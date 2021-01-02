Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Portrait Is Adorable

  • <p>The famous couple's courtship began in secret, but since announcing their engagement, there have been more than a few sweet moments captured on-camera.</p>
    1/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Portrait Is Adorable

    The famous couple's courtship began in secret, but since announcing their engagement, there have been more than a few sweet moments captured on-camera.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new portrait in advance of hosting a special episode of <em>Time100 Talks</em>. The couple <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34125219/meghan-markle-prince-harry-time100-voting-quote/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:previously appeared on the first-ever Time100 TV special." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">previously appeared on the first-ever Time100 TV special.</a></p>
    2/133

    October 16, 2020

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new portrait in advance of hosting a special episode of Time100 Talks. The couple previously appeared on the first-ever Time100 TV special.

  • 3/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Portrait Is Adorable

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Sussexes made a sartorial statement at their final public engagement before stepping back from their senior roles within the royal family. </p>
    4/133

    Their final joint public engagement as working royals.

    The Sussexes made a sartorial statement at their final public engagement before stepping back from their senior roles within the royal family.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the festival in matching ensembles; Meghan's stunning red Safiyaa gown was the exact same shade as Harry's dress uniform. Unfortunately for royal watchers who enjoyed the Duke's look, we likely won't see Harry wear such a uniform again, at least not anytime soon.During the Sussexes' deliberations with the rest of the royal family about exactly how their roles would look moving forward, Harry agreed to give up all of his military appointments.</p>
    5/133

    They matched at the Mountbatten Music Festival.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the festival in matching ensembles; Meghan's stunning red Safiyaa gown was the exact same shade as Harry's dress uniform. Unfortunately for royal watchers who enjoyed the Duke's look, we likely won't see Harry wear such a uniform again, at least not anytime soon.During the Sussexes' deliberations with the rest of the royal family about exactly how their roles would look moving forward, Harry agreed to give up all of his military appointments.

  • <p>This photo, taken at the start of the Sussexes' so-called farewell tour by Samir Hussein, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31290415/meghan-markle-prince-harry-umbrella-photo-endeavour-fund-awards-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is being called historic for how it captured the moment." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is being called historic for how it captured the moment.</a></p>
    6/133

    Smiling in the rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

    This photo, taken at the start of the Sussexes' so-called farewell tour by Samir Hussein, is being called historic for how it captured the moment.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just a few days before Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal life, they were all smiles visiting Canada House in London.</p>
    7/133

    Visiting Canada House.

    Just a few days before Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal life, they were all smiles visiting Canada House in London.

  • <p>Harry couldn't keep his eyes off of Meghan at the WellChild Awards. </p>
    8/133

    Attending the WellChild awards.

    Harry couldn't keep his eyes off of Meghan at the WellChild Awards.

  • <p>Just one day after releasing an unprecedented statement about the media, Harry and Meghan appear at multiple engagements on the final day of their tour.</p>
    9/133

    Finishing the royal tour of South Africa.

    Just one day after releasing an unprecedented statement about the media, Harry and Meghan appear at multiple engagements on the final day of their tour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Harry and Meghan share a moment with baby Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.</p>
    10/133

    Archie meets an Archbishop.

    Harry and Meghan share a moment with baby Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

  • <p>Here they are on day one of their official visit to the country. </p>
    11/133

    Harry and Meghan kick off their royal tour of South Africa in Cape Town.

    Here they are on day one of their official visit to the country.

  • <p>Harry and Meghan shared two pictures in honor of their son Archie's christening. One was this intimate portrait of the family of three in the Windsor Castle rose garden.</p>
    12/133

    Meghan and Harry share their excitement for baby Archie's baptism.

    Harry and Meghan shared two pictures in honor of their son Archie's christening. One was this intimate portrait of the family of three in the Windsor Castle rose garden.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Harry and Meghan also released a family portrait to mark the religious celebration. Included in the picture are not only the Cambridges, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Meghan's mother Doria, but also Princess Diana's two sisters. </p>
    13/133

    A portrait of Archie's family in honor of the religious milestone.

    Harry and Meghan also released a family portrait to mark the religious celebration. Included in the picture are not only the Cambridges, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Meghan's mother Doria, but also Princess Diana's two sisters.

  • <p>Despite being on maternity leave, Meghan attends the MLB game in London alongside Prince Harry.</p>
    14/133

    Harry and Meghan take in a ball game.

    Despite being on maternity leave, Meghan attends the MLB game in London alongside Prince Harry.

  • <p>Rather than let the press take photos of them leaving the hospital, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26540960/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-royal-baby-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the royal couple introduced their baby to the media with adorable photo shoot in St. George's Hall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the royal couple introduced their baby to the media with adorable photo shoot in St. George's Hall</a> at Windsor Castle.</p>
    15/133

    Meghan and Harry show off their newborn.

    Rather than let the press take photos of them leaving the hospital, the royal couple introduced their baby to the media with adorable photo shoot in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending a service in honor of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26741707/royal-family-commonwealth-day-2019-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commonwealth Day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Commonwealth Day. </a></p>
    16/133

    Harry and Meghan arrive at Westminster Abbey hand in hand.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending a service in honor of Commonwealth Day.

  • <p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Commonwealth Youth Event at Canada House hand in hand. A very happy Meghan received flowers from a young fan. </p>
    17/133

    The royals share a sweet moment at Canada House.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Commonwealth Youth Event at Canada House hand in hand. A very happy Meghan received flowers from a young fan.

  • <p>Harry <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26710388/meghan-markle-surprise-appearance-prince-harry-we-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brought his wife</a> on stage as he finished his address, and the couple leaned in for a cute hugging moment. </p>
    18/133

    Meghan made a surprise appearance during Harry's speech on WE Day

    Harry brought his wife on stage as he finished his address, and the couple leaned in for a cute hugging moment.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Harry and Meghan also squeezed in a double hand hold while<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26710388/meghan-markle-surprise-appearance-prince-harry-we-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on stage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> on stage</a> on WE Day.</p>
    19/133

    A double hand hold!

    Harry and Meghan also squeezed in a double hand hold while on stage on WE Day.

  • <p>The royals were on hand to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019. </p>
    20/133

    Harry and Meghan walk arm in arm at a reception.

    The royals were on hand to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019.

  • <p>The royals dressed up for an audience with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on February 25, 2019 while <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on their royal visit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on their royal visit</a>.</p>
    21/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands in Morocco.

    The royals dressed up for an audience with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on February 25, 2019 while on their royal visit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Sussexs appear elated as they meet a young girl who offers them a flower during their walkabout in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle's Style Evolution" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan Markle's Style Evolution</a></p>
    22/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet a little girl.

    The Sussexs appear elated as they meet a young girl who offers them a flower during their walkabout in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat.

    More: Meghan Markle's Style Evolution

  • <p>Harry and Meghan walked through the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat holding hands, with Meghan also holding onto her husband's arm. </p>
    23/133

    A double hand hold while in Morocco!

    Harry and Meghan walked through the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat holding hands, with Meghan also holding onto her husband's arm.

  • <p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a cooking demonstration where under-privileged children learn traditional Moroccan recipes from famous chefs. The couple sample the day's cuisine by drinking from bowls. </p>
    24/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sample the food during a cooking demonstration.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a cooking demonstration where under-privileged children learn traditional Moroccan recipes from famous chefs. The couple sample the day's cuisine by drinking from bowls.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>On a recent visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Meghan and Harry took time to pet the horses in the stable. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco</a></p>
    25/133

    Meghan and Harry meet horses.

    On a recent visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Meghan and Harry took time to pet the horses in the stable.

    More: See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco

  • <p>The royal couple <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looked stylish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looked stylish</a> as they arrived holding hands to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a reception at the British residency in Morocco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a reception at the British residency in Morocco</a>. </p>
    26/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive hand-in-hand at the British Residency in Morocco.

    The royal couple looked stylish as they arrived holding hands to a reception at the British residency in Morocco.

  • <p>Meghan playfully leans on her husband while they visit a local secondary school in Asni, Morocco <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:during their official royal visit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">during their official royal visit</a>. </p>
    27/133

    Meghan leans on Harry during a visit in Morocco.

    Meghan playfully leans on her husband while they visit a local secondary school in Asni, Morocco during their official royal visit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The couple, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who are expecting their first child this spring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who are expecting their first child this spring</a>, were delighted to see the children who had <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26105239/prince-harry-meghan-markle-bristol-old-vic-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:braved the snowy weather to see them in Bristol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">braved the snowy weather to see them in Bristol</a>. </p>
    28/133

    Harry and Meghan smile as they greet children in Bristol

    The couple, who are expecting their first child this spring, were delighted to see the children who had braved the snowy weather to see them in Bristol.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess glammed up for a performance of Cirque du Soleil's 'TOTEM' show at Royal Albert Hall to benefit Sentebale in January 2019. </p>
    29/133

    Harry and Meghan wave at a special Cirque du Soleil performance.

