Princess Beatrice Opted for a Bold Polka Dot Look at Wimbledon

    From the towering fascinator she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding to the bold purple gown she flaunted at the Met Gala, Princess Beatrice isn't afraid to make a statement. Now that Beatrice is planning her royal wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she is making headlines with her sartorial choices. See a collection of the Princess of York's most noteworthy style moments here.

    Princess Beatrice opted for a bold polka dot look for her visit to the royal box at Wimbledon.

    Two Beatrice looks in one! The Princess wore a floral dress by one of her favorite brands, The Vampire's Wife, to see her wedding dress on display. Beatrice's wedding gown (which she borrowed from the Queen), along with her shoes and a replica of her bouquet, are now on display at Windsor Castle.

  On her wedding day, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress of the Queen's, a Norman Hartnell design, which was updated and custom fitted to her body. Naturally, she paired it with her grandmother's tiara.

Get all the details on her look, here.
    On her wedding day, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress of the Queen's, a Norman Hartnell design, which was updated and custom fitted to her body. Naturally, she paired it with her grandmother's tiara.

    Beatrice joined her fellow royals at church on Christmas Day wearing a simple camel coat, statement belt, and elegant green hat.

  Princess Beatrice is engaged! The royal wore a green, floral printed Zimmerman dress and a Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet for her engagement photographs with her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice also had her new engagement ring on display—the three stone ring was designed by her fiancé and jeweler Shaun Leane.
    Princess Beatrice is engaged! The royal wore a green, floral printed Zimmerman dress and a Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet for her engagement photographs with her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice also had her new engagement ring on display—the three stone ring was designed by her fiancé and jeweler Shaun Leane.

  • <p>At the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, Beatrice wore a burnt orange slip skirt with a sweetheart tank, a fitted black blazer, and t-strap heels.</p>
    At the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, Beatrice wore a burnt orange slip skirt with a sweetheart tank, a fitted black blazer, and t-strap heels.

  • <p>For this look, the Princess paired black t-strap heels with a classic flattering black dress and one of her signature headbands.</p>
    For this look, the Princess paired black t-strap heels with a classic flattering black dress and one of her signature headbands.

  • <p>Beatrice attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park wearing a breezy bird-dotted black dress with white Veja sneakers.</p>
    Beatrice attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park wearing a breezy bird-dotted black dress with white Veja sneakers.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice was on color trend at the first day of Royal Ascot, wearing the same hue as both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Her look consisted of a guipure lace wrap dress with a Peter Pan collar, accentuated with a matching flat-brim hat and nude pumps. </p>
    Princess Beatrice was on color trend at the first day of Royal Ascot, wearing the same hue as both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Her look consisted of a guipure lace wrap dress with a Peter Pan collar, accentuated with a matching flat-brim hat and nude pumps.

  • <p>For this year's Trooping the Colour, Beatrice picked a simple soft pink a-line dress with black lace trim and a black and white hatband. </p>
    For this year's Trooping the Colour, Beatrice picked a simple soft pink a-line dress with black lace trim and a black and white hatband.

