Princess Diana's Best Style Moments Ever

  • <p>Innately tied to her memory is Princess Diana's fashion sense, which changed as she grew into her role as as a beloved public figure. Here, a look back at 75 of her chicest outfits. </p>
    Princess Diana's Best Style Moments Ever

    Innately tied to her memory is Princess Diana's fashion sense, which changed as she grew into her role as as a beloved public figure. Here, a look back at 75 of her chicest outfits.

  • <p>BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.) </p>
    1988

    BBTB. (Bring Back the Bolero. Please sign my petition.)

  • <p>Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha. </p>
    1989

    Not what you expected, eh? That's what makes it so great and modern, as the celebrity-off-duty look in beta. Or alpha.

  • <p>Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be. </p>
    1992

    Not an ad for Yves Saint Laurent, but very well could be.

  • <p>Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin. </p>
    1987

    Another wonderful evening option, this one with an off-the-shoulder neckline and yards of pink satin.

  • <p>But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later. </p>
    1988

    But our very favorites might be the ones in simpler silhouettes, which she tended to favor later.

  • <p>Though velvet is never a bad idea. </p>
    1985

    Though velvet is never a bad idea.

  • <p>See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.) </p>
    1981

    See—more velvet. (Bruce Oldfield ain't bad either.)

  • <p>Wowza. </p>
    1987

    Wowza.

  • <p>How is this real? </p>
    1983

    How is this real?

  • <p>Regal. Statuesque. </p>
    1991

    Regal. Statuesque.

  • <p>Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years. </p>
    1983

    Versus an interesting juxtaposition—even just in her sartorial choices, she grew so much in a few years.

  • <p>The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot. </p>
    1981

    The original end-of-the-night, into-the-car pap shot.

  • <p>Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen. </p>
    1983

    Even in costume—at a Canadian barbecue, no less—she looked like a queen.

  • <p>The sheerness makes this feel really fresh. </p>
    1983

    The sheerness makes this feel really fresh.

  • <p>BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.)</p>
    1991

    BBTH. (Bring Back the Halter. Sign my other petition.)

  • <p>So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous. </p>
    1986

    So '80s, kind of frivolous, but still marvelous.

  • <p>Love a drop waist. </p>
    1986

    Love a drop waist.

  • <p>It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors. </p>
    1989

    It might not be your first guess, but red was definitely one of Princess Di's best colors.

  • <p>If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew. </p>
    1994

    If it isn't there already, this fire Christina Stambolian number will live in the "fashion" section of your brain forever. Phew.

  • <p>Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best. </p>
    1995

    Raise your hand if you're having an extremely rough time deciding whether '80s or '90s Diana is the best.

  • <p>This COLOR. </p>
    1985

    This COLOR.

  • <p>Sequins by Catherine Walker. </p>
    1989

    Sequins by Catherine Walker.

  • <p>Nice color, nicer accessorizing. </p>
    1983

    Nice color, nicer accessorizing.

  • <p>I love this period in her style. Too chic. </p>
    1997

    I love this period in her style. Too chic.

  • <p>Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder. </p>
    1985

    Ideas in styling: Wearing a necklace as a headband and a massive bow on your shoulder.

  • <p>Before it all began. </p>
    1981

    Before it all began.

  • <p>Versus near the too-soon end. </p>
    1997

    Versus near the too-soon end.

  • <p>Top 10, for sure. </p>
    1996

    Top 10, for sure.

  • <p>And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat. </p>
    1985

    And now, let us admire some headwear, starting with schooner of a hat.

  • <p>And this jaunty, feathery chapeau. </p>
    1983

    And this jaunty, feathery chapeau.

  • <p>This confection is by Murray Arbeid; the crown is by the monarchy.</p>
    1985

    This confection is by Murray Arbeid; the crown is by the monarchy.

  • <p>How could we not include her wedding gown, with its tremendous train? </p>
    1981

    How could we not include her wedding gown, with its tremendous train?

  • <p>Few women could pull off powder blue hip pads, but somehow, she does. </p>
    1989

    Few women could pull off powder blue hip pads, but somehow, she does.

  • <p>The event <a href="http://68.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lp0x6jenKv1r0bbz1o1_500.jpg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:might've been boring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">might've been boring</a>, but the dress is not. </p>
    1984

    The event might've been boring, but the dress is not.

  • <p>She could've only worn halter-neck dresses in different colors and fabrics, and we still would've made this gallery. </p>
    1996

    She could've only worn halter-neck dresses in different colors and fabrics, and we still would've made this gallery.

  • <p>A maternity gown straight out of <em>Dangerous Liaisons</em>.</p>
    1982

    A maternity gown straight out of Dangerous Liaisons.

  • <p>And the baby himself, welcomed in pink. </p>
    1982

    And the baby himself, welcomed in pink.