    The Duke and Duchess glammed up for a performance of Cirque du Soleil's 'TOTEM' show at Royal Albert Hall to benefit Sentebale in January 2019.

  • <p>Meghan and Harry kept each other close for their first joint engagement in 2019. The royal couple greeted the crowd where they greeted the crowd and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan hinted about her due date." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan hinted about her due date.</a></p>
    30/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands as they visit a new sculpture in Birkenhead.

    Meghan and Harry kept each other close for their first joint engagement in 2019. The royal couple greeted the crowd where they greeted the crowd and Meghan hinted about her due date.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g24689235/royal-family-christmas-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arrived with Prince William and Kate Middleton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arrived with Prince William and Kate Middleton</a> to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate. </p>
    31/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive arm-in-arm for the royal family's Christmas Day church service.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived with Prince William and Kate Middleton to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex capped off an exciting year by sharing <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25584157/prince-harry-meghan-markle-frogmore-house-christmas-card-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an intimate black and white photograph from their wedding celebration as their 2018 Christmas Card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an intimate black and white photograph from their wedding celebration as their 2018 Christmas Card</a>. The heart-warming shot features the couple embracing at their wedding reception at Frogmore House while watching fireworks— and features Meghan's now iconic white Stella McCartney wedding dress. </p>
    32/133

    Harry and Meghan share their 2018 Christmas Card

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex capped off an exciting year by sharing an intimate black and white photograph from their wedding celebration as their 2018 Christmas Card. The heart-warming shot features the couple embracing at their wedding reception at Frogmore House while watching fireworks— and features Meghan's now iconic white Stella McCartney wedding dress.

  • <p>The Prince of Wales celebrated his new septuagenarian status with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g25017880/prince-charles-70-birthday-portraits-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new official royal family portrait" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new official royal family portrait</a>. He and his wife Camilla pose with his two sons' growing families. Harry holds <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a25048904/meghan-markle-white-dress-prince-charles-70th-birthday-portrait/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan, who's sporting a chic white dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan, who's sporting a chic white dress</a>.</p>
    33/133

    Harry and Meghan pose for Prince Charles's 70th birthday portrait.

    The Prince of Wales celebrated his new septuagenarian status with a new official royal family portrait. He and his wife Camilla pose with his two sons' growing families. Harry holds Meghan, who's sporting a chic white dress.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Harry and Meghan looked sharp in black tie as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London Palladium. </p>
    34/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they arrive at the Royal Variety Performance.

    Harry and Meghan looked sharp in black tie as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London Palladium.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive hand-in-hand to Westminster Abbey where they join other members of the royal family for a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice. </p>
    35/133

    Meghan and Harry attend an Armistice service at Westminster Abbey.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive hand-in-hand to Westminster Abbey where they join other members of the royal family for a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

  • <p>Meghan bundled up in Harry's jacket for the<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g24441813/meghan-markle-prince-harry-final-day-royal-tour-new-zealand-rotorua-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last engagement of the royal tour." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> last engagement of the royal tour.</a> The couple will return to London after spending 16-days visiting countries of the Oceania region.</p>
    36/133

    Meghan and Harry hold hands as they walk through the Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua.

    Meghan bundled up in Harry's jacket for the last engagement of the royal tour. The couple will return to London after spending 16-days visiting countries of the Oceania region.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Both royals <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a24450173/meghan-markle-stella-mccartney-navy-midi-dress-final-day-royal-tour-new-zealand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore traditional Maori cloaks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore traditional Maori cloaks</a> to the welcome ceremony, which is called a powhiri. </p>
    37/133

    Harry and Meghan held hands during a welcome ceremony in Rotorua.

    Both royals wore traditional Maori cloaks to the welcome ceremony, which is called a powhiri.

  • <p>Later in the evening Meghan looked on as Prince Harry gave a speech.</p>
    38/133

    Harry and Meghan are all smiles as they arrive to a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Later in the evening Meghan looked on as Prince Harry gave a speech.

  • <p>The royal couple received many well wishes for their expected child as they met the crowd at Viaduct Harbour.</p>
    39/133

    Meghan and Harry hold hands as they greet the public in Auckland.

    The royal couple received many well wishes for their expected child as they met the crowd at Viaduct Harbour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Meghan throws the gumboot during the contest as Prince Harry looks on. </p>
    40/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in a game of 'Welly Wanging' in Redvale.

    Meghan throws the gumboot during the contest as Prince Harry looks on.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the ceremony which will preserve almost 50 acres of Redvale's native bush in Auckland. </p>
    41/133

    Prince Harry lends Meghan Markle a hand as they arrive the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the ceremony which will preserve almost 50 acres of Redvale's native bush in Auckland.

  • <p>The event at Courtnay Creative was in honor of the city's art scene. </p>
    42/133

    Meghan and Harry greet students and professionals working in the creative arts in Wellington.

    The event at Courtnay Creative was in honor of the city's art scene.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The couple learned about the conservation of the National Park while visiting some of the initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation. </p>
    43/133

    Harry and Meghan share an umbrella as they visit Abel Tasman National Park.

    The couple learned about the conservation of the National Park while visiting some of the initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation.

  • <p>The couple visited Maranui Cafe to discuss mental health with New Zealand youths. </p>
    44/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they walk along Lyall Bay.

    The couple visited Maranui Cafe to discuss mental health with New Zealand youths.

  • <p>Meghan <a href="http://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a24363377/meghan-markle-feminism-speech-new-zealand-transcript/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gave a powerful speech" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gave a powerful speech</a> during a later reception at the Government House. </p>
    45/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

    Meghan gave a powerful speech during a later reception at the Government House.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The royal couple attended a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Wellington before visiting the National War Memorial. </p>
    46/133

    Meghan and Harry link arms as they arrive in New Zealand

    The royal couple attended a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Wellington before visiting the National War Memorial.

  • <p>Hongi is a traditional Maori greeting in New Zealand. </p>
    47/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both receive hongi at a welcoming ceremony in Wellington.

    Hongi is a traditional Maori greeting in New Zealand.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in New Zealand as their final country in their 16-day tour. </p>
    48/133

    The royal couple hold hands as they depart from Sydney airport.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in New Zealand as their final country in their 16-day tour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The couple have attended <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23940939/meghan-markle-prince-harry-invictus-games-sydney-2018-royal-tour-photo-day-6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:numerous events for the Invictus Games throughout their royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">numerous events for the Invictus Games throughout their royal tour</a>. </p>
    49/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney.

    The couple have attended numerous events for the Invictus Games throughout their royal tour.

  • <p>Meghan and Harry watched in the crowd as the Netherlands played the United States. </p>
    50/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy themselves at the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games.

    Meghan and Harry watched in the crowd as the Netherlands played the United States.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Sydney to present awards to youths with high achievements in conservation and adventure. </p>
    51/133

    Meghan and Harry share a laugh while attending the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Sydney to present awards to youths with high achievements in conservation and adventure.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This is the couple's last day in Tonga before returning to Sydney on their royal tour. </p>
    52/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are amused by a parrot while visiting Tupou College in Tonga.

    This is the couple's last day in Tonga before returning to Sydney on their royal tour.

  • <p>The royal couple also met with the Prime Minister of Tonga while in Nuku'alo. </p>
    53/133

    Harry and Meghan stroll hand in hand while visiting an exhibition of Tongan handicraft in Nuku'alo.

    The royal couple also met with the Prime Minister of Tonga while in Nuku'alo.

  • <p>Meghan opted to wear <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a24216489/meghan-markle-princess-diana-aquamarine-cocktail-ring-tonga/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail</a> ring for the formal occasion. </p>
    54/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they arrive to a welcome reception and dinner in Tonga.

    Meghan opted to wear Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring for the formal occasion.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The royal couple only spent one night in Tonga.</p>
    55/133

    Meghan and Harry hold hands as they arrive in Tonga.

    The royal couple only spent one night in Tonga.

  • <p>The couple attended the unveiling ceremony at Nadi airport before they depart for Tonga. </p>
    56/133

    Harry and Meghan smile at one another at the unveiling of a statue in Nadi.

    The couple attended the unveiling ceremony at Nadi airport before they depart for Tonga.

  • <p>While visiting the university, Meghan made her first speech of the Oceania royal tour. </p>
    57/133

    Meghan steals a glance at Harry while attending the University of the South Pacific.