  • <p>For the first of the Queen's Garden parties, Princess Beatrice picked a ruffled and floral Vampire's Wife prairie dress, adding a coordinated hatband to finish the look. </p>
    For the first of the Queen's Garden parties, Princess Beatrice picked a ruffled and floral Vampire's Wife prairie dress, adding a coordinated hatband to finish the look.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore a navy lace tiered Self-Portrait dress with champagne stilettos and a white fascinator while accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Lady Gabriella Windsor's May 2019 nuptials. </p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a navy lace tiered Self-Portrait dress with champagne stilettos and a white fascinator while accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Lady Gabriella Windsor's May 2019 nuptials.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore a gorgeous boatneck-style blue dress while attending her sister, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a15841755/princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Eugenie’s</a>, wedding. Beatrice served as Eugenie’s Maid of Honor on the special day.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a gorgeous boatneck-style blue dress while attending her sister, Princess Eugenie’s, wedding. Beatrice served as Eugenie’s Maid of Honor on the special day.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore a bright red dress with classic black heels while speaking at <a href="https://www.we.org/we-day/we-day-events/we-day-un/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WE Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WE Day</a>, a celebration of young leaders, at the Barclays Center in New York. </p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a bright red dress with classic black heels while speaking at WE Day, a celebration of young leaders, at the Barclays Center in New York.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice was spotted in a black dress paired with a simple cardigan while attending day 12 of the US Open in New York. </p>
    Princess Beatrice was spotted in a black dress paired with a simple cardigan while attending day 12 of the US Open in New York.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice chose to wear a sleek black dress paired with pointed black heels and a studded headband while attending a meeting with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22577403/princess-eugenie-repeated-royal-ascot-outfit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Eugenie</a>. </p>
    Princess Beatrice chose to wear a sleek black dress paired with pointed black heels and a studded headband while attending a meeting with Princess Eugenie.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice chose a gray long sleeve wrap dress and wide brimmed pink hat while attending the fourth day of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g21614719/best-hats-royal-ascot-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a> alongside her mom, Sarah Ferguson.</p>
    Princess Beatrice chose a gray long sleeve wrap dress and wide brimmed pink hat while attending the fourth day of Royal Ascot alongside her mom, Sarah Ferguson.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21728309/princess-beatrice-leather-jacket-peacock-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Beatrice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Beatrice</a> wore a black and white dress designed by Jonathan Simkai and a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan to day three of Royal Ascot.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a black and white dress designed by Jonathan Simkai and a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan to day three of Royal Ascot.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice picked a peacock patterned dress (say that three times fast), sleek black leather jacket, and silver heels for the Serpentine Summer Party.</p>
    Princess Beatrice picked a peacock patterned dress (say that three times fast), sleek black leather jacket, and silver heels for the Serpentine Summer Party.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21615058/princess-beatrice-blue-dress-royal-ascot-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looked stunning" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looked stunning</a> in a pastel blue Claire Mischevani dress and Juliette Botterill fascinator at the opening day of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21613757/royal-ascot-2018-opening-day-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a>.</p>
    Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a pastel blue Claire Mischevani dress and Juliette Botterill fascinator at the opening day of Royal Ascot.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice looked elegant in this light pink dress and red wicker hat at <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21240351/trooping-the-colour-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trooping the Colour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trooping the Colour</a> 2018. </p>
    Princess Beatrice looked elegant in this light pink dress and red wicker hat at Trooping the Colour 2018.

  • <p>After attending the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20777500/royal-family-chelsea-flower-show-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea Flower Show," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chelsea Flower Show,</a> Princess Beatrice changed into this sleek black dress and red velvet jacket to attend the Annabel's x Dior dinner in London.</p>
    After attending the Chelsea Flower Show, Princess Beatrice changed into this sleek black dress and red velvet jacket to attend the Annabel's x Dior dinner in London.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice of York wore a tulle dress with little floral details to the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show in London.</p>
    Princess Beatrice of York wore a tulle dress with little floral details to the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show in London.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wearing a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza at the royal wedding.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wearing a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza at the royal wedding.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a20269429/princess-beatrice-met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Beatrice wore a purple gown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Beatrice wore a purple gown</a> complete with gold accents and a cinched waist to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g20272463/met-gala-2018-best-dresses-gowns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Met Gala.</a></p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a purple gown complete with gold accents and a cinched waist to the Met Gala.

  • <p>In one of her more modest looks, Beatrice wore a simple white coat and neutral disk-shaped hat <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19651280/photos-kate-middleton-royal-family-easter-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to the Easter Sunday church service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to the Easter Sunday church service</a> at St George's Chapel.</p>
    In one of her more modest looks, Beatrice wore a simple white coat and neutral disk-shaped hat to the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel.

  • <p>On the final day of Royal Ascot in 2017, Beatrice opted for a belted dress and a black straw beret hat.</p>
    On the final day of Royal Ascot in 2017, Beatrice opted for a belted dress and a black straw beret hat.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice of York looked stylish in this pale blue and navy <a href="https://www.amandawakeley.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Wakeley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amanda Wakeley</a> dress, which she accessorized with a Chanel clutch.</p>
    Princess Beatrice of York looked stylish in this pale blue and navy Amanda Wakeley dress, which she accessorized with a Chanel clutch.

