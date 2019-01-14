In pictures: Football's most glorious stadiums, now and then

Football is rich in history. Fans hark about the glory days, about more atmospheric grounds, about trophies won.

But if ever there was proof that football is a glorious game, it’s a club’s home ground. The temple for fans to arrive and pay tribute to their heroes.

Thanks to BetWay, we can now see photoshopped images which portray the stark contrast in football stadiums before and after.

Make sure to look through some of the most prominent ones here, from Championship clubs to Premier League clubs – and a couple in Scotland for good measure.

Click through our gallery above for the pictures in all their glory.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: St Andrew’s

Aston Villa’s rivals Birmingham have also seen their ground upgraded since opening in 1906, it now holds just shy of 29,500 fans.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Ewood Park

The home of Blackburn Rovers, a 41-year transformation in one picture.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Selhurst Park

Since their return to the Premier League in 2013, Crystal Palace have caused numerous sides trouble at home.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Dean Court

The place seems revitalised… Bournemouth’s ground now hosts Premier League football.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Turf Moor

No Claret in sight? Needless to say, looks like Turf Moor hosts a few less people nowadays.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Villa Park

The Holte End looks eerily similar…Villa Park has hosted 55 FA Cup finals in its time, more than any other stadium.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Goodison Park

Everton are one of the few teams which have never been relegated from the Premier League.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Stamford Bridge

Standing for 142 years, the home of Chelsea has seen some substantial redevelopment in its time.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Celtic Park

Home to Celtic since 1887, Celtic Park was renovated between 1994 and 1998 at the cost of £40m to increase the capacity to 60,411.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Portman Road

Promotion to the Premier League for Ipswich created the funds for stadium improvement in the early 2000s, raising the capacity to just over 30,000.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Elland Road

I spy… Jock Stein watching on as Leeds face West Brom in 1978.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Craven Cottage

You’d be forgiven for thinking the contrast was Fulham in pre-season to Fulham mid-season…

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Anfield

It’s that famous Kop End – one in 1969, the other in 2018.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: St James’ Park

Newcastle United’s stadium… with just a touch of renovation.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Old Trafford

I don’t think this one needs any introduction… the home of Manchester United Football Club.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Ibrox

In the image, the Rangers squad featuring Derek Ferguson, John McGregor and Jimmy Philips pose outside the famous Ibrox gates to show off the Scottish Premier League and League Cup trophies that they won in the 1986/87 season.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: City Ground

During their heyday under the stewardship of Brian Clough, the Forest faithful saw their team win back-to-back European Cups (now the Champions League).

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Hillsborough

Before Wembley was used to host all FA Cup semi-finals in 2008, Hillsborough was a regular venue. In total, the stadium has hosted the FA Cup 33 times in its history.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Vicarage Road

In the historical image, mud and snow are laying on Watford FC’s pitch making it difficult to tell the location of the 18-yard box, something that wouldn’t be allowed in the modern game.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Molineux

This stadium has been renovated several times over the years and has a current capacity of over 32,000.