    While visiting the university, Meghan made her first speech of the Oceania royal tour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she and Prince Harry arrived at the State Dinner with President Jioji Konrote. </p>
    58/133

    Harry and Meghan arrive hand in hand at a State Dinner hosted by the President of Fiji.

    Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she and Prince Harry arrived at the State Dinner with President Jioji Konrote.

  • <p>The couple holds hands on their first night in Fiji. </p>
    59/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcomed from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji.

    The couple holds hands on their first night in Fiji.

  • <p>The Royal couples visited the Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island. Meghan and Harry greeted the crowd and received multiple gifts for their expected child. </p>
    60/133

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stroll hand in hand on Fraser Island.

    The Royal couples visited the Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island. Meghan and Harry greeted the crowd and received multiple gifts for their expected child.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The couple were on board a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Elliott 7 Team race in the Sailing of the Invictus Games. </p>
    61/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle link arms while watching a sailing race in Sydney.

    The couple were on board a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Elliott 7 Team race in the Sailing of the Invictus Games.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess met a few young children while attending Day 2 of the Invictus Games in Sydney. </p>
    62/133

    Harry and Meghan laugh while talking with young children in Sydney.

    The Duke and Duchess met a few young children while attending Day 2 of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney as a part of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23936092/meghan-markle-prince-harry-australia-day-5-invictus-games-opening-ceremony-sydney-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their Royal Tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">their Royal Tour</a>. </p>
    63/133

    Meghan grabs a hold of Harry at the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney as a part of their Royal Tour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>On Day 5 of their Royal Tour, Harry and Meghan attended the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23936092/meghan-markle-prince-harry-australia-day-5-invictus-games-opening-ceremony-sydney-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JLR Drive Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">JLR Drive Day</a> at Cockatoo Island where they handed out awards for a driving challenge. </p>
    64/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive to JLR Drive Day.

    On Day 5 of their Royal Tour, Harry and Meghan attended the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island where they handed out awards for a driving challenge.

  • <p>The couple attended a ceremony at the ANZAC memorial where they left a wreath in honor of Australian soldiers killed in World War I. </p>
    65/133

    Meghan and Harry Leave A Wreath Together at the ANZAC Ceremony.

    The couple attended a ceremony at the ANZAC memorial where they left a wreath in honor of Australian soldiers killed in World War I.

  • <p>The couple<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23897940/meghan-markle-prince-harry-royal-tour-sydney-australia-day-4-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:attended a walkabout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> attended a walkabout</a> on the beach in Sydney during their royal tour. </p>
    66/133

    Harry and Meghan walked hand in hand at Bondi Beach.

    The couple attended a walkabout on the beach in Sydney during their royal tour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The royals <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23897940/meghan-markle-prince-harry-royal-tour-sydney-australia-day-4-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took a walk on the beach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took a walk on the beach</a> on day four of their royal tour.</p>
    67/133

    Harry helps Meghan kick her shoes off at Bondi Beach

    The royals took a walk on the beach on day four of their royal tour.

  • <p>While they only spent four hours in the Australian city, they made them count—meeting with students, attending a reception at Government House, and visiting a local cafe.</p>
    68/133

    Meghan and Harry greeted the crowds at the South Melbourne beach, holding hand as they walked in the sand.

    While they only spent four hours in the Australian city, they made them count—meeting with students, attending a reception at Government House, and visiting a local cafe.

  • <p>The couple headed out on a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21273366/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-royal-tour-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand</a> just hours after Kensington Palace announced that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby next year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby next year</a>.</p>
    69/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visibly affectionate with one another on the first day of their royal tour

    The couple headed out on a royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand just hours after Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby next year.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just a few days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would announce they are <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23773992/meghan-markle-pregnant-first-royal-baby-prince-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting their first baby" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expecting their first baby</a>.</p>
    70/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to the Queen following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

    Just a few days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would announce they are expecting their first baby.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess happily held hands <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23573050/prince-harry-meghan-markle-visit-sussex-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while greeting crowds in Sussex." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while greeting crowds in Sussex. </a></p>
    71/133

    Meghan and Harry walk hand in hand during a royal visit.

    The Duke and Duchess happily held hands while greeting crowds in Sussex.

  • <p>The couple attended the event, which celebrates the royal foundation initiative to teach young people employable skills through an apprenticeship program.</p>
    72/133

    Harry and Meghan share a sweet moment at the Coach Core awards.

    The couple attended the event, which celebrates the royal foundation initiative to teach young people employable skills through an apprenticeship program.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The royal couple was joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, during the launch of her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a23322795/meghan-markle-together-cookbook-launch-outfit-blue-smythe-coat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new cookbook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new cookbook</a> named <em>Together. </em></p>
    73/133

    Harry came to support Meghan during the launch of her cookbook.

    The royal couple was joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, during the launch of her new cookbook named Together.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22989148/prince-harry-meghan-markle-100-days-to-peace-gala-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan attended an evening of music" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harry and Meghan attended an evening of music</a> in honor of the 100th anniversary of the final 100 days of World War I. </p>
    74/133

    The couple hold hands as they arrive at the 100 Days to Peace Gala

    Harry and Meghan attended an evening of music in honor of the 100th anniversary of the final 100 days of World War I.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess spent time chatting with the award winners and their families before the reception. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22979492/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wellchild-awards-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from the event here.</a></p>
    75/133

    Harry and Meghan spent an emotional evening at the WellChild Awards.

    The Duke and Duchess spent time chatting with the award winners and their families before the reception. See more photos from the event here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The couple showed up with matching smiles <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22861883/meghan-markle-black-mini-dress-judith-charles-hamilton-sentebale-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and coordinating black ensembles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and coordinating black ensembles</a> to the gala performance of the hit musical in London. </p>
    76/133

    Harry and Meghan are all smiles at a special performance of Hamilton.

    The couple showed up with matching smiles and coordinating black ensembles to the gala performance of the hit musical in London.

  • <p>The royal couple attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, on Meghan's birthday. </p>
    77/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands while arriving at a wedding.

    The royal couple attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, on Meghan's birthday.

  • <p>The royal couple shared a laugh <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22200767/meghan-markle-classic-trench-coat-nelson-mandela-exhibit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while attending" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while attending</a> the opening of a free exhibit about Mandela's life in South Africa and his fight against apartheid.</p>
    78/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition.

    The royal couple shared a laugh while attending the opening of a free exhibit about Mandela's life in South Africa and his fight against apartheid.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duchess wore a gorgeous <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a22107199/meghan-markle-black-dress-emilia-wickstead-dublin-royal-visit-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:little black dress by Emilia Wickstead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">little black dress by Emilia Wickstead</a> for the occasion. </p>
    79/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive at the British Embassy in Dublin

    The Duchess wore a gorgeous little black dress by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22096025/prince-harry-meghan-markle-dublin-ireland-tour-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The royal couple will spend two days in Ireland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The royal couple will spend two days in Ireland</a> as part of their first royal tour as a married couple.</p>
    80/133

    Harry and Meghan arrive in Ireland.

    The royal couple will spend two days in Ireland as part of their first royal tour as a married couple.

  • <p>Harry and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22095663/meghan-markle-raf-100-anniversary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan attended a service at Westminster Abbey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan attended a service at Westminster Abbey</a>, and then watched a flypast <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22094794/raf-100-anniversary-celebrations-royal-family-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from the Buckingham Palace balcony." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from the Buckingham Palace balcony.</a> Later that day, they traveled to Ireland for a two day trip.</p>
    81/133

    The couple shared a sweet glance at the RAF Centenary Celebrations.

    Harry and Meghan attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and then watched a flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Later that day, they traveled to Ireland for a two day trip.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The royals were on hand to attend Prince Louis's christening <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22025900/prince-louis-royal-baby-christening-baptism-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at St. James's Palace in London." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at St. James's Palace in London.</a> Meghan <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a22092009/meghan-markle-gloves-prince-louis-christening/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore a belted Ralph Lauren dress for the service." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore a belted Ralph Lauren dress for the service.</a></p>
    82/133

    Harry and Meghan celebrated Prince Louis's christening.

    The royals were on hand to attend Prince Louis's christening at St. James's Palace in London. Meghan wore a belted Ralph Lauren dress for the service.

  • <p>The royals showed subtle PDA while attending <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22062433/meghan-markle-brandon-maxwell-dress-commonwealth-youth-challenge-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception</a> in London on July 5. </p>
    83/133

    Meghan and Harry arrived at a reception in London hand in hand.

    The royals showed subtle PDA while attending the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London on July 5.

  • <p>Meghan and Harry shared a sweet look just before the Duke gave a speech at the event. Meghan wore <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22062433/meghan-markle-brandon-maxwell-dress-commonwealth-youth-challenge-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell</a> for the day.</p>
    84/133

    The look of love!

