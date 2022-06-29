26 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals We Can't Wait to Shop

  • <p>If there was ever a sale worthy of Siri reminders or faking a dentist appointment in the name of retail therapy, it’s <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale%2Fwomen%3Fbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%26origin%3Dtopnav&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale" class="link "><strong>Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale</strong></a>. Those who've been shopping the annual sale since the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a38965693/mini-uggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first coming of UGGs" class="link ">first coming of UGGs</a> will already be well acquainted with the cult-loved shopping event. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale differs from nearly all other sales because it includes deals on new fall styles <em>before </em>the season even starts, in addition to classic best sellers. </p><p>Anniversary Sale 2022 is coming up <em>fast</em> with Early Access opening up to select cardholders on July 6, all cardholders July 9, and the public on July 15. Good news for anyone who doesn’t fancy the anticipation of waiting—Nordstrom dropped the official preview of the sale on their site earlier today, June 29, which includes every single item—and discount!—shoppers can expect this year. <em>BAZAAR.com</em> shared an exclusive first look at some of this year’s women’s deals earlier this week, but having been able to go through the preview in its entirety, we can now confirm that this year’s curation might be the most exciting to date.</p><p>From a fresh crop of elevated basics to special pieces that encapsulate some of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39135067/fall-2022-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FW22’s boldest trends" class="link ">FW22’s boldest trends</a>, we’ve rounded up our favorite finds ahead. Word to the wise: Products tend to fly out of stock during Anniversary Sale faster than one can crowdsource their family groupchat for a Nordy card number. We recommend saving this link somewhere you'll remember because we'll update this article throughout the entire sale with our favorite still-in-stock picks.</p><p><em>Editor's' note: This post has been updated to add the date of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview's launch.</em></p>
    1/27

    26 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals We Can't Wait to Shop

    If there was ever a sale worthy of Siri reminders or faking a dentist appointment in the name of retail therapy, it’s Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Those who've been shopping the annual sale since the first coming of UGGs will already be well acquainted with the cult-loved shopping event. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale differs from nearly all other sales because it includes deals on new fall styles before the season even starts, in addition to classic best sellers.

    Anniversary Sale 2022 is coming up fast with Early Access opening up to select cardholders on July 6, all cardholders July 9, and the public on July 15. Good news for anyone who doesn’t fancy the anticipation of waiting—Nordstrom dropped the official preview of the sale on their site earlier today, June 29, which includes every single item—and discount!—shoppers can expect this year. BAZAAR.com shared an exclusive first look at some of this year’s women’s deals earlier this week, but having been able to go through the preview in its entirety, we can now confirm that this year’s curation might be the most exciting to date.

    From a fresh crop of elevated basics to special pieces that encapsulate some of FW22’s boldest trends, we’ve rounded up our favorite finds ahead. Word to the wise: Products tend to fly out of stock during Anniversary Sale faster than one can crowdsource their family groupchat for a Nordy card number. We recommend saving this link somewhere you'll remember because we'll update this article throughout the entire sale with our favorite still-in-stock picks.

    Editor's' note: This post has been updated to add the date of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview's launch.

    Getty Images
  • <p><strong>On Running</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fon-running-on-cloudswift-running-shoe%2F6612473&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$150</del> $110 (27% off)</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>BAZAAR.com</em> about what trends shoppers can expect to see during Anniversary Sale this year, Nordstrom fashion director Marie Ivanoff-Smith said, "Pink is becoming the fashion color focus of the season. Everyone needs something pink in their wardrobe!” Including sneakers.<br></p>
    2/27

    Cloudswift Running Shoe

    On Running

    Shop Now

    $150 $110 (27% off)

    Speaking to BAZAAR.com about what trends shoppers can expect to see during Anniversary Sale this year, Nordstrom fashion director Marie Ivanoff-Smith said, "Pink is becoming the fashion color focus of the season. Everyone needs something pink in their wardrobe!” Including sneakers.

