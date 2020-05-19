In pictures: How school classrooms could look when the coronavirus lockdown eases

The government plans to reopen a number of schools from the beginning of next month - and this is what their classrooms could look like after the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said primary schools in England can reopen from 1 June at the earliest.

The move has sparked a huge row over the safety of children, with teachers, parents and doctors telling the government the plan is “too risky”. Some pupils could be sent to other nearby schools if their classrooms are not suitable for social distancing.

The government insists it will make its decision this week on whether to reopen schools from the beginning of June.

If schools do reopen, they will look a lot different than they did before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Some of the schools that have stayed open in the UK for the children of key workers give an indication of what might await pupils when they return.

At Kempsey Primary School in Worcestershire, about 30 children have been attending classes.

They have a traffic light system for washing their hands and follow arrows on the floor to create a one-way system.

The tables have been marked with tape to show pupils where they can sit during classes and lunchtime.

A number of countries across Europe have already reopened their schools while introducing social distancing measures for teachers and pupils.

Under the easing of England’s lockdown, primary school class sizes should be limited to 15 pupils, desks should be spaced as far apart as possible and outdoor space should be utilised, the government says.

Coronavirus: what happened today