  • <p>Ah, the "Elvis dress," designed by Catherine Walker.</p>
    1989

    Ah, the "Elvis dress," designed by Catherine Walker.

  • <p>Another Catherine Walker creation with ultra-flattering ruching at the waist. </p>
    1989

    Another Catherine Walker creation with ultra-flattering ruching at the waist.

  • <p>Somebody has to have made this into a poster, right? </p>
    1984

    Somebody has to have made this into a poster, right?

  • <p>Romantic florals for a performance of<em> Romeo and Juliet</em>.</p>
    1989

    Romantic florals for a performance of Romeo and Juliet.

  • <p>Sharpen up that resolution, and this photo could be from yesterday. </p>
    1990

    Sharpen up that resolution, and this photo could be from yesterday.

  • <p>Wearing Catherine Walker on a visit to Saudi Arabia. </p>
    1986

    Wearing Catherine Walker on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

  • <p>Zandra Rhodes. Trompe l'oeil. Gold.</p>
    1986

    Zandra Rhodes. Trompe l'oeil. Gold.

  • <p>"Epic" and "paisley," two words you never really see together. </p>
    1991

    "Epic" and "paisley," two words you never really see together.

  • <p>The best of '80s campiness. </p>
    1987

    The best of '80s campiness.

  • <p>Star power—and <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a27336/diana-cleavage-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her secret &quot;cleavage bags&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her secret "cleavage bags"</a>—in action. </p>
    1997

    Star power—and her secret "cleavage bags"—in action.

  • <p>See what we mean about red? </p>
    1995

    See what we mean about red?

  • <p>The power of the print. </p>
    1982

    The power of the print.

  • <p>Goodbye (from Nancy Reagan too). And thank you. </p>
    1985

    Goodbye (from Nancy Reagan too). And thank you.

  • <p>Pretty in pink. </p>
    1986

    Pretty in pink.

  • <p>Great outfit, for the polo match. A sailor top with a floral skirt. </p>
    1985

    Great outfit, for the polo match. A sailor top with a floral skirt.

  • <p>An unforgettable color-block moment by Catherine Walker. </p>
    1989

    An unforgettable color-block moment by Catherine Walker.

  • <p>Lady D attended the Met Ball in her iconic choker and slip-like dress. </p>
    1996

    Lady D attended the Met Ball in her iconic choker and slip-like dress.

  • <p>An on point neutral look. </p>
    1989

    An on point neutral look.

  • <p>A white and pink dress by Catherine Walker for the performance of "Swan Lake". </p>
    1989

    A white and pink dress by Catherine Walker for the performance of "Swan Lake".

  • <p>A velvet and lace affair. </p>
    1981

    A velvet and lace affair.

  • <p>Tartan from head to toe. </p>
    1989

    Tartan from head to toe.

  • <p>She never met a puff sleeve she didn't love</p>
    1983

    She never met a puff sleeve she didn't love

  • A turquoise look is always a good idea.
    1989

    A turquoise look is always a good idea.
  • <p>A mismatched glove moment. </p>
    1986

    A mismatched glove moment.

  • <p>Matching suit and pussy bow blouse are quite the pair. </p>
    1983

    Matching suit and pussy bow blouse are quite the pair.

  • <p>A collar moment, that is very on trend today. </p>
    1983

    A collar moment, that is very on trend today.

  • <p>The green ballgown always goes. </p>
    1982

    The green ballgown always goes.

  • <p>A simple yet sophisticated look. </p>
    1994

    A simple yet sophisticated look.

  • <p>A neutral color block outfit is right for every occasion. <br></p>
    1988

    A neutral color block outfit is right for every occasion.

  • <p>Dazzling in a white Versace dress. <br></p>
    1995

    Dazzling in a white Versace dress.

  • <p>This black velvet and taffeta gown is one to remember. </p>
    1985

    This black velvet and taffeta gown is one to remember.

  • <p>The red and black combo was always one of her favorites. </p>
    1990

    The red and black combo was always one of her favorites.

  • <p>Polka dots are always a good idea. </p>
    1988

    Polka dots are always a good idea.

  • <p>Styling idea: Top of your look with a floral hair piece. </p>
    1988

    Styling idea: Top of your look with a floral hair piece.

  • <p>The little white dress is perfect for an evening event. </p>
    1988

    The little white dress is perfect for an evening event.

  • <p>Lady D's purple ensemble, in Versace gown and Jimmy Choo heels.</p>
    1996

    Lady D's purple ensemble, in Versace gown and Jimmy Choo heels.

  • <p>Frilled collar and puff sleeves dress by Gina Fratini. </p>
    1983

    Frilled collar and puff sleeves dress by Gina Fratini.

  • <p>Lace and pearls. </p>
    1987

    Lace and pearls.