  • <p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-premier-performance-blazer-hoodie%2F5966088&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$129</del> $86 (33% off)</strong></p><p>Half hoodie, half blazer, wholly cool. Style this with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39454889/bra-and-blazer-trend-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:only a bra underneath" class="link ">only a bra underneath</a> when you're feeling bold or throw it over a plain white t-shirt for a casual day look.</p>
    3/27

    Premier Performance Blazer Hoodie

    Zella

    Shop Now

    $129 $86 (33% off)

    Half hoodie, half blazer, wholly cool. Style this with only a bra underneath when you're feeling bold or throw it over a plain white t-shirt for a casual day look.

  • <p><strong>BP.</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcable-knit-tank-cardigan-set%2F6576317&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$59</del> $40 (32% off)</strong></p><p>If you've yet to take the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a40434317/kendall-jenner-coastal-grandmother-trend-white-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coastal grandmother" class="link ">coastal grandmother</a> trend for a spin, this two-piece set is a wallet-friendly place to start.</p>
    4/27

    Cable Knit Tank & Cardigan Set

    BP.

    Shop Now

    $59 $40 (32% off)

    If you've yet to take the coastal grandmother trend for a spin, this two-piece set is a wallet-friendly place to start.

  • <p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $45 (34% off)</strong></p><p>Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following among Nordstrom shoppers (think 3.4k ratings and counting). Editor's note: As the proud owner of three of these, I can attest to why this bra is worth every penny. It's comfy enough for all-day wear and seemingly invisible underneath everyday T-shirts. Also: The mesh and lace detailing simply feels and looks sexy. </p>
    5/27

    Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

    Natori

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    $68 $45 (34% off)

    Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following among Nordstrom shoppers (think 3.4k ratings and counting). Editor's note: As the proud owner of three of these, I can attest to why this bra is worth every penny. It's comfy enough for all-day wear and seemingly invisible underneath everyday T-shirts. Also: The mesh and lace detailing simply feels and looks sexy.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Pistola</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcassie-high-waist-straight-leg-jeans-meadow%2F6907493&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$138</del> $93 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Dripping in vintage appeal, and yet wildly comfortable (these are made from 73% cotton), this pair of Pistola jeans is a must. These hug at the waist and have a slightly relaxed fit throughout. </p>
    6/27

    Cassie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

    Pistola

    Shop Now

    $138 $93 (30% off)

    Dripping in vintage appeal, and yet wildly comfortable (these are made from 73% cotton), this pair of Pistola jeans is a must. These hug at the waist and have a slightly relaxed fit throughout.

  • <p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsoa-wool-wrap-coat%2F6919315&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,225</del> $820 (33% off) </strong></p><p>From Balmain to Saint Laurent, #RobeLife was warmly embraced all over FW22 runways. This wool wrap coat from Nanushka is cozy and refreshingly bold in equal measure. </p>
    7/27

    Soa Wool Wrap Coat

    Nanushka

    Shop Now

    $1,225 $820 (33% off)

    From Balmain to Saint Laurent, #RobeLife was warmly embraced all over FW22 runways. This wool wrap coat from Nanushka is cozy and refreshingly bold in equal measure.

  • <p><strong>ZADIG & VOLTAIRE</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freveal-leopard-print-long-sleeve-minidress%2F7001279&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$398</del> $239 (40% off)</strong></p><p>Unleash the punk rocker within! <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39135067/fall-2022-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'80s glamour" class="link ">'80s glamour</a> is having a big moment right now too. </p>
    8/27

    Reveal Leopard Print Long Sleeve Minidress

    ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

    Shop Now

    $398 $239 (40% off)

    Unleash the punk rocker within! '80s glamour is having a big moment right now too.

  • <p><strong>Club Monaco </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-stitch-stripe-sweater%2F6910767&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$160</del> $100 (38% off)</strong></p><p>The delicate stitching on this Club Monaco number lends instant sophistication. We also love how this can be worn with mid-rise jeans sans needing to be tucked in. </p>
    9/27

    Open Stitch Stripe Sweater

    Club Monaco

    Shop Now

    $160 $100 (38% off)

    The delicate stitching on this Club Monaco number lends instant sophistication. We also love how this can be worn with mid-rise jeans sans needing to be tucked in.

