PHOTOS: Every single garden at the Chelsea Flower Show

  • <p><strong>There are 27 gardens at this year's <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/a32484677/chelsea-flower-show-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea Flower Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chelsea Flower Show</a>, including Feature Gardens, Show Gardens, Sanctuary Gardens, Artisan Gardens, Balcony Gardens and Container Gardens. </strong></p><p>At this historic autumn show there really is something for everyone, with each garden – however big or small – providing inspiration and take-home ideas. </p><p>We've compiled every single garden from the Chelsea Flower Show 2021 right here. Check back tomorrow when we'll update this page with all the winning medals and awards, including the coveted Gold and Best in Show. </p>
    1/28

    PHOTOS: Every single garden at the Chelsea Flower Show

    There are 27 gardens at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, including Feature Gardens, Show Gardens, Sanctuary Gardens, Artisan Gardens, Balcony Gardens and Container Gardens.

    At this historic autumn show there really is something for everyone, with each garden – however big or small – providing inspiration and take-home ideas.

    We've compiled every single garden from the Chelsea Flower Show 2021 right here. Check back tomorrow when we'll update this page with all the winning medals and awards, including the coveted Gold and Best in Show.

  • <p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Arit Anderson, this garden illustrates how gardening and growing plants provides hope and joy, as we enjoy the fruits of our labour as our plants flourish and grow. </p>
    2/28

    BBC One Show and RHS Garden of Hope

    FEATURE GARDEN

    Designed by Arit Anderson, this garden illustrates how gardening and growing plants provides hope and joy, as we enjoy the fruits of our labour as our plants flourish and grow.

  • <p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Marie-Louise Agius, this garden demonstrates how gardens, plants and green spaces can play an integral part in protecting our planet and people and ensure a greener, more resilient future for us all.</p>
    3/28

    RHS COP26 Garden

    FEATURE GARDEN

    Designed by Marie-Louise Agius, this garden demonstrates how gardens, plants and green spaces can play an integral part in protecting our planet and people and ensure a greener, more resilient future for us all.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by David Dodd, this garden promotes a unique tree-planting initiative to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It delivers a powerful message on the importance of woodland and biodiversity.</p>
    4/28

    RHS Queen's Green Canopy Garden

    FEATURE GARDEN

    Designed by David Dodd, this garden promotes a unique tree-planting initiative to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It delivers a powerful message on the importance of woodland and biodiversity.

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ekaterina Zasukhina with Carly Kershaw, this design is inspired by a garden in the heart of themetropolis of Yekaterinburg, Russia, whichsits at the border between Europe and Asia. The garden brings the two continentstogether in a sweeping naturalisticcomposition evocative of the beauty ofRussia’s ancient Ural Mountain landscapes;its peaks, forests, rivers and slopes.</p>
    5/28

    Bodmin Jail, 60° East: A Garden Between Continents

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by Ekaterina Zasukhina with Carly Kershaw, this design is inspired by a garden in the heart of themetropolis of Yekaterinburg, Russia, whichsits at the border between Europe and Asia. The garden brings the two continentstogether in a sweeping naturalisticcomposition evocative of the beauty ofRussia’s ancient Ural Mountain landscapes;its peaks, forests, rivers and slopes.

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by The Administration of Forestry and Gardening of Guangzhou Municipality, this garden highlights how the health and wellbeing of people and the natural world can be sustained through integrated environmental systems.</p>
    6/28

    Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by The Administration of Forestry and Gardening of Guangzhou Municipality, this garden highlights how the health and wellbeing of people and the natural world can be sustained through integrated environmental systems.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Robert Myers, the Florence Nightingale Garden's theme is 'nurture through nature', inspired by the idea that the shortest road to recovery leads through a garden. </p>
    7/28

    The Florence Nightingale Garden: A Celebration of Modern-Day Nursing

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by Robert Myers, the Florence Nightingale Garden's theme is 'nurture through nature', inspired by the idea that the shortest road to recovery leads through a garden.

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, this garden is about forging beautiful, vital outdoor spaces in places we need them the most.</p>
    8/28

    The M&G Garden

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, this garden is about forging beautiful, vital outdoor spaces in places we need them the most.

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Jonathan Snow, this garden aims to capture the essence of Nepal and the wider Himalayan region through a representation of the culture, plants and landscape, specifically of the Himalayan foothills. </p>
    9/28

    The Trailfinders’ 50th Anniversary Garden

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by Jonathan Snow, this garden aims to capture the essence of Nepal and the wider Himalayan region through a representation of the culture, plants and landscape, specifically of the Himalayan foothills.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Tom Massey and supported by Sarah Mead, Creative Director at Yeo Valley Organic, this garden has been designed to nurture soil biodiversity and support pollinators, demonstrating how we can work with nature to benefit us all.</p>
    10/28

    The Yeo Valley Organic Garden

    SHOW GARDEN

    Designed by Tom Massey and supported by Sarah Mead, Creative Director at Yeo Valley Organic, this garden has been designed to nurture soil biodiversity and support pollinators, demonstrating how we can work with nature to benefit us all.

