Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

  • 1/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

  • <p>A <a href="https://people.com/breaking-news/death-toll-surpasses-200-after-earthquake-haiti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti</a> on Saturday, Aug. 14. On Sunday, the <a href="https://apnews.com/article/haiti-earthquake-98f06a322e12f732f94485238d13558c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press</a> reported that the death toll had climbed to 1,297. The country is also under the threat of Tropical Depression Grace, which could cause more flooding and landslides amid heavy rain. </p>
    2/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14. On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that the death toll had climbed to 1,297. The country is also under the threat of Tropical Depression Grace, which could cause more flooding and landslides amid heavy rain.

  • <p>The country, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake and <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/hurricane-matthew-haiti-florida-hit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2016's Hurricane Matthew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2016's Hurricane Matthew</a>, has been dealing the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in gang violence and the <a href="https://people.com/politics/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated-killed-first-lady-wounded/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse</a>. </p> <p>Pictured: People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes in Southwest Haiti. </p>
    3/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    The country, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake and 2016's Hurricane Matthew, has been dealing the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in gang violence and the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

    Pictured: People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes in Southwest Haiti.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hospitals have been overwhelmed as people seek aid. One administrator at Hospital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie has been been forced to set up tents in the building's courtyard for the overflow, according to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/14/world/haiti-earthquake/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CNN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CNN</a>.</p> <p>"There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people," an administrator at the hospital said. "We don't have enough supplies."</p> <p>Pictured right, a boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti. </p>
    4/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    Hospitals have been overwhelmed as people seek aid. One administrator at Hospital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie has been been forced to set up tents in the building's courtyard for the overflow, according to CNN.

    "There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people," an administrator at the hospital said. "We don't have enough supplies."

    Pictured right, a boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti.

  • <p><a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/haiti-earthquake-death-toll-1297/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CBS News reports" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CBS News reports</a> that Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country. </p>
    5/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    CBS News reports that Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country.

  • <p>U.S. President Joe Biden has<a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/14/statement-by-president-joe-biden-on-haiti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:authorized an immediate response" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> authorized an immediate response</a> and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the United States' effort to help the country. She <a href="https://twitter.com/PowerUSAID/status/1426908184476794883" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced on Twitter</a> on Aug. 15 that, "at the request of Haiti's government, @USAID has deployed an urban search & rescue team to join our #Haiti earthquake disaster response team. This 65-person deployment brings 52,000 pounds of specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations." </p>
    6/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the United States' effort to help the country. She announced on Twitter on Aug. 15 that, "at the request of Haiti's government, @USAID has deployed an urban search & rescue team to join our #Haiti earthquake disaster response team. This 65-person deployment brings 52,000 pounds of specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes, with the <a href="https://apnews.com/article/haiti-earthquake-98f06a322e12f732f94485238d13558c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press reporting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press reporting</a> that, in the town of Les Cayes, people are sleeping on airport tarmacs and in "open-air football pitches" </p>
    7/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes, with the Associated Press reporting that, in the town of Les Cayes, people are sleeping on airport tarmacs and in "open-air football pitches"

  • <p>Looking to help? Here is a list of some organizations that you can give to that are providing relief to Haiti: </p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/international-services/haiti-assistance-program.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Red Cross" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Red Cross</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.americares.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Americares" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Americares</a></li> <li><a href="https://airlinkflight.org/responses/haiti-earthquake-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airlink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airlink</a></li> <li><a href="https://my.care.org/site/Donation2?df_id=30202&mfc_pref=T&30202.donation=form1&s_src=172220SF0000&s_subsrc=FY22ERSurgeFundWeb&_ga=2.35454373.52914633.1629120212-2106278861.1629120212" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CARE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CARE</a></li> <li><a href="https://convoyofhope.org/donate/disaster-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Convoy of Hope" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Convoy of Hope</a> </li> <li><a href="https://donate.coreresponse.org/give/352920/#!/donation/checkout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CORE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CORE</a></li> <li><a href="https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?_ga=2.264762952.671820362.1629119607-1840498641.1629119607" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doctors Without Borders" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Doctors Without Borders </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/missions/country/haiti/#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Global Empowerment Mission" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Global Empowerment Mission</a> </li> <li><a href="https://www.hi-us.org/help_haiti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Humanity & Inclusion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Humanity & Inclusion</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mercycorps.org/where-we-work/haiti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercy Corps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercy Corps</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.projecthope.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Project HOPE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Project HOPE</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=5307&mfc_pref=T&5307.donation=form1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Save the Children" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Save the Children</a></li> <li><a href="https://teamrubiconusa.org/give/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Team Rubicon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Team Rubicon</a></li> <li><a href="https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Central Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">World Central Kitchen</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/major-earthquake-hits-haiti/38873" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:UNICEF" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">UNICEF</a> </li> </ul>
    8/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    Looking to help? Here is a list of some organizations that you can give to that are providing relief to Haiti:

  • <p>In Jeremie, Haiti, seven miles from the earthquake's epicenter, people look through the rubble of damaged buildings. </p>
    9/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    In Jeremie, Haiti, seven miles from the earthquake's epicenter, people look through the rubble of damaged buildings.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Haitians gather to look over a casualty amongst the rubble on Aug. 15 in Les Cayes. </p>
    10/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    Haitians gather to look over a casualty amongst the rubble on Aug. 15 in Les Cayes.

