Photos That Exhibit the Eternal Cool of James Dean
- 1/36
1955: Gone Too Soon
- 2/36
1938: Young James Dean
- 3/36
1945: A Tragic Beginning
- 4/36
1947: An All-American Boy
- 5/36
1948: Life in Indiana
- 6/36
1951: A Move to New York City
- 7/36
1953: More Minor Roles
- 8/36
1954: Heading to Hollywood
- 9/36
1953: Always a Rebel
- 10/36
1954: Never Too Serious
- 11/36
1954: A Working Actor
- 12/36
1954: On His Mark
- 13/36
1954: Mastering Ballet
- 14/36
1954: A Successful First Film
- 15/36
1954: A Young Hollywood Couple
- 16/36
1954: A Bad Boy Image
- 17/36
1954: Leading Man Status
- 18/36
1955: 'Rebel Without a Cause'
- 19/36
1955: On Set With Natalie Wood
- 20/36
1955: Goofing Around on Set
- 21/36
1955: A Skilled Actor
- 22/36
1955: Effortlessly Cool
- 23/36
1955: An Avid Car Enthusiast
- 24/36
1955: A New Love
- 25/36
1955: A New Achievement
- 26/36
1955: Another Leading Role
- 27/36
1955: A 'Giant' Star
- 28/36
1955: Shooting in Texas
- 29/36
1955: Joking Around on Set
- 30/36
1955: A Down to Earth Star
- 31/36
1955: Life on Set
- 32/36
1955: In His Dressing Room
- 33/36
1955: A Well-Earned Vacation
- 34/36
1955: A Close Relationship
- 35/36
1955: That's a Wrap
- 36/36
1955: An Unstoppable Couple