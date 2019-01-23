In pictures: Tributes to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in Wales and France

Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala remains missing, alongside one other, after a plane disappeared carrying both passengers on Monday night.

The Argentinian forward, who signed for the Welsh side in a club-record £15million on Saturday, had returned to France to say goodbye to team-mates ahead of starting his Cardiff career on Tuesday.

Premier League side Cardiff are ‘still praying’ for positive news on the striker, while the French club said ‘Wherever you are, we think of you.’

Football fans from both countries have come forward to pay tribute as the search continues.