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Sarah Eberle, this garden – inspired by the landscape of Dartmoor where Sarah grew up – represents a spiritual oasis within an urban setting, a place of escape to re-engage with nature and to strengthen mental health and wellbeing. </p>
    11/28

    Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by Sarah Eberle, this garden – inspired by the landscape of Dartmoor where Sarah grew up – represents a spiritual oasis within an urban setting, a place of escape to re-engage with nature and to strengthen mental health and wellbeing.

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by University of Oxford & Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this garden is a tribute to the efforts of the thousands working in the NHS, not only nurses and doctors, but also physios, pharmacists, porters, technicians, and other unseen andunsung staff. ‘Finding Our Way’ is aspace in which to reflect on the eventsof the pandemic.</p>
    12/28

    Finding Our Way: An NHS Tribute Garden

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by University of Oxford & Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this garden is a tribute to the efforts of the thousands working in the NHS, not only nurses and doctors, but also physios, pharmacists, porters, technicians, and other unseen andunsung staff. ‘Finding Our Way’ is aspace in which to reflect on the eventsof the pandemic.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, this garden celebrates the International Year of Plant Health (IYPH). The garden hopes to promote traditional ways we can live in harmony with our natural environment to protect it.</p>
    13/28

    Finnish Soul Garden - A Nordic Heritage Seaside Garden

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, this garden celebrates the International Year of Plant Health (IYPH). The garden hopes to promote traditional ways we can live in harmony with our natural environment to protect it.

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Thomas Hoblyn, this garden was inspired by the well-loved children’s story by Frances Hodgson- Burnett. It's a contemporary interpretation of the journey to an enchanted, life-changing sanctuary.</p>
    14/28

    The Boodles Secret Garden

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by Thomas Hoblyn, this garden was inspired by the well-loved children’s story by Frances Hodgson- Burnett. It's a contemporary interpretation of the journey to an enchanted, life-changing sanctuary.

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Mr Tawatchai Sakdikul and Miss Ploytabtim Suksang, this garden aims to represent the two sides of Bangkok – colourful, busy and sleepless yet culturally rich, peaceful,delicate – and bring them together through this minimal, modern garden that explores the variety of the city’s spirit and energy.</p>
    15/28

    The Calm of Bangkok

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by Mr Tawatchai Sakdikul and Miss Ploytabtim Suksang, this garden aims to represent the two sides of Bangkok – colourful, busy and sleepless yet culturally rich, peaceful,delicate – and bring them together through this minimal, modern garden that explores the variety of the city’s spirit and energy.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Alan Williams, this garden is inspired by the celebrated Nordic restaurant Noma, and focuses on conserving nature’s bounty throughfermentation and preservation.</p>
    16/28

    The Parsley Box Garden

    SANCTUARY GARDEN

    Designed by Alan Williams, this garden is inspired by the celebrated Nordic restaurant Noma, and focuses on conserving nature’s bounty throughfermentation and preservation.

  • <p>ARTISAN GARDEN</p><p>Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team, this garden takes inspiration from a National Trust owned forgelocated in Branscombe, Devon. It hopes to demonstrate how heritage and traditions have been retained whilst simultaneously embracing modern needs without losing its artisan qualities.</p>
    17/28

    The Blue Diamond Forge Garden

    ARTISAN GARDEN

    Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team, this garden takes inspiration from a National Trust owned forgelocated in Branscombe, Devon. It hopes to demonstrate how heritage and traditions have been retained whilst simultaneously embracing modern needs without losing its artisan qualities.

  • <p>ARTISAN GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Adam Woolcott & Jonathan Smith, the garden illustrates the journey of somebody with sight loss and celebrates 90 years of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.</p>
    18/28

    Guide Dogs' 90th Anniversary Garden

    ARTISAN GARDEN

    Designed by Adam Woolcott & Jonathan Smith, the garden illustrates the journey of somebody with sight loss and celebrates 90 years of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Nicola Hale and inspired by early modernist architecture, the Landform Balcony Garden seeks to create a place for the homeowner to relax and entertain.</p>
    19/28

    The Landform Balcony Garden

    BALCONY GARDEN

    Designed by Nicola Hale and inspired by early modernist architecture, the Landform Balcony Garden seeks to create a place for the homeowner to relax and entertain.

