Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

The Canadian Press

Aurelie Rivard has learned to adapt to swimming with no fans in the stands to cheer her on. The Paralympic star can dig deep within herself to find that pre-competitive adrenalin rush. Organizers announced Monday that fans will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, just as they were from the recently completed Olympics. Rivard isn't fazed by the fact no fans will be on hand when she plunges into the shimmering water at the aquatic venue near Tokyo Bay. She