From Prince to the Oscar: Here's What These Stars Looked Liked on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

  • <p>Oscar nominees <a href="https://people.com/style/andra-days-honors-billie-holiday-oscars-2021-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andra Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andra Day</a>, Carey Mulligan and Leslie Odom Jr. went for gold in outfits that looked very much like the Oscar statuette. </p>
    Plenty of Stars Took Inspiration from Oscar Himself

    Oscar nominees Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and Leslie Odom Jr. went for gold in outfits that looked very much like the Oscar statuette.

  • <p>H.E.R.'s Oscar look was <a href="https://people.com/style/her-makes-oscars-2021-debut-in-prince-inspired-outfit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:inspired by none other than Prince" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">inspired by none other than Prince</a>. The legendary singer wore a similar sparkling hooded look to the awards in 1985, when he won Best Original Score for <em>Purple Rain. </em>It must be a lucky look because H.E.R. won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from <em>Judas and the Black Messiah. </em></p>
    H.E.R. Channeled Prince

    H.E.R.'s Oscar look was inspired by none other than Prince. The legendary singer wore a similar sparkling hooded look to the awards in 1985, when he won Best Original Score for Purple Rain. It must be a lucky look because H.E.R. won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah.

  • <p>Regina King is the Queen of the Carpet so it's only appropriate that she channeled a Disney princess. The <em>One Night in Miami </em>director looked like Cinderella in her <a href="https://people.com/style/regina-king-oscars-2021-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:custom Louis Vuitton gown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">custom Louis Vuitton gown</a>. </p>
    Regina King Channeled a Princess

    Regina King is the Queen of the Carpet so it's only appropriate that she channeled a Disney princess. The One Night in Miami director looked like Cinderella in her custom Louis Vuitton gown.

  • <p>Dern's fun, feathered look gave us Plumette from <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> vibes. </p>
    Laura Dern Also Channeled Disney

    Dern's fun, feathered look gave us Plumette from Beauty and the Beast vibes.

  • <p>Pitt, who presented the award for Best Supporting Actress, sported a low ponytail for the occasion, which reminded us of his stint as a vampire in <em>Interview With a Vampire. </em></p>
    Brad Pitt Looked Like, Well, Brad Pitt

    Pitt, who presented the award for Best Supporting Actress, sported a low ponytail for the occasion, which reminded us of his stint as a vampire in Interview With a Vampire.

  • <p>Alexa, play "Night Fever!" We loved the Oscar-nominated actor's oh-so 70's look. It reminded us of an elevated look that John Travolta wore in <em>Saturday Night Fever. </em></p>
    Lakeith Stanfield Went 70's

    Alexa, play "Night Fever!" We loved the Oscar-nominated actor's oh-so 70's look. It reminded us of an elevated look that John Travolta wore in Saturday Night Fever.

  • <p>From head to toe, Zendaya was a <a href="https://people.com/style/zendaya-outfit-details-oscars-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dead ringer for Cher" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dead ringer for Cher</a>! Her stylist, Law Roach, shared more of the inspiration behind Zendaya's look on Instagram by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/luxurylaw/2560005448250904273/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posting a throwback photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posting a throwback photo</a> of Cher in a similar yellow gown. "Constant inspiration," he said.</p>
    Zendaya Was Cher's Twin

    From head to toe, Zendaya was a dead ringer for Cher! Her stylist, Law Roach, shared more of the inspiration behind Zendaya's look on Instagram by posting a throwback photo of Cher in a similar yellow gown. "Constant inspiration," he said.

Andrea Wurzburger

H.E.R. channeled fellow Oscar winner, Prince, Zendaya took inspiration from Cher and more people (and things) that these celebs looked like at the 2021 Academy Awards

