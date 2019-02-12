In pictures: England's World Cup-winning icon Gordon Banks dies aged 81

England’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81, his former club Stoke have announced.

The news was revealed in a statement from the Banks family on Stoke City’s official website.

Banks made 510 league appearances for Chesterfield, Leicester and Stoke and won 73 senior international caps. He was one of the stars of England’s 1966 World Cup triumph against West Germany.

He will always be remembered for a remarkable save he made to deny Brazil superstar Pele four years later in Mexico.

Banks lost the sight in his right eye after being injured in a road accident in 1972 and retired at the age of 34 as a result.