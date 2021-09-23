Photos of Model Linda Evangelista Through the Years

At the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards at New York City's Lincoln Center.
Following the gala, she largely stayed out of the spotlight, and on Sept. 23, 2021, explained why in an Instagram post.
The supermodel shared that she underwent a CoolSculpting fat-reduction procedure five years ago that she said left her "permanently deformed." She has now filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics — the parent company of CoolSculpting.
Representatives for Zeltiq and Evangelista did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Captioning her post with the hashtags, "#TheTruth" and "#MyStory," Evangelista began her statement, writing, "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years."
"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she continued in the post.
The supermodel added she's "been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.' "