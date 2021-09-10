All the Photos from Flora Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg's Royal Wedding

  • <p>Like many pandemic brides, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Flora Ogilvy, wed her now-husband, Timothy Vesterberg, in a small, private event. The pair <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34238420/flora-alexandra-ogilvy-timothy-vesterberg-wedding-details-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married last October" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married last October</a> at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, but, today, they celebrated in a more traditional, public way. The couple was joined by friends and family back at St. James's Palace this morning, with guests including Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Here, find all of our favorite photos from the latest royal wedding. </p>
    Like many pandemic brides, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Flora Ogilvy, wed her now-husband, Timothy Vesterberg, in a small, private event. The pair married last October at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, but, today, they celebrated in a more traditional, public way. The couple was joined by friends and family back at St. James's Palace this morning, with guests including Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Here, find all of our favorite photos from the latest royal wedding.

  • <p>Flora, photographed with her husband, Timothy Vesterberg. Flora is an art curator, speaker, and consultant and the granddaughter of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a33219998/princess-alexandra-the-honourable-lady-ogilvy-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Alexandra, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Alexandra, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin</a>—making her the Queen's first cousin twice removed.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a33219998/princess-alexandra-the-honourable-lady-ogilvy-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Alexandra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Alexandra</a>, the Queen's first cousin, and<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a33013359/prince-edward-duke-of-kent-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Edward, Duke of Kent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Prince Edward, Duke of Kent</a>, attended the nuptials. </p>
  • <p>Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward also attended the event. Sophie chose a medium pink, midi-length dress and a light pink fascinator for the occasion. </p>
  • <p>Flora wore the Ogilvy tiara for the special day, paired with pearl and diamond earrings. The tiara was made for and belongs to Flora's grandmother, Princess Alexandra. </p>
  • <p>Lady Amelia Windsor, a model and the Duke of Kent's granddaughter, attended the wedding celebration in a purple skirt and red and cream jacket. </p>
  • <p>Flora's mother, Julia Ogilvy, and father, James Ogilvy, helped their daughter with her train as she arrived at the ceremony. Flora's dress was from couturier Phillipa Lepley. </p>
  • <p>The bridesmaids looked adorable in white dresses and matching flower crowns. </p>
  • <p>Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward spoke with Princess Michael of Kent and Sophie Winkleman outside the chapel. </p>
  • <p>Lady Helen Taylor, the Duke of Kent's daughter, arrived at the event in a mauve ensemble. </p>
  • <p>The couple posed for a photograph with their families and bridesmaids. </p>
  • <p>Sophie, Countess of Wessex, flashed a smile while arriving at the chapel. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a20089441/lady-gabriella-windsor-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lady Gabriella Kingston" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lady Gabriella Kingston</a>, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, also attended the wedding celebration. </p>
  • <p>Flora and Timothy posed for a photo under the floral archway, at the entrance to St. James's Palace. </p>
