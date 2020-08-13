Your Polly-Pocket Size Apartment Needs One of These Small Desks

Trying to get shit done from home, especially when you live in the tiniest apartment in the world, is tough. Don't worry. I too feel your pain. So I went on a journey to find the best small desks out there. You know the ones that won't take up too much space, but still make you feel like you've got a nice lil office set up, even if said office is also your living room-slash-bedroom-slash-dinning room.

Some of the desks are foldable (like an office-friendly transformer), so you can bend them into place when you need to. Others are so cute and tiny they can double as an end table on the side of your couch. Check 'em all out in the below, and bring one into your home, ASAP, to upgrade your work-from-home situation.