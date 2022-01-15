Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Hit the Red Carpet in London, Plus Will Smith, Hailey Bieber and More

  • <p>Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's <em>Luzia </em>in London on Jan. 13.</p>
    1/95

    Hand-in-Hand

    Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13. </p>
    2/95

    Flash a Smile

    Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13. </p>
    3/95

    Going Incognito

    Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy on Jan. 14. </p>
    4/95

    La Bella Vita

    Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy on Jan. 14.

  • <p>David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/scream-5-everything-we-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scream</a></em> on Jan. 13. </p>
    5/95

    Scream King

    David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 13. </p>
    6/95

    Ready to Ride

    Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's <em>Redeeming Love </em>on Jan. 13. </p>
    7/95

    Premiere Ready

    Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 1. </p>
    8/95

    In the Trenches

    Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 1.

  • <p>Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate<a href="https://people.com/tv/today-hosts-through-the-years/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the 70th anniversary of the Today show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> the 70th anniversary of the <em>Today</em> show</a> by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C.</p>
    9/95

    Major Milestone

    Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jessie J hits the red carpet at the <em>Luzia</em> Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.</p>
    10/95

    A Show Unlike Any Other

    Jessie J hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs out in Studio City on Jan. 12.</p>
    11/95

    Take a Hike

    Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs out in Studio City on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of <em>Physical</em> in L.A. on Jan. 12.</p>
    12/95

    It's a Wrap

    Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.</p>
    13/95

    Three's Company

    Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.</p>
    14/95

    West Hollywood Nights

    Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.</p>
    15/95

    Big Win

    Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.</p>
    16/95

    Game Night

    Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.</p>
    17/95

    Around Town

    Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.

  • <p>The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.</p>
    18/95

    Stunner Sunglasses

    The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.</p>
    19/95

    Model Behavior

    Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.

  • <p>Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.</p>
    20/95

    Material World

    Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.

  • <p>Alana Haim arrives at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Jan. 12 in L.A.</p>
    21/95

    Hey There!

    Alana Haim arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on Jan. 12. </p>
    22/95

    Late Night Chats

    Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Lindsey Vonn promotes her <a href="https://people.com/sports/lindsey-vonn-learning-to-love-herself-before-someone-else-alone-happy-with-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new memoir" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new memoir </a><em>Rise </em>in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.</p>
    23/95

    Book Tour

    Lindsey Vonn promotes her new memoir Rise in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/simon-cowell-lauren-silverman-photos-together-through-the-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newly engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Newly engaged</a> Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.</p>
    24/95

    Cruising Through

    Newly engaged Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.

  • <p>Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.</p>
    25/95

    Tee Time

    Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.

  • <p>Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.</p>
    26/95

    Checking Out

    Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on <em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.</p>
    27/95

    Challenge Accepted

    Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.</p>
    28/95

    But First, Coffee

    Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.</p>
    29/95

    Winter Woes

    Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.</p>
    30/95

    Off to the Park

    Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.</p>
    31/95

    Class Is in Session

    Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, <em>The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,</em> at The Shed in N.Y.C. </p>
    32/95

    One Woman Wonder

    Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at The Shed in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.</p>
    33/95

    Fresh Start

    Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at <a href="http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/nEwSC3131Vfmy5zRNhvjtj7?domain=crypto.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crypto.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crypto.com</a> Arena in L.A. </p>
    34/95

    Go Lakers

    Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

  • <p>Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.</p>
    35/95

    Hot Wheel

    Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.

  • <p>In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11. </p>
    36/95

    Rest & Relaxation

    In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11. </p>
    37/95

    Put on a Smile

    Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.</p>
    38/95

    Keeping the 'Peace'

    Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.</p>
    39/95

    Date Night

    Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.

  • <p>On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of <em>Law and Order: Organized Crime</em> in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.</p>
    40/95

    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Hit the Red Carpet in London, Plus Will Smith, Hailey Bieber and More

    On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of Law and Order: Organized Crime in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Billy Porter returns to N.Y.C. and lands at JFK Airport after his trip to Miami on Jan. 10.</p>
    41/95

    Back in the City

    Billy Porter returns to N.Y.C. and lands at JFK Airport after his trip to Miami on Jan. 10.

  • <p>Queen Latifah gets ready to film on the set of <em>The Equalizer</em> in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.</p>
    42/95

    Ready to Roll

    Queen Latifah gets ready to film on the set of The Equalizer in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

  • <p>John Malkovich walks around St. Mark's Square in Venice while filming <em>The Ripley</em> on Jan. 11. </p>
    43/95

    On Location

    John Malkovich walks around St. Mark's Square in Venice while filming The Ripley on Jan. 11.

  • <p>Courtney Love poses at Fat Tony's clean time birthday in London at Borro Tuscan Bistro on Jan. 10.</p>
    44/95

    Looking Lovely

    Courtney Love poses at Fat Tony's clean time birthday in London at Borro Tuscan Bistro on Jan. 10.

  • <p>Scout Willis parks and makes her way through L.A. on Jan. 10.</p>
    45/95

    Out for the Day

    Scout Willis parks and makes her way through L.A. on Jan. 10.

  • <p>This is cool! <em>This Is Us</em> star Milo Ventimiglia is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 10.</p>
    46/95

    What a Star You Are

    This is cool! This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 10.

  • <p>Jason Derulo steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, <a href="https://people.com/music/jason-derulo-attacks-man-who-is-heard-calling-him-usher-at-las-vegas-resort/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:days after his incident" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">days after his incident</a> at a Las Vegas casino.</p>
    47/95

    Shorts Story

    Jason Derulo steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, days after his incident at a Las Vegas casino.

  • <p>Chantel Jeffries grabs her smoothie to-go in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.</p>
    48/95

    No Sweat

    Chantel Jeffries grabs her smoothie to-go in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.

  • <p>Shawn Mendes keeps things casual in a hoodie as he arrives at the airport in Miami on Jan. 8. </p>
    49/95

    Travel Style

    Shawn Mendes keeps things casual in a hoodie as he arrives at the airport in Miami on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Anthony Mackie takes part in a Q&A with fans during Fan Expo in New Orleans on Jan. 9. </p>
    50/95

    Marvel-ous Mackie

    Anthony Mackie takes part in a Q&A with fans during Fan Expo in New Orleans on Jan. 9.

  • <p>Rita Ora wears a '70s-inspired outfit while out and about in Double Bay, Australia, on Jan. 10. </p>
    51/95

    Retro 'Fit

    Rita Ora wears a '70s-inspired outfit while out and about in Double Bay, Australia, on Jan. 10.

  • <p>Halsey wears a face mask as they watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Jan. 9 at the Crypto.com Arena. </p>
    52/95

    Game Time

    Halsey wears a face mask as they watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Jan. 9 at the Crypto.com Arena.

  • <p>Country star Riley Green lights up the stage during a stop on his We Out Here Tour in Atlanta on Jan. 8. </p>
    53/95

    Light Show

    Country star Riley Green lights up the stage during a stop on his We Out Here Tour in Atlanta on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Lori Harvey wears an all-black ensemble as she's seen leaving a Pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 9. </p>
    54/95

    Sweat Session

    Lori Harvey wears an all-black ensemble as she's seen leaving a Pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 9.

  • <p>Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland hold hands while out for a walk in L.A. on Jan. 8. </p>
    55/95

    Sweet Stroll

    Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland hold hands while out for a walk in L.A. on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Ava Max bundles up for a performance at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 9 in Indianapolis. </p>
    56/95

    Cozy to the 'Max'

    Ava Max bundles up for a performance at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 9 in Indianapolis.

  • <p>Cindy Crawford is spotted out and about on a walk in Malibu on Jan. 9. </p>
    57/95

    Model Moves

    Cindy Crawford is spotted out and about on a walk in Malibu on Jan. 9.