  • <p>Never one to shy away from a trend Princess Beatrice sported a wide brimmed, multi-colored hat and plain blue dress.</p>
    Never one to shy away from a trend Princess Beatrice sported a wide brimmed, multi-colored hat and plain blue dress.

  • <p>On the first day of the 2016 <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a10212945/ascot-history-royal-enclosure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a>, Princess Beatrice wore a metallic striped skirt, navy blue blazer, and a feathered fascinator.</p>
    On the first day of the 2016 Royal Ascot, Princess Beatrice wore a metallic striped skirt, navy blue blazer, and a feathered fascinator.

  • <p>Beatrice wore a skeleton-inspired Burberry coat while attending a lunch as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19880920/queen-elizabeth-92-birthday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Queen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Queen</a>.</p>
    Beatrice wore a skeleton-inspired Burberry coat while attending a lunch as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for the Queen.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice looked regal in this periwinkle skirt and black blouse while attending the Chelsea Flower Show press day.</p>
    Princess Beatrice looked regal in this periwinkle skirt and black blouse while attending the Chelsea Flower Show press day.

  • <p>This festively patterned skirt and collared blouse was a chic look for the Princess of York.</p>
    This festively patterned skirt and collared blouse was a chic look for the Princess of York.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore a bright, color blocked hat with a simple white dress while attending day 3 of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g10043681/royal-ascot-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ladies Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ladies Day</a> at Ascot Racecourse.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a bright, color blocked hat with a simple white dress while attending day 3 of Ladies Day at Ascot Racecourse.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice looked effortlessly stylish in this pastel colored ensemble.</p>
    Princess Beatrice looked effortlessly stylish in this pastel colored ensemble.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore a stunning floral skirt matched with a navy blue shirt, black blazer, and strappy heels to a fundraising gala auction and dinner.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wore a stunning floral skirt matched with a navy blue shirt, black blazer, and strappy heels to a fundraising gala auction and dinner.

  • <p>Here is Beatrice wearing a blue ensemble to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19651280/photos-kate-middleton-royal-family-easter-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Easter Service</a> at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.</p>
    Here is Beatrice wearing a blue ensemble to the Easter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

  • <p>In this photo, Princess Beatrice is wearing an elegant chic tuxedo-inspired dress paired with a bold red lip and side swept curls.</p>
    In this photo, Princess Beatrice is wearing an elegant chic tuxedo-inspired dress paired with a bold red lip and side swept curls.

  • <p>The young royal stepped out in this floral embellished dress paired with lilac heels to the Serpentine Galley Summer Party.</p>
    The young royal stepped out in this floral embellished dress paired with lilac heels to the Serpentine Galley Summer Party.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice wore an Erdem dress accessorized with a matching hat while waving to a crowd.</p>
    Princess Beatrice wore an Erdem dress accessorized with a matching hat while waving to a crowd.

  • <p>Beatrice wore a classic black ensemble paired with sleek black heels while leaving York Minster after a Maundy Thursday Service.</p>
    Beatrice wore a classic black ensemble paired with sleek black heels while leaving York Minster after a Maundy Thursday Service.

  • <p>Beatrice wore a bright blue dress adorned with flowers and crystals to Mike Tindall and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19460546/zara-tindall-best-style-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara Philips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara Philips</a> wedding.</p>
    Beatrice wore a bright blue dress adorned with flowers and crystals to Mike Tindall and Zara Philips wedding.

  • <p>In one of her most iconic fashion moments, Princess Beatrice wore this taupe Valentino Haute Couture dress to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but what really made a statement was her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g15896831/princess-beatrice-best-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over the top headpiece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">over the top headpiece</a>.</p>
    In one of her most iconic fashion moments, Princess Beatrice wore this taupe Valentino Haute Couture dress to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but what really made a statement was her over the top headpiece.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice of York wore a sparkly gown to the pre-wedding dinner on the eve of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g20052313/kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-wedding-2011-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding</a>.</p>
    Princess Beatrice of York wore a sparkly gown to the pre-wedding dinner on the eve of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

  • <p>A very young Princess Beatrice donned a cheerful gold fascinator at the Ascot Racecourse.</p>
    A very young Princess Beatrice donned a cheerful gold fascinator at the Ascot Racecourse.

