In pictures: Football's most glorious stadiums, now and then

Football is rich in history. Fans hark about the glory days, about more atmospheric grounds, about trophies won.

But if ever there was proof that football is a glorious game, it’s a club’s home ground. The temple for fans to arrive and pay tribute to their heroes.

Thanks to BetWay, we can now see photoshopped images which portray the stark contrast in football stadiums before and after.

Make sure to look through some of the most prominent ones here, from Championship clubs to Premier League clubs – and a couple in Scotland for good measure.

Click through our gallery above for the pictures in all their glory.