  • <p>Doja Cat touches down in Indianapolis to perform at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert on Jan. 8.</p>
    58/95

    Get Into It

    Doja Cat touches down in Indianapolis to perform at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Ben Affleck masks up as he steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.</p>
    59/95

    Masked Crusader

    Ben Affleck masks up as he steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

  • <p>DJ Pauly D enjoys the grand opening of Sugar Factory Philly in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.</p>
    60/95

    Double Shot

    DJ Pauly D enjoys the grand opening of Sugar Factory Philly in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid make their exit after wrapping up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.</p>
    61/95

    Model Behavior

    Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid make their exit after wrapping up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

  • <p>Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera suit up in blazers for the <em>SCREAM</em> photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. </p>
    62/95

    Scream Queens

    Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera suit up in blazers for the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

  • <p>Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Jack Quaid pose on the red carpet at the <em>SCREAM</em> photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. </p>
    63/95

    Horror Nights

    Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Jack Quaid pose on the red carpet at the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

  • <p>Drew Barrymore films with a giant feathery friend in N.Y.C. on Jan. 7. </p>
    64/95

    Smiles in N.Y.C.

    Drew Barrymore films with a giant feathery friend in N.Y.C. on Jan. 7.

  • <p>Kenan Thompson stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.</p>
    65/95

    Late Night Chat

    Kenan Thompson stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Colton Underwood takes a walk with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown in L.A. on Jan. 6. </p>
    66/95

    Coupled Up

    Colton Underwood takes a walk with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown in L.A. on Jan. 6.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka of Japan gets to work against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their quaterfinal match at the WTA Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Australia on Jan. 7.</p>
    67/95

    Holding Court

    Naomi Osaka of Japan gets to work against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their quaterfinal match at the WTA Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Australia on Jan. 7.

  • <p>Ricky Gervais talks up season 3 of Netflix's <em>After Life </em>at the BFI Southbank on Jan. 6 in London.</p>
    68/95

    Center Stage

    Ricky Gervais talks up season 3 of Netflix's After Life at the BFI Southbank on Jan. 6 in London.

  • <p><em>Selling Sunset</em>'s Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, enjoy a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Jan. 6.</p>
    69/95

    Life's a Beach

    Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, enjoy a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Jan. 6.

  • <p>Cindy Crawford makes her way to a spa in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.</p>
    70/95

    Beverly Hills Babe

    Cindy Crawford makes her way to a spa in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.

  • <p>A casual Lucy Hale steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.</p>
    71/95

    Purple Reign

    A casual Lucy Hale steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

  • <p>The cast of HBO's <em>Euphoria</em> — Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud — snap a selfie at the season 2 photocall at Goya Studios in L.A. on Jan. 5.</p>
    72/95

    Crew Love

    The cast of HBO's Euphoria — Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud — snap a selfie at the season 2 photocall at Goya Studios in L.A. on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Shawn Mendes hits the beach in Miami on Jan. 6. </p>
    73/95

    Peace Out

    Shawn Mendes hits the beach in Miami on Jan. 6.

  • <p>Jack Nicholson's look-a-like son Ray leaves a pickup basketball game in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.</p>
    74/95

    Like Father, Like Son

    Jack Nicholson's look-a-like son Ray leaves a pickup basketball game in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Kate Walsh has a blast on the beach while hanging out with her boyfriend Andrew Nixon (not pictured) in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 5.</p>
    75/95

    Making a Splash

    Kate Walsh has a blast on the beach while hanging out with her boyfriend Andrew Nixon (not pictured) in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner keeps it cool during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.</p>
    76/95

    Layer Up

    Kendall Jenner keeps it cool during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk <em>Don't Look Up </em>on <em>The Late Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.</p>
    77/95

    On the Dot

    Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk Don't Look Up on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