<p>From the towering fascinator she wore to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g20052313/kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-wedding-2011-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding</a> to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a20269429/princess-beatrice-met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bold purple gown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bold purple gown</a> she flaunted at the Met Gala, Princess Beatrice isn't afraid to make a statement. Now that Beatrice is <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a29242832/princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planning her royal wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planning her royal wedding</a> to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she is making headlines with her sartorial choices. See a collection of the Princess of York's most noteworthy style moments here.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice opted for a bold polka dot look for her visit to the royal box at Wimbledon. </p>
Two Beatrice looks in one! The Princess wore a floral dress by one of her favorite brands, The Vampire's Wife, to see her wedding dress on display. Beatrice's wedding gown (which she borrowed from the Queen), along with her shoes and a replica of her bouquet, are now on display at Windsor Castle.

Shop The Vampire's Wife
<p>On her wedding day, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress of the Queen's, a Norman Hartnell design, which was updated and custom fitted to her body. Naturally, she paired it with her grandmother's tiara.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31085338/princess-beatrice-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on her look, here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on her look, here.</a></strong></p>
<p>Beatrice joined her fellow royals at church on Christmas Day wearing a simple camel coat, statement belt, and elegant green hat.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a29242832/princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Beatrice is engaged!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Beatrice is engaged!</a> The royal wore a green, floral printed Zimmerman dress and a Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a28861655/princess-beatrice-engaged-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her engagement photographs with her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her engagement photographs with her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</a>. Beatrice also had <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a29242412/princess-beatrice-engagement-ring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her new engagement ring on display" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her new engagement ring on display</a>—the three stone ring was designed by her fiancé and jeweler Shaun Leane. </p>
<p>At the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, Beatrice wore a burnt orange slip skirt with a sweetheart tank, a fitted black blazer, and t-strap heels.</p>
<p>For this look, the Princess paired black t-strap heels with a classic flattering black dress and one of her signature headbands.</p>
<p>Beatrice attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park wearing a breezy bird-dotted black dress with white Veja sneakers.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice was on color trend at the first day of Royal Ascot, wearing the same hue as both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Her look consisted of a guipure lace wrap dress with a Peter Pan collar, accentuated with a matching flat-brim hat and nude pumps. </p>
<p>For this year's Trooping the Colour, Beatrice picked a simple soft pink a-line dress with black lace trim and a black and white hatband. </p>
<p>For the first of the Queen's Garden parties, Princess Beatrice picked a ruffled and floral Vampire's Wife prairie dress, adding a coordinated hatband to finish the look. </p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore a navy lace tiered Self-Portrait dress with champagne stilettos and a white fascinator while accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Lady Gabriella Windsor's May 2019 nuptials. </p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore a gorgeous boatneck-style blue dress while attending her sister, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a15841755/princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Eugenie’s</a>, wedding. Beatrice served as Eugenie’s Maid of Honor on the special day.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore a bright red dress with classic black heels while speaking at <a href="https://www.we.org/we-day/we-day-events/we-day-un/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WE Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WE Day</a>, a celebration of young leaders, at the Barclays Center in New York. </p>
<p>Princess Beatrice was spotted in a black dress paired with a simple cardigan while attending day 12 of the US Open in New York. </p>
<p>Princess Beatrice chose to wear a sleek black dress paired with pointed black heels and a studded headband while attending a meeting with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22577403/princess-eugenie-repeated-royal-ascot-outfit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Eugenie</a>. </p>
<p>Princess Beatrice chose a gray long sleeve wrap dress and wide brimmed pink hat while attending the fourth day of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g21614719/best-hats-royal-ascot-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a> alongside her mom, Sarah Ferguson.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21728309/princess-beatrice-leather-jacket-peacock-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Beatrice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Beatrice</a> wore a black and white dress designed by Jonathan Simkai and a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan to day three of Royal Ascot.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice picked a peacock patterned dress (say that three times fast), sleek black leather jacket, and silver heels for the Serpentine Summer Party.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21615058/princess-beatrice-blue-dress-royal-ascot-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looked stunning" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looked stunning</a> in a pastel blue Claire Mischevani dress and Juliette Botterill fascinator at the opening day of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21613757/royal-ascot-2018-opening-day-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a>.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice looked elegant in this light pink dress and red wicker hat at <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21240351/trooping-the-colour-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trooping the Colour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trooping the Colour</a> 2018. </p>
