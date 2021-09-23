Photos of Model Linda Evangelista Through the Years

    Ready to catch a wave during the 1990 Chanel show in Paris.

    In bold hues and prints at the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris in 1985.

    With fellow famous faces Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington at the Night of 100 Stars Gala in 1989 in N.Y.C.

    Stepping out in New York City in 1990.

    Walking in Prada's Milan fashion show in 1992.

    Walking a runway in an undated image.

    Hanging with George Michael and a bevy of beauties for the "Too Funky" video shooot in Paris in 1992.

    Partying in Paris in 1992.

    Sporting a chic bob for the Donna Karan show at New York Fashion Week, 1993.

    Experimenting with a blonder hue at a breast cancer benefit in 1996.

    At a Yardley event in London in an undated image.

    Red-y for something fabulous ahead of a fashion show in Paris.

    At the amfAR Milano 2009 gala in Italy.

    On the iconic Met steps at the 2013 Met Gala in N.Y.C.

    In Miami Beach in 2014.

    At the 2015 Met Gala in N.Y.C.

    At the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards at New York City's Lincoln Center.

    Following the gala, she largely stayed out of the spotlight, and on Sept. 23, 2021, explained why in an Instagram post.

    The supermodel shared that she underwent a CoolSculpting fat-reduction procedure five years ago that she said left her "permanently deformed." She has now filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics — the parent company of CoolSculpting.

    Representatives for Zeltiq and Evangelista did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

    Captioning her post with the hashtags, "#TheTruth" and "#MyStory," Evangelista began her statement, writing, "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years."

    "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she continued in the post.

    The supermodel added she's "been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.' "

