Photos: Memorial grows at scene of London, Ont. 'terrorist attack' on Muslim family

  • <p>A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    1/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • <p>A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    2/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • <p>A man places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    3/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    A man places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    4/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • <p>Children place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    5/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Children place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • <p>Mourners leave flowers at the site where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    6/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Mourners leave flowers at the site where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ontario on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. Police have charged a London man with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    7/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ontario on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. Police have charged a London man with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • <p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    8/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • <p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    9/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nafisa Azima and her daughter Seena Safdari attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    10/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Nafisa Azima and her daughter Seena Safdari attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • <p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
    11/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock

  • <p>Mourners take a moment to reflect at the scene of a hate motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
    12/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Mourners take a moment to reflect at the scene of a hate motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, regarding the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>
    13/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, regarding the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • <p>Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and fellow member's of Parliament takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>
    14/14

    Photos: London, Ont., fatal assault of Muslim family was "terrorist attack," Trudeau says

    Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and fellow member's of Parliament takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

<p>A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>A man places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>A woman places flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>Children place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>Mourners leave flowers at the site where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ontario on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital. Police have charged a London man with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>Nafisa Azima and her daughter Seena Safdari attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ont., Monday, June 7, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. A 20 year old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and count of attempted murder in connection with the crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Gundlock</p>
<p>Mourners take a moment to reflect at the scene of a hate motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and sent one to hospital on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins</p>
<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, regarding the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>
<p>Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and fellow member's of Parliament takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

Members of the community created a memorial at the intersection in London, Ont., where a Muslim family was mowed down by a man in an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack." 

Trudeau delivered a statement in the House of Commons Tuesday and led a moment of silence. He planned to attend a vigil for the four members of the Afzaal family: Madiha Salman, 44, Salman Afzaal, 46, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman Afzaal's mother, 74. 

Madiha and Salman Afzaal's nine-year-old son remains in hospital with serious injuries. 

Police said a man intentionally drove a truck into the family out for a walk on Sunday evening, and that he targeted them because of their faith.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Latest Stories