  • <p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Martha Krempel, this balcony garden is about pure escape, with a swaying daybed, lush planting and subtropical leaves.</p>
    20/28

    Arcadia

    BALCONY GARDEN

    Designed by Martha Krempel, this balcony garden is about pure escape, with a swaying daybed, lush planting and subtropical leaves.

  • <p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Alexandra Noble, this balcony garden aims to champion that small spaces can be productive, practical and enchanting. It features a continuous green edge planted with herbs for culinary use as well as blooms which are beneficial to pollinators.</p>
    21/28

    Balcony of Blooms

    BALCONY GARDEN

    Designed by Alexandra Noble, this balcony garden aims to champion that small spaces can be productive, practical and enchanting. It features a continuous green edge planted with herbs for culinary use as well as blooms which are beneficial to pollinators.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by James Smith, this small but perfectly formedoasis is designed for busy city living, where space is at a premium and the stress of everyday life is at a maximum.</p>
    22/28

    Green Sky Pocket Garden

    BALCONY GARDEN

    Designed by James Smith, this small but perfectly formedoasis is designed for busy city living, where space is at a premium and the stress of everyday life is at a maximum.

  • <p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Michael Coley, this balcony garden is a quiet place tucked away up high in the sky for contemplation and relaxation.</p>
    23/28

    Sky Sanctuary

    BALCONY GARDEN

    Designed by Michael Coley, this balcony garden is a quiet place tucked away up high in the sky for contemplation and relaxation.

  • <p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Mika Misawa, A Tranquil Space in the City is a garden for people who seek tranquillity. It features a very simple planting scheme withonly one flowering plant.</p>
    24/28

    A Tranquil Space in the City

    CONTAINER GARDEN

    Designed by Mika Misawa, A Tranquil Space in the City is a garden for people who seek tranquillity. It features a very simple planting scheme withonly one flowering plant.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by John McPherson, Pop Street Garden is designed as a space to get energised and jump-start the transition from ‘lockdown to on-the-town’.</p>
    25/28

    Pop Street Garden

    CONTAINER GARDEN

    Designed by John McPherson, Pop Street Garden is designed as a space to get energised and jump-start the transition from ‘lockdown to on-the-town’.

  • <p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ellie Edkins, the Hot Tin Roof Garden is inspired by a life lived by the beach and is all about creating a relaxing and engaging outdoor space for the urban environment.</p>
    26/28

    The Hot Tin Roof Garden

    CONTAINER GARDEN

    Designed by Ellie Edkins, the Hot Tin Roof Garden is inspired by a life lived by the beach and is all about creating a relaxing and engaging outdoor space for the urban environment.

  • <p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Sara Edwards, , this garden’s aim is to create an urban pocket forest and haven for wildlife. It's inspired by the balconies of Milan’s Bosco Verticale and tiny urban forests utilising the Miyawaki method.</p>
    27/28

    The IBC Pocket Forest

    CONTAINER GARDEN

    Designed by Sara Edwards, , this garden’s aim is to create an urban pocket forest and haven for wildlife. It's inspired by the balconies of Milan’s Bosco Verticale and tiny urban forests utilising the Miyawaki method.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Anna Dabrowska-Jaudi, the Stolen Soul Garden intends to raise awareness of mental health issues, especially in the new reality shaped by the global coronavirus pandemic.</p>
    28/28

    The Stolen Soul Garden

    CONTAINER GARDEN

    Designed by Anna Dabrowska-Jaudi, the Stolen Soul Garden intends to raise awareness of mental health issues, especially in the new reality shaped by the global coronavirus pandemic.

