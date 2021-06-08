Photos: Memorial grows at scene of London, Ont. 'terrorist attack' on Muslim family

Members of the community created a memorial at the intersection in London, Ont., where a Muslim family was mowed down by a man in an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack."

Trudeau delivered a statement in the House of Commons Tuesday and led a moment of silence. He planned to attend a vigil for the four members of the Afzaal family: Madiha Salman, 44, Salman Afzaal, 46, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman Afzaal's mother, 74.

Madiha and Salman Afzaal's nine-year-old son remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a man intentionally drove a truck into the family out for a walk on Sunday evening, and that he targeted them because of their faith.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