  • <p><strong>Mother</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-tomcat-roller-raw-hem-wide-leg-jeans-love-me-till-tomorrow%2F6876887&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$248</del> $166 (33% off)</strong></p><p>The perfect pair of wide leg jeans doesn't ex—.</p>
    10/27

    The Tomcat Roller Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

    Mother

    Shop Now

    $248 $166 (33% off)

    The perfect pair of wide leg jeans doesn't ex—.

  • <p><strong>Missoma</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frhea-mini-hoop-earrings%2F6862870&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$105</del> $78 (26% off)</strong></p><p>British jewelry brand Missoma delivers when it comes to costume pieces that are at minimal, yet impactful. This pair of hoops is no exception. PS: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both been spotted in several pieces by the brand over the years.</p>
    11/27

    Rhea Mini Hoop Earrings

    Missoma

    Shop Now

    $105 $78 (26% off)

    British jewelry brand Missoma delivers when it comes to costume pieces that are at minimal, yet impactful. This pair of hoops is no exception. PS: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both been spotted in several pieces by the brand over the years.

  • <p><strong>Max Mara</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Farona-belted-double-face-virgin-wool-wrap-coat%2F6910701&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,495</del> $1,047 (30% off)</strong></p><p>A camel-colored coat is timelessly chic. This piece is a splurge, but its quality will outlive fads for years to come.</p>
    12/27

    Arona Belted Double Face Virgin Wool Wrap Coat

    Max Mara

    Shop Now

    $1,495 $1,047 (30% off)

    A camel-colored coat is timelessly chic. This piece is a splurge, but its quality will outlive fads for years to come.

  • <p><strong>Paige</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frobbie-studded-clog-women%2F6907328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$348</del> $250 (26% off)</strong></p><p>Clogs have been enjoying a renaissance as of late. From <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37291580/best-clogs-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hérmes sending their entire SS2021" class="link ">Hérmes sending their entire SS2021</a> collection down the runway in the Dutch-born style to spottings all over Copenhagen's Spring 2022 fashion week, you can expect iterations everywhere this fall. Paige's mid-heel style can be dressed up or down with ease.</p>
    13/27

    Robbie Studded Clog

    Paige

    Shop Now

    $348 $250 (26% off)

    Clogs have been enjoying a renaissance as of late. From Hérmes sending their entire SS2021 collection down the runway in the Dutch-born style to spottings all over Copenhagen's Spring 2022 fashion week, you can expect iterations everywhere this fall. Paige's mid-heel style can be dressed up or down with ease.

  • <p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fstudio-luxe-high-waist-leggings-plus-size%2F6563424&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$79</del> $50 (37% off)</strong></p><p>Launching in tandem with Anniversary Sale, these wildly comfy leggings are another must-have from Nordstrom's in-house active brand, Zella. These feature a flattering high rise and a convenient side pocket. PS: Zella's fan favorite workout leggings tend to sell out even when they're not on sale, so we anticipate these flying out of stock. <br></p>
    14/27

    Studio Luxe High Waist Leggings

    Zella

    Shop Now

    $79 $50 (37% off)

    Launching in tandem with Anniversary Sale, these wildly comfy leggings are another must-have from Nordstrom's in-house active brand, Zella. These feature a flattering high rise and a convenient side pocket. PS: Zella's fan favorite workout leggings tend to sell out even when they're not on sale, so we anticipate these flying out of stock.

  • <p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Foutdoor-voices-the-exercise-dress%2F6908316&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$100</del> $75 (25% off)</strong> </p><p>No wardrobe staple fuses hot girl summer energy with coastal grandmother aesthetic quite like an <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40026085/best-exercise-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exercise dress" class="link ">exercise dress</a>. This year marks the first time Outdoor Voices will be part of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale deals—so take advantage. </p>
    15/27

    The Exercise Dress

    Outdoor Voices

    Shop Now

    $100 $75 (25% off)

    No wardrobe staple fuses hot girl summer energy with coastal grandmother aesthetic quite like an exercise dress. This year marks the first time Outdoor Voices will be part of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale deals—so take advantage.