    Meghan and Harry shared a sweet look just before the Duke gave a speech at the event. Meghan wore a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell for the day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>They posed for a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a21948625/meghan-markle-pink-dress-queen-young-leaders-awards-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:group photo alongside the Queen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">group photo alongside the Queen</a>, as seen here. Meghan wore a pale pink Prada dress for the occasion.</p>
    85/133

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Queen's Young Leaders award ceremony.

    They posed for a group photo alongside the Queen, as seen here. Meghan wore a pale pink Prada dress for the occasion.

  • <p>The newlyweds were all smiles at <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21614131/meghan-markle-royal-ascot-2018-kate-middleton-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan's first Royal Ascot in late June." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan's first Royal Ascot in late June.</a></p>
    86/133

    Meghan's first Royal Ascot!

    The newlyweds were all smiles at Meghan's first Royal Ascot in late June.

  • <p>Harry and Meghan attended <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21613757/royal-ascot-2018-opening-day-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:opening day of the Royal Ascot." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">opening day of the Royal Ascot.</a></p>
    87/133

    The couple held hands at the annual horse racing event.

    Harry and Meghan attended opening day of the Royal Ascot.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21205479/meghan-markle-first-trooping-the-colour-appearance-kate-middleton-princess-diana-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on Meghan's very first Trooping the Colour here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on Meghan's very first Trooping the Colour here.</a></p>
    88/133

    Harry and Meghan attend the Queen's annual birthday parade.

    Get all the details on Meghan's very first Trooping the Colour here.

  • <p>This marked the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21252517/trooping-the-colour-2018-prince-harry-meghan-markle-lipreader/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Duchess's first appearance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Duchess's first appearance</a> on <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21240985/meghan-markle-pink-dress-trooping-the-colour-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Buckingham Palace balcony." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Buckingham Palace balcony.</a></p>
    89/133

    Harry points to the crowd with Meghan.

    This marked the Duchess's first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20871373/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-post-royal-wedding-appearance-garden-party-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about the event here.</a></p>
    90/133

    The newlyweds attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles's 70th birthday.

    See more about the event here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a20871232/meghan-markle-blush-dress-first-post-royal-wedding-appearance-garden-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
    91/133

    The Duchess of Sussex shows off a bit of affection to her new husband.

    See her outfit details here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20653141/prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-carriage-ride-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from their carriage ride here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from their carriage ride here.</a></p>
    92/133

    The sweet couple hold each other's hands during their carriage ride through Windsor.

    See more photos from their carriage ride here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a20753874/meghan-markle-royal-wedding-veil-secret-meaning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their wedding here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their wedding here.</a></p>
    93/133

    The newlyweds share a kiss!

    See more about their wedding here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a9936314/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their big day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their big day here.</a></p>
    94/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a loving moment at their wedding.

    See more about their big day here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
    95/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

    See her outfit details here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19889435/meghan-markle-black-dress-stephen-lawrence-memorial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about the event here.</a></p>
    96/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence.

    See more about the event here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/?slide=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
    97/133

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House in London, England.

    See her outfit details here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19863991/meghan-markle-black-dress-womens-empowerment-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her dress here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her dress here.</a></p>
    98/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet moment while attending the Women's Empowerment reception at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

    See her dress here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19849190/meghan-markle-crossbody-bag-commonwealth-youth-forum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
    99/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

    See her outfit details here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19699788/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markles-visit-invictus-games-trials-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See all the photos from the day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See all the photos from the day here. </a></p>
    100/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games UK Team Trials in Bath

    See all the photos from the day here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19570257/prince-harry-meghan-markle-surprise-belfast-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See all the photos from their appearance here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See all the photos from their appearance here.</a></p>
    101/133

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Belfast for a surprise visit.

    See all the photos from their appearance here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19570335/meghan-markle-outfit-belfast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on Meghan Markle's outfit here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on Meghan Markle's outfit here.</a></p>
    102/133

    Another photo from their visit to Belfast.

    Get all the details on Meghan Markle's outfit here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19405600/royal-family-commonwealth-day-celebration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from the day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from the day here.</a></p>
    103/133

    Harry and Meghan arrive at Westminster Abbey for the royal family's Commonwealth Day celebration.

    See more photos from the day here.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19175189/meghan-markle-jcrew-coat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan wore a chic J.Crew coat for the occasion." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan wore a chic J.Crew coat for the occasion.</a></p>
    104/133

    Meghan and Harry hold hands while on a royal visit to Birmingham.

    Meghan wore a chic J.Crew coat for the occasion.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a18921456/meghan-markle-blue-wrap-dress-jason-wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry and Meghan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince Harry and Meghan</a> were joined by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19038497/meghan-markle-duchess-slant-pose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge</a> and Prince William at the forum. </p>
    105/133

    Meghan and Harry share a sweet moment at the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018.

    Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the forum.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g17237029/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markle-edinburgh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See even more photos from the day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See even more photos from the day.</a></p>
    106/133

    The royal couple arrive hand-in-hand for a visit to Edinburgh.

    See even more photos from the day.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g17237029/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markle-edinburgh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their trip here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their trip here.</a></p>
    107/133

    Meghan Markle smiles at Prince Harry during a visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

    See more about their trip here.

  • 108/133

    Arriving at the Endeavor Fund Awards.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 109/133

    Harry and Meghan share a secret while visiting Cardiff Castle.

  • 110/133

    Harry peeks over Meghan's shoulder as she greets the crowd in Cardiff.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g15384292/prince-harry-meghan-markle-third-official-appearance-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See every photo from their royal outing in Wales here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See every photo from their royal outing in Wales here. </a></p>
    111/133

    Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive in Cardiff, Wales.

    See every photo from their royal outing in Wales here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 112/133

    Arriving at Meghan Markle's Second Official Royal Engagement in Brixton.

  • 113/133

    Waving to the crowds

  • 114/133

    A full look at Meghan's outfit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14495440/meghan-markle-brown-coat-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on her outfit." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on her outfit.</a></p>
    115/133

    Meghan and Harry are seen with Will and Kate for the first time.

    Get all the details on her outfit.

  • 116/133

    Greeting well-wishers outside the church

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14495582/meghan-markle-curtsy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read all about it here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Read all about it here.</a></p>
    117/133

    Meghan's first public curtsy

    Read all about it here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g14465780/royal-family-meghan-markle-christmas-church-photos-2017/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See even more photos from the day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See even more photos from the day.</a></p>
    118/133

    Walking arm in arm to Christmas Day church services in Sandringham

    See even more photos from the day.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a14478277/meghan-markle-ralph-prince-harry-engagement-picture-ralph-russo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read all about the gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Read all about the gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore here.</a></p>
    119/133

    Meghan and Harry in their picture-perfect engagement portrait.

    Read all about the gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore here.

  • 120/133

    An intimate portrait of the newly-engaged couple from their engagement shoot.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14477448/prince-harry-meghan-markles-engagement-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See every photo from their engagement shoot here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See every photo from their engagement shoot here.</a></p>
    121/133

    A sweet candid shot from their engagement photoshoot.

    See every photo from their engagement shoot here.

  • 122/133

    At their first royal appearance together in Nottingham.

  • 123/133

    Ready to greet the crowds.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 124/133

    One of the first photos of the newly engaged royal couple.

  • 125/133

    Meghan and Harry posed for pictures just after announcing their engagement.

  • <p>For more details on the custom design, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a13090749/meghan-markle-engagement-ring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:head right this way" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">head right this way</a>. </p>
    126/133

    A first look at the ring!

    For more details on the custom design, head right this way.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 127/133

    Too cute!

  • <p>Prince Harry <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12044088/what-are-the-invictus-games-competition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-founded the Games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">co-founded the Games</a> back in 2014; Meghan's appearance marks the first time she's accompanied Harry at an official royal engagement.</p>
    128/133

    Their relationship was on display for the first time at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

    Prince Harry co-founded the Games back in 2014; Meghan's appearance marks the first time she's accompanied Harry at an official royal engagement.

  • <p>Here they are having a laugh.</p>
    129/133

    Meghan and Harry appeared together at the Wheelchair Tennis event.

    Here they are having a laugh.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just a few weeks before this was taken, Meghan revealed details of their relationship in <em>Vanity Fair.</em></p><p>“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12172608/meghan-markle-vanity-fair-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she said." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she said.</a> "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”<br></p>
    130/133

    Sharing a secret during the match.

    Just a few weeks before this was taken, Meghan revealed details of their relationship in Vanity Fair.

    “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," she said. "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

  • <p>They were the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12466469/meghan-markle-prince-harry-hold-hands-invictus-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:picture of a young couple in love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">picture of a young couple in love</a>.</p>
    131/133

    Here they are holding hands for the camera.

