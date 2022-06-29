26 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals We Can't Wait to Shop

Reuters Videos

STORY: Hindu man Kanhaiyalal Teli was killed in his tailoring shop in the northwestern Indian town on Tuesday (June 28), and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tensions in the area. His body was transported from the mortuary and laid outside his residence where family members and locals gathered to prepare his body for the last rites.Police said they had arrested the men, suspended internet services and appealed to people not to share the video that has gone viral on social media. A curfew was imposed in some areas of Udaipur district. The two bearded men said in the video that they killed the Hindu tailor and warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a similar fate.Local media said that Teli had backed Nupur Sharma, a suspended spokesperson for Modi's party whose controversial comments on the Prophet Mohammed last month led to a diplomatic backlash for India from many Muslim countries.