  • <p><strong>Theory</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Felegant-rib-halter-top%2F6880508&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$215</del> $140 (35% off)</strong></p><p>Aptly named, this hard-working top deserves to be a hero piece in any <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39177863/what-is-capsule-wardrobe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:capsule wardrobe" class="link ">capsule wardrobe</a> it graces. </p>
    16/27

    Elegant Rib Halter Top

    Theory

    Shop Now

    $215 $140 (35% off)

    Aptly named, this hard-working top deserves to be a hero piece in any capsule wardrobe it graces.

  • <p><strong>Alo </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Falo-airbrush-low-rise-bootcut-leggings%2F6668565&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $69 (28% off)</strong></p><p>Another trend shoppers can expect to see a lot of during Anniversary Sale this year? Leggings with flare silhouettes. "This resonates with the bigger shift in fashion and our customers adopting looser and wider leg jeans and pants,” Ivanoff-Smith said.</p>
    17/27

    Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

    Alo

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    $98 $69 (28% off)

    Another trend shoppers can expect to see a lot of during Anniversary Sale this year? Leggings with flare silhouettes. "This resonates with the bigger shift in fashion and our customers adopting looser and wider leg jeans and pants,” Ivanoff-Smith said.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Alo</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6770394&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$54</del> $37 (32% off)</strong></p><p>Gotta love a matching set. </p>
    18/27

    Ribbed Cropped Savvy Short Sleeve

    Alo

    Shop Now

    $54 $37 (32% off)

    Gotta love a matching set.

  • <p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-live-in-high-waist-pocket-bike-shorts%2F5105183&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$49</del> $33 (32% off)</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39194199/best-biker-shorts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Biker shorts" class="link ">Biker shorts</a> aren't going anywhere anytime soon. If you take this as good news, this Zella pair is worth the wait. It comes equipped with two side pockets (which, for reasons that remain a mystery, is a rarity for biker shorts). <br></p>
    19/27

    Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts

    Zella

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    $49 $33 (32% off)

    Biker shorts aren't going anywhere anytime soon. If you take this as good news, this Zella pair is worth the wait. It comes equipped with two side pockets (which, for reasons that remain a mystery, is a rarity for biker shorts).

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Sweaty Betty</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsweaty-betty-power-pocket-workout-leggings%2F5476456&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$100</del> $66 (34% off)</strong></p><p>Sweaty Betty's Power leggings are so popular that one pair sold every 60 seconds in 2021. In the jam-packed space that is women's activewear, this style's sculpting abilities and second-skin feel set them apart. More patterns will be included in Anniversary Sale, though our hearts are set on this leopard print pair. </p>
    20/27

    Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings

    Sweaty Betty

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    $100 $66 (34% off)

    Sweaty Betty's Power leggings are so popular that one pair sold every 60 seconds in 2021. In the jam-packed space that is women's activewear, this style's sculpting abilities and second-skin feel set them apart. More patterns will be included in Anniversary Sale, though our hearts are set on this leopard print pair.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Zella </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-relaxed-long-sleeve-t-shirt%2F5679587&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$45</del> $30 (33% off)</strong></p><p>If your T-shirt game could use an upgrade, behold this thumbhole-endowed option. Order down if you're between sizes; this has a looser fit. </p>
    21/27

    Relaxed Long Sleeve T-Shirt

    Zella

    nordstrom.com

    Shop Now

    $45 $30 (33% off)

    If your T-shirt game could use an upgrade, behold this thumbhole-endowed option. Order down if you're between sizes; this has a looser fit.

    nordstrom.com
  • <p><strong>Sweaty Betty</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsweatty-betty-explorer-lightweight-pants%2F5724477&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$118</del> $79 (33% off)</strong></p><p>You don't need to be lounging around an eco-chic resort to rock these travel-friendly joggers, though these would be<em> perfect </em>in that setting. </p>
    22/27

    Explorer Lightweight Pants

    Sweaty Betty

    Shop Now

    $118 $79 (33% off)

    You don't need to be lounging around an eco-chic resort to rock these travel-friendly joggers, though these would be perfect in that setting.

  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-polka-dot-open-back-sports-bra%2F6533411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$40</del> $30 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Featuring a mesh open back, this polka dotted sport bra plays nicely with just about every workout tank. </p>
    23/27

    Polka Dot Open Back Sports Bra

    Nike

    Shop Now

    $40 $30 (25% off)

    Featuring a mesh open back, this polka dotted sport bra plays nicely with just about every workout tank.

