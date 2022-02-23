Stop Frying Your Hair With These Heat Protectant Sprays

Here are the essential products I use in my styling routine: A great flat iron, plenty of detangling brushes, hair oil for maximum hydration, and an overwhelming amount of guilt. Look, I know that hot tools aren't good for my color-treated hair. But I am addicted to heat-styled tousled waves and super sleek strands, and nothing will change that. The least I can do is add in one additional step to alleviate the long-term damage: A heat protectant spray.
Are they miracle workers that will allow you to crank up your tools to 450 degrees every day? No, but that doesn't mean they aren't helpful. "Heat protectants provide a barrier between the styling tool and your hair," says celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, who works with A-listers like Khloe Kardashian and Shay Mitchell. "Most of them are silicone-based to coat the hair and leave a shiny, more manageable finish." That means that not only are you reducing the amount of damage you're inflicting on your hair, but the finished result will last longer–meaning fewer sessions with a hot tool.
Plus, heat protectant sprays are super easy to use, so you don't have to worry about adding another laborious step to your routine. "Depending on the heat protectant, you would mist through [damp] hair from roots to ends and brush through before blow-drying or styling," says Marjan. Marjan's top-pick? The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Flat Iron Smoothing Spray. "It’s infused with keratin and marula oil to shield hair from damage and leave a soft, smooth, and shiny finish to the hair." So whether you're new to the heat protectant world, or you're trying to find a new product to achieve your 2022 hair goals, here are 12 heat protectant sprays that will save your hair from being brittle, dry, or broken.