  • <p>In Les Cayes, a man recovers what he can from the damage. </p>
    11/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    In Les Cayes, a man recovers what he can from the damage.

  • <p>People drive past the remains of the Sacré Coeur des Cayes church in Les Cayes on a motorcycle.</p>
    12/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    People drive past the remains of the Sacré Coeur des Cayes church in Les Cayes on a motorcycle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A car sits destroyed amongst the rubble in Jeremie on Aug. 15. </p>
    13/13

    Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

    A car sits destroyed amongst the rubble in Jeremie on Aug. 15.

<p>A <a href="https://people.com/breaking-news/death-toll-surpasses-200-after-earthquake-haiti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti</a> on Saturday, Aug. 14. On Sunday, the <a href="https://apnews.com/article/haiti-earthquake-98f06a322e12f732f94485238d13558c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press</a> reported that the death toll had climbed to 1,297. The country is also under the threat of Tropical Depression Grace, which could cause more flooding and landslides amid heavy rain. </p>
<p>The country, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake and <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/hurricane-matthew-haiti-florida-hit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2016's Hurricane Matthew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2016's Hurricane Matthew</a>, has been dealing the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in gang violence and the <a href="https://people.com/politics/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated-killed-first-lady-wounded/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse</a>. </p> <p>Pictured: People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes in Southwest Haiti. </p>
<p>Hospitals have been overwhelmed as people seek aid. One administrator at Hospital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie has been been forced to set up tents in the building's courtyard for the overflow, according to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/14/world/haiti-earthquake/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CNN" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CNN</a>.</p> <p>"There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people," an administrator at the hospital said. "We don't have enough supplies."</p> <p>Pictured right, a boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/haiti-earthquake-death-toll-1297/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CBS News reports" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CBS News reports</a> that Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country. </p>
<p>U.S. President Joe Biden has<a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/14/statement-by-president-joe-biden-on-haiti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:authorized an immediate response" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> authorized an immediate response</a> and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the United States' effort to help the country. She <a href="https://twitter.com/PowerUSAID/status/1426908184476794883" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">announced on Twitter</a> on Aug. 15 that, "at the request of Haiti's government, @USAID has deployed an urban search & rescue team to join our #Haiti earthquake disaster response team. This 65-person deployment brings 52,000 pounds of specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations." </p>
<p>Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes, with the <a href="https://apnews.com/article/haiti-earthquake-98f06a322e12f732f94485238d13558c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press reporting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press reporting</a> that, in the town of Les Cayes, people are sleeping on airport tarmacs and in "open-air football pitches" </p>
<p>Looking to help? Here is a list of some organizations that you can give to that are providing relief to Haiti: </p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/international-services/haiti-assistance-program.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Red Cross" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Red Cross</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.americares.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Americares" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Americares</a></li> <li><a href="https://airlinkflight.org/responses/haiti-earthquake-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airlink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airlink</a></li> <li><a href="https://my.care.org/site/Donation2?df_id=30202&mfc_pref=T&30202.donation=form1&s_src=172220SF0000&s_subsrc=FY22ERSurgeFundWeb&_ga=2.35454373.52914633.1629120212-2106278861.1629120212" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CARE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CARE</a></li> <li><a href="https://convoyofhope.org/donate/disaster-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Convoy of Hope" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Convoy of Hope</a> </li> <li><a href="https://donate.coreresponse.org/give/352920/#!/donation/checkout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CORE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CORE</a></li> <li><a href="https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?_ga=2.264762952.671820362.1629119607-1840498641.1629119607" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doctors Without Borders" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Doctors Without Borders </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/missions/country/haiti/#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Global Empowerment Mission" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Global Empowerment Mission</a> </li> <li><a href="https://www.hi-us.org/help_haiti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Humanity & Inclusion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Humanity & Inclusion</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mercycorps.org/where-we-work/haiti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercy Corps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercy Corps</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.projecthope.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Project HOPE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Project HOPE</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=5307&mfc_pref=T&5307.donation=form1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Save the Children" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Save the Children</a></li> <li><a href="https://teamrubiconusa.org/give/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Team Rubicon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Team Rubicon</a></li> <li><a href="https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Central Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">World Central Kitchen</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/major-earthquake-hits-haiti/38873" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:UNICEF" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">UNICEF</a> </li> </ul>
<p>In Jeremie, Haiti, seven miles from the earthquake's epicenter, people look through the rubble of damaged buildings. </p>
<p>Haitians gather to look over a casualty amongst the rubble on Aug. 15 in Les Cayes. </p>
<p>In Les Cayes, a man recovers what he can from the damage. </p>
<p>People drive past the remains of the Sacré Coeur des Cayes church in Les Cayes on a motorcycle.</p>
<p>A car sits destroyed amongst the rubble in Jeremie on Aug. 15. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

On Aug. 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 dead and thousands more injured and displaced. See the devastating photos and learn how you can help

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories