Premier League history: Which decisions could VAR have overturned?

Vincent Kompany’s ‘lunge’ on Mo Salah in last season’s decisive match has been voted the Premier League moment fans would most like to see reviewed by VAR, a study has revealed.

The controversial decision to award Kompany a yellow card, rather than a red, topped a list of 20 Premier League moments that fans would love to revisit with the new tech.

Had VAR, which will be used in the Premier League for the first time this season, been available and the decision overturned, the title may well have made its way to Anfield rather than the Etihad.

Coming a close second was a much talked about moment from the 2004/5 season, when a controversial Wayne Rooney penalty helped Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, preventing Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles from going 50 games unbeaten.

The poll, commissioned by Sky Sports, saw the top three is completed by another contested decision involving Liverpool, with Raheem Sterling’s goal for the Reds in 2013 chopped off for offside.

Again, the title made its way to Manchester, rather than Merseyside.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said: "Football is a game of opinions and all fans will have moments in the past when they think 'if that had been different'.

"I know I've got memories playing for Manchester United and England when I've thought if only they could look at that one again.

"The hope for this season will be that VAR clears most of those moments up, seeing the system in action it's going to be fascinating to see how players react under that scrutiny every week."

Liverpool star Jamie Carragher added: "It was a pivotal game in the title race last season, who knows whether the call would have been different with VAR technology, but it's exciting to have it this season and it will be another interesting talking point.

"In my career there were plenty of moments when things could have been different with VAR technology, I was that type of physical player, but it will be interesting to see how that evolves now it's going to be keeping a closer eye on the players week in week out."

Gary Hughes, Head of Football at Sky Sports, added: “We know that VAR coming to the Premier League this season is going to be a big talking point.

"The Sky Sports team has spent the summer getting to grips with the technology and come Friday night we’ll be ready to go.”

The poll of almost 4,000 football fans via OnePoll also saw another controversial penalty award to Manchester United featuring in the top 10 – this time Cristiano Ronaldo going down against Tottenham with Spurs 2-0 up at the time.

Manchester United went on to register a thumping 5-2 victory.

By SWNS