<p><strong>There are 27 gardens at this year's <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/a32484677/chelsea-flower-show-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea Flower Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chelsea Flower Show</a>, including Feature Gardens, Show Gardens, Sanctuary Gardens, Artisan Gardens, Balcony Gardens and Container Gardens. </strong></p><p>At this historic autumn show there really is something for everyone, with each garden – however big or small – providing inspiration and take-home ideas. </p><p>We've compiled every single garden from the Chelsea Flower Show 2021 right here. Check back tomorrow when we'll update this page with all the winning medals and awards, including the coveted Gold and Best in Show. </p>
<p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Arit Anderson, this garden illustrates how gardening and growing plants provides hope and joy, as we enjoy the fruits of our labour as our plants flourish and grow. </p>
<p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Marie-Louise Agius, this garden demonstrates how gardens, plants and green spaces can play an integral part in protecting our planet and people and ensure a greener, more resilient future for us all.</p>
<p>FEATURE GARDEN</p><p>Designed by David Dodd, this garden promotes a unique tree-planting initiative to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It delivers a powerful message on the importance of woodland and biodiversity.</p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ekaterina Zasukhina with Carly Kershaw, this design is inspired by a garden in the heart of themetropolis of Yekaterinburg, Russia, whichsits at the border between Europe and Asia. The garden brings the two continentstogether in a sweeping naturalisticcomposition evocative of the beauty ofRussia’s ancient Ural Mountain landscapes;its peaks, forests, rivers and slopes.</p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by The Administration of Forestry and Gardening of Guangzhou Municipality, this garden highlights how the health and wellbeing of people and the natural world can be sustained through integrated environmental systems.</p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Robert Myers, the Florence Nightingale Garden's theme is 'nurture through nature', inspired by the idea that the shortest road to recovery leads through a garden. </p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, this garden is about forging beautiful, vital outdoor spaces in places we need them the most.</p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Jonathan Snow, this garden aims to capture the essence of Nepal and the wider Himalayan region through a representation of the culture, plants and landscape, specifically of the Himalayan foothills. </p>
<p>SHOW GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Tom Massey and supported by Sarah Mead, Creative Director at Yeo Valley Organic, this garden has been designed to nurture soil biodiversity and support pollinators, demonstrating how we can work with nature to benefit us all.</p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Sarah Eberle, this garden – inspired by the landscape of Dartmoor where Sarah grew up – represents a spiritual oasis within an urban setting, a place of escape to re-engage with nature and to strengthen mental health and wellbeing. </p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by University of Oxford & Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this garden is a tribute to the efforts of the thousands working in the NHS, not only nurses and doctors, but also physios, pharmacists, porters, technicians, and other unseen andunsung staff. ‘Finding Our Way’ is aspace in which to reflect on the eventsof the pandemic.</p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, this garden celebrates the International Year of Plant Health (IYPH). The garden hopes to promote traditional ways we can live in harmony with our natural environment to protect it.</p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Thomas Hoblyn, this garden was inspired by the well-loved children’s story by Frances Hodgson- Burnett. It's a contemporary interpretation of the journey to an enchanted, life-changing sanctuary.</p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Mr Tawatchai Sakdikul and Miss Ploytabtim Suksang, this garden aims to represent the two sides of Bangkok – colourful, busy and sleepless yet culturally rich, peaceful,delicate – and bring them together through this minimal, modern garden that explores the variety of the city’s spirit and energy.</p>
<p>SANCTUARY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Alan Williams, this garden is inspired by the celebrated Nordic restaurant Noma, and focuses on conserving nature’s bounty throughfermentation and preservation.</p>
<p>ARTISAN GARDEN</p><p>Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team, this garden takes inspiration from a National Trust owned forgelocated in Branscombe, Devon. It hopes to demonstrate how heritage and traditions have been retained whilst simultaneously embracing modern needs without losing its artisan qualities.</p>
<p>ARTISAN GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Adam Woolcott & Jonathan Smith, the garden illustrates the journey of somebody with sight loss and celebrates 90 years of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.</p>
<p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Nicola Hale and inspired by early modernist architecture, the Landform Balcony Garden seeks to create a place for the homeowner to relax and entertain.</p>
<p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Martha Krempel, this balcony garden is about pure escape, with a swaying daybed, lush planting and subtropical leaves.</p>
<p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Alexandra Noble, this balcony garden aims to champion that small spaces can be productive, practical and enchanting. It features a continuous green edge planted with herbs for culinary use as well as blooms which are beneficial to pollinators.</p>
<p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by James Smith, this small but perfectly formedoasis is designed for busy city living, where space is at a premium and the stress of everyday life is at a maximum.</p>
<p>BALCONY GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Michael Coley, this balcony garden is a quiet place tucked away up high in the sky for contemplation and relaxation.</p>
<p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Mika Misawa, A Tranquil Space in the City is a garden for people who seek tranquillity. It features a very simple planting scheme withonly one flowering plant.</p>
<p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by John McPherson, Pop Street Garden is designed as a space to get energised and jump-start the transition from ‘lockdown to on-the-town’.</p>
<p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Ellie Edkins, the Hot Tin Roof Garden is inspired by a life lived by the beach and is all about creating a relaxing and engaging outdoor space for the urban environment.</p>
<p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Sara Edwards, , this garden’s aim is to create an urban pocket forest and haven for wildlife. It's inspired by the balconies of Milan’s Bosco Verticale and tiny urban forests utilising the Miyawaki method.</p>
<p>CONTAINER GARDEN</p><p>Designed by Anna Dabrowska-Jaudi, the Stolen Soul Garden intends to raise awareness of mental health issues, especially in the new reality shaped by the global coronavirus pandemic.</p>

There are 27 gardens at Chelsea Flower Show 2021, including Feature Gardens, Show Gardens, Sanctuary Gardens, Artisan Gardens and Balcony & Container Gardens.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories