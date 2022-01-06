These Powder Room Decor Ideas Bring All the Charm

  • <p>Powder rooms are meant to make a design statement. These small bathrooms without tubs or showers are ideal for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g35993483/best-removable-temporary-wallpapers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:patterned wallpaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">patterned wallpaper</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38674650/bathroom-mirror-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chic decorative mirrors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chic decorative mirrors</a> to make them feel spacious and standout vanities or pedestal sinks. The fun is really in the versatility. There's just enough space to go for a modern look that adheres to a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38303714/black-and-white-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black-and-white palette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black-and-white palette</a> or you can just as easily fill the room with loads of unexpected colors, whether you've always longed for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38668543/pink-bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pink bathroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pink bathroom</a> or a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38560922/green-bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool green design scheme" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool green design scheme</a>. </p><p>Here, you'll find 20 <strong>powder room ideas</strong> that will inspire you to rethink your own layout, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/tips/g3902/interior-paint-colors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:color palette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">color palette</a>, tiles and decor choices to create the coziest space ever. </p>
    These Powder Room Decor Ideas Bring All the Charm

    Powder rooms are meant to make a design statement. These small bathrooms without tubs or showers are ideal for patterned wallpaper, chic decorative mirrors to make them feel spacious and standout vanities or pedestal sinks. The fun is really in the versatility. There's just enough space to go for a modern look that adheres to a black-and-white palette or you can just as easily fill the room with loads of unexpected colors, whether you've always longed for a pink bathroom or a cool green design scheme.

    Here, you'll find 20 powder room ideas that will inspire you to rethink your own layout, color palette, tiles and decor choices to create the coziest space ever.

  • <p>You might think patterned tile is only meant for flooring, but that's not the case. Take a cue from this eye-catching space, featuring a Moroccan-inspired mosaic design, and try it on a wall instead. </p>
    1) Tiled Wall

    You might think patterned tile is only meant for flooring, but that's not the case. Take a cue from this eye-catching space, featuring a Moroccan-inspired mosaic design, and try it on a wall instead.

  • <p>To prevent a small powder room from feeling cramped with a bulky vanity, simply cover the base of a petite sink with a striped skirt. </p>
    2) Skirted Sink

    To prevent a small powder room from feeling cramped with a bulky vanity, simply cover the base of a petite sink with a striped skirt.

  • <p>Believe it or not, bold hues have a place in powder rooms. Go for a trendy look by designing your space around a lively palette of blue and yellow tones, from overhead lighting to tiled walls.<br></p>
    3) Shades of Blue

    Believe it or not, bold hues have a place in powder rooms. Go for a trendy look by designing your space around a lively palette of blue and yellow tones, from overhead lighting to tiled walls.

  • <p>Any interior can benefit from a delightful element of surprise, and this neutral powder room's built-in bookshelves are the perfect example.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g35229311/bookshelf-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Creative Bookshelf Decor Ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Creative Bookshelf Decor Ideas </a></p>
    4) Built-in Bookshelves

    Any interior can benefit from a delightful element of surprise, and this neutral powder room's built-in bookshelves are the perfect example.

    RELATED: 20 Creative Bookshelf Decor Ideas

  • <p>Embrace your powder room's size with a compact vanity balanced with chevron tiles and floral wallpaper, like this layout from <a href="https://www.ginnymacdonalddesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ginny Macdonald" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ginny Macdonald</a>.</p>
    5) Chevron Meets Floral

    Embrace your powder room's size with a compact vanity balanced with chevron tiles and floral wallpaper, like this layout from Ginny Macdonald.

  • <p>Boost your powder room's visual appeal with this clever trick from designer <a href="https://tamaraday.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tamara Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tamara Day</a>. Ditch the medicine cabinet and back a hexagon mirror with geometric tile. Complete the space with a cobalt blue vanity for a touch of glam.<br></p>
    6) Cobalt Blue Vanity

    Boost your powder room's visual appeal with this clever trick from designer Tamara Day. Ditch the medicine cabinet and back a hexagon mirror with geometric tile. Complete the space with a cobalt blue vanity for a touch of glam.

  • <p>Play up your powder room's old-world charm with an array of vintage wall art and vanity mirrors. Don't forget the vintage light fixture!</p>
    7) Vintage Flair

    Play up your powder room's old-world charm with an array of vintage wall art and vanity mirrors. Don't forget the vintage light fixture!

  • <p>Energize your space with lavender as well as touches of brass — think hardware and decorative accents. Stick to understated flooring like this white and gray chevron look.</p>
    8) Lovely Lavender

    Energize your space with lavender as well as touches of brass — think hardware and decorative accents. Stick to understated flooring like this white and gray chevron look.

  • <p>Black and white can be engaging. Showcase a collection of wall art against botanical wallpaper, and round out the look with Roman shades in the same color family.</p>
    9) Botanical-Inspired

    Black and white can be engaging. Showcase a collection of wall art against botanical wallpaper, and round out the look with Roman shades in the same color family.

