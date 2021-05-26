Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

  • <p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a36437351/prince-william-kate-middleton-children-miss-great-grandfather-prince-philip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince William</a> headed to Scotland ahead of his wife, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a36418480/prince-william-kate-middleton-wolverhampton-mental-health-awareness-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Middleton</a>, on Friday to kick off the couple's latest royal tour. While the Duchess of Cambridge won't join the tour until Monday, William arrived over the weekend to attend his first engagement as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, <em><a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-takes-part-in-unique-new-role-on-behalf-of-queen-elizabeth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a> </em>reports. </p><p>It marks the first time William has carried out the role since being appointed to it by his grandmother, Queen Elizebeth, <a href="https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prince-william-appointed-lord-high-commissioner-to-the-general-assembly-of-the-church-of-scotland-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in 2020</a> (last year's General Assembly was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic). The Duke of Cambridge kicked off his visit with a lengthy speech, in which he spoke of what an honor the appointment was and delivered some personal remarks about the special meaning—in both sad and joyous ways—Scotland has to him. It was, as William explained in his speech, the place he was when he learned that his mother, Princess Diana, had died, as well as the place where he first met his now-wife, Kate Middleton. </p><p>"Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest," William said in his speech, explaining that he was at Balmoral "when I was told that my mother had died."</p><p>"And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland–twenty years ago this year–that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart," he added. "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."</p><p>Here, we've compiled all of the must-see photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2021 tour of Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William headed to Scotland ahead of his wife, Kate Middleton, on Friday to kick off the couple's latest royal tour. While the Duchess of Cambridge won't join the tour until Monday, William arrived over the weekend to attend his first engagement as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, People reports.

    It marks the first time William has carried out the role since being appointed to it by his grandmother, Queen Elizebeth, in 2020 (last year's General Assembly was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic). The Duke of Cambridge kicked off his visit with a lengthy speech, in which he spoke of what an honor the appointment was and delivered some personal remarks about the special meaning—in both sad and joyous ways—Scotland has to him. It was, as William explained in his speech, the place he was when he learned that his mother, Princess Diana, had died, as well as the place where he first met his now-wife, Kate Middleton.

    "Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest," William said in his speech, explaining that he was at Balmoral "when I was told that my mother had died."

    "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland–twenty years ago this year–that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart," he added. "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

    Here, we've compiled all of the must-see photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2021 tour of Scotland.

  • <p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Being formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Being formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with military personnel and veterans who had been invited to watch the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with military personnel and veterans who had been invited to watch the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting representatives from Spartan FC who helped distribute local food parcels, during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting representatives from Spartan FC who helped distribute local food parcels, during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with David MacPhee and footballer Steven Thompson during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with David MacPhee and footballer Steven Thompson during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>On a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    On a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Participating in a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Participating in a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Speaking during the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking during the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Preparing to test drive the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Preparing to test drive the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.

  • <p>Checking out the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Checking out the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.

  • <p>Driving the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Driving the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.

  • <p>Talking to CEO Jonny Kinross and Founder and Greyfriars Kirk minister, Richard Frazer at the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Talking to CEO Jonny Kinross and Founder and Greyfriars Kirk minister, Richard Frazer at the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Visiting the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Visiting the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>In the Grassmarket Community Project's workshop, which makes furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly-resourced wood, on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    In the Grassmarket Community Project's workshop, which makes furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly-resourced wood, on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Chatting with Betty Magee (96) and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Chatting with Betty Magee (96) and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Talking to the band during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Talking to the band during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>Getting some ice cream during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Getting some ice cream during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge joins Prince William at Turning Point Scotland's Turnaround service on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duchess of Cambridge joins Prince William at Turning Point Scotland's Turnaround service on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

  • <p>A closeup of Kate Middleton's royal blue ensemble. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    A closeup of Kate Middleton's royal blue ensemble.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William and Kate Middleton with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

  • <p>Speaking with Director of Business Development and Improvement Craig Winter (left) and Chartered Accountant Graeme Cook (right) of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking with Director of Business Development and Improvement Craig Winter (left) and Chartered Accountant Graeme Cook (right) of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

  • <p>Arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021 to meet with Sikh Sanjog representatives and assist with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021 to meet with Sikh Sanjog representatives and assist with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen.

  • <p>At the cafe kitchen of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    At the cafe kitchen of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Arriving at a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, near Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Arriving at a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, near Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Observing combat training at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Observing combat training at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Kate Middleton attempting to DJ at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Kate Middleton attempting to DJ at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge leaving the violence reduction unit with Prince William in her royal blue ensemble in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duchess of Cambridge leaving the violence reduction unit with Prince William in her royal blue ensemble in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Enjoying a bagpipe performance during a visit to The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Enjoying a bagpipe performance during a visit to The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Kate Middleton at the Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021 wearing a tartan scarf, a tan trench coat, and a matching tan sweater, clutch and trousers.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Kate Middleton at the Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021 wearing a tartan scarf, a tan trench coat, and a matching tan sweater, clutch and trousers.