    They were the picture of a young couple in love.

  • <p>While Meghan was initially seated separately from Harry in a private box with her mother and close friends, he stopped by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12458002/meghan-markle-prince-harry-invictus-games-toronto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toward the end of the event to say hello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toward the end of the event to say hello</a>. </p>
    132/133

    Prince Harry spent some time with Meghan's mom at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games

    While Meghan was initially seated separately from Harry in a private box with her mother and close friends, he stopped by toward the end of the event to say hello.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In a rarely seen <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g12765290/royal-family-pda-kisses-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moment of royal PDA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">moment of royal PDA</a>, Prince Harry planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. </p>
    133/133

    A sweet smooch was also caught on camera!

    In a rarely seen moment of royal PDA, Prince Harry planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.

<p>The famous couple's courtship began in secret, but since announcing their engagement, there have been more than a few sweet moments captured on-camera.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new portrait in advance of hosting a special episode of <em>Time100 Talks</em>. The couple <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34125219/meghan-markle-prince-harry-time100-voting-quote/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:previously appeared on the first-ever Time100 TV special." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">previously appeared on the first-ever Time100 TV special.</a></p>
<p>The Sussexes made a sartorial statement at their final public engagement before stepping back from their senior roles within the royal family. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the festival in matching ensembles; Meghan's stunning red Safiyaa gown was the exact same shade as Harry's dress uniform. Unfortunately for royal watchers who enjoyed the Duke's look, we likely won't see Harry wear such a uniform again, at least not anytime soon.During the Sussexes' deliberations with the rest of the royal family about exactly how their roles would look moving forward, Harry agreed to give up all of his military appointments.</p>
<p>This photo, taken at the start of the Sussexes' so-called farewell tour by Samir Hussein, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31290415/meghan-markle-prince-harry-umbrella-photo-endeavour-fund-awards-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is being called historic for how it captured the moment." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is being called historic for how it captured the moment.</a></p>
<p>Just a few days before Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal life, they were all smiles visiting Canada House in London.</p>
<p>Harry couldn't keep his eyes off of Meghan at the WellChild Awards. </p>
<p>Just one day after releasing an unprecedented statement about the media, Harry and Meghan appear at multiple engagements on the final day of their tour.</p>
<p>Harry and Meghan share a moment with baby Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.</p>
<p>Here they are on day one of their official visit to the country. </p>
<p>Harry and Meghan shared two pictures in honor of their son Archie's christening. One was this intimate portrait of the family of three in the Windsor Castle rose garden.</p>
<p>Harry and Meghan also released a family portrait to mark the religious celebration. Included in the picture are not only the Cambridges, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Meghan's mother Doria, but also Princess Diana's two sisters. </p>
<p>Despite being on maternity leave, Meghan attends the MLB game in London alongside Prince Harry.</p>
<p>Rather than let the press take photos of them leaving the hospital, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26540960/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-royal-baby-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the royal couple introduced their baby to the media with adorable photo shoot in St. George's Hall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the royal couple introduced their baby to the media with adorable photo shoot in St. George's Hall</a> at Windsor Castle.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending a service in honor of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26741707/royal-family-commonwealth-day-2019-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commonwealth Day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Commonwealth Day. </a></p>
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Commonwealth Youth Event at Canada House hand in hand. A very happy Meghan received flowers from a young fan. </p>
<p>Harry <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26710388/meghan-markle-surprise-appearance-prince-harry-we-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brought his wife</a> on stage as he finished his address, and the couple leaned in for a cute hugging moment. </p>
<p>Harry and Meghan also squeezed in a double hand hold while<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a26710388/meghan-markle-surprise-appearance-prince-harry-we-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on stage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> on stage</a> on WE Day.</p>
<p>The royals were on hand to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019. </p>
<p>The royals dressed up for an audience with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on February 25, 2019 while <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on their royal visit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on their royal visit</a>.</p>
<p>The Sussexs appear elated as they meet a young girl who offers them a flower during their walkabout in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle's Style Evolution" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan Markle's Style Evolution</a></p>
<p>Harry and Meghan walked through the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat holding hands, with Meghan also holding onto her husband's arm. </p>
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a cooking demonstration where under-privileged children learn traditional Moroccan recipes from famous chefs. The couple sample the day's cuisine by drinking from bowls. </p>
<p>On a recent visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Meghan and Harry took time to pet the horses in the stable. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco</a></p>
<p>The royal couple <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looked stylish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looked stylish</a> as they arrived holding hands to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a reception at the British residency in Morocco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a reception at the British residency in Morocco</a>. </p>
<p>Meghan playfully leans on her husband while they visit a local secondary school in Asni, Morocco <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26364847/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-morocco-2019-visit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:during their official royal visit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">during their official royal visit</a>. </p>
<p>The couple, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who are expecting their first child this spring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who are expecting their first child this spring</a>, were delighted to see the children who had <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g26105239/prince-harry-meghan-markle-bristol-old-vic-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:braved the snowy weather to see them in Bristol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">braved the snowy weather to see them in Bristol</a>. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess glammed up for a performance of Cirque du Soleil's 'TOTEM' show at Royal Albert Hall to benefit Sentebale in January 2019. </p>
<p>Meghan and Harry kept each other close for their first joint engagement in 2019. The royal couple greeted the crowd where they greeted the crowd and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan hinted about her due date." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan hinted about her due date.</a></p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g24689235/royal-family-christmas-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arrived with Prince William and Kate Middleton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">arrived with Prince William and Kate Middleton</a> to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex capped off an exciting year by sharing <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25584157/prince-harry-meghan-markle-frogmore-house-christmas-card-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an intimate black and white photograph from their wedding celebration as their 2018 Christmas Card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an intimate black and white photograph from their wedding celebration as their 2018 Christmas Card</a>. The heart-warming shot features the couple embracing at their wedding reception at Frogmore House while watching fireworks— and features Meghan's now iconic white Stella McCartney wedding dress. </p>
<p>The Prince of Wales celebrated his new septuagenarian status with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g25017880/prince-charles-70-birthday-portraits-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new official royal family portrait" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new official royal family portrait</a>. He and his wife Camilla pose with his two sons' growing families. Harry holds <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a25048904/meghan-markle-white-dress-prince-charles-70th-birthday-portrait/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan, who's sporting a chic white dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan, who's sporting a chic white dress</a>.</p>
<p>Harry and Meghan looked sharp in black tie as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London Palladium. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive hand-in-hand to Westminster Abbey where they join other members of the royal family for a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice. </p>
<p>Meghan bundled up in Harry's jacket for the<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g24441813/meghan-markle-prince-harry-final-day-royal-tour-new-zealand-rotorua-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last engagement of the royal tour." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> last engagement of the royal tour.</a> The couple will return to London after spending 16-days visiting countries of the Oceania region.</p>
<p>Both royals <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a24450173/meghan-markle-stella-mccartney-navy-midi-dress-final-day-royal-tour-new-zealand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore traditional Maori cloaks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore traditional Maori cloaks</a> to the welcome ceremony, which is called a powhiri. </p>
<p>Later in the evening Meghan looked on as Prince Harry gave a speech.</p>
<p>The royal couple received many well wishes for their expected child as they met the crowd at Viaduct Harbour.</p>
<p>Meghan throws the gumboot during the contest as Prince Harry looks on. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the ceremony which will preserve almost 50 acres of Redvale's native bush in Auckland. </p>
<p>The event at Courtnay Creative was in honor of the city's art scene. </p>
<p>The couple learned about the conservation of the National Park while visiting some of the initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation. </p>
<p>The couple visited Maranui Cafe to discuss mental health with New Zealand youths. </p>
<p>Meghan <a href="http://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a24363377/meghan-markle-feminism-speech-new-zealand-transcript/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gave a powerful speech" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gave a powerful speech</a> during a later reception at the Government House. </p>
<p>The royal couple attended a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Wellington before visiting the National War Memorial. </p>
<p>Hongi is a traditional Maori greeting in New Zealand. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in New Zealand as their final country in their 16-day tour. </p>
<p>The couple have attended <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23940939/meghan-markle-prince-harry-invictus-games-sydney-2018-royal-tour-photo-day-6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:numerous events for the Invictus Games throughout their royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">numerous events for the Invictus Games throughout their royal tour</a>. </p>
<p>Meghan and Harry watched in the crowd as the Netherlands played the United States. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Sydney to present awards to youths with high achievements in conservation and adventure. </p>
<p>This is the couple's last day in Tonga before returning to Sydney on their royal tour. </p>
<p>The royal couple also met with the Prime Minister of Tonga while in Nuku'alo. </p>
<p>Meghan opted to wear <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a24216489/meghan-markle-princess-diana-aquamarine-cocktail-ring-tonga/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail</a> ring for the formal occasion. </p>
<p>The royal couple only spent one night in Tonga.</p>
<p>The couple attended the unveiling ceremony at Nadi airport before they depart for Tonga. </p>
<p>While visiting the university, Meghan made her first speech of the Oceania royal tour. </p>
<p>Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she and Prince Harry arrived at the State Dinner with President Jioji Konrote. </p>
<p>The couple holds hands on their first night in Fiji. </p>
<p>The Royal couples visited the Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island. Meghan and Harry greeted the crowd and received multiple gifts for their expected child. </p>
<p>The couple were on board a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Elliott 7 Team race in the Sailing of the Invictus Games. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess met a few young children while attending Day 2 of the Invictus Games in Sydney. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney as a part of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23936092/meghan-markle-prince-harry-australia-day-5-invictus-games-opening-ceremony-sydney-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their Royal Tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">their Royal Tour</a>. </p>
<p>On Day 5 of their Royal Tour, Harry and Meghan attended the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23936092/meghan-markle-prince-harry-australia-day-5-invictus-games-opening-ceremony-sydney-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JLR Drive Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">JLR Drive Day</a> at Cockatoo Island where they handed out awards for a driving challenge. </p>
<p>The couple attended a ceremony at the ANZAC memorial where they left a wreath in honor of Australian soldiers killed in World War I. </p>
<p>The couple<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23897940/meghan-markle-prince-harry-royal-tour-sydney-australia-day-4-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:attended a walkabout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> attended a walkabout</a> on the beach in Sydney during their royal tour. </p>
<p>The royals <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23897940/meghan-markle-prince-harry-royal-tour-sydney-australia-day-4-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took a walk on the beach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took a walk on the beach</a> on day four of their royal tour.</p>