  • <p>Covering an entire powder room with wallpaper isn't the only way to bring your design aesthetic to life. Choose wallpaper for just the upper portion of your walls and go for subdued blue wood paneling for the bottom, as <a href="https://katelesterinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Lester" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Lester</a> showcases in this Manhattan Beach, CA property.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g34820848/wallpaper-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:16 Unique Wallpaper Ideas to Make a Bold Design Statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">16 Unique Wallpaper Ideas to Make a Bold Design Statement</a></p>
    10) A Dose of Pattern

    Covering an entire powder room with wallpaper isn't the only way to bring your design aesthetic to life. Choose wallpaper for just the upper portion of your walls and go for subdued blue wood paneling for the bottom, as Kate Lester showcases in this Manhattan Beach, CA property.

    RELATED: 16 Unique Wallpaper Ideas to Make a Bold Design Statement

  • <p>Geometric wallpaper in white and gray tones serves as a stellar backdrop for a gallery wall in this 1970s Dutch Colonial-style home.</p>
    11) Gallery Wall

    Geometric wallpaper in white and gray tones serves as a stellar backdrop for a gallery wall in this 1970s Dutch Colonial-style home.

  • <p>Add a feminine touch to your space with a scalloped vanity featuring the prettiest of powder blue shade.</p>
    12) Scalloped Vanity

    Add a feminine touch to your space with a scalloped vanity featuring the prettiest of powder blue shade.

  • <p>Not only do inky black walls (<a href="https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/color/find-and-explore-colors/paint-colors-by-family/SW6258-tricorn-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sherwin-Williams' Tricorn Black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sherwin-Williams' Tricorn Black</a>) create an apothecary vibe in this space designed by <a href="https://www.historicalconcepts.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Historical Concepts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Historical Concepts</a> and <a href="http://westbrookinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbara Westbrook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barbara Westbrook</a>— shadowboxes filled with vintage shaving items add to the aesthetic. </p>
    13) Apothecary Style

    Not only do inky black walls (Sherwin-Williams' Tricorn Black) create an apothecary vibe in this space designed by Historical Concepts and Barbara Westbrook— shadowboxes filled with vintage shaving items add to the aesthetic.

  • <p>Thanks to an oversized mirror placed directly on top of a farmhouse sink and black shiplap walls, this upstate New York powder room is picture-perfect. </p>
    14) Black Shiplap

    Thanks to an oversized mirror placed directly on top of a farmhouse sink and black shiplap walls, this upstate New York powder room is picture-perfect.

  • <p>Put the preppy fashion trend to the test by opting for plaid walls like this space from architect <a href="https://gpschafer.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gil Schafer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gil Schafer</a>. Add a few monogrammed hand towels to stay on theme. </p>
    15) Preppy Look

    Put the preppy fashion trend to the test by opting for plaid walls like this space from architect Gil Schafer. Add a few monogrammed hand towels to stay on theme.

  • <p>Transform your bathroom into a nautical escape by installing wallpaper that boasts a map design and hanging a round mirror from jute rope.</p>
    16) Nautical Theme

    Transform your bathroom into a nautical escape by installing wallpaper that boasts a map design and hanging a round mirror from jute rope.

  • <p>In this Harbor Springs, Michigan, summer home by designer <a href="https://www.chenaultjames.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chenault James" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chenault James</a>, dainty floral wallpaper proves to be the perfect match for a distressed teal cabinet.</p>
    17) Floral Delight

    In this Harbor Springs, Michigan, summer home by designer Chenault James, dainty floral wallpaper proves to be the perfect match for a distressed teal cabinet.

  • <p>Designer <a href="https://www.meredithellisdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meredith Ellis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meredith Ellis</a> chose to work with green in two different color weights to bring this powder room to life. Pops of white and neutrals, including the shower curtain, window treatment and penny tile flooring, are a lesson in restraint. </p>
    18) Minty Green

    Designer Meredith Ellis chose to work with green in two different color weights to bring this powder room to life. Pops of white and neutrals, including the shower curtain, window treatment and penny tile flooring, are a lesson in restraint.

  • <p>In this Hollywood, Maryland, powder room, walls full of art bring even more character and appeal to the deep blue paint color. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30782403/farmhouse-decor-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Farmhouse Decor Ideas That Blend Modern and Rustic Styles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Farmhouse Decor Ideas That Blend Modern and Rustic Styles</a></p>
    19) Farmhouse Vibe

    In this Hollywood, Maryland, powder room, walls full of art bring even more character and appeal to the deep blue paint color.

    RELATED: 20 Farmhouse Decor Ideas That Blend Modern and Rustic Styles

  • <p>Introducing an elegant pattern, like the leaf wallpaper design shown here, is an easy way to prevent a neutral space from feeling uninspiring. </p>
    20) Elegant Neutrals

    Introducing an elegant pattern, like the leaf wallpaper design shown here, is an easy way to prevent a neutral space from feeling uninspiring.

Your powder room should make a design statement, whether it's with graphic wallpaper or a classic pedestal sink. Browse these powder room ideas to bring more style and coziness to your space.