  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fair-max-excee-sneaker-women%2F6536571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$95</del> $76 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Inspired by the Nike Air Max 90, this new Excee color way feels at once modern and retro. Featuring supportive foam midsoles, they're a suave training shoe. </p>
    24/27

    Air Max Excee Sneaker

    Nike

    Shop Now

    $95 $76 (20% off)

    Inspired by the Nike Air Max 90, this new Excee color way feels at once modern and retro. Featuring supportive foam midsoles, they're a suave training shoe.

  • <p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flayla-high-waist-pocket-ankle-pants%2F5966099&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$75</del> $60 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Composed casual is the name of the game now that many of us are working hybrid remote schedules. This pair of ankle pants can go from Pilates to IRL work meetings to evening dates. </p>
    25/27

    Performance Ankle Pant

    Zella

    Shop Now

    $75 $60 (20% off)

    Composed casual is the name of the game now that many of us are working hybrid remote schedules. This pair of ankle pants can go from Pilates to IRL work meetings to evening dates.

  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-north-face-miss-metro-ii-hooded-water-resistant-down-parka%2F5028611&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$320</del> $240 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Winter feels like it's light years away right now. But, if you know you're going to need a new coat when temps dip into the 30s, you can count on this North Face parka.</p>
    26/27

    Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka

    The North Face

    Shop Now

    $320 $240 (25% off)

    Winter feels like it's light years away right now. But, if you know you're going to need a new coat when temps dip into the 30s, you can count on this North Face parka.

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-ultraboost-dna-running-shoe-women%2F5392405&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$180</del> $135 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Everyone from Meghan Markle to Justin Bieber has been spotted in Adidas's cult-loved cushy, springy-feeling UltraBoost <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40367179/best-running-shoes-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running shoes" class="link ">running shoes</a> over the years. </p>
    27/27

    UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe

    Adidas

    Shop Now

    $180 $135 (25% off)

    Everyone from Meghan Markle to Justin Bieber has been spotted in Adidas's cult-loved cushy, springy-feeling UltraBoost running shoes over the years.

