by <a href="https://gstq.com/products/what-if-candle?variant=39688705966245" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ &quot;What If&quot; Candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ "What If" Candle</a>.</p>
    2/12

    Early Riser

    That quiet 5:45 a.m. time to review the why, what and how of the universe I'm creating. Wearing my GSTQ Cozy Cowlneck Sweater in Natural and aroma by GSTQ "What If" Candle.

  • <p>Cultivating my curves with a photobomb from Franklin.</p>
    3/12

    Sweat It Out

    Cultivating my curves with a photobomb from Franklin.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chairwoman, meet chair. Hair and makeup for the day starts now, with a layup from my <a href="https://gstq.com/products/snap-up-henley-dress?_pos=1&_sid=757b164fe&_ss=r?variant=40498758910117" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey</a>.</p>
    4/12

    Glam Time

    Chairwoman, meet chair. Hair and makeup for the day starts now, with a layup from my GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey.

  • <p>#CEOsofGlam understood the assignment. Hair by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/milesjeffrieshair/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miles Jeffries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miles Jeffries</a>, makeup by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mrs_lindysue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ralinda Downe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ralinda Downe</a>y, styling by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mandelkorn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali Mandelkorn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ali Mandelkorn</a>. </p>
    5/12

    Dream Team

    #CEOsofGlam understood the assignment. Hair by Miles Jeffries, makeup by Ralinda Downey, styling by Ali Mandelkorn.

  • <p>I went with a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings and the vintage oval bag. </p>
    6/12

    Finishing Touch

    I went with a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings and the vintage oval bag.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Arm-in-arm with my favorite red carpet date, Mr. Rienzi!</p> <p>I chose this colorful Gucci dress and shoes while Dave wore a custom Isaia suit.</p>
    7/12

    Power Couple

    Arm-in-arm with my favorite red carpet date, Mr. Rienzi!

    I chose this colorful Gucci dress and shoes while Dave wore a custom Isaia suit.

  • <p>Step out and show out! So proud of this film and everyone involved — can't wait for the world to see.</p>
    8/12

    Strike a Pose

    Step out and show out! So proud of this film and everyone involved — can't wait for the world to see.

  • <p>Had to <a href="https://people.com/movies/dany-garcia-secret-to-success-dwayne-johnson-business/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:catch up with the PeopleTV fam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">catch up with the PeopleTV fam</a> on the carpet.</p>
    9/12

    Press Pit Stop

    Had to catch up with the PeopleTV fam on the carpet.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It takes a village. The Seven Bucks Productions squad, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and team, oh my!</p>
    10/12

    Red Carpet Crew

    It takes a village. The Seven Bucks Productions squad, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and team, oh my!

  • <p>A <a href="https://people.com/food/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-tequila-teremana-people-food-faves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teremana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Teremana</a> toast (is there any other kind?) at the Mana Mobile.</p>
    11/12

    Cheers!

    A Teremana toast (is there any other kind?) at the Mana Mobile.

  • <p>That's a wrap!</p>
    12/12

    Heading Home

    That's a wrap!

<p>Enjoying a mid-morning (and fully glammed) FaceTime meeting with our WME partner Brad Slater about GSTQ <a href="https://people.com/sports/dany-garcia-talks-decision-to-buy-xfl-with-dwyane-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and the XFL" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and the XFL</a>.</p>
<p>That quiet 5:45 a.m. time to review the why, what and how of the universe I'm creating. Wearing my <a href="https://gstq.com/collections/sweaters/products/cowl-neck-sweater?variant=40659123437733" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ Cozy Cowlneck Sweater in Natural" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ Cozy Cowlneck Sweater in Natural</a> and aroma by <a href="https://gstq.com/products/what-if-candle?variant=39688705966245" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ &quot;What If&quot; Candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ "What If" Candle</a>.</p>
<p>Cultivating my curves with a photobomb from Franklin.</p>
<p>Chairwoman, meet chair. Hair and makeup for the day starts now, with a layup from my <a href="https://gstq.com/products/snap-up-henley-dress?_pos=1&_sid=757b164fe&_ss=r?variant=40498758910117" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GSTQ Henley Convertible Duster & Dress in Grey</a>.</p>
<p>#CEOsofGlam understood the assignment. Hair by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/milesjeffrieshair/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miles Jeffries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miles Jeffries</a>, makeup by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mrs_lindysue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ralinda Downe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ralinda Downe</a>y, styling by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mandelkorn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali Mandelkorn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ali Mandelkorn</a>. </p>
<p>I went with a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings and the vintage oval bag. </p>
<p>Arm-in-arm with my favorite red carpet date, Mr. Rienzi!</p> <p>I chose this colorful Gucci dress and shoes while Dave wore a custom Isaia suit.</p>
<p>Step out and show out! So proud of this film and everyone involved — can't wait for the world to see.</p>
<p>Had to <a href="https://people.com/movies/dany-garcia-secret-to-success-dwayne-johnson-business/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:catch up with the PeopleTV fam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">catch up with the PeopleTV fam</a> on the carpet.</p>
<p>It takes a village. The Seven Bucks Productions squad, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and team, oh my!</p>
<p>A <a href="https://people.com/food/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-tequila-teremana-people-food-faves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teremana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Teremana</a> toast (is there any other kind?) at the Mana Mobile.</p>
<p>That's a wrap!</p>
Colleen Kratofil
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Hollywood mega-producer and co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions (co-created with ex-husband Dwayne Johnson) shows PEOPLE how she prepped for their new film's premiere. See how she got glammed in Gucci for the star-studded event

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories