Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Portrait Is Adorable
October 16, 2020
Their final joint public engagement as working royals.
They matched at the Mountbatten Music Festival.
Smiling in the rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards.
Visiting Canada House.
Attending the WellChild awards.
Finishing the royal tour of South Africa.
Archie meets an Archbishop.
Harry and Meghan kick off their royal tour of South Africa in Cape Town.
Meghan and Harry share their excitement for baby Archie's baptism.
A portrait of Archie's family in honor of the religious milestone.
Harry and Meghan take in a ball game.
Meghan and Harry show off their newborn.
Harry and Meghan arrive at Westminster Abbey hand in hand.
The royals share a sweet moment at Canada House.
Meghan made a surprise appearance during Harry's speech on WE Day
A double hand hold!
Harry and Meghan walk arm in arm at a reception.
Harry and Meghan hold hands in Morocco.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet a little girl.
A double hand hold while in Morocco!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sample the food during a cooking demonstration.
Meghan and Harry meet horses.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive hand-in-hand at the British Residency in Morocco.
Meghan leans on Harry during a visit in Morocco.
Harry and Meghan smile as they greet children in Bristol
Harry and Meghan wave at a special Cirque du Soleil performance.
Harry and Meghan hold hands as they visit a new sculpture in Birkenhead.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive arm-in-arm for the royal family's Christmas Day church service.
Harry and Meghan share their 2018 Christmas Card
Harry and Meghan pose for Prince Charles's 70th birthday portrait.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they arrive at the Royal Variety Performance.
Meghan and Harry attend an Armistice service at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan and Harry hold hands as they walk through the Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua.
Harry and Meghan held hands during a welcome ceremony in Rotorua.
Harry and Meghan are all smiles as they arrive to a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Meghan and Harry hold hands as they greet the public in Auckland.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in a game of 'Welly Wanging' in Redvale.
Prince Harry lends Meghan Markle a hand as they arrive the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.
Meghan and Harry greet students and professionals working in the creative arts in Wellington.
Harry and Meghan share an umbrella as they visit Abel Tasman National Park.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they walk along Lyall Bay.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.
Meghan and Harry link arms as they arrive in New Zealand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both receive hongi at a welcoming ceremony in Wellington.
The royal couple hold hands as they depart from Sydney airport.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy themselves at the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games.
Meghan and Harry share a laugh while attending the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are amused by a parrot while visiting Tupou College in Tonga.
Harry and Meghan stroll hand in hand while visiting an exhibition of Tongan handicraft in Nuku'alo.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they arrive to a welcome reception and dinner in Tonga.
Meghan and Harry hold hands as they arrive in Tonga.
Harry and Meghan smile at one another at the unveiling of a statue in Nadi.
Meghan steals a glance at Harry while attending the University of the South Pacific.
Harry and Meghan arrive hand in hand at a State Dinner hosted by the President of Fiji.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcomed from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stroll hand in hand on Fraser Island.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle link arms while watching a sailing race in Sydney.
Harry and Meghan laugh while talking with young children in Sydney.
Meghan grabs a hold of Harry at the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive to JLR Drive Day.
Meghan and Harry Leave A Wreath Together at the ANZAC Ceremony.
Harry and Meghan walked hand in hand at Bondi Beach.
Harry helps Meghan kick her shoes off at Bondi Beach
Meghan and Harry greeted the crowds at the South Melbourne beach, holding hand as they walked in the sand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visibly affectionate with one another on the first day of their royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to the Queen following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
Meghan and Harry walk hand in hand during a royal visit.
Harry and Meghan share a sweet moment at the Coach Core awards.
Harry came to support Meghan during the launch of her cookbook.
The couple hold hands as they arrive at the 100 Days to Peace Gala
Harry and Meghan spent an emotional evening at the WellChild Awards.
Harry and Meghan are all smiles at a special performance of Hamilton.
Harry and Meghan hold hands while arriving at a wedding.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition.
Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive at the British Embassy in Dublin
Harry and Meghan arrive in Ireland.
The couple shared a sweet glance at the RAF Centenary Celebrations.
Harry and Meghan celebrated Prince Louis's christening.
Meghan and Harry arrived at a reception in London hand in hand.
The look of love!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Queen's Young Leaders award ceremony.
Meghan's first Royal Ascot!
The couple held hands at the annual horse racing event.
Harry and Meghan attend the Queen's annual birthday parade.
Harry points to the crowd with Meghan.
The newlyweds attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles's 70th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex shows off a bit of affection to her new husband.
The sweet couple hold each other's hands during their carriage ride through Windsor.
The newlyweds share a kiss!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a loving moment at their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House in London, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet moment while attending the Women's Empowerment reception at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Invictus Games UK Team Trials in Bath
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Belfast for a surprise visit.
Another photo from their visit to Belfast.
Harry and Meghan arrive at Westminster Abbey for the royal family's Commonwealth Day celebration.
Meghan and Harry hold hands while on a royal visit to Birmingham.
Meghan and Harry share a sweet moment at the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018.
The royal couple arrive hand-in-hand for a visit to Edinburgh.
Meghan Markle smiles at Prince Harry during a visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.
Arriving at the Endeavor Fund Awards.
Harry and Meghan share a secret while visiting Cardiff Castle.
Harry peeks over Meghan's shoulder as she greets the crowd in Cardiff.
Harry and Meghan hold hands as they arrive in Cardiff, Wales.
Arriving at Meghan Markle's Second Official Royal Engagement in Brixton.
Waving to the crowds
A full look at Meghan's outfit.
Meghan and Harry are seen with Will and Kate for the first time.
Greeting well-wishers outside the church
Meghan's first public curtsy
Walking arm in arm to Christmas Day church services in Sandringham
Meghan and Harry in their picture-perfect engagement portrait.
An intimate portrait of the newly-engaged couple from their engagement shoot.
A sweet candid shot from their engagement photoshoot.
At their first royal appearance together in Nottingham.
Ready to greet the crowds.
One of the first photos of the newly engaged royal couple.
Meghan and Harry posed for pictures just after announcing their engagement.
A first look at the ring!
Too cute!
Their relationship was on display for the first time at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.
Meghan and Harry appeared together at the Wheelchair Tennis event.
Sharing a secret during the match.
Here they are holding hands for the camera.
Prince Harry spent some time with Meghan's mom at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games
A sweet smooch was also caught on camera!