  • <p>Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Opening The Balfour, a new hospital facility with repatriated NHS services allowing for predominantly at-home healthcare treatment, in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Opening The Balfour, a new hospital facility with repatriated NHS services allowing for predominantly at-home healthcare treatment, in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Reappearing in an olive green coat and jeans ahead of a visit with Prince William to the European Marine Energy Center in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Reappearing in an olive green coat and jeans ahead of a visit with Prince William to the European Marine Energy Center in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Greeting school youth during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Greeting school youth during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Speaking with sailors at the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking with sailors at the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021

  • <p>Visiting the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Visiting the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Orbital CEO Andy Scott offering the Duke and Duchess a shot of whiskey to throw overboard as a "blessing" before onboarding the Orbital marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Orbital CEO Andy Scott offering the Duke and Duchess a shot of whiskey to throw overboard as a "blessing" before onboarding the Orbital marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess strolling down South Street at the University of St, Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess strolling down South Street at the University of St, Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Meeting with current University of St. Andrews students on May 26, 2021 at their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Meeting with current University of St. Andrews students on May 26, 2021 at their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland.

  • <p>Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joining Fife Young Carers for a land yachting session on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joining Fife Young Carers for a land yachting session on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess preparing for a land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duke and Duchess preparing for a land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Prince William giving two thumbs up to Fife Young Carers after a fun land yachting session in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Prince William giving two thumbs up to Fife Young Carers after a fun land yachting session in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Strolling on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland ahead of their meeting with Fife Young Carers members on May 26, 2021.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Strolling on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland ahead of their meeting with Fife Young Carers members on May 26, 2021.

  • <p>Speaking with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Speaking with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.

  • <p>Sharing a laugh with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Sharing a laugh with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.

  • <p>Arriving to a private screening of Disney's <em>Cruella</em> for NHS staffers.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Arriving to a private screening of Disney's Cruella for NHS staffers.

  • <p>Stepping out of the 1966 Land Rover that previously belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    Stepping out of the 1966 Land Rover that previously belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge standing alongside Prince William outside of the drive-in screening. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duchess of Cambridge standing alongside Prince William outside of the drive-in screening.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge making a short speech in dedication to NHS workers.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Host a Private 'Cruella' Screening for NHS Workers

    The Duchess of Cambridge making a short speech in dedication to NHS workers.

<p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Inspecting the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Being formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with military personnel and veterans who had been invited to watch the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting representatives from Spartan FC who helped distribute local food parcels, during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with David MacPhee and footballer Steven Thompson during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Posing next to the Scottish Cup during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Playing soccer during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
<p>Sitting in the stands during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>On a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Participating in a video call with four nation players—England's Harry Kane, Scotland's David Marshall, Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson. and Welsh professional footballer Jess Fishlock—during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Speaking during the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Meeting with emergency responders on May 22, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Preparing to test drive the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
<p>Checking out the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
<p>Driving the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle during his visit to the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on May 22, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.</p>
<p>Talking to CEO Jonny Kinross and Founder and Greyfriars Kirk minister, Richard Frazer at the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>Visiting the Grassmarket Community Project on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>In the Grassmarket Community Project's workshop, which makes furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly-resourced wood, on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
<p>Chatting with Betty Magee (96) and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
<p>Talking to the band during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. </p>
<p>Getting some ice cream during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge joins Prince William at Turning Point Scotland's Turnaround service on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
<p>A closeup of Kate Middleton's royal blue ensemble. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton with CEO Neil Richardson of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
<p>Speaking with Director of Business Development and Improvement Craig Winter (left) and Chartered Accountant Graeme Cook (right) of Turning Point Scotland on May 24, 2021 in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland. </p>
<p>Arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021 to meet with Sikh Sanjog representatives and assist with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen.</p>
<p>At the cafe kitchen of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Assisting Sihk Sanjob representatives with meal preparation in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Arriving at a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, near Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Observing combat training at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Kate Middleton attempting to DJ at the violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge leaving the violence reduction unit with Prince William in her royal blue ensemble in Prestonpans, Scotland on May 24, 2021.</p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Enjoying a bagpipe performance during a visit to The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Kate Middleton at the Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkland, Scotland on May 25, 2021 wearing a tartan scarf, a tan trench coat, and a matching tan sweater, clutch and trousers.</p>
<p>Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Speaking with the staff of The Balfour, Orkney hospital in Kirkland, Scotland ahead of their opening event on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Opening The Balfour, a new hospital facility with repatriated NHS services allowing for predominantly at-home healthcare treatment, in Kirkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021. </p>
<p>Reappearing in an olive green coat and jeans ahead of a visit with Prince William to the European Marine Energy Center in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Greeting school youth during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Speaking with sailors at the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Scotland on May 25, 2021</p>
<p>Visiting the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Orbital CEO Andy Scott offering the Duke and Duchess a shot of whiskey to throw overboard as a "blessing" before onboarding the Orbital marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>Onboarding the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland on May 25, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess strolling down South Street at the University of St, Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Meeting with current University of St. Andrews students on May 26, 2021 at their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
<p>Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Planting a tree together at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joining Fife Young Carers for a land yachting session on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess preparing for a land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Land yachting on West Sands Beach in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton after a fun land yachting session with Fife Young Carers in St.Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Prince William giving two thumbs up to Fife Young Carers after a fun land yachting session in St. Andrews, Scotland on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Strolling on West Sands beach in St. Andrews, Scotland ahead of their meeting with Fife Young Carers members on May 26, 2021.</p>
<p>Speaking with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
<p>Sharing a laugh with young members of Fife Young Carers on May 26, 2021 in St. Andrews, Scotland.</p>
<p>Arriving to a private screening of Disney's <em>Cruella</em> for NHS staffers.</p>
<p>Stepping out of the 1966 Land Rover that previously belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh. </p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge standing alongside Prince William outside of the drive-in screening. </p>
<p>The Duchess of Cambridge making a short speech in dedication to NHS workers.</p>

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's joint tour of Scotland continues.

