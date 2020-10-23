A Plant Lover's Gift Guide

While taking time to choose thoughtful gifts for loved ones during the holiday season may seem more daunting than ever with the troubles and travails of 2020, the act of giving is arguably all the more important because of this. Let your loved ones' green thumbs provide just the gift-giving inspiration you need. After all, with the extra time spent at home, you may have found more of your friends and family turning into plant people, whether they've taken up gardening or have been adding to a growing collection of indoor plants.

Fortunately, botanicals and the beauty of nature have inspired so many of our favorite fabrics, housewares, and decor, making finding the perfect gift for your plant-obsessed friends all the more accessible. The editors of VERANDA never needed an excuse to gather floral-inspired homewares, and rest assured that the items on this list are on every one of our wishlists as well this season!