<p>If there was ever a sale worthy of Siri reminders or faking a dentist appointment in the name of retail therapy, it’s <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale%2Fwomen%3Fbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%26origin%3Dtopnav&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale" class="link "><strong>Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale</strong></a>. Those who've been shopping the annual sale since the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a38965693/mini-uggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first coming of UGGs" class="link ">first coming of UGGs</a> will already be well acquainted with the cult-loved shopping event. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale differs from nearly all other sales because it includes deals on new fall styles <em>before </em>the season even starts, in addition to classic best sellers. </p><p>Anniversary Sale 2022 is coming up <em>fast</em> with Early Access opening up to select cardholders on July 6, all cardholders July 9, and the public on July 15. Good news for anyone who doesn’t fancy the anticipation of waiting—Nordstrom dropped the official preview of the sale on their site earlier today, June 29, which includes every single item—and discount!—shoppers can expect this year. <em>BAZAAR.com</em> shared an exclusive first look at some of this year’s women’s deals earlier this week, but having been able to go through the preview in its entirety, we can now confirm that this year’s curation might be the most exciting to date.</p><p>From a fresh crop of elevated basics to special pieces that encapsulate some of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39135067/fall-2022-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FW22’s boldest trends" class="link ">FW22’s boldest trends</a>, we’ve rounded up our favorite finds ahead. Word to the wise: Products tend to fly out of stock during Anniversary Sale faster than one can crowdsource their family groupchat for a Nordy card number. We recommend saving this link somewhere you'll remember because we'll update this article throughout the entire sale with our favorite still-in-stock picks.</p><p><em>Editor's' note: This post has been updated to add the date of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview's launch.</em></p>
<p><strong>On Running</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fon-running-on-cloudswift-running-shoe%2F6612473&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$150</del> $110 (27% off)</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>BAZAAR.com</em> about what trends shoppers can expect to see during Anniversary Sale this year, Nordstrom fashion director Marie Ivanoff-Smith said, "Pink is becoming the fashion color focus of the season. Everyone needs something pink in their wardrobe!” Including sneakers.<br></p>
<p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-premier-performance-blazer-hoodie%2F5966088&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$129</del> $86 (33% off)</strong></p><p>Half hoodie, half blazer, wholly cool. Style this with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39454889/bra-and-blazer-trend-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:only a bra underneath" class="link ">only a bra underneath</a> when you're feeling bold or throw it over a plain white t-shirt for a casual day look.</p>
<p><strong>BP.</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcable-knit-tank-cardigan-set%2F6576317&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$59</del> $40 (32% off)</strong></p><p>If you've yet to take the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a40434317/kendall-jenner-coastal-grandmother-trend-white-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coastal grandmother" class="link ">coastal grandmother</a> trend for a spin, this two-piece set is a wallet-friendly place to start.</p>
<p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $45 (34% off)</strong></p><p>Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following among Nordstrom shoppers (think 3.4k ratings and counting). Editor's note: As the proud owner of three of these, I can attest to why this bra is worth every penny. It's comfy enough for all-day wear and seemingly invisible underneath everyday T-shirts. Also: The mesh and lace detailing simply feels and looks sexy. </p>
<p><strong>Pistola</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcassie-high-waist-straight-leg-jeans-meadow%2F6907493&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$138</del> $93 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Dripping in vintage appeal, and yet wildly comfortable (these are made from 73% cotton), this pair of Pistola jeans is a must. These hug at the waist and have a slightly relaxed fit throughout. </p>
<p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsoa-wool-wrap-coat%2F6919315&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,225</del> $820 (33% off) </strong></p><p>From Balmain to Saint Laurent, #RobeLife was warmly embraced all over FW22 runways. This wool wrap coat from Nanushka is cozy and refreshingly bold in equal measure. </p>
<p><strong>ZADIG & VOLTAIRE</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freveal-leopard-print-long-sleeve-minidress%2F7001279&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$398</del> $239 (40% off)</strong></p><p>Unleash the punk rocker within! <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39135067/fall-2022-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'80s glamour" class="link ">'80s glamour</a> is having a big moment right now too. </p>
<p><strong>Club Monaco </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-stitch-stripe-sweater%2F6910767&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$160</del> $100 (38% off)</strong></p><p>The delicate stitching on this Club Monaco number lends instant sophistication. We also love how this can be worn with mid-rise jeans sans needing to be tucked in. </p>
<p><strong>Mother</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-tomcat-roller-raw-hem-wide-leg-jeans-love-me-till-tomorrow%2F6876887&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$248</del> $166 (33% off)</strong></p><p>The perfect pair of wide leg jeans doesn't ex—.</p>
<p><strong>Missoma</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frhea-mini-hoop-earrings%2F6862870&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$105</del> $78 (26% off)</strong></p><p>British jewelry brand Missoma delivers when it comes to costume pieces that are at minimal, yet impactful. This pair of hoops is no exception. PS: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both been spotted in several pieces by the brand over the years.</p>
<p><strong>Max Mara</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Farona-belted-double-face-virgin-wool-wrap-coat%2F6910701&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,495</del> $1,047 (30% off)</strong></p><p>A camel-colored coat is timelessly chic. This piece is a splurge, but its quality will outlive fads for years to come.</p>
