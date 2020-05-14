Even as hundreds of ‘Shramik’ trains and special buses criss-cross India to ferry migrant workers home, gruesome incidents of them being run over on the roads are coming to light with alarming frequency. The coronavirus-induced migrant exodus is turning into a crisis parallel to the ones that ail the health and economy of the country. Here are images that portray what migrant labourers are going through while most of middle class-and-above India grapples with the problems of lockdown anxiety and ennui in the relative safety and comfort of home-quarantine.
The plight of India's migrant workers MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2020/05/13: A girl cries as they wait to board vehicles during the lockdown. Due to lockdown situation, most migrants are stuck in Mumbai, some walk and others arrange their own trucks and buses to their home towns, while the police say that the buses are available by the government. (Photo by Ratika More/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers Migrant workers wait outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station before boarding trains to return to their homes after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive mearure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers Security personnel stop migrant workers with their families walking back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar state as the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive mearure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers In this photo taken on May 13, 2020, migrant labourer Manish Verma (2nd L) sits along with his family and neighbours on the national highway during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ghaziabad. - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand announcement of a $265-billion rescue package for the Indian economy is little comfort to Manish Verma, one of millions left destitute and desperate 50 days into a crippling coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Abhaya SRIVASTAVA / AFP) (Photo by ABHAYA SRIVASTAVA/AFP via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers A migrant worker waves from the window of a special train going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh state back to his hometown after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on May 14, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - 2020/05/13: Migrant workers with their belongings walk along a railway track returning to their home, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Photo by Amarjeet Kumar Singh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - 2020/05/13: Migrant workers with their belongings walk along a railway track returning to their home, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Photo by Amarjeet Kumar Singh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2020/05/13: A man takes a selfie on top of the truck during the stranded situation. Due to lockdown situation, most migrants are stuck in Mumbai, some walk and others arrange their own trucks and buses to their home towns, while the police say that the buses are available by the government. (Photo by Ratika More/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - 2020/05/13: Migrant workers carrying their belongings walk along a railway track returning to their home, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Photo by Amarjeet Kumar Singh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2020/05/13: A woman fills her water bottle as they wait to board vehicles during the lockdown. Due to lockdown situation, most migrants are stuck in Mumbai, some walk and others arrange their own trucks and buses to their home towns, while the police say that the buses are available by the government. (Photo by Ratika More/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2020/05/13: A boy eats a piece of watermelon as they wait to board vehicles during the stranded situation. Due to lockdown situation, most migrants are stuck in Mumbai, some walk and others arrange their own trucks and buses to their home towns, while the police say that the buses are available by the government. (Photo by Ratika More/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers Migrants rest as they walk towards their native places during the nation wide lockdown imposed due to deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur,Rajasthan, India,May 13,2020.(Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers Migrants rest as they walk towards their native places during the nation wide lockdown imposed due to deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur,Rajasthan, India,May 13,2020.(Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2020/05/13: People getting onto a truck during the lockdown. Due to lockdown situation, most migrants are stuck in Mumbai, some walk and others arrange their own trucks and buses to their home towns, while the police say that the buses are available by the government. (Photo by Ratika More/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers NEW DELHI, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrant workers arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station to board a special train bound to their native state, during lockdown, on May 13, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers NEW DELHI, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrants leaving with luggage for their home states on foot during lockdown, near Anand Vihar, on May 13, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GURUGRAM, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrants waiting to be ferried from Tau Devi Lal Stadium to the railway station from where they will board a Shramik Special train to Bihar, on May 13, 2020 in Gurugram, India. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GURUGRAM, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrants waiting to be ferried from Tau Devi Lal Stadium to the railway station from where they will board a Shramik Special train to Bihar, on May 13, 2020 in Gurugram, India. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers Migrants rest as they walk towards their native places during the nation wide lockdown imposed due to deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur,Rajasthan, India,May 13,2020.(Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GURUGRAM, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrants at Govt Girls College Sector 14 heading by bus to board a Shramik Special train to Madhya Pradesh, on May 13, 2020 in Gurugram, India. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers GURUGRAM, INDIA - MAY 13: Migrants at Govt Girls College Sector 14 being thermal screened before heading to board a Shramik Special train to Madhya Pradesh, on May 13, 2020 in Gurugram, India. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) The plight of India's migrant workers A migrant worker mother carries her daughter on her shoulder as she walks along a street during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on May 13, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)