Pride 2020: How the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade

Pride 2020: How the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Pride paradeHarper’s BazaarJune 29, 2020, 9:07 a.m. UTCFrom London to New York, crowds were smaller this year but just as celebratoryFrom Harper's BAZAARPride 2020: How the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Pride paradeThis year's Pride marches were cancelled due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop small crowds gathering to show solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community. The 2020 celebrations were scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, widely considered to be New York’s first Pride parade, and many felt that they couldn't let such a huge milestone go by unacknowledged. From NY to London and Berlin to Paris, here we round up 15 of the most joyful pictures from the weekend.New YorkSinger Mila Jam poses in a jumpsuit that reads, 'stop killing us' at the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality.New YorkA view of Pride coloured lights are projected into the sky on June 27, 2020 in New York City.Scroll to continue with contentAdNew YorkAn estimated 20,000 demonstrators take part in the Queer Liberation March on June 28, 2020LondonTwo supporters join veteran campaigners from the London Gay Liberation Front who held a socially distanced march along the route of the cancelled Pride march in London.LondonHuman rights activist Peter Tatchell joined by former GLF members to walk the Pride route, many of whom were aged in their 70s and 80s.MexicoRevellers partake in a substitute march in Mexico City. MexicoLGBTQ+ activist Sara Lugo or Lucha Villa performs in support of a programmd created by members of the LGBTQ+ community to give free meals to homeless people amid the pandemic, during the celebration of gay pride in Mexico City.ParisOne LGBTQ+ supporter stays safe in the Paris march with an aptly rainbow coloured mask.ParisA flotilla of small boats waving rainbow flags celebrate Pride in Paris.ParisFlayers in the colours of the rainbow flag are sprayed to celebrate unofficial Gay Pride on the banks and in the water of the Canal de l'Ourcq.MadridDemonstrators march during the 2020 Pride parade in Madrid on 28 June.MadridThe march continues in Madrid.NaplesPiazza del Plebiscito during the Napoli Pride flash mob on 27 June in Naples, Italy. The Pride flash mob was dedicated to Sarah Hijazi, the Egyptian activist arrested, imprisoned and tortured after flying a rainbow flag at a Mashrou Leila music concert in Cairo in 2017.NaplesParticipants celebrate Pride 2020 at the Napoli flash mob.BerlinRevellers embrace as they partake in the Berlin Pride festivities.