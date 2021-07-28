These Pink Gaming Chairs Are Super Comfy (and Aesthetic!)

The Canadian Press
The Calgary Flames have made a big move in free agency, signing forward Blake Coleman to a six-year deal on Wednesday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$4.9 million. Coleman comes to Calgary after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The 29-year-old from Plano, Texas, tallied 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in the regular season last year and added 11 more (three goals, eight assists) in 23 playoff appearances. The Flames weren't the only team to secur