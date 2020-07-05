PHOTOS: Mumbai battered by heavy rainfall

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs 'with possibility of heavy falls' at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.
The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.
The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also receivedvery heavy rains.
Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.
On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.
(Text: PTI) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rainfall at CSMT, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Hightide waves hit the homes near the coast at Bandra Bandstand, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Hightide waves hit the homes near the coast at Bandra Bandstand, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Hightide waves hit the homes near the coast at Bandra Bandstand, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rainfall at CSMT, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Hightide waves hit the homes near the coast at Bandra Bandstand, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rainfall at CSMT, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Joyti Chowdhary enjoy rain during high tide at Marine Drive , on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: High Tide at Marine Drive, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: High Tide at Marine Drive, on July 4, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rain at Malad, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Biker drive through rain at Malad, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rain at Malad, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Medical Team Conducts COVID-19 Coronavirus Test MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: A BMC health care on their way to conduct door-to-door medical checkup at Malvani, Malad in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: People deal with heavy rain at Malad, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: A man caught in rain at Bail Bazar, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: An Aeroplane takes off from the waterlogged runway at Mumbai International airport, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Medical Team Conducts COVID-19 Coronavirus Test MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Medical staff during screening of temperature and oxygen level of residents at Lallubai compound, Mankhurd, on July 4, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Vehicles ply through water logged roads on Sion-Panvel Highway near Nerul during Heavy Rains, on July 4, 2020 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Vehicles ply through water logged roads on Sion-Panvel Highway near Nerul during Heavy Rains, on July 4, 2020 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 4: Vehicles ply through water logged roads on Sion-Panvel Highway near Nerul during Heavy Rains, on July 4, 2020 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Mumbai MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 3: Water logging at Malad Subway due to heavy rain, on July 3, 2020 inMumbai, India. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, on July 04, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man talks on his mobile phone while standing in the flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India on July 04, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man pushes a scooter as he wades through a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India on July 04, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) INDIA-WEATHER A woman (R) adjusts an umbrella while walking at the sea front during rain showers in Mumbai on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) INDIA-WEATHER A family rush towards a car during rain showers at the sea front in Mumbai on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai People ride motorcycles through a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, on July 04, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai People push a car through a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India on July 04, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) INDIA-WEATHER People walk at the sea front during rain showers in Mumbai on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) INDIA-WEATHER People stand at the sea front during rain showers in Mumbai on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man rides a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India in Mumbai, India on July 03, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man pushes a scooter as he wades through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India in Mumbai, India on July 03, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man pushes empty containers during heavy rains in Mumbai, India on July 03, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A technician talks on a mobile phone near a public transport bus with punctured tyre during heavy rains in Mumbai, India on July 03, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai A man holding an umbrella wades through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, on July 03, 2020. Monsoon in India officially lasts from June to September. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)