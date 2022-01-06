These Powder Room Decor Ideas Bring All the Charm

The Canadian Press

After three flights over a stressful 33 hours with numerous delays, Keegan Messing finally in arrived in Ottawa for Canada's figure skating Olympic trials on Wednesday. He was nearly a day late. His skates were still to arrive, in his luggage somewhere at Toronto's Pearson Airport. "But we're staying mentally strong," Messing said on Wednesday, less than two hours after landing in Ottawa — too late to make the day's practice at TD Place. Messing, a dual citizen who lives in Girdwood, Ak., travel