<p>After attending the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20777500/royal-family-chelsea-flower-show-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea Flower Show," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chelsea Flower Show,</a> Princess Beatrice changed into this sleek black dress and red velvet jacket to attend the Annabel's x Dior dinner in London.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice of York wore a tulle dress with little floral details to the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show in London.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wearing a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza at the royal wedding.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a20269429/princess-beatrice-met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Beatrice wore a purple gown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Beatrice wore a purple gown</a> complete with gold accents and a cinched waist to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g20272463/met-gala-2018-best-dresses-gowns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Met Gala.</a></p>
<p>In one of her more modest looks, Beatrice wore a simple white coat and neutral disk-shaped hat <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19651280/photos-kate-middleton-royal-family-easter-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to the Easter Sunday church service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to the Easter Sunday church service</a> at St George's Chapel.</p>
<p>On the final day of Royal Ascot in 2017, Beatrice opted for a belted dress and a black straw beret hat.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice of York looked stylish in this pale blue and navy <a href="https://www.amandawakeley.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Wakeley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amanda Wakeley</a> dress, which she accessorized with a Chanel clutch.</p>
<p>Never one to shy away from a trend Princess Beatrice sported a wide brimmed, multi-colored hat and plain blue dress.</p>
<p>On the first day of the 2016 <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a10212945/ascot-history-royal-enclosure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Ascot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Royal Ascot</a>, Princess Beatrice wore a metallic striped skirt, navy blue blazer, and a feathered fascinator.</p>
<p>Beatrice wore a skeleton-inspired Burberry coat while attending a lunch as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19880920/queen-elizabeth-92-birthday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Queen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Queen</a>.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice looked regal in this periwinkle skirt and black blouse while attending the Chelsea Flower Show press day.</p>
<p>This festively patterned skirt and collared blouse was a chic look for the Princess of York.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore a bright, color blocked hat with a simple white dress while attending day 3 of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g10043681/royal-ascot-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ladies Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ladies Day</a> at Ascot Racecourse.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice looked effortlessly stylish in this pastel colored ensemble.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore a stunning floral skirt matched with a navy blue shirt, black blazer, and strappy heels to a fundraising gala auction and dinner.</p>
<p>Here is Beatrice wearing a blue ensemble to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19651280/photos-kate-middleton-royal-family-easter-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Easter Service</a> at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.</p>
<p>In this photo, Princess Beatrice is wearing an elegant chic tuxedo-inspired dress paired with a bold red lip and side swept curls.</p>
<p>The young royal stepped out in this floral embellished dress paired with lilac heels to the Serpentine Galley Summer Party.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice wore an Erdem dress accessorized with a matching hat while waving to a crowd.</p>
<p>Beatrice wore a classic black ensemble paired with sleek black heels while leaving York Minster after a Maundy Thursday Service.</p>
<p>Beatrice wore a bright blue dress adorned with flowers and crystals to Mike Tindall and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19460546/zara-tindall-best-style-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara Philips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara Philips</a> wedding.</p>
<p>In one of her most iconic fashion moments, Princess Beatrice wore this taupe Valentino Haute Couture dress to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but what really made a statement was her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g15896831/princess-beatrice-best-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over the top headpiece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">over the top headpiece</a>.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice of York wore a sparkly gown to the pre-wedding dinner on the eve of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g20052313/kate-middleton-prince-william-royal-wedding-2011-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding</a>.</p>
<p>A very young Princess Beatrice donned a cheerful gold fascinator at the Ascot Racecourse.</p>

