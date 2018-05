Liverpool were beaten in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night but still squeezed through to the Champions League final.

The Reds’ stunning first-leg victory at Anfield proved crucial as not even a 4-2 triumph for the hosts in the second leg could prevent a 7-6 aggregate loss to Jurgen Klopp’s troops.

Real Madrid await Liverpool in Kiev on May 26 in what promises to be a night of attacking flair with Zinedine Zidane’s job under threat following a tough season for the Los Blancos chief.