  • <p>Kanye West steps out with a smile in New York City on Jan. 5.</p>
    78/95

    Happy Faces

    Kanye West steps out with a smile in New York City on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain chat with James Corden on <em>The Late Late Show </em>in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.</p>
    79/95

    Head Turners

    Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets into character on the L.A. set of the upcoming Showtime series, <em>Super Pumped</em>, on Jan. 5.</p>
    80/95

    Set Dressing

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets into character on the L.A. set of the upcoming Showtime series, Super Pumped, on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Hilary Duff pops by <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-bachelor-hilary-duff-guest-host-clayton-group-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Jan. 10 episode" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Jan. 10 episode</a> of <em>The Bachelor, </em>helping contestants throw a birthday party on a group date in L.A. </p>
    81/95

    One Cool Crossover

    Hilary Duff pops by the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor, helping contestants throw a birthday party on a group date in L.A.

  • <p>Tones and I performs during the final night of Elevate Sydney in Australia on Jan. 5.</p>
    82/95

    Thinking Pink

    Tones and I performs during the final night of Elevate Sydney in Australia on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Tom Holland speaks during a Sony media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.</p>
    83/95

    Talking Tech

    Tom Holland speaks during a Sony media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

  • <p>Mariska Hargitay smiles as she films a scene for <em>Law & Order: SVU </em>in Brooklyn on Jan. 5.</p>
    84/95

    Scene of the Crime

    Mariska Hargitay smiles as she films a scene for Law & Order: SVU in Brooklyn on Jan. 5.

  • <p>Sabrina Carpenter gets all dressed up on Jan. 4 for a visit to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
    85/95

    LBD Lady

    Sabrina Carpenter gets all dressed up on Jan. 4 for a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Paris Hilton and new husband Carter Reum continue their lengthy honeymoon in The Maldives on Jan. 4.</p>
    86/95

    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Hit the Red Carpet in London, Plus Will Smith, Hailey Bieber and More

    Paris Hilton and new husband Carter Reum continue their lengthy honeymoon in The Maldives on Jan. 4.

  • <p>Anthony Anderson gives a round of applause while visiting <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.</p>
    87/95

    Take a Stand

    Anthony Anderson gives a round of applause while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.

  • <p>After taking in <em>Slave Play</em> on Broadway, Kanye West and model Julia Fox hit Carbone restaurant in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.</p>
    88/95

    Broadway Buzz

    After taking in Slave Play on Broadway, Kanye West and model Julia Fox hit Carbone restaurant in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain sits down with Ellen DeGeneres for a taping of her talk show in Burbank, California, on Jan. 5.</p>
    89/95

    Colorful Convo

    Jessica Chastain sits down with Ellen DeGeneres for a taping of her talk show in Burbank, California, on Jan. 5.

  • <p>A bundled Chris Rock takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.</p>
    90/95

    Rock the Block

    A bundled Chris Rock takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.

  • <p>Sylvester Stallone hangs out at the International Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, on Jan. 2.</p>
    91/95

    A Horse, Of Course

    Sylvester Stallone hangs out at the International Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, on Jan. 2.

  • <p>Andy Cohen looks cheery as he heads to work in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4. </p>
    92/95

    Back to Work

    Andy Cohen looks cheery as he heads to work in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

  • <p><em>Ted Lesso</em> star Juno Temple wears a sequin dress on the set of <em>The Offer</em> in L.A. on Jan. 3. </p>
    93/95

    An <i>Offer</i> You Can't Refuse

    Ted Lesso star Juno Temple wears a sequin dress on the set of The Offer in L.A. on Jan. 3.

  • <p>Katie Holmes takes her camera out for a spin in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.</p>
    94/95

    Perfect Shot

    Katie Holmes takes her camera out for a spin in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

  • <p>Keanu Reeves heads to L.A.'s Chateau Marmont via motorcycle on Jan. 3.</p>
    95/95

    Rev Your Engine

    Keanu Reeves heads to L.A.'s Chateau Marmont via motorcycle on Jan. 3.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

