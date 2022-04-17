Prince George's Cutest Moments of All Time

  • <p>Prince George looked so grown up with his parents and younger sister Princess Charlotte at Easter Sunday services in Windsor. </p>
    April 2022

    Prince George looked so grown up with his parents and younger sister Princess Charlotte at Easter Sunday services in Windsor.

    Antony Jones - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George made a surprise appearance with his parents at the Six Nations rugby match.</p>
    February 26, 2022

    Prince George made a surprise appearance with his parents at the Six Nations rugby match.

    Adam Davy - PA Images - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George was all smiles in this year's Cambridge family Christmas card, which was taken on vacation in Jordan earlier this year.</p>
    December 2021

    Prince George was all smiles in this year's Cambridge family Christmas card, which was taken on vacation in Jordan earlier this year.

    Handout - Getty Images
  • <p>In keeping with tradition, the Cambridges <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a37068803/kate-middleton-prince-william-prince-george-eighth-birthday-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released a new photo" class="link ">released a new photo</a> of Prince George in advance of his eighth birthday. The photo was, naturally, taken by George's mother, Kate Middleton, while they were in Norfolk earlier this month.</p>
    July 21, 2021

    In keeping with tradition, the Cambridges released a new photo of Prince George in advance of his eighth birthday. The photo was, naturally, taken by George's mother, Kate Middleton, while they were in Norfolk earlier this month.

    Duchess of Cambridge/PA Images
  • <p>Prince George's face represented the country's sadness as England went from a 1-0 lead to losing to Italy in the European Championship Final. </p>
    July 11, 2021

    Prince George's face represented the country's sadness as England went from a 1-0 lead to losing to Italy in the European Championship Final.

    Eamonn McCormack - UEFA - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George joined his parents at the England vs Germany match at Wembley Stadium. </p>
    June 29, 2021

    Prince George joined his parents at the England vs Germany match at Wembley Stadium.

    picture alliance - Getty Images
  • <p>In the<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34896812/prince-william-kate-middleton-christmas-card-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family's sweet Christmas card photo" class="link "> family's sweet Christmas card photo</a>, George posed alongside the rest of the Cambridge clan in an outdoorsy quarter-zip sweatshirt.</p>
    December 16, 2020

    In the family's sweet Christmas card photo, George posed alongside the rest of the Cambridge clan in an outdoorsy quarter-zip sweatshirt.

    Handout
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34945223/prince-george-princess-charlotte-louis-london-palladium-appearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George made a surprise appearance" class="link ">Prince George made a surprise appearance</a> along with the rest of his family at the London Palladium, to see a special performance of a pantomime.</p>
    December 11, 2020

    Prince George made a surprise appearance along with the rest of his family at the London Palladium, to see a special performance of a pantomime.

    AARON CHOWN - Getty Images
  • <p>William and Kate <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34177718/prince-george-louis-william-princess-charlotte-kate-middleton-david-attenborough-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared a rare photo of their three kids meeting legendary environmentalist and TV broadcaster Sir David Attenborough" class="link ">shared a rare photo of their three kids meeting legendary environmentalist and TV broadcaster Sir David Attenborough</a> in the gardens of Kensington Palace.</p>
    September 26, 2020

    William and Kate shared a rare photo of their three kids meeting legendary environmentalist and TV broadcaster Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

    Kensington Palace - Getty Images
  • <p>Sir David even brought Prince George a gift, "a tooth from a giant shark!"</p>
    September 26, 2020

    Sir David even brought Prince George a gift, "a tooth from a giant shark!"

    Kensington Palace - Getty Images
  • <p>Kensington Palace shared two new photos of Prince George in honor of his 7th birthday. This first of which is this smiley summertime portrait.</p>
    July 21, 2020

    Kensington Palace shared two new photos of Prince George in honor of his 7th birthday. This first of which is this smiley summertime portrait.

    Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>Few details are known about the snaps, but they were taken by George's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is quite skilled behind the camera. </p>
    July 21, 2020

    Few details are known about the snaps, but they were taken by George's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is quite skilled behind the camera.

    Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>Prince George joined his family in clapping for carers early on in the coronavirus pandemic. </p>
    April 23, 2020

    Prince George joined his family in clapping for carers early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

    Comic Relief - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George made his debut on Christmas Day in a suit alongside his sister Princess Charlotte. </p>
    December 25, 2019

    Prince George made his debut on Christmas Day in a suit alongside his sister Princess Charlotte.

    Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
  • <p>In a photo showcasing four generations of royals, Prince George helps cook a Christmas pudding with Prince William, Prince Charles, and the Queen.</p>
    December 21, 2019

    In a photo showcasing four generations of royals, Prince George helps cook a Christmas pudding with Prince William, Prince Charles, and the Queen.

    Handout - Getty Images
  • <p>In honor of the first born Cambridge's sixth birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace released three darling shots of Prince George taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, to celebrate.</p>
    July 22, 2019

    In honor of the first born Cambridge's sixth birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace released three darling shots of Prince George taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, to celebrate.

    The Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>In the trio, Prince George shows off his toothy grin. </p>
    July 22, 2019

    In the trio, Prince George shows off his toothy grin.

    The Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>Prince George appears in this smiley new portrait taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark his sixth birthday. </p>
    July 22, 2019

    Prince George appears in this smiley new portrait taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark his sixth birthday.

    Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>Prince George takes polo! The royal watched his dad play in a charity polo match (against Prince Harry, no less) <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g28349520/prince-george-louis-princess-charlotte-archie-polo-match-2019-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with a royal fan club" class="link ">with a royal fan club</a> on the sidelines. George was joined by his mom, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, aunt Meghan Markle, and his baby cousin Archie. </p>
    July 10, 2019

    Prince George takes polo! The royal watched his dad play in a charity polo match (against Prince Harry, no less) with a royal fan club on the sidelines. George was joined by his mom, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, aunt Meghan Markle, and his baby cousin Archie.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Along with the rest of the royal family, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g27791365/prince-george-princess-charlotte-prince-louis-trooping-the-colour-2019-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George looked out on the crowd from Buckingham Palace balcony" class="link ">Prince George looked out on the crowd from Buckingham Palace balcony</a> during the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10016954/trooping-the-colour-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:annual Trooping the Colour parade" class="link ">annual Trooping the Colour parade</a>.</p>
    June 8, 2019

    Along with the rest of the royal family, Prince George looked out on the crowd from Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

    Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
  • <p>In <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a27520757/kate-middleton-william-george-charlotte-louis-photos-chelsea-flower-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:another photo" class="link ">another photo </a>from the Cambridge family's outing to the Chelsea Flower Show, George and Charlotte sat on a wood walkway with their feet dangling into the water below.</p>
    May 19, 2019

    In another photo from the Cambridge family's outing to the Chelsea Flower Show, George and Charlotte sat on a wood walkway with their feet dangling into the water below.

    Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George plays in th<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a27520757/kate-middleton-william-george-charlotte-louis-photos-chelsea-flower-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:e Chelsea Flower Show garden" class="link ">e Chelsea Flower Show garden</a> created by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. In this photo, George and William are both focused on a branch. </p>
    May 19, 2019

    Prince George plays in the Chelsea Flower Show garden created by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. In this photo, George and William are both focused on a branch.

    Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Image
  • <p>Prince George poses with his family in their 2018 Christmas Card—and their first with his new baby brother Prince Louis. Another first: George, who is often seen wearing shorts, is wearing pants!</p>
    December 14, 2018

    Prince George poses with his family in their 2018 Christmas Card—and their first with his new baby brother Prince Louis. Another first: George, who is often seen wearing shorts, is wearing pants!

    Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace - Getty Images
  • <p>Look at that adorable laugh! In <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g25017880/prince-charles-70-birthday-portraits-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the second portrait released" class="link ">the second portrait released</a> for Prince Charles's birthday, a candid George is seen cracking up while sitting on Charles's lap.</p>
    November 13, 2018

    Look at that adorable laugh! In the second portrait released for Prince Charles's birthday, a candid George is seen cracking up while sitting on Charles's lap.