<p><strong>Paige</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frobbie-studded-clog-women%2F6907328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$348</del> $250 (26% off)</strong></p><p>Clogs have been enjoying a renaissance as of late. From <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37291580/best-clogs-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hérmes sending their entire SS2021" class="link ">Hérmes sending their entire SS2021</a> collection down the runway in the Dutch-born style to spottings all over Copenhagen's Spring 2022 fashion week, you can expect iterations everywhere this fall. Paige's mid-heel style can be dressed up or down with ease.</p>
<p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fstudio-luxe-high-waist-leggings-plus-size%2F6563424&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$79</del> $50 (37% off)</strong></p><p>Launching in tandem with Anniversary Sale, these wildly comfy leggings are another must-have from Nordstrom's in-house active brand, Zella. These feature a flattering high rise and a convenient side pocket. PS: Zella's fan favorite workout leggings tend to sell out even when they're not on sale, so we anticipate these flying out of stock. <br></p>
<p><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Foutdoor-voices-the-exercise-dress%2F6908316&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$100</del> $75 (25% off)</strong> </p><p>No wardrobe staple fuses hot girl summer energy with coastal grandmother aesthetic quite like an <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40026085/best-exercise-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exercise dress" class="link ">exercise dress</a>. This year marks the first time Outdoor Voices will be part of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale deals—so take advantage. </p>
<p><strong>Theory</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Felegant-rib-halter-top%2F6880508&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$215</del> $140 (35% off)</strong></p><p>Aptly named, this hard-working top deserves to be a hero piece in any <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39177863/what-is-capsule-wardrobe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:capsule wardrobe" class="link ">capsule wardrobe</a> it graces. </p>
<p><strong>Alo </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Falo-airbrush-low-rise-bootcut-leggings%2F6668565&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $69 (28% off)</strong></p><p>Another trend shoppers can expect to see a lot of during Anniversary Sale this year? Leggings with flare silhouettes. "This resonates with the bigger shift in fashion and our customers adopting looser and wider leg jeans and pants,” Ivanoff-Smith said.</p>
<p><strong>Alo</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6770394&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$54</del> $37 (32% off)</strong></p><p>Gotta love a matching set. </p>
<p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-live-in-high-waist-pocket-bike-shorts%2F5105183&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$49</del> $33 (32% off)</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39194199/best-biker-shorts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Biker shorts" class="link ">Biker shorts</a> aren't going anywhere anytime soon. If you take this as good news, this Zella pair is worth the wait. It comes equipped with two side pockets (which, for reasons that remain a mystery, is a rarity for biker shorts). <br></p>
<p><strong>Sweaty Betty</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsweaty-betty-power-pocket-workout-leggings%2F5476456&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$100</del> $66 (34% off)</strong></p><p>Sweaty Betty's Power leggings are so popular that one pair sold every 60 seconds in 2021. In the jam-packed space that is women's activewear, this style's sculpting abilities and second-skin feel set them apart. More patterns will be included in Anniversary Sale, though our hearts are set on this leopard print pair. </p>
<p><strong>Zella </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-relaxed-long-sleeve-t-shirt%2F5679587&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$45</del> $30 (33% off)</strong></p><p>If your T-shirt game could use an upgrade, behold this thumbhole-endowed option. Order down if you're between sizes; this has a looser fit. </p>
<p><strong>Sweaty Betty</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsweatty-betty-explorer-lightweight-pants%2F5724477&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$118</del> $79 (33% off)</strong></p><p>You don't need to be lounging around an eco-chic resort to rock these travel-friendly joggers, though these would be<em> perfect </em>in that setting. </p>
<p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-polka-dot-open-back-sports-bra%2F6533411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$40</del> $30 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Featuring a mesh open back, this polka dotted sport bra plays nicely with just about every workout tank. </p>
<p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fair-max-excee-sneaker-women%2F6536571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$95</del> $76 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Inspired by the Nike Air Max 90, this new Excee color way feels at once modern and retro. Featuring supportive foam midsoles, they're a suave training shoe. </p>
<p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flayla-high-waist-pocket-ankle-pants%2F5966099&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$75</del> $60 (20% off)</strong></p><p>Composed casual is the name of the game now that many of us are working hybrid remote schedules. This pair of ankle pants can go from Pilates to IRL work meetings to evening dates. </p>
<p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-north-face-miss-metro-ii-hooded-water-resistant-down-parka%2F5028611&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$320</del> $240 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Winter feels like it's light years away right now. But, if you know you're going to need a new coat when temps dip into the 30s, you can count on this North Face parka.</p>
<p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-ultraboost-dna-running-shoe-women%2F5392405&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40384348%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$180</del> $135 (25% off)</strong></p><p>Everyone from Meghan Markle to Justin Bieber has been spotted in Adidas's cult-loved cushy, springy-feeling UltraBoost <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40367179/best-running-shoes-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:running shoes" class="link ">running shoes</a> over the years. </p>

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back. Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2022, plus editor and expert recommendations on what to shop.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories