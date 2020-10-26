Need Plant-Based Options at Christmas Dinner? These Dishes Are Entirely Vegan

Christmas dinner can often be something of a conundrum. Sitting between Thanksgiving and New Years, it's often hard to decide: Do you go big and fancy as you just did (and are about to do again) or do you opt for a meal that's smaller, and a little more intimate? Do you try to make a big centerpiece dish, or perhaps just set out lots of holiday appetizers, and let the family graze while watching Hallmark movies and finishing up any last-minute tree decorations?

Of course that can be complicated even more if you or your family members have any dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices that make the traditional cheese-and-meat-laden fare off limits or unappetizing. But trust us: Christmas dishes definitely don't require animal-based products! Some of the most iconic flavors of Christmas—think cinnamon, savory herbs like thyme and rosemary, and bright citrus flavors—are entirely plant-based. So it's not that much trouble at all to whip up a few dishes or even an entire meal that is start-to-finish animal free. Just check out the two dozen recipes below that we've assembled from our archives and from around the web. From crispy sweet potatoes to hearty stuffed eggplant, from filling grain salads to rich, earthy roasted veggies steeped in tangy sauces, these vegan dishes are as indulgent and tasty as anything you'd typically find on a holiday spread, but without an ounce of dairy, egg, or meat.