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • <p>In honor of Prince Charles's 70th birthday, the royal family released <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g25017880/prince-charles-70-birthday-portraits-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these family portraits" class="link ">these family portraits </a>taken at Clarence House featuring Charles, Camilla, Will, Kate, Harry, Meghan, and of course George, Charlotte, and Louis. In these photos, George was sitting on his grandfather's lap!</p>
    November 13, 2018

    In honor of Prince Charles's 70th birthday, the royal family released these family portraits taken at Clarence House featuring Charles, Camilla, Will, Kate, Harry, Meghan, and of course George, Charlotte, and Louis. In these photos, George was sitting on his grandfather's lap!

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • <p>In <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23760972/princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-prince-george-princess-charlotte-official-wedding-portraits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an official portrait taken just" class="link ">an official portrait taken just</a> after Eugenie's wedding, Prince George gives a big smile while seated with the rest of the page boys and bridesmaids. </p>
    October 12, 2018

    In an official portrait taken just after Eugenie's wedding, Prince George gives a big smile while seated with the rest of the page boys and bridesmaids.

    ALEX BRAMALL/ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS VIA GETTY IMAGES
  • <p>Prince George is back on his page boy duties! George and Charlotte were tapped by their cousin <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g23552724/prince-george-princess-charlotte-princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie to serve" class="link ">Princess Eugenie to serve</a> in the bridal party for her royal wedding in October 2018. </p>
    October 12, 2018

    Prince George is back on his page boy duties! George and Charlotte were tapped by their cousin Princess Eugenie to serve in the bridal party for her royal wedding in October 2018.

    Pool/Max Mumby - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George was on hand to celebrate<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a22074899/prince-louis-christening-portraits-prince-george-princess-charlotte-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Louis's christening" class="link "> Prince Louis's christening </a>with the rest of his family in London. </p>
    July 9, 2018

    Prince George was on hand to celebrate Prince Louis's christening with the rest of his family in London.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21252656/prince-george-princess-charlotte-polo-match-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had a blast playing with his sister" class="link ">had a blast playing with his sister</a> and cousins on the sidelines of the polo match.</p>
    June 10, 2018

    Prince George had a blast playing with his sister and cousins on the sidelines of the polo match.

    Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g21240588/prince-george-princess-charlotte-trooping-the-colour-2018-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George and his cousin," class="link ">Prince George and his cousin,</a> Savannah Phillips, had a cute moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. </p>
    June 9, 2018

    Prince George and his cousin, Savannah Phillips, had a cute moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.

    Getty Images
  • <p>In <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a20747996/meghan-markle-prince-harry-kate-middleton-official-royal-wedding-portraits-comparison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an official royal wedding portrait taken by Alexi Lubomirski" class="link ">an official royal wedding portrait taken by Alexi Lubomirski</a>, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their page boys and bridesmaids, including a very smiley Prince George.</p>
    May 19, 2018

    In an official royal wedding portrait taken by Alexi Lubomirski, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their page boys and bridesmaids, including a very smiley Prince George.

    AP/ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/KENSINGTON PALACE
  • <p>Prince George served as a page boy in his uncle Harry's wedding. For the occasion, he sported a mini design of his dad's Blues and Royals uniform.</p>
    May 19, 2018

    Prince George served as a page boy in his uncle Harry's wedding. For the occasion, he sported a mini design of his dad's Blues and Royals uniform.

    Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g19723493/prince-george-princess-charlotte-royal-baby-3-photos-lindo-wing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George arrives at St. Mary's Hospital" class="link ">Prince George arrives at St. Mary's Hospital</a> in London with dad Prince William and Princess Charlotte to meet his newborn brother! The little royal was in his school uniform. </p>
    April 23, 2018

    Prince George arrives at St. Mary's Hospital in London with dad Prince William and Princess Charlotte to meet his newborn brother! The little royal was in his school uniform.

    Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12191428/prince-george-first-day-at-school-photo-william-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:No first day of school" class="link ">No first day of school</a> nerves here! <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12141548/prince-george-first-day-of-school-at-thomass-battersea-details-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George poses for a photo" class="link ">Prince George poses for a photo</a> with Prince William just before heading out to his first day at Thomas's Battersea. The adorable picture was snapped by royal <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12009438/royal-photographer-chris-jackson-favorite-british-royal-family-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:photographer Chris Jackson" class="link ">photographer Chris Jackson</a>.</p>
    September 7, 2017

    No first day of school nerves here! Prince George poses for a photo with Prince William just before heading out to his first day at Thomas's Battersea. The adorable picture was snapped by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

    Chris Jackson / Getty
  • <p>In honor of Prince George's fourth birthday, Kensington Palace released this smiley new portrait of the future King of England.</p>
    July 21, 2017

    In honor of Prince George's fourth birthday, Kensington Palace released this smiley new portrait of the future King of England.

    Getty Images
  • <p>This, my friends, is what pure joy looks like. </p><p>After a week of appearing tired and somewhat overwhelmed on the royal tour, Prince George was treated to a first-hand look at some German helicopters. I think his face says it all.</p>
    July 21, 2017

    This, my friends, is what pure joy looks like.

    After a week of appearing tired and somewhat overwhelmed on the royal tour, Prince George was treated to a first-hand look at some German helicopters. I think his face says it all.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A sleepy Prince George arrives in Berlin for the Royal Tour of Germany.</p>
    July 19, 2017

    A sleepy Prince George arrives in Berlin for the Royal Tour of Germany.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g10314634/photos-prince-george-princess-charlotte-royal-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:touched down in Poland" class="link ">touched down in Poland</a> for a royal tour and, of course, the prince showed his adorably pouty face to the cameras. </p>
    July 17, 2017

    Prince George touched down in Poland for a royal tour and, of course, the prince showed his adorably pouty face to the cameras.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The face that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g10041966/10-times-prince-george-looked-completely-bored/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:launched a million memes following the annual Trooping the Colour" class="link ">launched a million memes following the annual Trooping the Colour</a>. </p>
    June 17, 2017

    The face that launched a million memes following the annual Trooping the Colour.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George, looking sheepish here, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g9536203/prince-william-harry-page-boys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:served as a pageboy" class="link ">served as a pageboy</a> in his Aunt Pippa's wedding.</p><p><strong>Read More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g9899242/pippa-middleton-wedding-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See All the Best Photos from Pippa Middleton's Wedding" class="link ">See All the Best Photos from Pippa Middleton's Wedding</a></p>
    May 20, 2017

    Prince George, looking sheepish here, served as a pageboy in his Aunt Pippa's wedding.

    Read More: See All the Best Photos from Pippa Middleton's Wedding

    Getty Images
  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge knows the best way to keep a kid occupied <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a9062/princess-charlotte-prince-george-royal-family-christmas-church-service/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:during Christmas church services" class="link ">during Christmas church services</a> is with a candy cane.</p><p><strong>Read More</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g10017829/photos-kate-middleton-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12 Times Duchess Kate Was a Total Mom" class="link ">12 Times Duchess Kate Was a Total Mom</a></p>
    December 25, 2016

    The Duchess of Cambridge knows the best way to keep a kid occupied during Christmas church services is with a candy cane.

    Read More: 12 Times Duchess Kate Was a Total Mom

    Getty Images
  • <p>Waving goodbye to Victoria during the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a7960/royal-family-canada-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Royal Tour of Canada." class="link ">Royal Tour of Canada.</a></p>
    October 1, 2016

    Waving goodbye to Victoria during the Royal Tour of Canada.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George and his sister Charlotte <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a8023/princess-charlotte-balloons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loved playing with the balloons" class="link ">loved playing with the balloons</a> at a children's party for military families in Victoria. </p>
    September 29, 2016

    Prince George and his sister Charlotte loved playing with the balloons at a children's party for military families in Victoria.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Nothing brings the young royal joy quite like blowing bubbles.</p>
    September 29, 2016

    Nothing brings the young royal joy quite like blowing bubbles.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George kicked off the Royal Tour of Canada in a blue jumper and shorts. </p><p><strong>Read more: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a8113/why-prince-george-is-always-wearing-shorts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts" class="link ">Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts</a></p>
    September 24, 2016

    Prince George kicked off the Royal Tour of Canada in a blue jumper and shorts.

    Read more: Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts

    Getty Images
  • <p>A big thumbs up for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a6896/prince-george-pictures-air-show-kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George's first official royal engagement" class="link ">Prince George's first official royal engagement</a> at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.</p>
    July 8, 2016

    A big thumbs up for Prince George's first official royal engagement at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

    Getty Images
  • <p>All smiles on the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour. </p><p><strong>Read More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a9990351/buckingham-palace-royal-balcony-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Who Gets to Stand on the Buckingham Palace Balcony?" class="link ">Who Gets to Stand on the Buckingham Palace Balcony?</a><br></p>
    June 11, 2016

    All smiles on the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour.

    Read More: Who Gets to Stand on the Buckingham Palace Balcony?

    Getty Images
  • <p>That time <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a5926/obama-meets-prince-george/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he wore a bathrobe to meet President Obama" class="link ">he wore a bathrobe to meet President Obama</a>. </p>
    April 22, 2016

    That time he wore a bathrobe to meet President Obama.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Checking in on his <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/news/a3773/princess-charlotte-dress-one/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby sister at her christening" class="link ">baby sister at her christening</a>.</p>
    July 5, 2015

    Checking in on his baby sister at her christening.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Rolling down the hill at the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a3296/prince-george-kate-middleton-charity-polo-match/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club" class="link ">Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club</a>.</p>
    June 14, 2015

    Rolling down the hill at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Waving from the balcony of his first Trooping the Colour. </p><p><strong>Read More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10016954/trooping-the-colour-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:What is Trooping the Colour?" class="link ">What is Trooping the Colour?</a><br></p>
    June 13, 2015

    Waving from the balcony of his first Trooping the Colour.

    Read More: What is Trooping the Colour?

    Getty Images
  • <p>Photographers captured this silly behind-the-scenes moment of the 2015 Trooping the Colour.</p>
    June 13, 2015

    Photographers captured this silly behind-the-scenes moment of the 2015 Trooping the Colour.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Learning to wave, just like his dad, Prince William. </p>
    May 2, 2015

    Learning to wave, just like his dad, Prince William.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George's official Christmas portrait, complete with toy soldiers on his vest.</p>
    December 13, 2014

    Prince George's official Christmas portrait, complete with toy soldiers on his vest.

  • <p>Prince George celebrates his first birthday with this snapshot of him looking at a butterfly.</p>
    July 2, 2014

    Prince George celebrates his first birthday with this snapshot of him looking at a butterfly.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The young royal toddles along with the help of his mom at Cirencester Park Polo Club.</p>
    June 15, 2014

    The young royal toddles along with the help of his mom at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Playing with toys in New Zealand. </p>
    April 9, 2014

    Playing with toys in New Zealand.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in New Zealand for the first day of a Royal Tour.</p>
    April 7, 2014

    Prince George and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in New Zealand for the first day of a Royal Tour.

    Getty Images
  • <p>At his christening.</p>
    October 23, 2013

    At his christening.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Prince George's first official photo.</p>
    October 19,2013

    Prince George's first official photo.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Leaving the hospital for the first time!</p>
    July 23, 2013

    Leaving the hospital for the first time!

    Getty Images
From meeting with President Obama in a bathrobe to blowing bubbles on the Royal Tour in Canada, Prince George knows how to make a photo go viral. In honor of his upcoming sixth birthday, here are the future king's most iconic moments.

