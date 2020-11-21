Photos of Camilla Parker Bowles as a Young Woman

  • <p>The fourth season of <em>The Crown</em> really dives into the Whole Thing that is Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ tumultuous relationship. Season 3 showed how the eventual couple met, the fact that <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a29818617/princess-anne-prince-charles-camilla-andrew-love-quadrangle-the-crown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:they were dating while Camilla was on a break" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">they were dating while Camilla was on a break</a> from her future first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and how Princess Anne was actually dating Andrew for a quick sec while Camilla and Charles were together. And season 4 captures how that relationship didn't change all that much after Charles and Princess Diana got married. </p><p>We know how their relationship went down IRL, But you might still be wondering what Camilla was like at that age. Do the show and the actress who plays her, Emerald Fennell, do her justice? Here are the very few pictures we can find of Camilla Shand as a young woman. </p>
    The fourth season of The Crown really dives into the Whole Thing that is Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ tumultuous relationship. Season 3 showed how the eventual couple met, the fact that they were dating while Camilla was on a break from her future first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and how Princess Anne was actually dating Andrew for a quick sec while Camilla and Charles were together. And season 4 captures how that relationship didn't change all that much after Charles and Princess Diana got married.

    We know how their relationship went down IRL, But you might still be wondering what Camilla was like at that age. Do the show and the actress who plays her, Emerald Fennell, do her justice? Here are the very few pictures we can find of Camilla Shand as a young woman.

  • <p>Starting with bb Camilla! She’s on the left, in a starring role as a bridesmaid. </p>
    1952

    Starting with bb Camilla! She’s on the left, in a starring role as a bridesmaid.

  • <p>Here she is with future husband Charles at a polo match. This was before they were both married to other people. </p>
    1970

    Here she is with future husband Charles at a polo match. This was before they were both married to other people.

  • <p>As you know, she didn’t marry Prince Charles right away. Here she is on the day of her first wedding. </p>
    1973

    As you know, she didn’t marry Prince Charles right away. Here she is on the day of her first wedding.

  • <p>The hair here is truly iconic. </p>
    1973

    The hair here is truly iconic.

  • <p>Did you have people with swords at your wedding? Probably not! </p>
    1973

    Did you have people with swords at your wedding? Probably not!

  • <p>Another angle of that same photo. Again, so fancy.</p>
    1973

    Another angle of that same photo. Again, so fancy.

  • <p>This was after she got married to someone else but Charles was still single. </p>
    1975

    This was after she got married to someone else but Charles was still single.

  • <p>This is the most British photo I’ve ever seen in my entire life. </p>
    1979

    This is the most British photo I’ve ever seen in my entire life.

  • <p>Like, Charles is wearing Hunter boots, I’m pretty sure. </p>
    1979

    Like, Charles is wearing Hunter boots, I’m pretty sure.

  • <p>Those PANTS. Hello. </p>
    1979

    Those PANTS. Hello.

  • <p>So, this was before Charles and Diana got married, but obviously, Camilla is still in the picture as a friend. </p>
    1980

    So, this was before Charles and Diana got married, but obviously, Camilla is still in the picture as a friend.

  • <p>They went to go watch Charles play polo together. So many good boots in one picture. </p>
    1980

    They went to go watch Charles play polo together. So many good boots in one picture.

  • <p>I wonder who this random man is? </p>
    1980

    I wonder who this random man is?

  • <p>Diana said in an interview after she and Charles split that she felt like there were three people in her marriage, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/tv/a29835342/the-crown-princess-diana-interview-easter-egg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hinting at Camilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hinting at Camilla</a>. </p>
    1980

    Diana said in an interview after she and Charles split that she felt like there were three people in her marriage, hinting at Camilla.

  • <p>I think, more than anything, we need to have a conversation about this hat. </p>
    1989

    I think, more than anything, we need to have a conversation about this hat.

  • <p>This woman loves a polo match! </p>
    1992

    This woman loves a polo match!

  • <p>Another day, another hat! </p>
    1994

    Another day, another hat!

  • <p>More Hunter boots!! </p>
    1995

    More Hunter boots!!

  • <p>We love a girl who rides horses. LOVE. </p>
    1995

    We love a girl who rides horses. LOVE.

