In pictures: England's World Cup-winning icon Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

England’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81, his former club Stoke have announced.

The news was revealed in a statement from the Banks family on Stoke City’s official website.

Banks made 510 league appearances for Chesterfield, Leicester and Stoke and won 73 senior international caps. He was one of the stars of England’s 1966 World Cup triumph against West Germany.

He will always be remembered for a remarkable save he made to deny Brazil superstar Pele four years later in Mexico.

Banks lost the sight in his right eye after being injured in a road accident in 1972 and retired at the age of 34 as a result.

<p>Former England goalie Gordon Banks with his daughter Wendy in the goalmouth at Stoke City Football club after her marriage at the ground today to Shaun Beech. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Former England goalie Gordon Banks with his daughter Wendy in the goalmouth at Stoke City Football club after her marriage at the ground today to Shaun Beech.

<p>Ex-England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, holds his 1966 World Cup winner’s medal at a photocall at Christie’s South Kensington. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Ex-England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, holds his 1966 World Cup winner’s medal at a photocall at Christie’s South Kensington.

<p>Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in the match with Hungary at Wembley. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in the match with Hungary at Wembley.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Gordon Banks, a member of the ’66 World Cup Squad, with his young grandson, Edward Jervis. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Gordon Banks, a member of the ’66 World Cup Squad, with his young grandson, Edward Jervis.

<p>World Cup Final, 1966 (L-R): West Germany’s Horst-Dieter Hottges, Wolfgang Overath, Siggi Held, Helmut Haller, Wolfgang Weber, Lothar Emmerich, Willi Schulz, Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, Hans Tilkowski and Uwe Seeler, linesman Tofik Bakhramov, referee Gottfried Dienst, linesman Karol Galba, England’s Bobby Moore, George Cohen, Alan Ball, Gordon Banks, Roger Hunt, Ray Wilson, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Jack Charlton. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

World Cup Final, 1966 (L-R): West Germany’s Horst-Dieter Hottges, Wolfgang Overath, Siggi Held, Helmut Haller, Wolfgang Weber, Lothar Emmerich, Willi Schulz, Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, Hans Tilkowski and Uwe Seeler, linesman Tofik Bakhramov, referee Gottfried Dienst, linesman Karol Galba, England’s Bobby Moore, George Cohen, Alan Ball, Gordon Banks, Roger Hunt, Ray Wilson, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Jack Charlton.

<p>Leicester City goalkeeper Gordon Banks reads a special edition of the London Evening Standard in the grounds of his team’s hotel on the day before the match. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Leicester City goalkeeper Gordon Banks reads a special edition of the London Evening Standard in the grounds of his team’s hotel on the day before the match.

<p>Former Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks holds the Jules Rimet trophy as he is awarded a a Stoke City shirt before the game. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Former Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks holds the Jules Rimet trophy as he is awarded a a Stoke City shirt before the game.

<p>Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in the match with Hungary at Wembley. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in the match with Hungary at Wembley.

<p>Gordon Banks stands next to the new Gordon Banks statue at the Britannia Stadium. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Gordon Banks stands next to the new Gordon Banks statue at the Britannia Stadium.

<p>Former International soccer players England goal keeper, Gordon Banks (left) with a picture of his famous save from Brazil striker Pele (right). </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Former International soccer players England goal keeper, Gordon Banks (left) with a picture of his famous save from Brazil striker Pele (right).

<p>Former Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks. (David Davies/PA Wire) </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Former Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks. (David Davies/PA Wire)

<p>Gordon Banks during his speech at the Football Writers Association Tribute Night at The Savoy, London. </p>
In pictures: Gordon Banks dies aged 81

Gordon Banks during his speech at the Football Writers Association Tribute Night at The Savoy, London.

What to Read Next