<p>While they only spent four hours in the Australian city, they made them count—meeting with students, attending a reception at Government House, and visiting a local cafe.</p>
<p>The couple headed out on a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21273366/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-royal-tour-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand</a> just hours after Kensington Palace announced that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23776669/meghan-markle-due-date-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby next year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby next year</a>.</p>
<p>Just a few days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would announce they are <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23773992/meghan-markle-pregnant-first-royal-baby-prince-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting their first baby" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expecting their first baby</a>.</p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess happily held hands <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23573050/prince-harry-meghan-markle-visit-sussex-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while greeting crowds in Sussex." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while greeting crowds in Sussex. </a></p>
<p>The couple attended the event, which celebrates the royal foundation initiative to teach young people employable skills through an apprenticeship program.</p>
<p>The royal couple was joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, during the launch of her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a23322795/meghan-markle-together-cookbook-launch-outfit-blue-smythe-coat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new cookbook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new cookbook</a> named <em>Together. </em></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22989148/prince-harry-meghan-markle-100-days-to-peace-gala-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan attended an evening of music" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harry and Meghan attended an evening of music</a> in honor of the 100th anniversary of the final 100 days of World War I. </p>
<p>The Duke and Duchess spent time chatting with the award winners and their families before the reception. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22979492/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wellchild-awards-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from the event here.</a></p>
<p>The couple showed up with matching smiles <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22861883/meghan-markle-black-mini-dress-judith-charles-hamilton-sentebale-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and coordinating black ensembles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and coordinating black ensembles</a> to the gala performance of the hit musical in London. </p>
<p>The royal couple attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, on Meghan's birthday. </p>
<p>The royal couple shared a laugh <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22200767/meghan-markle-classic-trench-coat-nelson-mandela-exhibit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while attending" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while attending</a> the opening of a free exhibit about Mandela's life in South Africa and his fight against apartheid.</p>
<p>The Duchess wore a gorgeous <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a22107199/meghan-markle-black-dress-emilia-wickstead-dublin-royal-visit-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:little black dress by Emilia Wickstead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">little black dress by Emilia Wickstead</a> for the occasion. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22096025/prince-harry-meghan-markle-dublin-ireland-tour-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The royal couple will spend two days in Ireland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The royal couple will spend two days in Ireland</a> as part of their first royal tour as a married couple.</p>
<p>Harry and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22095663/meghan-markle-raf-100-anniversary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan attended a service at Westminster Abbey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan attended a service at Westminster Abbey</a>, and then watched a flypast <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22094794/raf-100-anniversary-celebrations-royal-family-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from the Buckingham Palace balcony." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from the Buckingham Palace balcony.</a> Later that day, they traveled to Ireland for a two day trip.</p>
<p>The royals were on hand to attend Prince Louis's christening <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22025900/prince-louis-royal-baby-christening-baptism-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at St. James's Palace in London." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at St. James's Palace in London.</a> Meghan <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a22092009/meghan-markle-gloves-prince-louis-christening/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore a belted Ralph Lauren dress for the service." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore a belted Ralph Lauren dress for the service.</a></p>
<p>The royals showed subtle PDA while attending <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22062433/meghan-markle-brandon-maxwell-dress-commonwealth-youth-challenge-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception</a> in London on July 5. </p>
<p>Meghan and Harry shared a sweet look just before the Duke gave a speech at the event. Meghan wore <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a22062433/meghan-markle-brandon-maxwell-dress-commonwealth-youth-challenge-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a bright yellow dress by Brandon Maxwell</a> for the day.</p>
<p>They posed for a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a21948625/meghan-markle-pink-dress-queen-young-leaders-awards-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:group photo alongside the Queen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">group photo alongside the Queen</a>, as seen here. Meghan wore a pale pink Prada dress for the occasion.</p>
<p>The newlyweds were all smiles at <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21614131/meghan-markle-royal-ascot-2018-kate-middleton-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan's first Royal Ascot in late June." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan's first Royal Ascot in late June.</a></p>
<p>Harry and Meghan attended <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21613757/royal-ascot-2018-opening-day-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:opening day of the Royal Ascot." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">opening day of the Royal Ascot.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21205479/meghan-markle-first-trooping-the-colour-appearance-kate-middleton-princess-diana-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on Meghan's very first Trooping the Colour here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on Meghan's very first Trooping the Colour here.</a></p>
<p>This marked the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21252517/trooping-the-colour-2018-prince-harry-meghan-markle-lipreader/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Duchess's first appearance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Duchess's first appearance</a> on <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21240985/meghan-markle-pink-dress-trooping-the-colour-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Buckingham Palace balcony." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Buckingham Palace balcony.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20871373/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-post-royal-wedding-appearance-garden-party-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about the event here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a20871232/meghan-markle-blush-dress-first-post-royal-wedding-appearance-garden-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g20653141/prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-carriage-ride-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from their carriage ride here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from their carriage ride here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a20753874/meghan-markle-royal-wedding-veil-secret-meaning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their wedding here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their wedding here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a9936314/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their big day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their big day here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19889435/meghan-markle-black-dress-stephen-lawrence-memorial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about the event here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about the event here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3272/meghan-markle-preppy-style/?slide=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19863991/meghan-markle-black-dress-womens-empowerment-reception/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her dress here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her dress here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19849190/meghan-markle-crossbody-bag-commonwealth-youth-forum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See her outfit details here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See her outfit details here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19699788/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markles-visit-invictus-games-trials-bath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See all the photos from the day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See all the photos from the day here. </a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19570257/prince-harry-meghan-markle-surprise-belfast-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See all the photos from their appearance here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See all the photos from their appearance here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19570335/meghan-markle-outfit-belfast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on Meghan Markle's outfit here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on Meghan Markle's outfit here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19405600/royal-family-commonwealth-day-celebration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more photos from the day here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more photos from the day here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a19175189/meghan-markle-jcrew-coat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan wore a chic J.Crew coat for the occasion." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan wore a chic J.Crew coat for the occasion.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a18921456/meghan-markle-blue-wrap-dress-jason-wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry and Meghan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince Harry and Meghan</a> were joined by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a19038497/meghan-markle-duchess-slant-pose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge</a> and Prince William at the forum. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g17237029/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markle-edinburgh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See even more photos from the day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See even more photos from the day.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g17237029/photos-prince-harry-meghan-markle-edinburgh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See more about their trip here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See more about their trip here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g15384292/prince-harry-meghan-markle-third-official-appearance-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See every photo from their royal outing in Wales here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See every photo from their royal outing in Wales here. </a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14495440/meghan-markle-brown-coat-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get all the details on her outfit." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get all the details on her outfit.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14495582/meghan-markle-curtsy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read all about it here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Read all about it here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g14465780/royal-family-meghan-markle-christmas-church-photos-2017/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See even more photos from the day." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See even more photos from the day.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a14478277/meghan-markle-ralph-prince-harry-engagement-picture-ralph-russo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read all about the gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Read all about the gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a14477448/prince-harry-meghan-markles-engagement-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See every photo from their engagement shoot here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See every photo from their engagement shoot here.</a></p>
<p>For more details on the custom design, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a13090749/meghan-markle-engagement-ring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:head right this way" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">head right this way</a>. </p>
<p>Prince Harry <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12044088/what-are-the-invictus-games-competition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-founded the Games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">co-founded the Games</a> back in 2014; Meghan's appearance marks the first time she's accompanied Harry at an official royal engagement.</p>
<p>Here they are having a laugh.</p>
<p>Just a few weeks before this was taken, Meghan revealed details of their relationship in <em>Vanity Fair.</em></p><p>“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12172608/meghan-markle-vanity-fair-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she said." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she said.</a> "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”<br></p>
<p>They were the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12466469/meghan-markle-prince-harry-hold-hands-invictus-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:picture of a young couple in love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">picture of a young couple in love</a>.</p>
<p>While Meghan was initially seated separately from Harry in a private box with her mother and close friends, he stopped by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12458002/meghan-markle-prince-harry-invictus-games-toronto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toward the end of the event to say hello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toward the end of the event to say hello</a>. </p>
<p>In a rarely seen <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g12765290/royal-family-pda-kisses-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moment of royal PDA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">moment of royal PDA</a>, Prince Harry planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. </p>

Take a look at the Sussexes' cutest snaps here.

From Town & Country

Latest Stories

  • Report: Jets expected to fire Adam Gase following Week 17 game

    Adam Gase has gone 9-22 in two seasons with the Jets.

  • Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies after battle with brain cancer

    Paul Westphal made four of his five All-Star appearances with the Suns.

  • Russia advances to world junior semifinals with win over Germany

    Russia moved on to the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 2-1 win over Germany on Saturday.  

  • Saints lose every running back on roster in Week 17 due to Alvin Kamara going on COVID-19 list

    The Saints may rely on Ty Montgomery as their primary running back in Week 17.

  • Broncos legend and football Hall of Famer Floyd Little dies at 78

    Floyd Little was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

  • Steelers place Joe Haden, Eric Ebron on reserve/COVID-19 list

    The Steelers will be even more shorthanded than expected against the Browns.

  • Jake Paul says brother Logan Paul is 'f---ed' in boxing match against Floyd Mayweather

    No one believes Logan Paul has a shot against Floyd Mayweather.

  • Tony Romo will not call Cardinals-Rams game in Week 17 due to COVID-19 protocol

    Boomer Esiason will replace Tony Romo on the broadcast.

  • Dirk Nowitzki hated LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat: 'He couldn't stand it'

    J.J. Barea says the Heat gave Dirk Nowitzki plenty of motivation to win the 2011 NBA Finals.

  • Bears, Rams or Cardinals: Playoffs (and more) at stake in Week 17

    The Bears, Rams and Cardinals are vying for the final two wild-card spots in the NFC, with Arizona and Los Angeles facing off to determine their fate. The Chicago Bears also have a few ways to get in, which could have major consequences for the future of the team and QB Mitch Trubisky.&nbsp;

  • Trevor Lawrence's post-Sugar Bowl Zoom news conference interrupted by woman criticizing his mustache

    Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.

  • Fantasy Hockey: One value pick from each NHL team

    There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.

  • Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson's disaster of a rookie year continues with video of New Year's partying

    Wilson has played a total of four snaps in his rookie year.

  • Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

    Floyd Little, the running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.“Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.”Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.From New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.“I know when I got there the talk was about the team moving to Chicago or Birmingham,” Little told The Associated Press in an interview in 2009. “So, I supposedly saved the franchise, and I think (former team spokesman) Jim Saccomano gave me that nickname. It’s been a part of my name ever since.”Little was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.“Floyd Little was a true hero of the game," said David Baker, president and CEO of the pro hall. “He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd’s smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life."Little overlapped at Syracuse with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who said in a statement Saturday the pair had become friends and often spoke by phone after Orange football games.“He was full of character, decency, and integrity,” Biden said. “He was always gracious with his time with fans — parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model.”A five-time Pro Bowler, Little led the NFL in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards and in touchdown runs in 1973 with 12. He also was one of the league’s best kick returners, leading the AFL in punt returns as a rookie in 1967.During his nine-year pro career, Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 215 passes for 2,418 yards and nine TDs. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.After a three-decade wait, Little made it into Canton in 2010. He told the AP when he was nominated by the hall’s senior committee that he had given up hope of ever making it into the Hall of Fame.“I was running out of guys who had seen me play,” said Little, whose career in Denver spanned the years 1967-75, lean times in the former AFL franchise’s history. “The people that had seen me play were starting to fade off and retire. All these guys were no longer there, so who’s going to talk about Floyd Little? Nobody. I thought I’d just fallen through the cracks never to be seen or heard from again.”He was never forgotten in Denver, where the late team owner Pat Bowlen once hailed Little’s “immeasurable contributions to this franchise and the NFL.”Little was a vibrant presence at Broncos reunions and events over the years.During his long wait for enshrinement, Little said he was regularly approached by fans wanting him to settle a bet: Which year did he go into the Hall of Fame?“And I have to tell them I’m not in the Hall of Fame and I’ve never even been nominated,” Little said in the months before his selection on Feb. 6, 2010.Little decided not to get his hopes up anymore and a few years later, the senior committee nominated him, allowing him to dream anew about football immortality. On the eve of his selection, he said he’d had a premonition that his time was coming at last.“It’s the 44th Super Bowl,” Little said in 2010. “An African-American just became our 44th president. I wore No. 44. I just feel it’s my time.”He was right: Hall Vice-President Joe Horrigan called him with the good news the day before New Orleans’ 31-17 win over Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.“I was numb,” Little said. “I knew he wasn’t calling to tell me I was passed over again.”Little said he learned a valuable lesson that day: “Well, you don’t give up on your dreams,” even if it’s to assuage the pain of envisioned rejection.Little, who had sold his car dealership in Seattle after 32 years not long before his nomination, returned to Syracuse the following year as a special assistant to the athletic director, a position he held until 2016, when he received an honorary doctorate degree from the university.After that, Little and his wife moved to Las Vegas.An ex-teammate of Little’s at Syracuse, Pat Killorin, made Little’s cancer diagnosis public in May when he created a GoFundMe page to help the family with treatment costs.Floyd is survived by his wife, Deborah.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Paul Westphal

    Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame basketball player and longtime NBA and college coach Paul Westphal. He died Saturday at the age of 70:“There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns. All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.” — Jerry Colangelo, former Suns owner, in a statement.“He led by example. He didn’t change off of the court. It’s just a positive atmosphere that he exudes when he’s around. He always greets you with a pleasant smile. You always feel like you are a part of his clique. He’s somebody we can put on a pedestal.” — Eddie Johnson, retired Suns player, in a statement.“Paul Westphal was a Hall of Famer and one of the great all-around players of his era. His toughness, skill and intellect made him a key contributor on the Boston Celtics' 1974 championship team and a perennial All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. ... He will be remember for his generosity, leadership and love for the game, which defined his many years in the NBA.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.“My prayers and condolences go out to Cindy Westphal and their family on the passing of fellow Hall of Famer Paul. He was not only a great basketball player, but a great person. He will be missed.” — Rick Barry, Hall of Fame player, via Twitter.“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Paul Westphal. `Westy’ created a storied legacy in the game of basketball as a Hall of Fame player, decorated coach and broadcast analyst. We are extremely grateful that a part of his incredible career was spent in Sacramento with the Kings.” — Sacramento Kings in a statement.“I’m so sad to hear that we lost Paul Westphal. I loved watching him play at USC and in Boston and Phoenix! I was blessed to have known him as Coach and as a man of God. He was one of my all time favourite people I’ve met in this business.” — Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics general manager, via Twitter.“Paul was as nice a person and as caring an individual as you will ever meet.” — USC coach Andy Enfield.“He had a lot of flash to his game which was really fun. He was a shot maker. They used to have the H-O-R-S-E games on CBS at halftime of the game of the week. Paul was one of the best players in the league participating in that H-O-R-S-E competition because he could use his left hand, he could use his right hand, he had all these spin shots. He was a really fun player to watch.” — Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors coach.The Associated Press

  • Week 17 NFL Injury Wrap: Saints missing Alvin Kamara

    With Alvin Kamara and others out, the Saints are looking for Week 17 backfield answers. Scott Pianowski has your status update.

  • Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain

    BARCELONA, Spain — Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez set one another up for goals to help Real Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, as the defending champions edged one point above Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.Second-place Atlético has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.Asensio crossed to the far post for Vázquez to head in Madrid’s opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd.“We played a complete match from start to finish,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We controlled the game, were balanced in our transitions between attack and defence, and recovered the ball with our pressure.“We are feeling good. But there is still a long way to go in this league,” Zidane said about the title race as the league approaches its midway point.Celta had arrived at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place.Madrid was without central defender Sergio Ramos due an unspecified stomach ailment. But this was unlike other matches which Madrid has struggled to win in his absence. Replacement Nacho Fernández stepped in and made two stops to snuff out Celta’s only shots on goal.Vázquez’s goal came seconds after Nacho cleared a goal-bound shot that Iago Aspas had chipped over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.Celta lost top scorer Aspas to an apparent right-thigh problem. He walked off the field grimacing when substituted, seconds before Asensio scored Madrid’s second goal after a quick counterattack started by Luka Modric’s interception of a pass by Jeison Murillo.Asensio’s goal was his first of the season. The 24-year-old forward is slowly regaining his form since he returned in June after several months spent recovering from a ligament tear.Nacho was also shielding Courtois’ net to block a stoppage-time effort by Miguel Baeza.“Losing our top player made it tougher for us, but we stayed in the game and looked to score until the very end, so that is going to help going forward,” Coudet said.DERBY DRAWSevilla needed goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to save Nabil Fekir's penalty kick so it could salvage a 1-1 draw with a Real Betis side that was missing several players due to COVID-19 infections.Jesús “Suso” Fernández put Sevilla ahead against the flow of play in the 48th. Sergio Canales converted a penalty after Diego Carlos fouled Loren Morón in the box to level for Betis in the 53rd. It was Canales' third goal in two matches since returning from injury.Fekir stepped up to the spot for Betis with 15 minutes remaining after he was fouled by Marcos Acuña, only to have his attempt smothered by Bounou.Mexico forward Diego Lainez led Betis in the first half, when he set up Fekir and Canales for shots that narrowly missed.Betis was without Joaquín Sánchez, Andrés Guardado, Martín Montoya and Álex Moreno after they tested positive for the coronavirus.Sevilla was left in fifth place and Betis in ninth.The Seville derby is usually held amid an intense fan rivalry. This time it was played without spectators like the rest of the matches in Spain due to the pandemic restrictions.MORENO SCORESGerard Moreno led Villarreal to a 2-1 win over Levante after netting his ninth goal of the season to leave him equal with Celta’s Aspas as the competition’s top scorers.Moreno added to Fernando Niño’s opener when the Spain striker slotted a right-footed shot just inside the upright in the 54th.Moreno also hit the post late after Levante substitute Sergio León pulled one back with a header.VALLADOLID WINSIsrael forward Shon Weissman scored in the first half as Valladolid won 1-0 at Getafe and escaped the relegation zone.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Will the 2020 season lead to College Football Playoff expansion?

    On the latest Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde debate if this upsidedown season will be the final push needed for an 8-team playoff

  • Texas fires Herman after 4 seasons, hires Tide OC Sarkisian

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired Tom Herman because it was tired of waiting for him to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into national championship contenders. Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offence and its tsunami of points this season. Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons, then hours later announced it was giving the job to the Alabama offensive co-ordinator. It's a quick move Texas expects will deliver quick results. The Longhorns are not known to be a patience bunch. Sarkisian leads a Crimson Tide offence that has pummeled opponents and produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith heading into the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach. He's also been around. At 46, Sarkisian has previous head coaching stints at Washington and Southern California. He's been Alabama's offensive co-ordinator under Nick Saban since 2019, and has experience as an NFL assistant. Sarkisian is expected to remain with Alabama for the championship game. “This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football," Sarkisian said in a statement released by Texas. Texas wants him to not just win — Herman did that with a 32-18 record — but to knock rival Oklahoma off the top of the Big 12 while also making sure recruiting in their home state doesn't get swamped by Texas A&M’s rise in the Southheastern Conference. He will be Texas’ fourth head coach since the program’s last Big 12 championship in 2009. Since then, Texas has fired Mack Brown — the only coach to lead the program to a national championship (2005) in 50 years — Charlie Strong and Herman. Of note, Sarkisian was a USC assistant when Texas beat the Trojans in the epic 2006 Rose Bowl for the national championship. Sarkisian was 46-35 overall at Washington and USC, but was fired midway through his second season with the Trojans 2015 and went into alcohol rehabilitation treatment. He later lost a $30 million breach of contract and disability discrimination lawsuit against USC that alleged the school fired him instead of allowing him to seek treatment. Contract terms for Sarkisian were not immediately released. Herman won all four of his bowl games and still had three years left on a guaranteed contract set to pay him more than $6 million per year. Texas is the hook for more than $20 million in buyouts for Herman and his staff Texas fired him just three weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte said he would remain the coach. In a new statement Saturday, Del Conte said he'd since decided it was time for a change. “After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to move in a different direction,” Del Conte said. Herman’s best season was 2018, the only time he got the Longhorns to the Big 12 title game. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience. Texas instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season before quickly fading. They were, in effect, eliminated from the Big 12 title game with a 23-20 home loss to Iowa State with two games left. Frustrated by the stagnation, Texas also saw ominous signs in recruiting. Several of the state's top players signed elsewhere or backed off commitments last month. Herman, 45, seemed to be the sure-fire candidate to return Texas to glory when he was hired after two successful seasons at Houston. Yet there were moments that suggested he just wasn't ready for the spotlight of the Texas job and struggled to grow into it. He taunted the Missouri quarterback in the waning minutes of a Texas Bowl win in 2017. He had a fiery confrontation with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy after a tough road loss. In 2019, he head-butted his own players before a game, then flipped a double-barrelled obscene hand gesture toward television cameras during live broadcast of national signing day. And 2020 challenged him in ways that had nothing to do with football. When protests erupted nationally erupted after the death of George Floyd, Herman joined his players in a march from campus to the state capitol in a demonstration against police brutality and and racial injustice. Herman then faced intense criticism from fans, and pressure from the administration, when the players didn’t join the traditional postgame singing of “The Eyes of Texas” school song for several games in protest over racist elements of the song’s past. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

  • New coach but winless run hits 30 games at Schalke

    BERLIN — Schalke’s hopes of a fresh start under new coach Christian Gross failed to materialize Saturday as the team’s long winless run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin.After failing to win in 30 straight matches in the German league, stretching back to last season, Schalke is now only one game away from matching the all-time record set by Tasmania Berlin in the 1965-66 season.Goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek ended Hertha’s own run of three games without a victory and deepened the crisis at SchalkeSchalke even had some unusual encouragement from outside the stadium.A small group of Tasmania supporters held signs saying, “That’s our record!” and “Save the record for Tasmania!” while displaying Tasmania scarves, flags and banners.Schalke’s plight is far worse than Tasmania’s given the historical differences between the clubs. Tasmania was out of its depth when it was promoted to the Bundesliga for political reasons in 1965. Hertha had been relegated for making illegal payments to its players and league authorities wanted to replace it with another from West Berlin in what was West Germany’s soccer league at the time. Tasmania wasn’t even the first choice, but it accepted the league’s invitation to play.In contrast, Schalke is a seasoned Bundesliga contender, backed by energy giant Gazprom, but it is already on its fourth coach this season.Guendouzi opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he curled his shot inside the far past after Matheus Cunha’s initial effort was blocked.Vladimir Darida set up Cordoba in the 52nd and substitute Piatek wrapped up the scoring by shooting through goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann’s legs in the 80th. Piatek had another goal ruled out for offside and Hertha missed other chances, too.Schalke, which hasn’t won a league game for almost a year, hosts Hoffenheim next weekend.“Club management needs to be active on the transfer market,” Schalke forward Mark Uth said. “We need players who can help us straightaway.”LEIPZIG TAKES LATE CHANCEDani Olmo’s second-half strike was enough for Leipzig to move top with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart in the late game.Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved a penalty from Emil Forsberg with his foot and made a brilliant save to deny Alexander Sörloth in the last minute.But Stuttgart’s defence had left Olmo free to fire in the winner from Angeliño’s cross in the 67th.Leipzig moved a point clear of Bayern Munich, which hosts lowly Mainz on Sunday.LEVERKUSEN LOSES AGAINBayer Leverkusen slumped to a 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt as the league resumed from its winter break.Nadiem Amiri scored one of the goals of the season with his heel after being played in brilliantly by the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz in the 10th minute. Frankfurt fought back to deservedly deal Leverkusen its second straight loss.Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern in its last game before the seasonal break.Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.UNION FLYING HIGHOn-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season but now its fans are dreaming of European qualification.“I’m sticking with it. We have one target before our eyes – survival. I’ll say it until we’ve mathematically achieved it,” Union coach Urs Fischer said. “You won’t get me to change my mind.”Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press