It’s all over for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United after his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford came to a shuddering halt.

The Special One has bitten the dust with defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool the final straw.

There were highs and lows along the way with trophies, tantrums and telling fallings out with his players.

Here, we look at the key moments from his time in charge; the good, the bad and the in-between.

One thing’s for sure, it’s never quiet with Jose in charge!