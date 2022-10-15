Who Are Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent's Children?

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and his wife, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, have three children and ten grandchildren. In 1994, the Duchess of Kent converted to Catholicism, a decision for which she received approval from Queen Elizabeth, and less than a decade later, her youngest son followed her, losing his place in the line of succession.

Here, get to know the Kents—who, like all descendants of King George V and Queen Mary (with the exception of Queen Elizabeth's descendants)—use the last name Windsor.

Mirrorpix - Getty Images