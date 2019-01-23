In pictures: Tributes to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in Wales and France

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala remains missing, alongside one other, after a plane disappeared carrying both passengers on Monday night.

The Argentinian forward, who signed for the Welsh side in a club-record £15million on Saturday, had returned to France to say goodbye to team-mates ahead of starting his Cardiff career on Tuesday.

Premier League side Cardiff are ‘still praying’ for positive news on the striker, while the French club said ‘Wherever you are, we think of you.’

Football fans from both countries have come forward to pay tribute as the search continues.

<p>Tributes are placed outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes are placed outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>A Wales shirt with a message for missing striker Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

A Wales shirt with a message for missing striker Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Cardiff fans pay tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff fans pay tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Cardiff fans place tributes for missing striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala, who had just completed a move from the French club to Cardiff before he went missing (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala, who had just completed a move from the French club to Cardiff before he went missing (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Tributes in Nantes for Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>‘Pray for Sala’ sign outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

‘Pray for Sala’ sign outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>French fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in Nantes (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

French fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in Nantes (Getty Images)

<p>‘Pray for Sala’ sign outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

‘Pray for Sala’ sign outside the Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

<p>Nantes fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Nantes fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

<p>Nantes fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images) </p>
In pictures: Tributes laid for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

Nantes fans come together to pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala (Getty Images)

What to Read Next