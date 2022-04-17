Prince George's Cutest Moments of All Time

Refinery29

We begin this week recovering from the full moon in Libra, a moon that marks the close of the eclipse cycle that began in November 2021 with the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus followed by the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius in December 2021. It’s a week that invites us to reflect on what has transpired within us and between us during that time, a week that helps us prepare for the new cycle: the solar eclipse on April 30th in Taurus. The square to Pluto that the full moon made on the 16th heightens the te