Pop Culture Gifts for Everyone on Your Shopping List

  • <p>It seems like we're binging entertainment more than ever. From old TV shows to new movies that didn't get a theatrical release or rediscovering our favorite albums, we have been finding comfort in our screens and speakers during these stressful times. They provide some well-needed escapism. For that reason, you might want to consider these pop culture gifts for the holidays. You absolutely know someone who will appreciate being able to watch <em>Parks and Recreation</em> for the umpteenth time while sipping from a Lil' Sebastian mug. We have that and a bunch of other gift ideas, no matter what your friends and family are into.</p>
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762473665?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter what you watch, we all have those shows that we can't get enough of. Whether you prefer reality shows like <em>Survivor</em> or scripted dramas like <em>The Sopranos</em>, Rotten Tomatoes has released a guide to help you choose your next binge wisely.</p>
  • <p><strong>Pyrex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0971HZB6Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Spin Master Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086XJFX9P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This game is the best gift for a music fanatic. Focusing on artists from the 80s, 90s and 00s, it will give you major throwback vibes as you test your knowledge of MTV hits. You will definitely get a song or two stuck in your head after a winner is crowned.</p>
  • <p><strong>Spin Master Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QTW7YB1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Lucie Kaas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TD61WQ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Kokeshi dolls designed by Lucie Kaas make adorable presents. They make dolls of famous artists like Frida Kahlo and Picasso along with musicians like Bowie and Elton (pictured here). Whether they like pop culture or pop art, there's a doll that they'll love. </p>
  • <p><strong>Ted Lasso</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$69.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://wbshop.com/collections/ted-lasso/products/ted-lasso-a-f-c-richmond-crest-sherpa-blanket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Fisher-Price</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRCZK23?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Redbubble</strong></p><p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$9.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fmask%2FKevin-McCallister-Shocked-Face-Mask-Accessories-etc-by-fandemonium%2F48313367.9G0D8&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you love movies and you don't have a <em>Home Alone</em> mask, you're not a true cinephile. Even the man himself, Macaulay Culkin, was photographed rocking this mask back in October. It was made to be a stocking stuffer and the facial expression certainly captures the collective mood of 2020.</p>
  • <p><strong>Toynk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0987B2T86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$23.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fthrow-pillow%2FEw-David-The-Leopard-Print-iconic-Schitt-s-Creek-Alexis-Rose-to-David-Rose-quote-by-The-Goods%2F44938765.5X2YF&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't recognize the reference here, you've got some Netflixing to do. The memorable <em>Schitt's Creek</em> line from Alexis Rose to her brother has been transposed on everything from stickers, bedding, and just about everything you can imagine. The show's series finale aired earlier this year and this pillow is great for anyone who is still in mourning over it.</p>
  • <p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Fliving%2Fproducts%2Fthe-two-aunt-vivs-ceramic-coffee-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</em> of fans will get a kick out of having both Aunt Vivs in the same place. Janet Hubert held the role for the show's first three seasons before she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the rest of the show's run. Whichever Aunt Viv you prefer, this mug is a must-have.</p>
  • <p><strong>Insight Editions</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1647223431?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one is for that friend we all have that's obsessed with <em>Friends</em>. The set comes with the cookbook, which has over 100 recipes that all reference episodes of the show and an apron. Just don't let them feed you Rachel's Meat Trifle.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bijou Candles</strong></p><p>bijoucandles.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bijoucandles.com/collections/80s-icons/products/80s-icons-tall-votive-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>80's babies on your list will love these votive candles celebrating music queens Madonna, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston. Madonna smells like pink pepper and fig, Tina is vanilla orchid and musk, and Whitney gives off freesia and citrus. Light 'em up and throw on your go-to '80s playlist.</p>
  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0858B1PLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tony Stark is enlisting your help to rebuild his helmet. That's a great way to present this 480-piece LEGO set to a Marvel-obsessed person in your life. They also <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Stormtrooper-Helmet-Building-Collectible/dp/B083JXYK72/ref=pd_bxgy_3/147-4541058-5219315?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B083JXYK72&pd_rd_r=a168fd60-c513-4f76-bbde-37e7929ce117&pd_rd_w=sGbQn&pd_rd_wg=JYwef&pf_rd_p=f325d01c-4658-4593-be83-3e12ca663f0e&pf_rd_r=BDCWPWMT6BCNWKPPQY9E&psc=1&refRID=BDCWPWMT6BCNWKPPQY9E&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make Star Wars helmets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make <em>Star Wars</em> helmets</a>, if they prefer a galaxy far, far away.</p>
  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fgenius-music-playing-cards%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3Dee83232b4%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's your standard 52-card deck with a pop culture twist. Every card is adorned with the some of the greatest musicians of all time. Hearts have pop icons like Lady Gaga, spades have rock 'n' roll legends like David Bowie, diamonds have folk/country superstars like Dolly Parton, and clubs have blues/r&b artists like Aretha Franklin.</p>
  • <p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$16.15</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fmug%2FI-Met-Lil-Sebastian-Parks-and-Recreation-by-juliatleao%2F47569726.9Q0AD&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>People who have been watching<em> Parks and Recreation</em><em> on </em>repeat since the show ended will appreciate this mug honoring a favorite character who was introduced during the show's third season. Even if it's not a gift for someone, treat yo' self!</p>
  • <p><strong>Funko Pop!</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085PHCDV1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Funko Pop! figures are pretty much the ultimate pop culture gift. They make dolls for pretty much every fandom out there and produce some limited edition versions too. There's a good chance any DC comics fan already has a Harley Quinn figure, but it's unlikely that they have this special holiday version. </p>
  • <p><strong>Huntees</strong></p><p>huntees.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://huntees.com/collections/compact-mirror/products/thats-all-compact-mirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meryl Streep's ice cold character from The Devil Wears Prada is immortalized on this silvertone metal mirror. Featuring an illustration by Glen Hanson with one of the character's most memorable lines, it's a great stocking stuffer for the makeup lover on your list.</p>
  • <p><strong>JumpingHelen</strong></p><p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$20.56</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fbath-mat%2FGlee-Characters-by-JumpingHelen%2F47407680.EVFTZ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34814631%2Fpop-culture-holiday-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ryan Murphy has given us so many gems over the years, but <em>Glee</em> still has a loyal following since ending in 2015. This bath mat is great for college students or for any person who still listens to the show's soundtrack on Spotify.</p>
  • <p><strong>Uncanny Brands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0843JK5PK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34814631%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course we had to include Baby Yoda. The Child merch has been hugely popular since <em>The Mandalorian </em>debuted on Disney+ and now he can be imprinted on your waffles too. </p>
