Pride 2020: How the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade

Harper’s Bazaar

From London to New York, crowds were smaller this year but just as celebratory

From Harper's BAZAAR

<p>This year's Pride marches were cancelled due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop small crowds gathering to show solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community. The 2020 celebrations were scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, widely considered to be New York’s first Pride parade, and many felt that they couldn't let such a huge milestone go by unacknowledged. From NY to London and Berlin to Paris, here we round up 15 of the most joyful pictures from the weekend.</p>
Pride 2020: How the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade

This year's Pride marches were cancelled due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop small crowds gathering to show solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community. The 2020 celebrations were scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, widely considered to be New York’s first Pride parade, and many felt that they couldn't let such a huge milestone go by unacknowledged. From NY to London and Berlin to Paris, here we round up 15 of the most joyful pictures from the weekend.

<p>Singer Mila Jam poses in a jumpsuit that reads, 'stop killing us' at the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality.</p>
New York

Singer Mila Jam poses in a jumpsuit that reads, 'stop killing us' at the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality.

<p>A view of Pride coloured lights are projected into the sky on June 27, 2020 in New York City.</p>
New York

A view of Pride coloured lights are projected into the sky on June 27, 2020 in New York City.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>An estimated 20,000 demonstrators take part in the Queer Liberation March on June 28, 2020</p>
New York

An estimated 20,000 demonstrators take part in the Queer Liberation March on June 28, 2020

<p>Two supporters join veteran campaigners from the London Gay Liberation Front who held a socially distanced march along the route of the cancelled Pride march in London.</p>
London

Two supporters join veteran campaigners from the London Gay Liberation Front who held a socially distanced march along the route of the cancelled Pride march in London.

<p>Human rights activist Peter Tatchell joined by former GLF members to walk the Pride route, many of whom were aged in their 70s and 80s.</p>
London

Human rights activist Peter Tatchell joined by former GLF members to walk the Pride route, many of whom were aged in their 70s and 80s.

<p>Revellers partake in a substitute march in Mexico City. </p>
Mexico

Revellers partake in a substitute march in Mexico City.

<p>LGBTQ+ activist Sara Lugo or Lucha Villa performs in support of a programmd created by members of the LGBTQ+ community to give free meals to homeless people amid the pandemic, during the celebration of gay pride in Mexico City.</p>
Mexico

LGBTQ+ activist Sara Lugo or Lucha Villa performs in support of a programmd created by members of the LGBTQ+ community to give free meals to homeless people amid the pandemic, during the celebration of gay pride in Mexico City.

<p>One LGBTQ+ supporter stays safe in the Paris march with an aptly rainbow coloured mask.</p>
Paris

One LGBTQ+ supporter stays safe in the Paris march with an aptly rainbow coloured mask.

<p>A flotilla of small boats waving rainbow flags celebrate Pride in Paris.</p>
Paris

A flotilla of small boats waving rainbow flags celebrate Pride in Paris.

<p>Flayers in the colours of the rainbow flag are sprayed to celebrate unofficial Gay Pride on the banks and in the water of the Canal de l'Ourcq.</p>
Paris

Flayers in the colours of the rainbow flag are sprayed to celebrate unofficial Gay Pride on the banks and in the water of the Canal de l'Ourcq.

<p>Demonstrators march during the 2020 Pride parade in Madrid on 28 June.</p>
Madrid

Demonstrators march during the 2020 Pride parade in Madrid on 28 June.

<p>The march continues in Madrid.</p>
Madrid

The march continues in Madrid.

<p>Piazza del Plebiscito during the Napoli Pride flash mob on 27 June in Naples, Italy. The Pride flash mob was dedicated to Sarah Hijazi, the Egyptian activist arrested, imprisoned and tortured after flying a rainbow flag at a Mashrou Leila music concert in Cairo in 2017.</p>
Naples

Piazza del Plebiscito during the Napoli Pride flash mob on 27 June in Naples, Italy. The Pride flash mob was dedicated to Sarah Hijazi, the Egyptian activist arrested, imprisoned and tortured after flying a rainbow flag at a Mashrou Leila music concert in Cairo in 2017.

<p>Participants celebrate Pride 2020 at the Napoli flash mob.</p>
Naples

Participants celebrate Pride 2020 at the Napoli flash mob.

<p>Revellers embrace as they partake in the Berlin Pride festivities.</p>
Berlin

Revellers embrace as they partake in the Berlin Pride festivities.

What to Read Next